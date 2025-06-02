News
Eid-ul-Adha: FG Declares June 6, 9 Public Holidays
The Federal Government has declared Friday, June 6, and Monday, June 9, 2025, as public holidays to celebrate this year’s Eid-ul-Adha.
The announcement was made by the Minister of Interior, Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, on behalf of the government.
He congratulated Muslims in Nigeria and the Diaspora, urging them to reflect the values of sacrifice, obedience, and faith exemplified by Prophet Ibrahim (Peace be upon Him).
The minister also called on Nigerians to use the festive period to pray for peace, unity, and national prosperity.
He reaffirmed the government’s commitment to reforms under President Bola Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda, aimed at restoring Nigeria’s path to progress.
Tunji-Ojo wished Muslims a joyful Eid celebration and encouraged all citizens to support the administration’s efforts in building a better nation.
News
Hardship: Nigerians Set for Showdown, Fixes Nationwide Protest on June 12
The #Endbadgovernance Movement has announced plan to stage nationwide protests on June 12.
One of the leaders of the movement, Comrade Hassan Soweto, made the announcement at a press conference on Thursday in Lagos.
According to him, the protest is aimed at expressing dissatisfaction with the current administration over its economic reforms, which have triggered hardship.
Soweto emphasized that the removal of subsidy and unification of naira have adversely affected the economy, pushing many citizens into hardship.
“Another result of Tinubu’s two-year presidency is the asphyxiation of the national economy due to the adverse effect of the removal of oil subsidy and Naira devaluation.
“Without equivocation, we have to say that the past two years of President Tinubu’s government has been nothing short of a disaster for the mass of Nigerian people. The anti-poor and neo-liberal reforms of the regime have led to destruction of livelihoods and the economy on a scale previously unimagined,” he said.
Soweto expressed worries over what he called abuse of democracy, describing the Tinubu-led government as dictatorship.
“We have to say that Nigerians are living more or less like enslaved citizens. All the constitutionally-guaranteed rights and freedoms that in the past inspired struggles against military rule and for democracy have now been completely taken away by the Tinubu administration. The civic space has shrunk to the point that Nigerians can no longer breathe,” he said.
He also called on the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Kayode Egbetokun, and the Lagos State Commissioner of Police, Olohundare Moshood Jimoh, to cooperate with the protesters.
News
Afenifere Rates Tinubu Low, Says President Has Failed Nigerians
The pan-Yoruba socio-political organization, Afenifere, has lamented that President Bola Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda turned into a nightmare for Nigerians.
Afenifere, in a statement by its Leader and National Publicity Secretary, Oba Oladipo Olaitan and Justice Faloye, respectively said the midterm report of the Tinubu administration has shown that every human development and socio-political index has regressed.
It also accused the administration of engaging in “massive propaganda claiming false successes.”
The statement read: “The Midterm Report shows that every human development and socio-political index has regressed since the coming to office of the President Bola Tinubu administration, turning the promise of renewed hope to a nightmare of regressing hopelessness and despair.
“Rather than take full responsibility for the unmitigated sufferings inflicted on Nigerians in the past two years on account of its wrong policy choices and wasteful spending, the Tinubu administration has engaged in massive propaganda claiming false successes and shifting blames to global and historical factors, and showing scant empathy for ordinary Nigerians.
“Basically, due to unforced errors, especially the oversight of the production element of subsidies and floating the Naira, without any preparation to cushion the predictable impact, the Tinubu Economic Reforms has turned out to be Tinubu Economic Deforms.
“A Prebendal and Government for the privileged and connected: Despite the Tinubu administration’s economic policies causing huge inflation that cut real wages in over half, only 4.1% of the Nigeria population in the civil service had their wages increased by 38%. Reliance on unproven channels for the distribution of pitiable half-hearted food and other palliatives were corruptly split among those connected, while uncontested mega projects were brazenly given to those with well known connections to the President. It is obvious that the Tinubu administration has no intention of delivering the greatest good the greatest number of Nigerians.
“Two years into its tenure, and contrary to its well advertised electoral promise, the Tinubu administration is yet to implement Oronsaye Report to cut cost of governance, instead the costs have ballooned with new cost centers for cronies to milk. The tone of government at all levels is one of profligate ‘jaiye jaiye’ lifestyle, while the masses are being berated about Nigeria’s wasteful past and the imperative of sacrifice to restore fiscal integrity. The government’s first supplementary budget and subsequent budgets were spent on not only preserving but increasing the luxurious lifestyle of those in government – new Presidential jet, Cadillac limousines, N160 million cars for each federal legislator and scandalous increase in unaccounted constituency projects worth billions to each legislator.
“In the quest for absolute power, the Tinubu administration is trading off lives of Nigerians by refusing to devolve power for state police.
“The Tinubu administration is destructuring instead of restructuring the military imposed constitution, towards true federalism. It has shown increasingly centralizing tendencies to further weaken the federalist elements in the constitution by attacking federating units with the takeover of their administrative units, known as local governments. Tinubu is destructuring the pillars of our democracy by neutralizing the legislature and judiciary put in place for balance of power and robust representative governance. It is obvious that the agenda is a one-party state totalitarianism.
“In the last two years, we have witnessed a markedly increase in intolerance of protests by dissenting civic groups. Peaceful protesters, students and labour groups are hounded, destabilized and bullied. In recent times, we have seen a gale of opposition politicians decamp to the ruling party to prevent institutional victimization. Even government sponsorship of internal conflicts in opposition parties and sociopolitical groups are in open. Some recent appointments to Independent National Electoral Commission are speculated to be card-carrying members of the ruling party. The emasculation of liberal democratic values are flagrantly displayed, without any shame or restraint.
“It has been a harrowing experience living through the pain and anguish of the last two years, inflicted on the nation by the administration of President Bola Tinubu. This Midterm Report is a duty that Afenifere must fulfil to prevent government propagandists from drowning the voices of millions of hungry and deprived Nigerians.
“Rather than focusing on service delivery, the Tinubu administration is focusing on winning the 2027 election regardless of the voters. No amount of propaganda will erase hunger and poverty in the land. Only selfless and empathetic leadership can serve the people, not Prebendalist and hedonistic lifestyle. If this Midterm Report was an academic exercise, the student will receive an advice to withdraw from the examiner, but we believe there is still room for redemption. We urge the President and his choir of mandate seekers to reflect and for a change just love Nigeria and Nigerians.”
News
Governor Adeleke Bags NBA Award, Reaffirms Faith in Judiciary
Governor Ademola Adeleke has denied a fake news published in a national daily alleging that he rebuked the Supreme Court over local government issues.
The Governor who is out of the state was represented by his commissioner for Information, Oluomo Kolapo Alimi at the NBA event.
The Honourable Commissioner did not make the statement attributed to him.
The Commissioner only tasked the Nigerian Bar Association to be more proactive in defending judges facing political blackmail.
The Honourable commissioner who represented the Governor made specific reference to the press Conference called by certain chieftains of opposition APC in Osun state where they cast aspersions on the Integrity of a High Court judge in the state, blackmailed the judge with false accusations over a matter that has never been heard by him.
The Commissioner described such an act of blackmailing our judges as condemnable and ought to be taken up by the NBA on behalf of the judge.
Governor Adeleke has the highest regards for the judiciary especially the apex court and would not approve of any attack or open criticism of such sacred institutions. He reaffirmed his faith in the judiciary especially on the ongoing feud about the Osun local governments involving several political parties.
“Governor Adeleke did not rebuke or attack the judiciary or the Supreme Court as published by the newspaper. It is fake news that should be discountenanced by the judicial establishment and the general public.
“The Governor appreciated the award conferred on him by the NBA. The Governor promises to continue to support and promote rule of law and good governance as a chief executive of Osun state”, the statement concluded.
Eid-ul-Adha: FG Declares June 6, 9 Public Holidays
How FG’s Weaponising Poverty – Atiku
Davido’s Daughter, Imade Adeleke, Celebrates Magical 10th Birthday
Amaechi Choose 60th Birthday to Lie, Former Gov Hungry for Power, Not Food – Wike
Hardship: Nigerians Set for Showdown, Fixes Nationwide Protest on June 12
Afenifere Rates Tinubu Low, Says President Has Failed Nigerians
Innocent Lives Behind Bars and the Call for Justice
Nigerian Engineer Wins $500m Contract to Build Monorail Network in Iraq
Just In: Drama in Senate As Invaders Take Maze Away
WORLD EXCLUSIVE: Will Senate President, Bukola Saraki, Join Presidential Race?
World Exclusive: How Cabal, Corruption Stalled Mambilla Hydropower Project …The Abba Kyari, Fashola and Malami Connection Plus FG May Lose $2bn
Rehabilitation Comment: Sanwo-Olu’s Support Group Replies Ambode (Video)
Fashanu, Dolapo Awosika and Prophet Controversy: The Complete Story
Pendulum: Can Atiku Abubakar Defeat Muhammadu Buhari in 2019?
Who are the early favorites to win the NFL rushing title?
Boxing continues to knock itself out with bewildering, incorrect decisions
Steph Curry finally got the contract he deserves from the Warriors
Phillies’ Aaron Altherr makes mind-boggling barehanded play
The tremendous importance of owning a perfect piece of clothing
Trending
-
News7 years ago
Nigerian Engineer Wins $500m Contract to Build Monorail Network in Iraq
-
News7 years ago
Just In: Drama in Senate As Invaders Take Maze Away
-
Featured7 years ago
WORLD EXCLUSIVE: Will Senate President, Bukola Saraki, Join Presidential Race?
-
Boss Picks7 years ago
World Exclusive: How Cabal, Corruption Stalled Mambilla Hydropower Project …The Abba Kyari, Fashola and Malami Connection Plus FG May Lose $2bn
-
Headline7 years ago
Rehabilitation Comment: Sanwo-Olu’s Support Group Replies Ambode (Video)
-
Headline7 years ago
Fashanu, Dolapo Awosika and Prophet Controversy: The Complete Story
-
Headline7 years ago
Pendulum: Can Atiku Abubakar Defeat Muhammadu Buhari in 2019?
-
Headline7 years ago
Pendulum: An Evening with Two Presidential Aspirants in Abuja