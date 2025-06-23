Featured
Rebels Without a Cause! Oborevwori, Eno; Who’s Next?
By Eric Elezuo
The spate of defections from opposition parties to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has continued to generate topics of discourse among the nation’s political elites, and analysts, with many wondering what the attraction could be?
Many have described the defections as a form of rebellion, whose cause is still unknown; a replica of the 1955 blockbuster romance/action movie, ‘Rebel Without a Cause’.
In a space of two months, two notable governors of the South South states of Delta and Akwa Ibom, Sheriff Oborevwori and Umo Eno, have ditched their parties, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), defecting the APC, thereby handing over on a silver platter the states have been PDP since 1999 to the APC. Their reasons have aligned with what a political stakeholder, Kenneth Okonkwo described as ‘transgenderic’.
Giving reasons for his defection, Oborevwori, through a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Sir Festus Ahon, said it was not about political survival but the need to realign with the federal government in the interest of Delta State.
He said the defection is geared towards reshaping the 2027 electoral landscape and boosting the state’s access to federal partnerships.
“Governor Oborevwori’s decision to align with the APC is a strategic and thoughtful move driven by a singular objective: to fast-track Delta State’s development through enhanced collaboration with the federal government.
“This decision is not about political survival or personal ambition it is about putting Delta first.
“At this critical juncture in Nigeria’s democratic evolution, alignment with the center offers states a rare opportunity to attract greater federal support, foster inclusive governance, and unlock critical infrastructure and economic investments.
“As a seasoned legislator and grassroots politician, Governor Oborevwori understands that Delta State cannot afford to remain on the periphery of national politics. His defection reflects a bold and necessary step to reposition the state for lasting progress,” the statement said in part.
While receiving Oborevwori to its fold, the APC noted that several prominent leaders of the PDP, including former Governor Ifeanyi Okowa, and all elected legislators, chairmen and councillors of local governments and wards, appointed members of the executive, both at the state and federal level joined the foray into its fold.
In a statement in April, the National Publicity Secretary of the APC, Felix Morka, described the defection as a major political development and expressed the party’s excitement over the move.
“The National Working Committee of the All Progressives Congress, under the leadership of His Excellency, Dr Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, CON, is highly elated by the decision of the Governor of Delta State, His Excellency Sheriff Oborevwori, to join our great party,” the statement read.
The APC emphasised its readiness to fully integrate the new members.
“Our great party welcomes this important development and assures the governor, as well as incoming leaders and members of Delta PDP, of our fullest cooperation and accommodation within the APC family,” Morka stated.
In a voice similar to Oborevwori’s a few weeks later, Akwa Ibom state governor, Umo Eno rekindle the defection story, also citing the need to be close to federal power, even as he had no immediate need to do so.
Justifying his decision to dump the party that made him governor, Pastor Eno went biblical, aligning himself with the children of Issachar in the Holy Bible, who were able to interpret the times and season. The governor had hinted of his defection earlier, saying “What Akwa Ibom people want is good governance, not the name of the party”, giving political watchers the impression that there was no good governance in Akwa Ibom, and that only belonging to the APC guarantees good governance for a state.
The PDP however, described the governor’s move as a personal decision that contradicts the will of the people, noting that the 2027 election would be about Nigeria and not individual politicians.
The APC governors, on their part, rejoiced and warmly welcomed him and his team into their fold, assuring him that he would not regret his decision to join them, saying it was a homecoming for him and that they would support him.
Justifying his defection, Eno stated in his speech that “From time, the political space, particularly in this state and the nation in general has been awash with news of my likely movement from the PDP, the platform that had provided the levers and ladders of my political ascendancy to the position of Governor of this state. This discussion has elicited various layers of analysis in the process. Today, I answer some of those nagging questions.
“This morning, I submitted a formal letter of resignation from the PDP to the Ward Chairman, same copy has been sent to both the State Chairman as well as the National Chairman. I thank the PDP for their support, their love and for working with me for the past two years in the affairs of running Akwa Ibom state.
“But this is a defining moment. I’ve therefore decided, after due consultations with all critical stakeholders across the state in the last three months. I believe no one has moved progressively or has ever changed party in this state that has consulted as widely as I’ve done. That consultation culminated in meeting with all the critical stakeholders in the PDP last night where I explained that as the children of Ichaka, we must be able to interpret and flow with the times and not run against the tide.
“Having completed the rounds of consultations, as your servant you’ve elected to serve you, I have therefore decided to progressively move to the All Progressives Congress (APC). I state categorically that I have by today’s (yesterday’s) event changed my political affiliation, but will continue to uphold my values, my moral fibre, foundational principles I’ve nourished through my life. Those values will remain unchanged and I will always work with you regardless of party affiliations.
“Coming from the PDP, I make it emphatically clear that we’re not joining the APC from a position of weakness. We’re joining from a position of strength, bringing value to the APC in Akwa Ibom, wanting to build back a party that has once been torn apart, where people go their different direction. We’re supporting the President for a second term in office to complete reforms he has started. I have decided to join the train of the President, to support him, so I will not be accused of being anti-partisan. Today I’ve made the bold declaration to join that train.”
Eno’s defection however, recorded a dent as his Commissioner for Special Duties, Ini Ememobong, immediately resigned from office, citing the need to retain his principles.
But others have said that Oborevwori, Eno and their co-travellers in the defection saga may be justified in their act seeing that Nigeria politics is a case of winner takes all. And in addition to the crises rocking the opposition, it may be difficult to ascertain the exact signatory that would guarantee their reelection in 2027, which key, authentic officials of the political parties are still in contention.
If the excuses the defectors are giving are anything to go by, more defections may follow. The suspended governor of Rivers State, Sir Sim Fubara, may likely jump ship into the APC to protect his political future.
The governors of Enugu, Bayelsa, Kano, Abia and many more, have at one time or another rumored to be flirting with the opposition, APC. Their defections in the nearest future may just be a 50/50 bet.
Governor Douye of Bayelsa has since denied any link to APC of intention to defect.
Time will tell.
Embrace Learning, Collaboration Others to Boost Career Success, Fidelity Bank MD Charges Women
The Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of Fidelity Bank Plc, Dr. Nneka Onyeali-Ikpe, has encouraged women professionals to embrace continuous learning, courage, and collaboration as key habits for achieving long-term career success and breaking through professional barriers.
She gave the charge during a Women’s Roundtable hosted by the bank over the weekend at the Fidelity SME Hub in Gbagada, Lagos. Themed “Mentorship with Dr. Nneka Onyeali-Ikpe”, the event drew female professionals from various sectors and was held under the Recognition and Networking arm of the bank’s HerFidelity Proposition, a flagship initiative designed to empower women entrepreneurs and professionals across Nigeria.
Explaining the vision behind HerFidelity, Dr. Onyeali-Ikpe noted that the initiative was born out of a strong need to provide women with holistic support beyond access to finance.
“In my engagements with women across different industries, I’ve seen first-hand that while talent and ambition abound, many still lack access to capital, skills development, health support, and networks,” she said.
“HerFidelity was created to bridge that gap by focusing on four key pillars: access to capital, capacity building, wellness for work-life balance, and entrepreneurship support. It’s one of the initiatives I’m most proud of, because when women thrive, communities prosper and economies flourish.”
The interactive mentorship session, held in a Q&A format, offered participants an opportunity to learn directly from the trailblazing CEO, who shared personal experiences and career insights.
Advising young women aspiring to leadership, she said: “Believe in yourself, be ready to work hard, and never shy away from taking smart risks. Seek out mentors, invest in meaningful relationships, and above all, collaborate, because no one truly succeeds alone.”
The event also featured fun competitions and giveaways, with attendees winning exciting gifts courtesy of Fidelity Bank.
Dr. Onyeali-Ikpe’s session left participants inspired, reinforcing Fidelity Bank’s position as a champion for gender empowerment and a leading supporter of women’s advancement in business and leadership
Police Finally Nab Lagos Most Brutal Killer, Akinwande, after Decade-long Hunt
The police in Lagos State have finally arrested the most feared and wanted hired killer, Wasiu Akinwande aka Olori Eso, signposting a major breakthrough in the fight against violent crimes.
The 44-year-old suspect, described as a “vicious and notorious” cultist kingpin and the head of a deadly killer gang, was captured on June 20, 2025, in a well-coordinated special operation by the Command’s Tactical Squad operatives.
Announcing the arrest in a statement on Saturday, the Police Public Relations Officer, CSP Benjamin Hundeyin, described Akinwande as “the most wanted suspect in Lagos history in recent time.”
Hundeyin said the operation that led to his arrest was carried out with precision after months of surveillance and intelligence gathering.
He noted that the suspect was finally apprehended at his hideout in the Agbado area of Ogun State after managing to evade arrest for years by fleeing across State lines.
“For over a decade now, from 2009 until 2024, Wasiu Akinwande and his gangs have terrorised the people and communities, particularly in the Mushin area of Lagos State,” Hundeyin said.
“He was responsible for organising and executing series of armed robberies, cold-blooded murders, kidnappings and cult-related killings,” he added.
The suspect’s reign of terror reportedly instilled fear and panic among residents of Mushin and its environs.
The police described his arrest as a significant victory in its campaign against violent crime and a testament to its resolve to ensure justice for victims.
Following his arrest, police operatives raided his residence in Mushin, where a cache of arms and ammunition was discovered.
According to the police, Akinwande admitted that the weapons were used in his numerous operations.
Items recovered from the premises included multiple assault rifles, pump-action guns, pistols, magazines, live ammunition of various calibres, a dagger, walkie-talkies, and nine international passports belonging to different individuals.
The Commissioner of Police, CP Olohundare Jimoh, has directed the Deputy Commissioner of Police, State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID), to lead a team of specially selected detectives to expand the investigation and track down other members of Akinwande’s gang.
At least four families have already come forward to identify the suspect as the man responsible for the deaths of their children and wards, adding to the growing list of allegations against him.
In his reaction, CP Jimoh commended the operatives involved in the operation, describing their efforts as a demonstration of courage, professionalism, and dedication.
“We are proud of the operatives who risked their lives to bring this violent fugitive to justice. Lagosians can sleep a little easier knowing this killer is off the streets,” he said.
The Commissioner reassured the public that the safety and security of Lagos residents remain the Command’s top priority.
“The Lagos State Police Command remains steadfast in its mission to make Lagos a no-go area for criminals and ensure the safety and security of all Lagosians and visitors alike,” Jimoh said.
The police said Akinwande is currently in police custody under tight security and will be charged to court as soon as investigations are concluded.
The police have also appealed to members of the public to continue cooperating with security agencies by providing timely and credible information that will aid crime-fighting efforts across the State.
Oyo Tops List of Out-of-School Girls in SouthWest – NGO
A Non-Governmental Organisation (NGO), the Black Girls’ Dream Initiative (BGDI), has revealed that one in five girls of school age in Oyo State is not in school, making the State the highest with out-of-school children in South-western Nigeria.
The BGDI, in association with some education stakeholders in the State, made this known in Ibadan on Wednesday during a sensitisation workshop organised by the NGO, in partnership with Global Schools Forum and the IDF Foundation, and themed ‘Girls’ education in Oyo State: Our shared goal’.
The founder of BGDI, Karimot Odebode, described the number of out-of-school children in Oyo State as alarming and as a crisis that has to be urgently curbed by the government, schools, parents, traditional rulers, and other vital stakeholders in the state.
Odebode noted that though the government and other stakeholders are trying their best to send and keep children, especially the girl-child, in school, barriers such as poverty, early marriage, family responsibilities, and cultural expectations are marring their efforts.
Given this, she added that NGOs, such as BGDI, are working to reverse this trend by spotlighting the problem, engaging decision-makers, and opening doors for re-entry into the classroom because every girl deserves a second chance at learning.
She stated that BGDI, in its quest to ensure that more girls get quality education and remain in school, is aligning local education data with the challenges; collaborating with stakeholders to identify, engage, and reintegrate out-of-school girls; encouraging trackable reduction in dropout rates; and increasing enrolment, especially in underserved local governments in the State.
Odebode urged the government, schools, and parents to empower girls as future leaders. She explained how her organisation is doing this through their debate, mentorship programmes, sensitisation initiatives, and stakeholders’ workshops.
“We should make sure children are not just returning to school, but are returning with confidence, agency, and a sense of purpose; and also make sure we initiate and sustain long-term developmental impact that builds self-driven, educated citizens,” she said.
She further said: “We are the enablers of change. We need to move from conversation to action. Change happens when stakeholders act together. What we do today shapes the data tomorrow.”
The stakeholders, in the course of the workshop, identified and offered solutions to the main problems facing the girl-child’s education in Oyo State.
The Baale Sinko of Ido Local Government Area of Oyo State, Adeleke Waheed Mobolaji, and the Mogaji of Ogundele Compound, Labiran, Ibadan, Chief Ogunsina Oluseyi Oladebo emphasised that the government cannot train the girl-child alone and that the bulk of the training and education girls starts from the home, stressing that to encourage girls to go to school, their mothers needs to be properly empowered.
The two Ibadan-based traditional rulers, Adeleke and Oladabo, also urged society to support less-privileged students, especially girls, in their education, to ensure that no child of school age will be on the street hawking, idling, or committing crime, instead of being in school.
Some of the teachers and parents at the event, M. C. Ebike, Janet Adio, Fausat Boladale, Rejoice Adegoke, O. O. Ogundare, Peace Akinola, Dorcas Oyinloye, stressed that the security of female students in schools is important, and special attention should be given to them to encourage them to attend and remain in school.
They urged schools and teachers to be kind and proactive while dealing with female students, which will encourage them to learn. Furthermore, they advised the government to recruit trained and passionate teachers and empower them with the best resources to ensure students are inspired to return to school.
Opeyemi Lawal of Project Wabi Sabi, Adetokunbo Ikumoluyi of Hosec Foundation, and Opeyemi Adebisi of Teach for Nigeria stated that NGOs and governments have a lot to do to keep students in school, adding that the out-of-school challenge facing Oyo State could be addressed through sustainable partnership, investment in education, parents’ and guardians’ sensitisation, and students’ empowerment.
The convener of the event, Karimot Odebode, stated that the feedback and recommendations from the stakeholders regarding the theme and outcome of the sensitisation workshop will be submitted to the appropriate government authorities for policy formulation and implementation.
