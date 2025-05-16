Momodu: The Babalawo of Nigerian Media

Sixty-five today, the publisher of Ovation International, Chief Ayobamidele Momodu, is a pride, not just of the media but the nation. Olawale Olaleye writes.

Chief Ayobamidele Momodu’s story of grass to grace is public knowledge. All of the information is already out there. This is because he discusses his life and its intricate trajectory at every given opportunity with glee and self-esteem.

At the punch of a button, you’d have all you need to knowabout this proud media guru and indigene of Edo State, who chose to “naturalise” in Yorubaland, making Ile-Ife, the source, his birth station. Little wonder, his other names include Ojutelegan Ajani.

With a bit of mild activism spurred by instinctive resentment to abuse of any sort, this celebrated writer has conquered where many could not even dare. And, where many had failed, Bob Dee, as everyone calls him, is not one to be stifled by the failures of others. He’d rather make his own mistakes and learn from them.

His indomitable spirit, typical of the average Nigerian – man or woman – who carries him or herself with rare confidence and self-worth, is also why life has been unable to relegate him in the scheme of things.

He does not only catch up with trends in journalism and communications in general, but he always makes a conscious decision at self-development, just to stay active on the job, timelessly. That he has remained relevant for several decades is not a function of accident.

His willingness and readiness to help others, no matter what the issues are, is one trait that speaks to his individuality, and clearly a reflection of his thorough upbringing and the tolerant Yoruba environment, where life began for him – diped in the milk of kindness and their cultural hospitality.

With an enduring voyage on the media landscape, cutting across imposing brands and years of solid experience before setting out to do something different, not before building solid and expensive contacts in this multidisciplinary calling, it simply belies logic that anyone at all would question whether or not Bob Dee is a journalist?

With tongue-in-cheek and evident cynicism, an aide to the Minister of the FCT, LereOlayinka, during a recent interview on the Arise News Television, questioned Bob Dee’s journalism background. For convenient mischief, he’d rather he was a Babalawo because he studied Yoruba as his first degree. The effrontery alone is appalling!

A graduate of Yoruba and Master’s in English Literature from the University of Ife, (now Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife in 1982, Momodu got his first media job as staff writer with African Concord magazine, owned by the late Chief MKO Abiola, and later transferred to the Weekend Concord as a pioneer staff.

This graduate of Yoruba wrote the first cover story for the newspaper in March 1989, and contributed to other titles such as the National Concord, Sunday Concord, Business Concord and of course, his turf, the Yoruba newspaper, Isokan.