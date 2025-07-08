Glo Rolls Out Three Unique Products to Excite Customers

Digital solutions company, Globacom, has moved to excite its customers with the launch of three innovative products which also offer amazing rewards to users.

The products are Animation World Promo, Sport Brain, and Treasure Spin. In addition to offering subscribers content designed for varying interests, they also empower them with instant prizes including cash, airtime and data.

Giving details of the offerings in a press statement released in Lagos on Tuesday, Globacom said that everyday 20 participants will win ₦1,000 cash each, along with additional rewards including ₦1,000 worth of airtime and 3.5GB data. Every week, five lucky winners will go home with ₦100,000 each, while a grand monthly winner will be rewarded with ₦1 million, the company added.

According to Globacom, Animation World Promo is a trivia-based service that challenges subscribers’ knowledge of Nigerian cuisine. Participants are invited to answer fun, food-related questions, earn points, and unlock exciting rewards, making it a deliciously engaging way to learn and win.

On the other hand, Sport Brain is an interactive football-prediction game that allows subscribers to forecast match scores across top global leagues. Users can select their preferred leagues and fixtures, test their football instincts, and stand a chance to win exciting prizes, making it a perfect experience for football enthusiasts.

The third offering, Treasure Spin, avails subscribers the thrill of a digital treasure hunt. With each spin, users have the opportunity to win instant rewards, turning every participation into a potentially rewarding adventure.

On how to access the services, Globacom said subscribers are required to dial *13055*2# for Animation World Promo, *13199*2# for Sport Brain, and *13199*3# for Treasure Spin. Each service is available under flexible subscription options, including a daily plan for ₦100, a weekly plan for ₦300, and a monthly plan for ₦500. These plans can be activated either as a one-time purchase or through auto-renewal, depending on the subscriber’s preference.

The three services, Globacom added, are available to all Glo prepaid and postpaid subscribers nationwide. It noted that the services reflect its commitment to delivering innovative and engaging value-added solutions to its customers across the country.