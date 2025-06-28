Featured
Tinubu Allegedly Bars Fubara from Seeking Reelection As Condition for Reinstatement
President Bola Tinubu has reportedly reached a fresh agreement to re-instate Governor Siminalayi Fubara of Rivers State, but only if he agrees not to seek re-election after his first term in office.
“The president made it clear that Rivers cannot afford a prolonged crisis. The deal is about restoring calm, but it comes at a steep cost for Fubara,” another source explained.
Those present included Tinubu, FCT Minister Nyesom Wike, suspended House Speaker Martin Amaewhule, Governor Fubara, and some lawmakers involved in the political crisis in Rivers.
In addition, Fubara has agreed to pay all outstanding allowances and entitlements owed to the 27 lawmakers loyal to Wike, who were earlier suspended by the state assembly. In exchange, the lawmakers will refrain from pursuing any impeachment proceedings against him.
“Wike is the real winner here. By controlling the local government chairmen, he retains significant influence over the state’s political machinery, which will be crucial for 2027,” a source added.
Renowned Businessman, Aminu Dantata is Dead
Renowned businessman and philanthropist, Alhaji Aminu Dantata, has passed away at the age of 94.
A family source confirmed that the elder statesman died on Friday night in Dubai, the United Arab Emirates, after a brief illness.
He died at about 3am Nigerian time at a hospital in Abu Dhabi.
The source added that funeral arrangements will be announced in due course.
Born on May 19, 1931 in Kano, Alhaji Aminu Dantata was a major figure in Nigeria’s business landscape for decades.
He was a respected industrialist and a key player in the country’s private sector growth.
He is survived by seven children and many grandchildren. Among his children is Alhaji Tajuddeen Aminu Dantata.
Senate Gives NNPCL 10-day Ultimatum to Account for ‘Missing’ N200trn
The Senate Committee on Public Accounts has issued a 10-day ultimatum to the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) Group Chief Executive Officer, Bayo Ojulari, to respond to 11 critical financial queries related to discrepancies in its audited financial statements, warning that failure to comply could attract serious constitutional consequences.
The committee, chaired by Senator Aliyu Wadada, had days ago expressed dissatisfaction over what it described as mind-boggling and unacceptable, financial irregularities uncovered in NNPCL’s books, including over N200 trillion in unexplained receivables and undocumented legal and audit fees spanning the years 2017 to 2023.
The ultimatum, which will expire on July 10, comes after NNPCL on Thursday formally requested a two-month extension to respond to the queries, a request the committee flatly rejected.
Wadada said: “It is unacceptable. We have given them 10 working days. This committee will not tolerate delay tactics in matters concerning public funds.”
The lawmaker warned that should the NNPCL boss fail to respond, the Senate would be compelled to invoke its constitutional oversight powers.
“Any attempt to disregard this committee’s directive will amount to contempt of the Senate. We are here to protect public funds, and we will not be deterred,” he said.
He also lamented the absence of NNPCL’s external auditors at the hearing, underscoring the need for transparency and accountability.
The session was attended by representatives from the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), the Nigeria Financial Intelligence Unit (NFIU), the Department of States Services (DSS) and other key stakeholders who served as witnesses to the proceedings.
Nigeria Tops Global List for Lack of Electricity Access – World Bank Report
Nigeria has the largest population of citizens without access to electricity globally, with 86.8 million people lacking supply as of 2023, according to the World Bank’s latest energy progress report.
The report, titled “Tracking SDG7: The Energy Progress Report 2025,” was released on Wednesday and assesses progress made toward Sustainable Development Goal 7 (SDG7), which focuses on ensuring access to affordable, reliable, sustainable, and modern energy for all by 2030.
This marks the third consecutive year that Nigeria has ranked as the country with the highest electricity access deficit worldwide. The report also shows that only 61 per cent of Nigeria’s population had access to electricity in 2023, while just 26 per cent had access to clean cooking energy.
“Nigeria (86.8 million), the Democratic Republic of Congo (79.6 million), and Ethiopia (56.4 million) topped the list, together accounting for roughly a third of the entire global access deficit,” the World Bank said.
The report noted that among the 20 countries with the largest electricity access deficits, 18 are located in Sub-Saharan Africa. South Sudan had the lowest national access rate at 5 per cent, followed by Chad and Burundi at 12 per cent.
In sub-Saharan Africa, 35 million people gained access to electricity in 2023.
However, population growth over the same period was estimated at 30 million, resulting in a marginal net reduction in the electricity access gap, from 570 million people in 2022 to 565 million in 2023.
The region now accounts for 85 per cent of the global population without electricity, a significant increase from 50 per cent in 2010.
In contrast, Central and Southern Asia recorded the most progress between 2020 and 2023, reducing their electricity access deficit from 414 million in 2010 to 27 million in 2023.
Looking ahead to 2030, the World Bank report notes that the world has reduced the number of people without electricity access by 665 million since 2010. Twenty-one countries have achieved near-universal access, but challenges remain.
The International Energy Agency (IEA) projects that 645 million people will still be without electricity by 2030 if current policies persist.
