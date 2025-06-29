Featured
Peter Obi Condemns Tinubu’s Saint Lucia Trip As ‘Ill-timed and Insensitive’
Former presidential candidate and Labour Party leader, Mr. Peter Obi, has condemned President Bola Tinubu’s trip to Saint Lucia, calling it an ill-timed and insensitive decision in the face of deepening national crises.
In a post on X (formerly Twitter) on Saturday, Obi said he was “struggling with my senses to understand what is happening to governance in this country.”
Tinubu departed Nigeria on Saturday, and is expected to visit Saint Lucia, attend BRICS summit in Brazil.
“What I have seen and witnessed in the last two years has left me in shock about poor governance delivery and apparent channelling of energy into politics and satisfaction of the elites, while the masses in our midst are languishing in want,” Obi declared.
“Without any twilight, Nigeria ranks among the most insecure places in the world. Nigerians are hungrier, and most people do not know where their next meal will come from.”
Obi expressed disbelief upon learning of the President’s departure to the Caribbean nation, especially coming shortly after what he described as a holiday in Lagos.
It read, “With such a gory picture of one’s country, you can imagine my bewilderment when I saw a news release from the Presidency announcing that President Bola Tinubu is departing Nigeria today for a visit to Saint Lucia in the Caribbean.”
Citing a press briefing by Saint Lucia’s Prime Minister, Philip J. Pierre, Obi noted that the visit included both official engagements and personal vacation.
“According to the Prime Minister’s announcement, ‘two of these days, June 30 and July 1, will be dedicated to an official visit, with the remainder of the trip set aside as a personal vacation,” he said.
Obi said he had initially dismissed the report as unbelievable: “I told the person who drew my attention to the Caribbean story that it cannot be true and that the President is just coming back from a holiday in Lagos.
“I didn’t want to believe that anybody in the position of authority, more so the President… would contemplate a leisure trip at this time.”
The former Anambra governor criticized the President’s failure to personally visit disaster-affected areas, including Minna in Niger State, where over 200 people were reportedly killed and 700 still missing due to flooding.
“This is a President going for leisure when he couldn’t visit Minna, Niger State where over two hundred lives were lost and over 700 persons still missing in a flood natural disaster,” Obi lamented.
He also condemned Tinubu’s recent visit to Makurdi, which he described as politicized.
Obi said, “The other state in crisis where over two hundred lives were murdered, the President yielded to public pressure and visited Makurdi… for what turned out to be a political jamboree than condolence as public holiday was declared and children made to line up to receive the President who couldn’t even reach the village, the scene of the brutal attack.”
Obi drew sharp comparisons between the size and population of Saint Lucia and the Nigerian cities neglected by the President.
“Makurdi is 937.4 Km², which is over 59% bigger than St Lucia, which is 617 km², and Minna is 6789 square kilometres, which is ten times bigger than St Lucia. St Lucia, with a population of 180,000, is less than half of Makurdi’s 489,839 and Minna, with 532,000 is almost three times the population of St Lucia,” Obi quoted his stats in the post.
Calling for leadership anchored in empathy and urgency, Obi said: “I don’t think the situation in this country today calls for leisure for anybody in a position of authority, more so the President, on whose desk the buck stops.
“This regime has repeatedly shown its insensitivity and lack of passion for the populace…”
He accused the administration of prioritizing elites over the masses.
“One had expected the President to be asking God for extra hours in a day for the challenges, but what we see is a concentration of efforts in the 2027 election and on satisfying the wealthy while the mass poor continues to multiply in number,” Obi’s tweet further read.
Concluding his fiery message, Obi urged national reflection and redirection.
He concluded, “Finally, I like to let our leaders know one thing: that the God-given resources of this country belong to all, not to a few.
“The time has come to put a stop to this drift before it consumes all and focus on pulling people out of poverty.”
The Punch
Aminu Dantata: The Life and Times of a Foremost Entrepreneur
The curtail, on June 28, 2025, dramatically fell on the illustrious career of the prolific son of Kano, Nigeria, who came, saw and conquered in all areas of life endeavors he embarked on. He was Alhaji Aminu Alhassan Dantata, a foremost entrepreneurial guru, who by providence, is also an uncle of the richest man in Africa, Alhaji Aliko Dangote.
Dantata, whose name at a period in history, was a metaphor for wealth and opulence, succumbed to complications of old age when he passed away at the age of 94 in faraway Dubai, UAE.
Aminu Alhassan Dantata, by all intent and purpose, lived a magical life of entreneurship and success between May 19, 1931, when he was born, and June 28, 2025, when he passed on. He was buried in Medinah, Saudi Arabia while an elaborate ceremony was observed on his behalf in Kano, Nigeria.
Aminu Dantata’s grandfather, Abdullahi continued to operate from Madobi until 1877 when having set out for a journey to Gonja, his wife gave birth to Alhassan Dantata, the father of Aminu at a campsite (Zango) of Bebeji. On his return from the journey, he decided to abandon Madobi and moved to Bebeji.
Aminu Dantata was the fifteenth child in a family of seventeen children. He started his education 1938, through to 1945. He was educated at Dala Primary School and then finished his education through home studies in a private school built by his father in 1949. After his studies, he joined the family business, Alhassan Dantata & sons, in 1948 as a produce buyer and also got married. In 1955, he became the Sokoto district manager of the business. The year 1955 was also when his father died and the shares in the business were subsequently distributed to the children.
In 1958, Dantata became the deputy managing director of the business with his brother Ahmadu, who was the MD. When Ahmadu died in 1960, Dantata became the head of the business.
Over the years, Dantata expanded the business holdings and his activities into various sectors of the Nigerian political and economic sphere. By the beginning of the 1960s, Dantata had a construction firm that received patronage from the newly independent government in Nigeria, his firm was given a contract to build part of the School of Aviation in Zaria.
In 1961, he was among three other businessmen as part of the 23-member economic mission group, the first worldwide mission sent by an independent government in Nigeria.
In 1964, he was among the pioneer board members of the Nigerian Industrial Development Bank. In 1968, Dantata was appointed Kano State commissioner for Economic Development, Trade and Industry under the administration of Audu Bako, he was in the position until 1973.
During the indigenization period of the 1970s, the Dantata group bought shares and held significant holdings in Mentholatum, SCOA, Funtua Cotton Seed Crushing Co and Raleigh Industries.
He was a businessman and philanthropist of repute, who was one of the promoters of Kano State Foundation, an endowment fund that supported educational initiatives and provided grants to small-scale entrepreneurs in Kano. He was also the head of a group of companies that managed his real estate and other business ventures.
Dantata was the founder of Express Petroleum & Gas Company Ltd and one of the organizers of Jaiz Bank in Nigeria. In 1978, he was a member of the National Movement, an organization that later transformed to the National Party of Nigeria.
Born in Kano, died in Dubai on June 28, 2025, at the age of 94, Dantata was buried in Medinah, Saudi Arabia.
Tinubu Allegedly Bars Fubara from Seeking Reelection As Condition for Reinstatement
President Bola Tinubu has reportedly reached a fresh agreement to re-instate Governor Siminalayi Fubara of Rivers State, but only if he agrees not to seek re-election after his first term in office.
“The president made it clear that Rivers cannot afford a prolonged crisis. The deal is about restoring calm, but it comes at a steep cost for Fubara,” another source explained.
Those present included Tinubu, FCT Minister Nyesom Wike, suspended House Speaker Martin Amaewhule, Governor Fubara, and some lawmakers involved in the political crisis in Rivers.
In addition, Fubara has agreed to pay all outstanding allowances and entitlements owed to the 27 lawmakers loyal to Wike, who were earlier suspended by the state assembly. In exchange, the lawmakers will refrain from pursuing any impeachment proceedings against him.
“Wike is the real winner here. By controlling the local government chairmen, he retains significant influence over the state’s political machinery, which will be crucial for 2027,” a source added.
