Police Finally Nab Lagos Most Brutal Killer, Akinwande, after Decade-long Hunt

The police in Lagos State have finally arrested the most feared and wanted hired killer, Wasiu Akinwande aka Olori Eso, signposting a major breakthrough in the fight against violent crimes.

The 44-year-old suspect, described as a “vicious and notorious” cultist kingpin and the head of a deadly killer gang, was captured on June 20, 2025, in a well-coordinated special operation by the Command’s Tactical Squad operatives.

Announcing the arrest in a statement on Saturday, the Police Public Relations Officer, CSP Benjamin Hundeyin, described Akinwande as “the most wanted suspect in Lagos history in recent time.”

Hundeyin said the operation that led to his arrest was carried out with precision after months of surveillance and intelligence gathering.

He noted that the suspect was finally apprehended at his hideout in the Agbado area of Ogun State after managing to evade arrest for years by fleeing across State lines.

“For over a decade now, from 2009 until 2024, Wasiu Akinwande and his gangs have terrorised the people and communities, particularly in the Mushin area of Lagos State,” Hundeyin said.

“He was responsible for organising and executing series of armed robberies, cold-blooded murders, kidnappings and cult-related killings,” he added.

The suspect’s reign of terror reportedly instilled fear and panic among residents of Mushin and its environs.

The police described his arrest as a significant victory in its campaign against violent crime and a testament to its resolve to ensure justice for victims.

Following his arrest, police operatives raided his residence in Mushin, where a cache of arms and ammunition was discovered.

According to the police, Akinwande admitted that the weapons were used in his numerous operations.

Items recovered from the premises included multiple assault rifles, pump-action guns, pistols, magazines, live ammunition of various calibres, a dagger, walkie-talkies, and nine international passports belonging to different individuals.

The Commissioner of Police, CP Olohundare Jimoh, has directed the Deputy Commissioner of Police, State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID), to lead a team of specially selected detectives to expand the investigation and track down other members of Akinwande’s gang.

At least four families have already come forward to identify the suspect as the man responsible for the deaths of their children and wards, adding to the growing list of allegations against him.

In his reaction, CP Jimoh commended the operatives involved in the operation, describing their efforts as a demonstration of courage, professionalism, and dedication.

“We are proud of the operatives who risked their lives to bring this violent fugitive to justice. Lagosians can sleep a little easier knowing this killer is off the streets,” he said.

The Commissioner reassured the public that the safety and security of Lagos residents remain the Command’s top priority.

“The Lagos State Police Command remains steadfast in its mission to make Lagos a no-go area for criminals and ensure the safety and security of all Lagosians and visitors alike,” Jimoh said.

The police said Akinwande is currently in police custody under tight security and will be charged to court as soon as investigations are concluded.

The police have also appealed to members of the public to continue cooperating with security agencies by providing timely and credible information that will aid crime-fighting efforts across the State.