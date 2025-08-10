Voice of Emancipation
Voice of Emancipation: Ongoing Security Threat in Yorubaland
By Kayode Emola
As Nigeria mourns the death of former President Mohammed Buhari, who was buried some weeks ago, communities in Yorubaland continue to suffer from the atrocities of his regime. Even though Buhari has not long left power, the insecurities he left behind are nothing to write home about.
A few weeks ago, I wrote about the mass exodus of our people from their towns and villages in Kogi State. This week, we have seen a video of a ghost village in Ifelodun Local Government of Kwara State. Though many of us in the heartlands of other Yoruba States and the Diaspora are not directly impacted by this phenomenon, we ought to be greatly troubled by these events in our homeland.
Inch by inch, we’re allowing the enemy’s forces to encroach on our ancestral land unabated. The Yoruba people of Kwara and Kogi are crying constantly for help, with no one appearing to be listening. Thus, giving room for our adversaries to take advantage of our helpless situation.
I don’t believe the people are helpless and hopeless; it is our society that has become broken. Our ancestors were not docile; they were valiant men and women who provided for their families. They ensured their communities were safe and free from predators.
Today, despite the billions of naira being allocated to each state governor for security, it seems the money is doing everything but the security it is meant to provide. Shall we continue to watch and see this devastation on a commercial level and do nothing? Or are the people resigned to fate and the gods to fight their many battles?
These and many questions beg for immediate answers in the face of rising insecurity in Yorubaland. We cannot fold our hands and allow these atrocities to go unabated forever. We need to rise to the occasion and tackle it headlong, once and for all.
We need to demand from our state governments unequivocally that they begin to attend to their first estate which is providing security for the people. If they feel that is an impossible task, then this is the best time for all of us to come out en masse to demand our sovereign Yoruba nation.
The Nigerian state has shown that it is incapable of addressing the many challenges that face it as a nation. It is not surprising because even though we have a multiplicity of nationalities, successive governments have failed to create a national identity for Nigeria.
Even when past governments have tried to foster unity in Nigeria, it is not unity with divergent views. It has been united with a tribal view, making it difficult for Nigeria to function properly as a progressive nation.
Whilst it is easy to blame everything on Nigeria, we as Yoruba must equally accept our own responsibility in the failures of Nigeria. We must not assume that our Yoruba nation will be devoid of the tendencies that broke Nigeria as a nation.
After all, we are not going to import people to become Yoruba citizens when we eventually get our sovereignty. It is the same corrupt-minded people from Nigeria who will become the civil servants and government officials in the new nation.
Therefore, there must be systems and institutions to checkmate excesses. We should endeavour to build a corruption-free society where everyone is guaranteed a decent wage irrespective of their work or calling. No one should have to depend on bribes, gifts, or stipends to meet their living expenses.
For if we do not set out these principles and abide by them from the onset, just as Singapore did when they were suddenly thrown out of Malaysia in 1965. Then, we may find that our efforts in securing a sovereign Yoruba nation have been an exercise in futility. I hope and pray that our new nation will surpass expectations and bring growth and development to everyone.
Voice of Emancipation
Voice of Emancipation: Yoruba Stay on Your Lane
By Kayode Emola
One of the reasons why the Yoruba Self-Determination Struggle has endured to date is that very many of us are uncompromising. We refused to be cowed into adopting a pseudo name or title for our struggle just to appease the system. We remained true to the calling and focused on our end goal, which is a sovereign Yoruba nation.
This obviously didn’t go down well with a lot of our people who came to the struggle with varying motives. Some joined us for their own personal gain rather than for the purpose of an independent Yoruba nation. Some others came to do the bidding of their slave masters, who sent them to destabilise us.
The unfortunate thing is that those whose hearts are not well-grounded in the struggle found themselves wavering and eventually falling by the wayside. They let themselves be deceived that self-determination is a walk in the park.
The important thing now is that those of us still standing should redouble our focus and commitment so as not to be distracted. The journey ahead is tough and not for the fainthearted.
There are still some among us on the self-determination struggle who are supposed to be on the path to freedom, leading our people to the promised land. Yet, their contributions to the struggle have been none other than to create a very beautiful website and to sit on social media all day to criticize others.
Such are those that claim to have formed a government in exile a while ago, without any election held in Yorubaland. In their mind, once they can get our people on social media to recognise them, then they can claim to the whole world that they are the face of our struggle. My take is that a government in exile is not a guarantee that we will get international recognition or the Yoruba nation of our dreams in a heartbeat.
The Yoruba nation is a recognised entity globally, and that alone is more than enough for us. Our struggle is to liberate our people from the slave camp that Nigeria has come to represent for many of its citizens. We do not need to put ourselves through the cacophony of forming a government in exile to pass a clear message to the world.
Therefore, those who are truly committed to the Yoruba nation struggle in the homeland must be ready to pick up the gauntlet and take the campaign to the enemy’s camp. We cannot sit down comfortably in our sitting rooms abroad and hope that one day the Yoruba nation will come. We need to constantly be on the neck of the so-called elected representatives, demanding our inalienable right to self-determination.
We need to be very careful as we march along, as some organisations that were initially set up to actualise the Yoruba nation struggle are now actively campaigning for a restructured Nigeria. These are the same people who were supposedly pushing for Yoruba autonomy from Nigeria under the Buhari regime, but are silent when a Yoruba man is the president of Nigeria.
I do not say their demand is wrong, but how can they not see that Nigeria cannot be restructured, nor can we ever go back to regional governance? I say this boldly because the genesis of the Nigerian civil war from 1963-1970 was because of restructuring.
Ojukwu, who also asked for a restructuring of Nigeria, way back in the 60s, from the unitary government of Aguiyi-Ironsi promulgated in May 1966, had to go to war. Gowon was not having any of it and went ahead to create 12 states of the federation after the Aburi accord failed. This led to Ojukwu pulling the Eastern region out of Nigeria the following day, and thus the civil war began.
For anyone to think that more than 50 years after the civil war and over 20 more states created by several military governments, it’s time to restructure Nigeria is daydreaming. Not even Tinubu, who is now president, has the power to restructure the country, let alone the ordinary man on the street. The best Tinubu can do is ask his rubber-stamping national assembly to create more states to palliate some people, to allow him to finish his tenure in office.
For Nigeria to be restructured, every ethnic nationality will have to sit down at a round table and discuss the modalities. Outside of that, anyone hoping that because Tinubu is the president and is a Yoruba man, then he can restructure Nigeria is living in a fool’s paradise.
The Fulani North has nothing to offer to Nigeria, and if we continue to pander to their antics of requesting a restructured Nigeria, they will be happy that they got us where they wanted. The only thing that can shake the core of that belief is a total dissolution of the forced union. That is what those of the self-determination stand for, and that is why they are afraid of us.
Four out of the six regions of Nigeria have now shown interest in exiting the union; the only thing remaining now is for any region or ethnic nationality to unilaterally declare its sovereignty and stand by it. Once that is done, it will shatter any legitimacy binding Nigeria together and steer it into total collapse, just like Yugoslavia.
That is what we on the self-determination struggle must focus on, rather than throwing punches at ourselves on the pages of newspapers like some organisations and individuals are doing. Whoever thinks they can abrogate power to themselves because they have created an organisation and a colourful website is only deceiving themselves.
I urge such people to begin to put their houses in order and come up with plans and programs to enhance the Yoruba nation’s struggle. Rather than becoming a noise-making machine on the pages of a newspaper. Self-determination struggle is not for the faint-hearted, and it is not something you pick up and drop off at will. You must be constant in your belief of an independent Yoruba nation and continuously work towards achieving this goal.
After all, Mandela stayed in prison for 27 years before his dream of dismantling the apartheid regime in South Africa was realised. He didn’t waver in prison to beg for his freedom, to give up the fight. He stayed true to his belief. I only wish some of our comrades who can’t even identify themselves in our Yoruba meetings but can throw punches in columns and WhatsApp pages would change for the better.
The Yoruba Self-Determination Movement is moving the struggle forward as best as it can, creating structures that will make us a formidable team. Perfecting all the programs initiated from the beginning of this struggle since 2018, and making sure we are laser-focused on our journey to freedom. My only prayer is that we get to our destination as quickly as possible and not be derailed by these detractors.
The journey is going to be tough, no doubt about it, but what is certain is victory if we do not give up. I implore our committed people still standing not to be carried away by the noisemakers who are constantly antagonising every little effort. I urge our people to concentrate on those things that bring us closer to our goal rather than listen to those who are trying to derail us. The Yoruba nation has come to stay for good, and this time around, we will get it right.
Voice of Emancipation
Voice of Emancipation: Tinubu Must Destroy the One Nigeria Project
By Kayode Emola
In April 1997, Tinubu wrote an article in ThisDay Newspaper stating that he, Tinubu, did not believe in “One Nigeria” (https://www.herald.ng/wp-content/uploads/2023/09/Tinubu-1997-.webp). This was during the time when the dreaded Sani Abacha was the head of state and Tinubu was in exile in London. The question now is, if Tinubu did not believe in “One Nigeria” in 1997, what changed?
If Tinubu did not believe in “One Nigeria”, after being in power for over two years it is high time he started to put measures in place to back that belief. Nigeria has never been one and not even Tinubu in 2025 can make it so. Tinubu must remain true to his word that he doesn’t believe in “One Nigeria” and start taking steps to dissolve the country.
The people of Nigeria are a laughingstock around the world, despite the many accolades our virtuous people are achieving abroad. The bad rulers at home misleading the general populace are making life unbearable.
Therefore, there is no reason why the president cannot follow through with the dissolution of the country, rather than complain about resource allocation to the states and local government. The endemic corruption in Nigeria cannot be fought when there is mass hunger in the land.
We have seen time and time again how the average wage available to our people cannot supply their needs beyond a day, much less keep them for a month. This is the real reason why there is so much corruption in every sector of the economy. Everyone in positions of authority wants to help themselves to the largesse of their office not minding the damage inflicted upon the economy.
So, we must appeal to the conscience of President Bola Tinubu, that this is the time for him to back up his purported beliefs with actions. Instead of using his office to strengthen the invasion of Yorubaland as Buhari, his immediate predecessor, did, he must follow through on dismantling the Fulani jihadist “One Nigeria” project.
Buhari’s attitudes and actions could be, if not forgiven, then at least understood: he is a foreigner to the Yoruba people and would naturally want to protect the interests of his own people. I don’t think President Tinubu will be accorded the same grace if he abuses his position as President of Nigeria to the detriment of his kinsmen.
The president must remember that the issues of ranching and Ruga, the land-grabbing agenda pioneered by Buhari, met with a stiff resistance by both the Yoruba and other nationalities in Southern Nigeria. Tinubu should not become so blinded by his ambitions for a second term that he sinks to the depths of promising the Fulani people land that he has not got authority to offer.
No man should be permitted to extort his people to please the North for the sake of his own political ambition. It is time the Yoruba people send a strong message to the federal government and the Fulani oligarchs that we will not sit by and allow the North to overrun us. Our fathers may have folded their hands in obedience to the atrocities of the federal government, but our generation has had enough of the injustices meted out to them, and will not stand for it any more.
Voice of Emancipation
Voice of Emancipation: Extrajudicial Killings in Okun Land
By Kayode Emola
Last week, I saw a video showing scores of people being displaced in Okun land, Kogi State. Whilst this is prevalent in many areas of Yorubaland and elsewhere in Nigeria, we need to pay particular attention to what is happening in our Yoruba northern borders, especially Kogi and Kwara.
The rate at which the Fulani terrorists are kidnapping and killing villagers in Okun land is alarming, and we cannot afford to do nothing. The Nigerian government appears impotent in the situation, but we know it is not because they are incapable of reacting.
That the Nigerian government has not reacted to the extrajudicial killings going on around the country is not because the military is weak. It is because the killing of innocent civilians does not threaten the seat of power. Therefore, the government does not feel obliged to help communities being displaced by the Fulani terrorists.
Had the terrorists declared war on Aso Rock or any state government building, the government would not hold back from unleashing the power of the state to crush the terrorists’ activities. However, because it is merely citizens who are crying, the government does not see the need to act.
Our Yoruba people should understand that the Nigerian government does not care for our welfare. They care only about the resources available to loot. If there is nothing in the treasury, then they seek to borrow from the international community in order to pocket that, as well.
We cannot pretend that all is well when our kinsmen are being driven out of their inheritance. Our ancestors will not forgive us if we close our eyes to these atrocities and do nothing to help our tribesmen who are being displaced from their communities in their thousands.
These affected communities cannot afford to wait for the state or federal government to help them secure their environment. The events in Plateau State have shown us that the military officers sent to protect the community were the same ones who were working for the terrorists.
The only recourse we have now is to set up an effective vigilante group in every community vulnerable to the Fulani terrorist attack. The answer lies in encouraging the youths of these affected areas to defend their lands and their heritage. Recent events have demonstrated just how badly taking justice into one’s own hands can end.
The government instruments cannot be the answer to the situation in which we find ourselves if they are complicit in the crime being committed. Let us not deceive ourselves; Nigeria is long gone and cannot be salvaged.
Therefore, at this time, every Yoruba person needs to think deeply about the future that we want to leave for our children. Is it a future in a rotten society like Nigeria, or do we want to secure our own sovereign Yoruba land where justice and equity will prevail?
If the latter is the desire of our dreams, then we need to understand that it requires effort to work towards it. In order to achieve it, we must be ready to put all our heart into it, not just for what we shall gain personally but for what will benefit the entirety of our people.
