Nigeria Tops Global List for Lack of Electricity Access – World Bank Report

By Eric Elezuo

The spate of defections from opposition parties to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has continued to generate topics of discourse among the nation’s political elites, and analysts, with many wondering what the attraction could be?

Many have described the defections as a form of rebellion, whose cause is still unknown; a replica of the 1955 blockbuster romance/action movie, ‘Rebel Without a Cause’.

In a space of two months, two notable governors of the South South states of Delta and Akwa Ibom, Sheriff Oborevwori and Umo Eno, have ditched their parties, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), defecting the APC, thereby handing over on a silver platter the states have been PDP since 1999 to the APC. Their reasons have aligned with what a political stakeholder, Kenneth Okonkwo described as ‘transgenderic’.

Giving reasons for his defection, Oborevwori, through a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Sir Festus Ahon, said it was not about political survival but the need to realign with the federal government in the interest of Delta State.

He said the defection is geared towards reshaping the 2027 electoral landscape and boosting the state’s access to federal partnerships.

“Governor Oborevwori’s decision to align with the APC is a strategic and thoughtful move driven by a singular objective: to fast-track Delta State’s development through enhanced collaboration with the federal government.

“This decision is not about political survival or personal ambition it is about putting Delta first.

“At this critical juncture in Nigeria’s democratic evolution, alignment with the center offers states a rare opportunity to attract greater federal support, foster inclusive governance, and unlock critical infrastructure and economic investments.

“As a seasoned legislator and grassroots politician, Governor Oborevwori understands that Delta State cannot afford to remain on the periphery of national politics. His defection reflects a bold and necessary step to reposition the state for lasting progress,” the statement said in part.

While receiving Oborevwori to its fold, the APC noted that several prominent leaders of the PDP, including former Governor Ifeanyi Okowa, and all elected legislators, chairmen and councillors of local governments and wards, appointed members of the executive, both at the state and federal level joined the foray into its fold.

In a statement in April, the National Publicity Secretary of the APC, Felix Morka, described the defection as a major political development and expressed the party’s excitement over the move.

“The National Working Committee of the All Progressives Congress, under the leadership of His Excellency, Dr Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, CON, is highly elated by the decision of the Governor of Delta State, His Excellency Sheriff Oborevwori, to join our great party,” the statement read.

The APC emphasised its readiness to fully integrate the new members.

“Our great party welcomes this important development and assures the governor, as well as incoming leaders and members of Delta PDP, of our fullest cooperation and accommodation within the APC family,” Morka stated.

In a voice similar to Oborevwori’s a few weeks later, Akwa Ibom state governor, Umo Eno rekindle the defection story, also citing the need to be close to federal power, even as he had no immediate need to do so.

Justifying his decision to dump the party that made him governor, Pastor Eno went biblical, aligning himself with the children of Issachar in the Holy Bible, who were able to interpret the times and season. The governor had hinted of his defection earlier, saying “What Akwa Ibom people want is good governance, not the name of the party”, giving political watchers the impression that there was no good governance in Akwa Ibom, and that only belonging to the APC guarantees good governance for a state.

The PDP however, described the governor’s move as a personal decision that contradicts the will of the people, noting that the 2027 election would be about Nigeria and not individual politicians.

The APC governors, on their part, rejoiced and warmly welcomed him and his team into their fold, assuring him that he would not regret his decision to join them, saying it was a homecoming for him and that they would support him.

Justifying his defection, Eno stated in his speech that “From time, the political space, particularly in this state and the nation in general has been awash with news of my likely movement from the PDP, the platform that had provided the levers and ladders of my political ascendancy to the position of Governor of this state. This discussion has elicited various layers of analysis in the process. Today, I answer some of those nagging questions.

“This morning, I submitted a formal letter of resignation from the PDP to the Ward Chairman, same copy has been sent to both the State Chairman as well as the National Chairman. I thank the PDP for their support, their love and for working with me for the past two years in the affairs of running Akwa Ibom state.

“But this is a defining moment. I’ve therefore decided, after due consultations with all critical stakeholders across the state in the last three months. I believe no one has moved progressively or has ever changed party in this state that has consulted as widely as I’ve done. That consultation culminated in meeting with all the critical stakeholders in the PDP last night where I explained that as the children of Ichaka, we must be able to interpret and flow with the times and not run against the tide.

“Having completed the rounds of consultations, as your servant you’ve elected to serve you, I have therefore decided to progressively move to the All Progressives Congress (APC). I state categorically that I have by today’s (yesterday’s) event changed my political affiliation, but will continue to uphold my values, my moral fibre, foundational principles I’ve nourished through my life. Those values will remain unchanged and I will always work with you regardless of party affiliations.

“Coming from the PDP, I make it emphatically clear that we’re not joining the APC from a position of weakness. We’re joining from a position of strength, bringing value to the APC in Akwa Ibom, wanting to build back a party that has once been torn apart, where people go their different direction. We’re supporting the President for a second term in office to complete reforms he has started. I have decided to join the train of the President, to support him, so I will not be accused of being anti-partisan. Today I’ve made the bold declaration to join that train.”

Eno’s defection however, recorded a dent as his Commissioner for Special Duties, Ini Ememobong, immediately resigned from office, citing the need to retain his principles.

But others have said that Oborevwori, Eno and their co-travellers in the defection saga may be justified in their act seeing that Nigeria politics is a case of winner takes all. And in addition to the crises rocking the opposition, it may be difficult to ascertain the exact signatory that would guarantee their reelection in 2027, which key, authentic officials of the political parties are still in contention.

If the excuses the defectors are giving are anything to go by, more defections may follow. The suspended governor of Rivers State, Sir Sim Fubara, may likely jump ship into the APC to protect his political future.

The governors of Enugu, Bayelsa, Kano, Abia and many more, have at one time or another rumored to be flirting with the opposition, APC. Their defections in the nearest future may just be a 50/50 bet.

Governor Douye of Bayelsa has since denied any link to APC of intention to defect.

Time will tell.