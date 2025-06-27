Featured
Senate Gives NNPCL 10-day Ultimatum to Account for ‘Missing’ N200trn
The Senate Committee on Public Accounts has issued a 10-day ultimatum to the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) Group Chief Executive Officer, Bayo Ojulari, to respond to 11 critical financial queries related to discrepancies in its audited financial statements, warning that failure to comply could attract serious constitutional consequences.
The committee, chaired by Senator Aliyu Wadada, had days ago expressed dissatisfaction over what it described as mind-boggling and unacceptable, financial irregularities uncovered in NNPCL’s books, including over N200 trillion in unexplained receivables and undocumented legal and audit fees spanning the years 2017 to 2023.
The ultimatum, which will expire on July 10, comes after NNPCL on Thursday formally requested a two-month extension to respond to the queries, a request the committee flatly rejected.
Wadada said: “It is unacceptable. We have given them 10 working days. This committee will not tolerate delay tactics in matters concerning public funds.”
The lawmaker warned that should the NNPCL boss fail to respond, the Senate would be compelled to invoke its constitutional oversight powers.
“Any attempt to disregard this committee’s directive will amount to contempt of the Senate. We are here to protect public funds, and we will not be deterred,” he said.
He also lamented the absence of NNPCL’s external auditors at the hearing, underscoring the need for transparency and accountability.
The session was attended by representatives from the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), the Nigeria Financial Intelligence Unit (NFIU), the Department of States Services (DSS) and other key stakeholders who served as witnesses to the proceedings.
Featured
Nigeria Tops Global List for Lack of Electricity Access – World Bank Report
Nigeria has the largest population of citizens without access to electricity globally, with 86.8 million people lacking supply as of 2023, according to the World Bank’s latest energy progress report.
The report, titled “Tracking SDG7: The Energy Progress Report 2025,” was released on Wednesday and assesses progress made toward Sustainable Development Goal 7 (SDG7), which focuses on ensuring access to affordable, reliable, sustainable, and modern energy for all by 2030.
This marks the third consecutive year that Nigeria has ranked as the country with the highest electricity access deficit worldwide. The report also shows that only 61 per cent of Nigeria’s population had access to electricity in 2023, while just 26 per cent had access to clean cooking energy.
“Nigeria (86.8 million), the Democratic Republic of Congo (79.6 million), and Ethiopia (56.4 million) topped the list, together accounting for roughly a third of the entire global access deficit,” the World Bank said.
The report noted that among the 20 countries with the largest electricity access deficits, 18 are located in Sub-Saharan Africa. South Sudan had the lowest national access rate at 5 per cent, followed by Chad and Burundi at 12 per cent.
In sub-Saharan Africa, 35 million people gained access to electricity in 2023.
However, population growth over the same period was estimated at 30 million, resulting in a marginal net reduction in the electricity access gap, from 570 million people in 2022 to 565 million in 2023.
The region now accounts for 85 per cent of the global population without electricity, a significant increase from 50 per cent in 2010.
In contrast, Central and Southern Asia recorded the most progress between 2020 and 2023, reducing their electricity access deficit from 414 million in 2010 to 27 million in 2023.
Looking ahead to 2030, the World Bank report notes that the world has reduced the number of people without electricity access by 665 million since 2010. Twenty-one countries have achieved near-universal access, but challenges remain.
The International Energy Agency (IEA) projects that 645 million people will still be without electricity by 2030 if current policies persist.
Featured
Makinde Renames Ibadan Poly after Late Ex-Gov Olunloyo
The Oyo State governor, Seyi Makinde, has renamed The Polytechnic, Ibadan, as Omololu Olunloyo Polytechnic, Ibadan, to immortalize late scholar and former Oyo governor, Dr. Victor Olunloyo, as he is laid to rest.
Olunloyo, who died on April 6, 2025, was the pioneer principal of the polytechnic, while he also served as governor of Oyo State between October 1 and December 31, 1983.
The governor announced this on Thursday at the state interdenominational funeral service held in honour of the late former governor at the Obafemi Awolowo Stadium, Liberty Road, Ibadan.
“I talked about preserving and digitising his library yesterday as a mark of honour to Baba Olunloyo,” the governor said.
“Today, we will be giving Baba another honour to immortalise him. He was the first Principal of The Polytechnic, Ibadan; that institution will now be named Omololu Olunloyo Polytechnic, Ibadan.”
Featured
Terrible President Comment: NYSC Denies Extending Raye’s Service Year, Says Corper Still Serving
The National Youth Service Corps has denied extending the service year of a Lagos corper, Rita Uguamaye, also known as Raye, for criticising the administration of President Bola Tinubu.
When contacted on Tuesday by The Punch, the acting NYSC Director, Press and Public Relations, Carol Embu, said the decision to extend a corps member’s service year is made when such a person is passing out.
She disclosed that there are guidelines that would be followed if such an action were to be taken.
“Who is Sowore? Does he work with the NYSC? So, how come you are listening to him? I don’t understand how she will get an extension if she is still serving.
“NYSC is not an irresponsible organisation; we work with rules and regulations. She is still serving; if she has any issues, we will wait and see,” Embu said.
Meanwhile, the source could not independently verify the claim of service year extension from Uguamaye, and she did not also make any post on such claim on her social media handles.
Uguamaye had, in a viral video shared on her TikTok account, @talktoraye, expressed frustration over Nigeria’s worsening economic conditions, lamenting the high inflation and economic hardship.
Uguamaye had also criticised the President by describing him as a “terrible leader” while questioning the government’s efforts to alleviate the hardship faced by the citizens.
Additionally, she stressed that Lagos State is a “smelling state” and lamented its “poor living conditions.”
After the video had gone viral, Uguamaye posted another video on her TikTok to alert the public that she was allegedly being threatened by the NYSC authorities, a claim which was not commented on by the authority.
She claimed that some officials of the NYSC were asking her to delete the video, while she insisted that she had only spoken the truth about the country’s situation.
Sharing a news caption on Tuesday that read, “NYSC punitively extends Raye’s service year by 2 months for criticising Tinubu’s administration over hardship”, Sowore vowed to protest at the NYSC passing out parade.
Sowore wrote, “This Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu regime might go down with Rita Raye’s National Youth Service Corps matter.”
“This is not acceptable, we will mobilise down to the Passing Out Parade except Rita is allowed to complete her NYSC national service without let or hindrance.”
The Punch
Abia Monarchs Hail Gov Otti on Development Programmes
Senate Gives NNPCL 10-day Ultimatum to Account for ‘Missing’ N200trn
Friday Sermon: Stories of the Quran: Uzair (Ezra)
Glo Foundation Sponsors Skill Training for LAWMA Staff
Nigeria Tops Global List for Lack of Electricity Access – World Bank Report
Tinubu Signs Four Tax Reform Bills into Law
Makinde Renames Ibadan Poly after Late Ex-Gov Olunloyo
Just In: Drama in Senate As Invaders Take Maze Away
Nigerian Engineer Wins $500m Contract to Build Monorail Network in Iraq
WORLD EXCLUSIVE: Will Senate President, Bukola Saraki, Join Presidential Race?
World Exclusive: How Cabal, Corruption Stalled Mambilla Hydropower Project …The Abba Kyari, Fashola and Malami Connection Plus FG May Lose $2bn
Rehabilitation Comment: Sanwo-Olu’s Support Group Replies Ambode (Video)
Fashanu, Dolapo Awosika and Prophet Controversy: The Complete Story
The Great Gani Fawehinmi: His Life, His Legacies & His Frustrations
Who are the early favorites to win the NFL rushing title?
Boxing continues to knock itself out with bewildering, incorrect decisions
Steph Curry finally got the contract he deserves from the Warriors
Phillies’ Aaron Altherr makes mind-boggling barehanded play
The tremendous importance of owning a perfect piece of clothing
Trending
-
News7 years ago
Just In: Drama in Senate As Invaders Take Maze Away
-
News7 years ago
Nigerian Engineer Wins $500m Contract to Build Monorail Network in Iraq
-
Featured7 years ago
WORLD EXCLUSIVE: Will Senate President, Bukola Saraki, Join Presidential Race?
-
Boss Picks7 years ago
World Exclusive: How Cabal, Corruption Stalled Mambilla Hydropower Project …The Abba Kyari, Fashola and Malami Connection Plus FG May Lose $2bn
-
Headline7 years ago
Rehabilitation Comment: Sanwo-Olu’s Support Group Replies Ambode (Video)
-
Headline7 years ago
Fashanu, Dolapo Awosika and Prophet Controversy: The Complete Story
-
Boss Picks7 years ago
The Great Gani Fawehinmi: His Life, His Legacies & His Frustrations
-
Headline7 years ago
Pendulum: Can Atiku Abubakar Defeat Muhammadu Buhari in 2019?