Embrace Learning, Collaboration Others to Boost Career Success, Fidelity Bank MD Charges Women
The Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of Fidelity Bank Plc, Dr. Nneka Onyeali-Ikpe, has encouraged women professionals to embrace continuous learning, courage, and collaboration as key habits for achieving long-term career success and breaking through professional barriers.
She gave the charge during a Women’s Roundtable hosted by the bank over the weekend at the Fidelity SME Hub in Gbagada, Lagos. Themed “Mentorship with Dr. Nneka Onyeali-Ikpe”, the event drew female professionals from various sectors and was held under the Recognition and Networking arm of the bank’s HerFidelity Proposition, a flagship initiative designed to empower women entrepreneurs and professionals across Nigeria.
Explaining the vision behind HerFidelity, Dr. Onyeali-Ikpe noted that the initiative was born out of a strong need to provide women with holistic support beyond access to finance.
“In my engagements with women across different industries, I’ve seen first-hand that while talent and ambition abound, many still lack access to capital, skills development, health support, and networks,” she said.
“HerFidelity was created to bridge that gap by focusing on four key pillars: access to capital, capacity building, wellness for work-life balance, and entrepreneurship support. It’s one of the initiatives I’m most proud of, because when women thrive, communities prosper and economies flourish.”
The interactive mentorship session, held in a Q&A format, offered participants an opportunity to learn directly from the trailblazing CEO, who shared personal experiences and career insights.
Advising young women aspiring to leadership, she said: “Believe in yourself, be ready to work hard, and never shy away from taking smart risks. Seek out mentors, invest in meaningful relationships, and above all, collaborate, because no one truly succeeds alone.”
The event also featured fun competitions and giveaways, with attendees winning exciting gifts courtesy of Fidelity Bank.
Dr. Onyeali-Ikpe’s session left participants inspired, reinforcing Fidelity Bank’s position as a champion for gender empowerment and a leading supporter of women’s advancement in business and leadership
Police Finally Nab Lagos Most Brutal Killer, Akinwande, after Decade-long Hunt
The police in Lagos State have finally arrested the most feared and wanted hired killer, Wasiu Akinwande aka Olori Eso, signposting a major breakthrough in the fight against violent crimes.
The 44-year-old suspect, described as a “vicious and notorious” cultist kingpin and the head of a deadly killer gang, was captured on June 20, 2025, in a well-coordinated special operation by the Command’s Tactical Squad operatives.
Announcing the arrest in a statement on Saturday, the Police Public Relations Officer, CSP Benjamin Hundeyin, described Akinwande as “the most wanted suspect in Lagos history in recent time.”
Hundeyin said the operation that led to his arrest was carried out with precision after months of surveillance and intelligence gathering.
He noted that the suspect was finally apprehended at his hideout in the Agbado area of Ogun State after managing to evade arrest for years by fleeing across State lines.
“For over a decade now, from 2009 until 2024, Wasiu Akinwande and his gangs have terrorised the people and communities, particularly in the Mushin area of Lagos State,” Hundeyin said.
“He was responsible for organising and executing series of armed robberies, cold-blooded murders, kidnappings and cult-related killings,” he added.
The suspect’s reign of terror reportedly instilled fear and panic among residents of Mushin and its environs.
The police described his arrest as a significant victory in its campaign against violent crime and a testament to its resolve to ensure justice for victims.
Following his arrest, police operatives raided his residence in Mushin, where a cache of arms and ammunition was discovered.
According to the police, Akinwande admitted that the weapons were used in his numerous operations.
Items recovered from the premises included multiple assault rifles, pump-action guns, pistols, magazines, live ammunition of various calibres, a dagger, walkie-talkies, and nine international passports belonging to different individuals.
The Commissioner of Police, CP Olohundare Jimoh, has directed the Deputy Commissioner of Police, State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID), to lead a team of specially selected detectives to expand the investigation and track down other members of Akinwande’s gang.
At least four families have already come forward to identify the suspect as the man responsible for the deaths of their children and wards, adding to the growing list of allegations against him.
In his reaction, CP Jimoh commended the operatives involved in the operation, describing their efforts as a demonstration of courage, professionalism, and dedication.
“We are proud of the operatives who risked their lives to bring this violent fugitive to justice. Lagosians can sleep a little easier knowing this killer is off the streets,” he said.
The Commissioner reassured the public that the safety and security of Lagos residents remain the Command’s top priority.
“The Lagos State Police Command remains steadfast in its mission to make Lagos a no-go area for criminals and ensure the safety and security of all Lagosians and visitors alike,” Jimoh said.
The police said Akinwande is currently in police custody under tight security and will be charged to court as soon as investigations are concluded.
The police have also appealed to members of the public to continue cooperating with security agencies by providing timely and credible information that will aid crime-fighting efforts across the State.
Oyo Tops List of Out-of-School Girls in SouthWest – NGO
A Non-Governmental Organisation (NGO), the Black Girls’ Dream Initiative (BGDI), has revealed that one in five girls of school age in Oyo State is not in school, making the State the highest with out-of-school children in South-western Nigeria.
The BGDI, in association with some education stakeholders in the State, made this known in Ibadan on Wednesday during a sensitisation workshop organised by the NGO, in partnership with Global Schools Forum and the IDF Foundation, and themed ‘Girls’ education in Oyo State: Our shared goal’.
The founder of BGDI, Karimot Odebode, described the number of out-of-school children in Oyo State as alarming and as a crisis that has to be urgently curbed by the government, schools, parents, traditional rulers, and other vital stakeholders in the state.
Odebode noted that though the government and other stakeholders are trying their best to send and keep children, especially the girl-child, in school, barriers such as poverty, early marriage, family responsibilities, and cultural expectations are marring their efforts.
Given this, she added that NGOs, such as BGDI, are working to reverse this trend by spotlighting the problem, engaging decision-makers, and opening doors for re-entry into the classroom because every girl deserves a second chance at learning.
She stated that BGDI, in its quest to ensure that more girls get quality education and remain in school, is aligning local education data with the challenges; collaborating with stakeholders to identify, engage, and reintegrate out-of-school girls; encouraging trackable reduction in dropout rates; and increasing enrolment, especially in underserved local governments in the State.
Odebode urged the government, schools, and parents to empower girls as future leaders. She explained how her organisation is doing this through their debate, mentorship programmes, sensitisation initiatives, and stakeholders’ workshops.
“We should make sure children are not just returning to school, but are returning with confidence, agency, and a sense of purpose; and also make sure we initiate and sustain long-term developmental impact that builds self-driven, educated citizens,” she said.
She further said: “We are the enablers of change. We need to move from conversation to action. Change happens when stakeholders act together. What we do today shapes the data tomorrow.”
The stakeholders, in the course of the workshop, identified and offered solutions to the main problems facing the girl-child’s education in Oyo State.
The Baale Sinko of Ido Local Government Area of Oyo State, Adeleke Waheed Mobolaji, and the Mogaji of Ogundele Compound, Labiran, Ibadan, Chief Ogunsina Oluseyi Oladebo emphasised that the government cannot train the girl-child alone and that the bulk of the training and education girls starts from the home, stressing that to encourage girls to go to school, their mothers needs to be properly empowered.
The two Ibadan-based traditional rulers, Adeleke and Oladabo, also urged society to support less-privileged students, especially girls, in their education, to ensure that no child of school age will be on the street hawking, idling, or committing crime, instead of being in school.
Some of the teachers and parents at the event, M. C. Ebike, Janet Adio, Fausat Boladale, Rejoice Adegoke, O. O. Ogundare, Peace Akinola, Dorcas Oyinloye, stressed that the security of female students in schools is important, and special attention should be given to them to encourage them to attend and remain in school.
They urged schools and teachers to be kind and proactive while dealing with female students, which will encourage them to learn. Furthermore, they advised the government to recruit trained and passionate teachers and empower them with the best resources to ensure students are inspired to return to school.
Opeyemi Lawal of Project Wabi Sabi, Adetokunbo Ikumoluyi of Hosec Foundation, and Opeyemi Adebisi of Teach for Nigeria stated that NGOs and governments have a lot to do to keep students in school, adding that the out-of-school challenge facing Oyo State could be addressed through sustainable partnership, investment in education, parents’ and guardians’ sensitisation, and students’ empowerment.
The convener of the event, Karimot Odebode, stated that the feedback and recommendations from the stakeholders regarding the theme and outcome of the sensitisation workshop will be submitted to the appropriate government authorities for policy formulation and implementation.
Again, Gunmen Attack Plateau Communities, Kill 13, Raze Houses
No fewer than 13 persons – mostly children and the elderly – have again been reported killed and houses burnt in Juwan and Manja communities of Bokkos and Mangu local government areas of Plateau State.
They were alleged to have been killed by armed herders.
The deadly attack on Juwan in the Tangur District of Bokkos Local Government Area occurred on Thursday night, with 10 persons killed and some others sustaining serious injuries.
In Manja, Chafem Chiefdom of Mangu Local Government Area, three persons were reportedly killed on Thursday evening.
They were on the farm tilling the grounds and tending their farmland when the attackers caught them unaware and killed them. Others escaped with injuries after the intervention of security operatives following a distress call from those who escaped the onslaught.
Chairman of Bokkos Local Government Council, Amalau Samuel, confirmed the tragic incident, describing it as barbaric and inhuman.
“The attackers came late at night and started killing innocent people. They were going from house to house, and where they could not gain entrance, they broke through the ceiling,” the LG boss said.
“Those affected mostly are the aged and children who could not run, while those agile fled for safety.”
The terrorists in the other attack in Manja, Chafem Kingdom of Mangu, killed three persons on the farm with over twenty houses burnt before the intervention of security operatives.
A member representing Mangu South in the Plateau State House of Assembly, Mathew Kwarpo, said the terrorists invaded the community and killed three persons before they were repelled by security men in conjunction with the youths.
According to the parliamentarian, the marauders later launched another attack that day, during which they burned down over twenty houses.
Kwarpo said that due to the attackers’ large number, the people of the community had to flee for safety, though no casualty was recorded.
“In the second attack, there was no casualty, but the people are already displaced. So, we are appealing to both the state and Federal governments to come to our aid.
“The attacks in recent times on our communities are just too much. Anytime they issued notice of an attack, they would fulfill it.
“The security men are no doubt trying their best, but they are being overpowered. This is a calculated attempt to seize our land from us and to occupy our land illegally. So we are calling on President Tinubu to intervene,” he said.
Some communities in Bokkos, Bassa, and Mangu local government areas of Plateau State have been under increased attacks from suspected herdsmen in recent times.
This has resulted in the loss of lives and property.
