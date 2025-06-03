Featured
Again, Wike Dares PDP Leaders, Says ‘Nobody Can Expel Me’
Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Minister, Nyesom Wike, has strongly responded to calls for his expulsion from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), asserting that no one has the authority or courage to remove him from a party he has served faithfully for years.
Speaking during a media parley in Abuja on Monday, the former Rivers State governor reaffirmed his commitment to the PDP and challenged anyone questioning his membership.
“I am still in the PDP. I worked hard for the party,” Wike said. “I haven’t seen anyone bold enough to say, ‘Wike, you are not a member of the party.’ Who would say that? What has that person contributed to the party that surpasses mine?”
Wike’s comments come amid rising tensions within the PDP over his involvement in the current administration and speculations about his political loyalties.
Despite the controversy, he made it clear that he remains loyal to the party and won’t be easily pushed out.Speaking further during the media parley, Wike stated that he takes pride in holding powerful individuals accountable, especially when it comes to enforcing laws.
He made the remark while defending his clampdown on non-compliance with ground rent payments, brushing off concerns about potential backlash from the elite.
“The elite should travel and see how things are done in other countries. But they come back here and refuse to obey even the simplest laws,” he said.
According to Wike, the era when powerful individuals could disregard the law without consequences is over.
“That time has passed. Now, if you break the law, something will happen,” he declared.
I Made Wike Chief of Staff to Monitor Him Though He Lobbied for Finance Commissioner – Amaechi
Former Minister of Transport, and two-term Governor of Rivers State, Hon. Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi, has rebutted recent remarks by his immediate successor-turned-political rival, Mr. Nyesom Wike, saying Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) was never offered the position of Commissioner for Finance, and rose politically by his own machinations.
Amaechi, who was speaking during an interview on ARISE News on Tuesday, dismissed claims attributed to Wike that he had declined appointment as finance commissioner.
Amaechi offered a series of clarifications and critiques, signaling a widening rift between the two Rivers State political giants.
He said, “I wanted him (Wike) as Chief of Staff so I could supervise him.
“Mohammed Adoke flew all the way from Abuja to Port Harcourt. That week he asked me to make him commissioner for finance and I said no, he has to work under me. I want him as chief of staff so I can supervise him.
“I didn’t offer him commissioner for finance. You see, I’m saying this because I don’t want to join issues with children. I was once his boss. Whether he likes it or not. I hired him. I could have said no.
“You know, he made himself chief of staff. He made himself governor. He made himself minister. He made himself local government chairman”, he disclosed.
“I didn’t offer him commissioner for finance,” he insisted.
He also defended his own emergence as governor, stating “Nobody made me governor. I went to court. At the end of the day, the judiciary pronounced me governor.” He credited Dr. Peter Odili and the Nigerian judiciary for their roles in his political ascent, maintaining his enduring respect for the former Rivers governor.
Amaechi used the occasion to highlight his record as governor, from building multiple flyovers and schools “copied from the ones I saw in Australia,” to establishing fully residential secondary schools, equipping hospitals, and implementing a free education program that drove many students from private to public schools. He said 400 doctors were hired during his tenure, cars and housing were provided for rural medical staff, and infrastructure projects—including a sports village and a mother and child hospital—were initiated but have since been abandoned.
“That gives me mental disorder,” Amaechi said emotionally, blaming successive administrations for the neglect. “Projects that would make a real difference in the lives of Rivers people have been vandalised and forgotten.”
As Minister of Transportation, he recounted completing or initiating several landmark projects, including the Lagos-Ibadan railway, Lekki deep sea port, Kaduna-Abuja railway, and the Port Harcourt-Kano line. “Don’t give me an assignment if you don’t want it done,” he stated firmly.
On party politics, Amaechi reiterated his disillusionment with both the APC and PDP, stating he will no longer work for either. Despite playing a key role in the APC’s rise to power between 2013 and 2015, he now distances himself from its current direction and leadership. While he expressed appreciation to former President Muhammadu Buhari for the opportunities to serve, he criticised the state of governance, the electoral system, and growing poverty, accusing political elites of “weaponising poverty.”
He also criticised the current INEC chairman and the inability of Nigeria’s electoral system to support new political parties, contrasting it with the more transparent process under former INEC Chairman Attahiru Jega in 2015. “Now, it’s state capture using the electoral institution as a machine,” he warned.
In one of the more reflective moments of the interview, Amaechi addressed questions about his ethnic identity, saying his public assertion of being Igbo was political—”in protest” against the treatment of Igbos at a particular time. He challenged those who questioned his identity, saying his community’s cultural and linguistic ties to the Igbo are undeniable.
Arise News
Tinubu Hosts Osun Gov Adeleke, Deji Adeleke, Davido in His Lagos Residence
President Bola Ahmed Tinubu welcomed Osun State Governor, Senator Ademola Adeleke, to his Lagos residence for a private meeting on Monday.
Accompanying the governor was his elder brother and renowned businessman, Chief Adedeji Adeleke, along with his son, internationally acclaimed Afrobeats artiste David Adeleke, widely known by his stage name, Davido.
The visit was announced in a post by President Tinubu’s Special Assistant on Social Media, Dada Olusegun, who shared details on X on Tuesday.
“President Bola Ahmed Tinubu receives in audience H.E. Ademola Adeleke, the Executive Governor of Osun State, along with Chief Adedeji Adeleke and his son, Afrobeats icon Davido, at his Lagos residence,” Olusegun wrote.
As of the time of filing this report, the reason for the courtesy call had not been made public, and no official statement has been issued either by the Presidency or the Adeleke family.
Images from the visit have surfaced on social media, capturing moments from the closed-door meeting between the President and the Adeleke family members.
Info Minister Scores Tinubu’s Administration High, Says It’s Best Within Two Years
The Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, has claimed that the achievements of the Tinubu administration in just two years stand as irrefutable evidence of visionary and courageous leadership.
He made this assertion at the inaugural National Dialogue on Citizen Engagement and National Security, themed “One Voice, One Vision: Uniting Perspectives for a Stronger Nigeria”, held in Abuja on Tuesday.
According to the minister, the event has come at a time when Nigeria is “at the confluence of purpose and possibility.”
He stressed that the forum, initiated by the Voice of Nigeria (VON), is not merely a policy talk shop but a deliberate platform to harmonize policy perspectives with the lived experiences of ordinary Nigerians.
“Just last week,” Idris buttressed, “we commemorated the second anniversary of the Tinubu administration with ample proof of its monumental positive impact.”
He emphasized that no administration in Nigeria’s democratic history has recorded such sweeping reforms and achievements within two years.
“No preceding government has ever achieved what the Tinubu administration has achieved in two years: first, the courage to vanquish the monster of oil subsidy and the forex racket, and then massive road infrastructure, an unprecedented students’ loans scheme, and the CreditCorp, indeed, policies that are re-stimulating confidence in our young population.”
The minister further noted that the Tinubu administration’s policies are beginning to yield tangible outcomes.
“After a stormy start, food prices are falling, even as we are stemming the tide of insecurity, while the impact of governance, for the first time in decades, is making a new headway through the local government autonomy, the creation of ministries for regional development, and the biggest boost in agriculture—the creation of the Federal Ministry of Livestock Development.”
He added: “With President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the voices are audibly uniting in further support of a man of vision and courage.”
Underscoring the core objective of the national dialogue, the minister described national unity and citizen trust as the foundations of national security.
“There can be no national security without national unity. And there can be no unity without trust. In times of uncertainty and insecurity, our greatest weapon is not force. It is trust between the governed and those who govern,” he stated.
He pointed out that the Renewed Hope Agenda is grounded in citizen participation and engagement, where every Nigerian “must feel, be seen, heard, and valued.”
The minister also praised the Voice of Nigeria for its renewed mandate and evolving role as more than a broadcaster.
“VON is not just broadcasting news, but shaping narratives and forging national identity… ensuring that, whether it is in Hausa, Yoruba, Igbo, or English, whether in Berlin or Birnin Kebbi, the voice of Nigeria is heard, respected, and trusted, echoing authoritatively from within a united people and secured territory,” he said.
Calling for genuine synergy among all national stakeholders, Idris said: “This forum reflects that vision. It brings together government, media, civil society, and the security community—not in silos, but in synergy. Not to talk at each other, but to listen to each other.”
The minister emphasized that Nigerians do not require uniformity to achieve unity; rather, they can embrace their diverse identities while remaining united in purpose.
“This dialogue is a symbol of that possibility as a platform where differences are not erased but embraced, as part of a collective solution. I encourage us to leave here with more than ideas. Let us leave with commitment. A renewed commitment to truth in our media, institutions, to equity in our policies, to transparency in our governance, and to compassion in our communities,” he said.
