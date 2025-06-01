Featured
Flouting Contractual Obligations, Defying Court Orders, and Disregarding Arbitration: The Facts Behind Hadiza Bala Usman’s Abuse of Office As NPA MD
By BUA Group
We have taken note of recent public statements made by Ms. Hadiza Bala Usman, the former Managing Director of the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA), who was sacked from office. In her comments, she accused BUA Group and our Chairman, Abdul Samad Rabiu, of breaching a concession agreement and distorting facts. These claims were made in response to our Chairman’s interview and article, “Two Years of President Tinubu: A Business Perspective” (watch at https://bit.ly/pbatbua), which celebrated Nigeria’s reform trajectory and referenced prior instances of arbitrary disruptions to business operations, without naming anyone – a situation that has now been curtailed by President Tinubu’s no-nonsense approach to bringing sanity and stability to the business environment in Nigeria.
Ordinarily, we would not engage, but the distortions in her response necessitate this factual clarification, especially as they relate to her actions during her tenure as MD of the NPA.
THE CONTRACT AND WHAT SHE OMITTED
BUA entered into a valid long lease agreement in 2006 with the NPA to rehabilitate and operate Terminal B at Rivers Port in Port Harcourt, Rivers State. Long before Ms. Usman’s appointment, BUA had begun formal engagement with the NPA to address outstanding remedial works and infrastructural deficiencies. These discussions were near conclusion when she assumed office.
Rather than build on that process, Ms. Usman ignored BUA’s requests and obligations under the agreement. In 2016, BUA wrote to the NPA under Article 8.4 of the lease, mandating concessionaires to report environmental and safety concerns and to seek approval for remedial works. Rather than act constructively, Ms. Usman used that letter as a pretext to issue a termination notice and summarily shut down the terminal, without providing any prior warning, consultation, or invoking the dispute resolution clause.
She forgot or failed to disclose in her response that the NPA, under her leadership, was itself in material breach of core obligations including, failing to hand over critical portions of the port, leaving derelict iron ore on the berths, failing to dredge or repair quay walls, and neglecting to provide mandatory security. These lapses were significant impediments to BUA’s operations and, as a result, led to disputes between the parties.
ILLEGALITY, CONTEMPT, AND DISREGARD FOR CONTRACTUAL MECHANISMS
After the unlawful termination, BUA approached the Federal High Court, which promptly granted an injunction restraining the NPA from proceeding with termination. The NPA itself then referred the dispute to arbitration, as stipulated in Section 17.3 of the agreement, which clearly states:
“Any dispute, controversy or claim… shall be exclusively and finally settled pursuant to the dispute resolution process prescribed in this Article.”
Despite this, Ms. Usman, against the advice of her agency, unilaterally decommissioned the berths, thereby violating both the agreement and a court injunction. To be clear, the concession agreement granted her no such power to decommission. If she believes otherwise, we invite her to publicly cite the specific clause that authorizes this action.
To further compound the illegality, BUA—after providing the guarantees and indemnities requested by the NPA—was permitted to resume operations briefly. Merely three weeks later, the terminal was again shut down, this time by Ms. Usman’s instruction. This left no doubt that her actions were motivated not by due process, but by personal animosity and abuse of office.
BUA subsequently filed contempt proceedings and was looking at estimated losses in excess of $10 million. These proceedings were only withdrawn out of respect for national interest and following the intervention of well-meaning Nigerians within and outside the government.
PRESIDENT BUHARI WAS NOT MISINFORMED—HE ACTED ON FACTS AND LAW
Ms. Usman’s claim that former President Muhammadu Buhari was “misinformed” when he reversed her actions is false, disrespectful, and disingenuous.
Following a meeting that our Chairman had the privilege of holding with President Buhari in 2018, he presented the matter to the President, who then directed the Office of the Attorney General of the Federation to conduct a thorough legal review and investigate the situation. The AGF invited all parties, including Ms. Usman, to several meetings. We never saw her at any of them. Nevertheless, the AGF proceeded to undertake a comprehensive review of the contract, the litigation, the arbitration clause, and all correspondence and actions by BUA and NPA. The legal advice (attached herewith) found that the termination was unlawful, the decommissioning was without any legal basis, and that BUA’s rights should be reinstated. It was on this basis that President Buhari ordered the reversal of her unlawful actions. His intervention preserved the sanctity of the contract, saved over 4,000 jobs, and BUA’s $500 million integrated investment cluster involving flour, pasta, and sugar processing facilities which were all dependent on terminal access. For this, we remain deeply grateful to former President Buhari.
As our Chairman said in his interview, imagine if he wasn’t privileged to have access. Nonetheless, this culture of impunity has been significantly curtailed under President Tinubu’s leadership, as many are aware they could be dismissed or imprisoned if they abuse their positions.
POST-HADIZA: DUE PROCESS RESTORED, INVESTMENT RESUMED
Following Ms. Usman’s removal from office, the NPA, under new leadership, implemented the AGF’s position. In 2022, BUA was granted formal approval to resume reconstruction works. The contract was awarded to TREVI, and BUA has since invested over $65 million—entirely self-funded and with no recourse to public funds or subsidies. Work is ongoing and completion is expected in the first quarter of 2026.
THE REAL DANGER: INVESTOR CONFIDENCE AND RULE OF LAW
We must state clearly that this matter goes beyond BUA. Had Ms. Usman’s actions been allowed to stand, it would have sent a disastrous signal that contracts in Nigeria are worthless, court orders are optional, and public institutions or individuals can act unilaterally without consequence. We must never return to that era. Nigeria’s reform success today is rooted in respecting contracts, due process, and investor confidence—principles being restored under President Tinubu’s administration, under which BUA has committed over $1 billion in new investments across energy, food processing, manufacturing, infrastructure and social interventions.
We wish to emphasise that Ms. Usman is entitled to her opinions, irrespective of how distorted they may be. However, she is not entitled to distort the facts or rewrite history. We do not seek a public spat and would like her to concentrate on fulfilling her duties in her new role under the strong leadership of President Tinubu. We therefore simply restate the facts that Ms Hadiza Bala-Usman had no authority to decommission Terminal B unilaterally. She also acted in defiance of a court injunction and contractual procedure and her actions caused significant economic loss of over USD10 million, reputational risk to BUA, and investor concern for Nigeria.
Our core message remains the same: public office should be viewed as a position of trust rather than a platform for personal biases. Those granted public power need to resist the temptation to let prejudice, ego, and vendetta influence their actions.
If Ms Hadiza Bala-Usman believes she acted lawfully, we challenge her to cite the specific clause or clauses that guided her unlawful actions. If not, let the facts remain where they belong — in the public record.
Signed,
BUA Group
May 31, 2025
Featured
Glo, Huawei Partner Communications Ministry on Digital Coverage for Rural Community
With the launching of the pilot project in Isuanin Kura in Ibwa 2, Gwagwalada, on the outskirts of the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja, on Wednesday, the Federal Government’s aim to give digital access to 7,000 distant communities nationwide got underway.
The project, which is being promoted by the Federal Ministry of Communications, Innovation, and Digital Economy in collaboration with Globacom and Huawei Nigerian Enterprises, will provide the more than 12,000 residents of the community with voice and data services, digital healthcare, and remote learning capabilities.
Globacom and Huawei were lauded by Dr. Bosun Tijani, Minister of Communications, Innovation, and Digital Economy, for their support of President Bola Tinubu’s resolve to address the connection problem that affects over 20 million Nigerians who do not currently have access to basic telecommunications.
“If you bring out your phone in many communities, there is no network at all. This is costing the country significantly because people cannot access financial services, medical care, or education”, the minister noted, adding that this also poses governance challenges as disconnected areas are difficult to administer.
“Where you live should not determine your access to opportunity. We are using innovation to ensure every Nigerian, regardless of location, can thrive in the digital age,” the Minister added.
Globacom’s Group Chief Technical Director, Mr. Sanjib Roy, who spoke on the project said the company worked with the Ministry and Huawei to bring up the site by providing the Microwave backhaul link and access to Globacom’s full core network resources and also manage the operation of the site to ensure uninterrupted voice and data services for the community.
“The Smart Education facility allows for young students within the community to receive education remotely, with the teachers being in Abuja or any other part of the world, while Healthcare delivery has been revolutionised through connected medical equipment that enables remote consultations between patients in Ibwa and doctors and specialists in urban-locations”, Mr Roy explained. The site and all the equipment are powered by solar thereby ensuring clean environment and uninterrupted power supply.
The effectiveness of the telecommunications system for the community was demonstrated during the inauguration when Chief Abubakar Bamaiyi, the leader of the Ibwa 2 Community, had a live consultation with a doctor in Abuja. The Minister and other guests also observed a teacher based in Lagos using Huawei equipment to teach the local school’s students via online video.
Speaking at the event, Mr Kazeem Kaka, Globacom’s Head of Division, North West, said: “For Globacom, this is a continuation of our long-standing mission to democratize access to communication. Since 2003, we have remained at the forefront of efforts to lower the barriers to connectivity—making telephony, internet, and data services more accessible and affordable for all Nigerians. Today’s launch reinforces that commitment. We are particularly excited about the impact this initiative will have on education, healthcare, and economic empowerment of Ibwa people.”
In his speech, Mr. Terrens Wu, Managing Director of Huawei Nigerian Enterprises, expressed his company’s pride in supporting the effort to use digital technology to improve healthcare and education in rural areas and to provide connection. The company also provided the community with 120 reasonably priced smartphones so they could have access to telephones.
Featured
We Have Made Undeniable Progress, Tinubu Tells Nigerians on Second Anniversary (Full Speech)
Fellow Nigerians, as we mark the second anniversary of our administration, I salute your resilience and undaunted spirit. Two years ago, you entrusted me with the sacred responsibility to lead our nation at a time of historic challenges. Together, we have faced these headwinds with courage and determination.
The economic and general situation of the country I inherited required that we redirect the country’s affairs with a bold and new vision. I immediately implemented two necessary policies to stop our country from further drifting into the precipice. It was apparent that if the federal government and the other two tiers of government must remain viable and cater to the citizens’ welfare, we must do away with decades-long fuel subsidies and the corruption-ridden multiple foreign exchange windows. The two were no longer sustainable and have become a chokehold on our nation’s neck, strangling our nation’s future.
While our administration has implemented the reforms to restore and reinvigorate our national economy and strengthen our social fabric as a strong and united country, I must thank my fellow citizens for your unrelenting support and belief in the grand vision we share to uplift our nation and renew our collective hopes and aspirations.
We are halfway through the journey that began 24 months ago. Today, May 29, 2025, offers our administration the opportunity to share again how far we have gone and our progress in steering our country along the critical path of socio-economic development.
When we embarked on this journey, propelled by a burst of hope and abiding faith in Nigeria’s unity and progress, I made a pledge before God and fellow countrymen and women to confront Nigeria’s challenges head-on by rebuilding trust, fostering prosperity, and restoring our nation’s economic health. Today, I proudly affirm that our economic reforms are working. We are on course to building a greater, more economically stable nation.
Under our Renewed Hope Agenda, our administration pledged to tackle economic instability, improve security nationwide, reduce corruption, reform governance, and lift our people out of poverty.
While implementing the reforms necessary to strengthen our economy and deliver shared prosperity, we have remained honest by acknowledging some of the difficulties experienced by our compatriots and families. We do not take your patience for granted. I must restate that the only alternative to the reforms our administration initiated was a fiscal crisis that would have bred runaway inflation, external debt default, crippling fuel shortages, a plunging Naira, and an economy in a free-fall.
Inflation has begun to ease, with rice prices and other staples declining. The oil and gas sector is recovering; rig counts are up by over 400% in 2025 compared to 2021, and over $8 billion in new investments have been committed. We have stabilised our economy and are now better positioned for growth and prepared to withstand global shocks.
In 2025, we remain on track with our fiscal targets. Gross proceeds per barrel from crude oil are broadly aligned with our forecasts as we intensify our efforts to ramp up production. Our fiscal deficit has narrowed sharply from 5.4% of GDP in 2023 to 3.0% in 2024. We achieved this through improved revenue generation and greater transparency in government finances. In the first quarter of this year, we recorded over N6 trillion in revenue.
We have discontinued Ways & Means financing, which has been a major contributor to high and sticky inflation. The NNPC, no longer burdened by unsustainable fuel subsidies, is now a net contributor to the Federation Account. We are also achieving fuel supply security through local refining.
Our debt position is improving. While foreign exchange revaluation pushed our debt-to-GDP ratio to around 53%, our debt service-to-revenue ratio dropped from nearly 100% in 2022 to under 40% by 2024. We paid off our IMF obligations and grew our net external reserves by almost 500% from $4 billion in 2023 to over $23 billion by the end of 2024.
Thanks to our reforms, state revenue increased by over N6 trillion in 2024, ensuring that subnational governments can reduce their debt burden, meet salaries and pension obligations on a timely basis, and invest more in critical infrastructure and human capital development.
One of our administration’s most impactful achievements is our bold tax reform agenda, which is already yielding results. By the end of 2024, our tax-to-GDP ratio rose from 10% to over 13.5%, a remarkable leap in just one year. This was not by accident. It results from deliberate improvement in our tax administration and policies designed to make our tax system fairer, more efficient, and more growth-oriented.
We are eliminating the burden of multiple taxation, making it easier for small businesses to grow and join the formal economy. The tax reforms will protect low-income households and support workers by expanding their disposable income. Essential goods and services such as food, education, and healthcare will now attract 0% VAT. Rent, public transportation, and renewable energy will be fully exempted from VAT to reduce household costs further.
We are ending the era of wasteful and opaque tax waivers. Instead, we have introduced targeted and transparent incentives supporting high-impact manufacturing, technology, and agriculture sectors. These reforms are not just about revenue but about stimulating inclusive economic growth.
There is a deliberate focus on our youth, who a friendlier tax environment for digital jobs and remote work will empower. Through export incentives, Nigerian businesses will be able to compete globally. Our National Single Window project streamlines international trade, reduces delays, and enhances Nigeria’s competitiveness.
To promote fairness and accountability, we are establishing a Tax Ombudsman, an independent institution that will protect vulnerable taxpayers and ensure the system works for everyone, especially small businesses.
Most importantly, we are laying the foundation for a more sustainable future by introducing a new national fiscal policy. This strategic framework will guide our approach to fair taxation, responsible borrowing, and disciplined spending.
These reforms are designed to reduce the cost of living, promote economic justice, and build a business-friendly economy that attracts investment and supports every Nigerian. Together, we are creating a system where prosperity is shared, and no one is left behind.
We have breathed new life into the Solid Minerals sector as part of our efforts to diversify the economy. Revenue has increased phenomenally, and investors are setting up processing plants as the sector dumps the old pit-to-port policy and embraces a new value-added policy.
Over 1,000 Primary Health Centres are being revitalised nationwide. An additional 5,500 PHCs are being upgraded under our Renewed Hope Health Agenda. We are establishing Six new cancer treatment centres. Three are ready. We offer free dialysis services in pilot tertiary hospitals and subsidise the service in others. Under the Presidential Maternal Health Initiative, over 4,000 women have undergone free cesarean sections. Lastly, we have expanded Health Insurance Coverage from 16 million to 20 million within two years.
As a result of our bold and deliberate policies, the economy is growing stronger again. Real GDP rose by 4.6% in Q4 2024, with full-year growth of 3.4%. This is one of the strongest in a decade.
Without a responsive and reliable national security infrastructure that can protect lives and properties, our economy will not perform optimally, and those who seek to harm us will impair and disrupt our way of life. Our administration is committed to the security and safety of our people. For our government, protecting our people and their peaceful way of life is the utmost priority.
Since I assumed our country’s leadership, our administration has improved collaboration among security agencies, increased intelligence-driven operations, and better ensured the welfare of our armed forces and security personnel. I use this opportunity to salute the courage and everyday sacrifice of our service men and women. We may not always witness the tremendous efforts they make to keep us safe, but we benefit every day from the results of their dedication. Even if we do not thank them often enough, they willingly face danger so we can go about our lives freely and without fear.
Our military, police, and intelligence agencies are committed to always responding to emerging security threats and new challenges because it is the patriotic duty they owe a grateful nation.
Amid the new security challenges, we can report some successes. In some areas of the northwest, hitherto under the control of bandits, our gallant armed forces have restored order, reducing and eliminating threats to lives and livelihoods. With the success achieved, farmers are back tilling the land to feed us. Highways, hitherto dangerous for travellers, have become safer. Our security agencies have succeeded many times in rescuing the abducted citizens from the hands of their tormentors. I promise you, we shall remain vigilant, as I told security chiefs during the last meeting to up their game and collaborate to end this plague of evil men. Every Nigerian deserves to live without fear.
Outside of Security, we have prioritised human capital development as a central pillar of our national development strategy.
To this end, we have significantly expanded access to quality education through infrastructure investments and the student loan scheme to support indigent students in tertiary institutions. Through the Renewed Hope Health initiative, our administration has begun equipping health facilities and deploying skilled personnel to unserved areas. We are also strengthening our response to public health threats and implementing targeted social investment schemes.
Our youth empowerment initiatives include access to funds, skill development, and creating employment opportunities. Through our MSME support, we empower the next generation and bridge inequality. In our mission to empower the next generation, we have taken bold steps to place young Nigerians at the heart of national development. Nowhere is this more evident than at the National Agency for Science and Engineering Infrastructure (NASENI), where the current management is making giant strides. NASENI has embraced a digital-first approach, introduced real-time dashboards, and implemented end-to-end e-procurement through its Unified ERP System—setting a new governance benchmark for public institutions.
Through bold, high-impact programmes like Innovate Naija, Irrigate Nigeria, the Asset Restoration Programme, and the Renewable Energy and Innovation Park in Gora, NASENI drives inclusive industrialisation at scale. From assembling electric vehicles and reviving idle assets to launching Africa’s most advanced Rapid Diagnostic Kit Factory and training female drone engineers through the NASCAV programme, these initiatives are creating jobs, restoring dignity to work, and opening up a future of possibilities for our youth. This is the movement we promised—a government of action powered by the energy and innovation of young Nigerians.
Agriculture and food security are top priorities of our Renewed Hope Agenda. We have launched aggressive initiatives to boost local food production, support farmers, and stabilise food prices. We have also invested in mechanised farming by procuring thousands of tractors, other farming tools, and fertilisers.
Under the Renewed Hope Agenda, the federal government has continued with major road construction and rehabilitation projects across all geopolitical zones, from the Abuja-Kaduna-Zaria-Kano Dual Carriageway, the 9th Mile-Oturkpo-Makurdi Road, the Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway, Abuja-Lokoja-Benin Road, Enugu-Onitsha Expressway, Oyo-OgbomosoRoad, Sokoto-Badagry Road, Enugu-Port Harcourt Expressway, Second Niger Bridge Access Road to Bodo-Bonny Road among hundreds of ongoing road projects across the country.
We have launched initiatives to improve electricity generation by upgrading generation and transmission infrastructure and investing in off-grid solar energy to power our homes, business premises, industries, schools and hospitals.
In the spirit of democracy and national renewal, we are preparing to welcome the world to Nigeria soon for the Motherland Festival. This landmark gathering will spotlight our rich heritage, dynamic creative industries, and the vibrant energy of our people. It will showcase Nigeria’s beauty through tourism, culture, and innovation, inviting the world to rediscover our nation.
The Nigerian diaspora plays a vital role in our national transformation. Their expertise, investment, and global perspective are key to shaping the future we seek. In recognition, the government has introduced policies like the diaspora bond and the non-resident Bank Verification Number to make it easier for Nigerians abroad to invest, engage, and contribute meaningfully to the country’s progress.
The Motherland Festival will bring together voices from across the continent and the diaspora in a decisive moment of unity and purpose, affirming that Nigeria is not only a leader in Africa but a committed global partner ready to engage, inspire, and lead.
Once again, I acknowledge the sacrifices many Nigerians have made and continue to make as we reposition our country, not just for today but for generations yet unborn. Our journey is not over, but our direction is clear. So is our resolve to tackle emerging challenges. By the Grace of God, we are confident that the worst is behind us. The real impact of our governance objectives is beginning to take hold. The future is bright, and together, we will build a stronger, more inclusive Nigeria that we can all be proud of.
Thank you all, and May God continue to bless the Federal Republic of Nigeria.
Featured
Celebrated Author of Weep Not Child, Ngũgĩ wa Thiong’o, Dies at 87
Kenyan literary icon and internationally acclaimed author Ngũgĩ wa Thiong’o has died at the age of 87.
His daughter, fellow writer Wanjiku wa Ngugi, confirmed his passing in a Facebook post on Wednesday, May 28, 2025.
She said, “It is with a heavy heart that we announce the passing of our dad, Ngũgĩ wa Thiong’o this Wednesday morning, 28th May 2025. He lived a full life, and fought a good fight. As was his last wish, let’s celebrate his life and work. Rîa ratha na rîa thŭa. Tŭrî aira!
“The family’s spokesperson Nducu Wa Ngugi will announce details of his celebration of life soon.”
Born on January 5, 1938, in rural Kenya, Ngũgĩ wa Thiong’o rose to global prominence for his powerful storytelling, political activism, and commitment to African languages and identity. He authored numerous influential novels, essays, and plays that explored colonialism, post-colonial struggles, cultural heritage, and social justice.
Among his most celebrated works are:
Weep Not, Child (1964) – the first English-language novel by a Kenyan author.
The River Between (1965) – a tale of tradition versus change.
A Grain of Wheat (1967) – a powerful novel set during Kenya’s independence movement.
Petals of Blood (1977) – a fierce critique of corruption in post-independence Kenya.
Devil on the Cross (1980) – originally written in Kikuyu as a political act of resistance.
Ngũgĩ’s outspoken criticism of government oppression led to his imprisonment without trial in 1977. After his release, he went into self-imposed exile and continued his literary and academic work abroad.
He taught at top universities including Yale University and the University of California, Irvine, where he served as a Professor of English and Comparative Literature.
Throughout his life, Ngũgĩ wa Thiong’o remained a staunch advocate for decolonising African literature and elevating indigenous languages in global discourse.
Davido’s Daughter, Imade Adeleke, Celebrates Magical 10th Birthday
Amaechi Choose 60th Birthday to Lie, Former Gov Hungry for Power, Not Food – Wike
Hardship: Nigerians Set for Showdown, Fixes Nationwide Protest on June 12
Afenifere Rates Tinubu Low, Says President Has Failed Nigerians
Innocent Lives Behind Bars and the Call for Justice
Adding Value: Always Show Gratitude by Henry Ukazu
Voice of Emancipation: Mokwa Floods and Nigeria’s Decay
Nigerian Engineer Wins $500m Contract to Build Monorail Network in Iraq
Just In: Drama in Senate As Invaders Take Maze Away
WORLD EXCLUSIVE: Will Senate President, Bukola Saraki, Join Presidential Race?
World Exclusive: How Cabal, Corruption Stalled Mambilla Hydropower Project …The Abba Kyari, Fashola and Malami Connection Plus FG May Lose $2bn
Rehabilitation Comment: Sanwo-Olu’s Support Group Replies Ambode (Video)
Fashanu, Dolapo Awosika and Prophet Controversy: The Complete Story
Pendulum: Can Atiku Abubakar Defeat Muhammadu Buhari in 2019?
Who are the early favorites to win the NFL rushing title?
Boxing continues to knock itself out with bewildering, incorrect decisions
Steph Curry finally got the contract he deserves from the Warriors
Phillies’ Aaron Altherr makes mind-boggling barehanded play
The tremendous importance of owning a perfect piece of clothing
Trending
-
News7 years ago
Nigerian Engineer Wins $500m Contract to Build Monorail Network in Iraq
-
News7 years ago
Just In: Drama in Senate As Invaders Take Maze Away
-
Featured7 years ago
WORLD EXCLUSIVE: Will Senate President, Bukola Saraki, Join Presidential Race?
-
Boss Picks7 years ago
World Exclusive: How Cabal, Corruption Stalled Mambilla Hydropower Project …The Abba Kyari, Fashola and Malami Connection Plus FG May Lose $2bn
-
Headline7 years ago
Rehabilitation Comment: Sanwo-Olu’s Support Group Replies Ambode (Video)
-
Headline7 years ago
Fashanu, Dolapo Awosika and Prophet Controversy: The Complete Story
-
Headline7 years ago
Pendulum: Can Atiku Abubakar Defeat Muhammadu Buhari in 2019?
-
Headline7 years ago
Pendulum: An Evening with Two Presidential Aspirants in Abuja