We’ve Not Cancelled WASSCE 2025 English Language Exam – WAEC

By Eric Elezuo

The West African Examinations Council (WAEC) has debunked reports making the rounds that it has canceled the already taken English Language paper of the ongoing West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE).

The examination, which has generated a lot of controversy, was written late in the evening as WAEC fought to nip in the bud examination malpractice.

In a statement signed by Head, Public Affairs, Moyosola Adesina, WAEC insisted that the examination has not been cancelled, stressing that the story in the public space is a handiwork of mischief makers, “who are bent on bringing the Council to disrepute to cause confusion and panic for candidates who sat the examination.”

The Council promised to continue to uphold the standard that has seen it operate seamlessly in the last 73 years of existence.

The statement in full:

RE:2025 ENGLISH EXAMINIATION LANGUAGE CANCELLED

The attention of the West African Examinations Council (WAEC), Nigeria, has been drawn to a purported press release by the Council, spreading across various social media platforms.

According to the press release dated Friday, 30th May 2025, “the English Language paper written on Wednesday, May 28, 2025, in the ongoing WASSCE for School Candidates, 2025 has been cancelled, and a new date for the conduct of the examination will be announced soon”.

The management of the West African Examinations Council would like to state that the press release being circulated did not emanate from the Council. The said examination has not been cancelled. Although the source of that information cannot be ascertained yet, the Council is certain that the false claim is being peddled by mischief-makers who are bent on bringing the Council to disrepute to cause confusion and panic for candidates who sat the examination.

The Council would like to use this avenue to inform the general public and all stakeholders that pieces of information from the Council are disseminated via our official and verified social media handles, as well as accredited media platforms across the country. In the same vein, all press releases are issued and signed by the Public Affairs Department of the Council on behalf of the Head of National Office.

Once again, we thank all stakeholders for the confidence reposed in us for the seventy-three (73) years of conducting examinations, and we promise to always seek innovative ways to render quality services to the Nigerian child.