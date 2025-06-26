Featured
Nigeria Tops Global List for Lack of Electricity Access – World Bank Report
Nigeria has the largest population of citizens without access to electricity globally, with 86.8 million people lacking supply as of 2023, according to the World Bank’s latest energy progress report.
The report, titled “Tracking SDG7: The Energy Progress Report 2025,” was released on Wednesday and assesses progress made toward Sustainable Development Goal 7 (SDG7), which focuses on ensuring access to affordable, reliable, sustainable, and modern energy for all by 2030.
This marks the third consecutive year that Nigeria has ranked as the country with the highest electricity access deficit worldwide. The report also shows that only 61 per cent of Nigeria’s population had access to electricity in 2023, while just 26 per cent had access to clean cooking energy.
“Nigeria (86.8 million), the Democratic Republic of Congo (79.6 million), and Ethiopia (56.4 million) topped the list, together accounting for roughly a third of the entire global access deficit,” the World Bank said.
The report noted that among the 20 countries with the largest electricity access deficits, 18 are located in Sub-Saharan Africa. South Sudan had the lowest national access rate at 5 per cent, followed by Chad and Burundi at 12 per cent.
In sub-Saharan Africa, 35 million people gained access to electricity in 2023.
However, population growth over the same period was estimated at 30 million, resulting in a marginal net reduction in the electricity access gap, from 570 million people in 2022 to 565 million in 2023.
The region now accounts for 85 per cent of the global population without electricity, a significant increase from 50 per cent in 2010.
In contrast, Central and Southern Asia recorded the most progress between 2020 and 2023, reducing their electricity access deficit from 414 million in 2010 to 27 million in 2023.
Looking ahead to 2030, the World Bank report notes that the world has reduced the number of people without electricity access by 665 million since 2010. Twenty-one countries have achieved near-universal access, but challenges remain.
The International Energy Agency (IEA) projects that 645 million people will still be without electricity by 2030 if current policies persist.
Makinde Renames Ibadan Poly after Late Ex-Gov Olunloyo
The Oyo State governor, Seyi Makinde, has renamed The Polytechnic, Ibadan, as Omololu Olunloyo Polytechnic, Ibadan, to immortalize late scholar and former Oyo governor, Dr. Victor Olunloyo, as he is laid to rest.
Olunloyo, who died on April 6, 2025, was the pioneer principal of the polytechnic, while he also served as governor of Oyo State between October 1 and December 31, 1983.
The governor announced this on Thursday at the state interdenominational funeral service held in honour of the late former governor at the Obafemi Awolowo Stadium, Liberty Road, Ibadan.
“I talked about preserving and digitising his library yesterday as a mark of honour to Baba Olunloyo,” the governor said.
“Today, we will be giving Baba another honour to immortalise him. He was the first Principal of The Polytechnic, Ibadan; that institution will now be named Omololu Olunloyo Polytechnic, Ibadan.”
Terrible President Comment: NYSC Denies Extending Raye’s Service Year, Says Corper Still Serving
The National Youth Service Corps has denied extending the service year of a Lagos corper, Rita Uguamaye, also known as Raye, for criticising the administration of President Bola Tinubu.
When contacted on Tuesday by The Punch, the acting NYSC Director, Press and Public Relations, Carol Embu, said the decision to extend a corps member’s service year is made when such a person is passing out.
She disclosed that there are guidelines that would be followed if such an action were to be taken.
“Who is Sowore? Does he work with the NYSC? So, how come you are listening to him? I don’t understand how she will get an extension if she is still serving.
“NYSC is not an irresponsible organisation; we work with rules and regulations. She is still serving; if she has any issues, we will wait and see,” Embu said.
Meanwhile, the source could not independently verify the claim of service year extension from Uguamaye, and she did not also make any post on such claim on her social media handles.
Uguamaye had, in a viral video shared on her TikTok account, @talktoraye, expressed frustration over Nigeria’s worsening economic conditions, lamenting the high inflation and economic hardship.
Uguamaye had also criticised the President by describing him as a “terrible leader” while questioning the government’s efforts to alleviate the hardship faced by the citizens.
Additionally, she stressed that Lagos State is a “smelling state” and lamented its “poor living conditions.”
After the video had gone viral, Uguamaye posted another video on her TikTok to alert the public that she was allegedly being threatened by the NYSC authorities, a claim which was not commented on by the authority.
She claimed that some officials of the NYSC were asking her to delete the video, while she insisted that she had only spoken the truth about the country’s situation.
Sharing a news caption on Tuesday that read, “NYSC punitively extends Raye’s service year by 2 months for criticising Tinubu’s administration over hardship”, Sowore vowed to protest at the NYSC passing out parade.
Sowore wrote, “This Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu regime might go down with Rita Raye’s National Youth Service Corps matter.”
“This is not acceptable, we will mobilise down to the Passing Out Parade except Rita is allowed to complete her NYSC national service without let or hindrance.”
Rebels Without a Cause! Oborevwori, Eno; Who’s Next?
By Eric Elezuo
The spate of defections from opposition parties to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has continued to generate topics of discourse among the nation’s political elites, and analysts, with many wondering what the attraction could be?
Many have described the defections as a form of rebellion, whose cause is still unknown; a replica of the 1955 blockbuster romance/action movie, ‘Rebel Without a Cause’.
In a space of two months, two notable governors of the South South states of Delta and Akwa Ibom, Sheriff Oborevwori and Umo Eno, have ditched their parties, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), defecting the APC, thereby handing over on a silver platter the states have been PDP since 1999 to the APC. Their reasons have aligned with what a political stakeholder, Kenneth Okonkwo described as ‘transgenderic’.
Giving reasons for his defection, Oborevwori, through a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Sir Festus Ahon, said it was not about political survival but the need to realign with the federal government in the interest of Delta State.
He said the defection is geared towards reshaping the 2027 electoral landscape and boosting the state’s access to federal partnerships.
“Governor Oborevwori’s decision to align with the APC is a strategic and thoughtful move driven by a singular objective: to fast-track Delta State’s development through enhanced collaboration with the federal government.
“This decision is not about political survival or personal ambition it is about putting Delta first.
“At this critical juncture in Nigeria’s democratic evolution, alignment with the center offers states a rare opportunity to attract greater federal support, foster inclusive governance, and unlock critical infrastructure and economic investments.
“As a seasoned legislator and grassroots politician, Governor Oborevwori understands that Delta State cannot afford to remain on the periphery of national politics. His defection reflects a bold and necessary step to reposition the state for lasting progress,” the statement said in part.
While receiving Oborevwori to its fold, the APC noted that several prominent leaders of the PDP, including former Governor Ifeanyi Okowa, and all elected legislators, chairmen and councillors of local governments and wards, appointed members of the executive, both at the state and federal level joined the foray into its fold.
In a statement in April, the National Publicity Secretary of the APC, Felix Morka, described the defection as a major political development and expressed the party’s excitement over the move.
“The National Working Committee of the All Progressives Congress, under the leadership of His Excellency, Dr Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, CON, is highly elated by the decision of the Governor of Delta State, His Excellency Sheriff Oborevwori, to join our great party,” the statement read.
The APC emphasised its readiness to fully integrate the new members.
“Our great party welcomes this important development and assures the governor, as well as incoming leaders and members of Delta PDP, of our fullest cooperation and accommodation within the APC family,” Morka stated.
In a voice similar to Oborevwori’s a few weeks later, Akwa Ibom state governor, Umo Eno rekindle the defection story, also citing the need to be close to federal power, even as he had no immediate need to do so.
Justifying his decision to dump the party that made him governor, Pastor Eno went biblical, aligning himself with the children of Issachar in the Holy Bible, who were able to interpret the times and season. The governor had hinted of his defection earlier, saying “What Akwa Ibom people want is good governance, not the name of the party”, giving political watchers the impression that there was no good governance in Akwa Ibom, and that only belonging to the APC guarantees good governance for a state.
The PDP however, described the governor’s move as a personal decision that contradicts the will of the people, noting that the 2027 election would be about Nigeria and not individual politicians.
The APC governors, on their part, rejoiced and warmly welcomed him and his team into their fold, assuring him that he would not regret his decision to join them, saying it was a homecoming for him and that they would support him.
Justifying his defection, Eno stated in his speech that “From time, the political space, particularly in this state and the nation in general has been awash with news of my likely movement from the PDP, the platform that had provided the levers and ladders of my political ascendancy to the position of Governor of this state. This discussion has elicited various layers of analysis in the process. Today, I answer some of those nagging questions.
“This morning, I submitted a formal letter of resignation from the PDP to the Ward Chairman, same copy has been sent to both the State Chairman as well as the National Chairman. I thank the PDP for their support, their love and for working with me for the past two years in the affairs of running Akwa Ibom state.
“But this is a defining moment. I’ve therefore decided, after due consultations with all critical stakeholders across the state in the last three months. I believe no one has moved progressively or has ever changed party in this state that has consulted as widely as I’ve done. That consultation culminated in meeting with all the critical stakeholders in the PDP last night where I explained that as the children of Ichaka, we must be able to interpret and flow with the times and not run against the tide.
“Having completed the rounds of consultations, as your servant you’ve elected to serve you, I have therefore decided to progressively move to the All Progressives Congress (APC). I state categorically that I have by today’s (yesterday’s) event changed my political affiliation, but will continue to uphold my values, my moral fibre, foundational principles I’ve nourished through my life. Those values will remain unchanged and I will always work with you regardless of party affiliations.
“Coming from the PDP, I make it emphatically clear that we’re not joining the APC from a position of weakness. We’re joining from a position of strength, bringing value to the APC in Akwa Ibom, wanting to build back a party that has once been torn apart, where people go their different direction. We’re supporting the President for a second term in office to complete reforms he has started. I have decided to join the train of the President, to support him, so I will not be accused of being anti-partisan. Today I’ve made the bold declaration to join that train.”
Eno’s defection however, recorded a dent as his Commissioner for Special Duties, Ini Ememobong, immediately resigned from office, citing the need to retain his principles.
But others have said that Oborevwori, Eno and their co-travellers in the defection saga may be justified in their act seeing that Nigeria politics is a case of winner takes all. And in addition to the crises rocking the opposition, it may be difficult to ascertain the exact signatory that would guarantee their reelection in 2027, which key, authentic officials of the political parties are still in contention.
If the excuses the defectors are giving are anything to go by, more defections may follow. The suspended governor of Rivers State, Sir Sim Fubara, may likely jump ship into the APC to protect his political future.
The governors of Enugu, Bayelsa, Kano, Abia and many more, have at one time or another rumored to be flirting with the opposition, APC. Their defections in the nearest future may just be a 50/50 bet.
Governor Douye of Bayelsa has since denied any link to APC of intention to defect.
Time will tell.
