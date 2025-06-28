Tinubu Allegedly Bars Fubara from Seeking Reelection As Condition for Reinstatement

President Bola Tinubu has reportedly reached a fresh agreement to re-instate Governor Siminalayi Fubara of Rivers State, but only if he agrees not to seek re-election after his first term in office.

“The president made it clear that Rivers cannot afford a prolonged crisis. The deal is about restoring calm, but it comes at a steep cost for Fubara,” another source explained.

Those present included Tinubu, FCT Minister Nyesom Wike, suspended House Speaker Martin Amaewhule, Governor Fubara, and some lawmakers involved in the political crisis in Rivers.

In addition, Fubara has agreed to pay all outstanding allowances and entitlements owed to the 27 lawmakers loyal to Wike, who were earlier suspended by the state assembly. In exchange, the lawmakers will refrain from pursuing any impeachment proceedings against him.

“Wike is the real winner here. By controlling the local government chairmen, he retains significant influence over the state’s political machinery, which will be crucial for 2027,” a source added.