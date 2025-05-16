Ooni Felicitates with Bashorun Dele Momodu on His 65th Birthday

By Sola Ojewusi

I am deeply honoured to celebrate my former boss, mentor and guiding light, Aare Dele Momodu as he celebrates another milestone.

At 65, Aare Dele Momodu stands as a towering figure in Nigeria’s media, political, and cultural landscape—a rare blend of charisma, courage, intellect, and influence. He is a man of many seasons: journalist, publisher, politician, social commentator, NADECO chieftain, human rights activist, pro-democracy advocate, and friend to both kings and commoners. He is Nigeria’s most travelled journalist, one of the most flamboyant and yet most down-to-earth public figures, a bridge between power and the people, and, above all, a committed builder of modern Nigerian democracy.

Born on May 16, 1960, in Ile-Ife, Osun State, Dele Momodu’s life has mirrored the trajectory of Nigeria’s post-independence journey—defined by struggle, survival, reinvention, and hope. Orphaned young, he rose from modest beginnings through grit, talent, and an unshakable belief in the dignity of hard work and the power of the pen. His story is that of a man who refused to be defined by circumstance but instead chose to define his legacy through service, excellence, and audacity.

THE PUBLISHING PIONEER

In 1996, while in political exile, Dele Momodu founded Ovation International, a lifestyle magazine that not only redefined celebrity journalism in Africa but projected African success stories to the world at a time of economic and political uncertainty. He created a platform where Africans could celebrate themselves, their culture, fashion, intellect, and influence without apology or compromise. Through Ovation, he told stories that mainstream Western media ignored—of African royalty, innovation, business magnates, and everyday heroes. It was as much a magazine as it was a movement.

THE DEMOCRACY SOLDIER

Long before Ovation, Momodu had made a name as one of Nigeria’s boldest political journalists and public intellectuals. During the dark days of military rule, he lent his voice, pen, and resources to the fight for democracy. He was a key figure in the National Democratic Coalition (NADECO), aligning with democratic titans to demand the restoration of MKO Abiola’s June 12 mandate and a return to civilian rule. For his activism, he endured harassment, threats, and eventually went into exile.

Even from exile, Momodu’s commitment never wavered. He wrote, lobbied, organized, and reminded the world that Nigeria’s destiny could not be shackled by tyranny. His column, Pendulum, became both sword and sanctuary—cutting through lies while sheltering the hopes of a battered populace.

THE POLITICAL PATHFINDER

Though best known as a journalist, Aare Dele Momodu’s political forays have been driven not by ambition but by conviction. In 2011, he contested the presidency of Nigeria, offering himself as a fresh voice amid a tired political class. He has remained an unapologetic voice for equity, good governance, youth inclusion, and national cohesion. Unlike many who wield power to divide, Momodu’s gift is connection. He is equally at home in the palace of a sultan, the study of a professor, the boardroom of a business mogul, or the marketplace of the masses.

Though you may not always agree with his political leanings, you cannot but honour his disposition that rises far above petty politicking. Aare Dele Momodu is the quintessential example of politics without bitterness—never one to court the vagaries of double-speak in the often volatile terrain of Nigeria’s political discourse. His courage to stand by his convictions, even when unpopular, has earned him not just admirers but enduring respect across the divide.

A GLOBAL CITIZEN, ROOTED IN AFRICA

Dele Momodu’s passport tells the story of a man who belongs everywhere yet remains deeply Nigerian. From the corridors of Buckingham Palace to the courtyards of African royalty, from Harvard lecture halls to Caribbean beaches, he is a living symbol of global African excellence. He has photographed, interviewed, or dined with presidents, potentates, popstars, and paupers. And through it all, he retains the same unpretentious charm, hearty laughter, and boundless curiosity that endeared him to his earliest readers.

FRIEND OF ALL, ENEMY TO NONE

In a nation often divided by tribe, religion, and politics, Aare Dele Momodu stands out as a unifier. He has friends across all faiths, regions, and political parties. He is the man whom both revolutionaries and royals trust. He listens. He mediates. He celebrates others more than himself. Whether in Lagos, London, Accra, Paris, or Washington D.C., there is always someone whose life he has touched, whose voice he has amplified, or whose journey he has helped navigate.

THE MAN BEHIND THE LEGEND

Perhaps the most enduring testament to Dele Momodu’s greatness is not his magazine covers, global accolades, or high-profile friends—but his humanity. He mentors with generosity, supports with discretion, and forgives with grace. For all his flamboyance—his signature agbadas, colourful frames, and camera flashes—there is a quiet, humble soul who remains forever grateful to God, to his family, and to the readers who have stayed with him for decades.

A LEGACY STILL IN MOTION

At 65, Aare Dele Momodu is not retiring; he is retooling. Whether through Ovation, his columns, public speaking, or political engagement, he remains a critical voice in the national conversation—a chronicler of our past, a critic of our present, and a compass for the future.

As the drumbeats of celebration echo across continents today, Nigeria honours not just a media mogul but a nation-builder, not just a journalist but a democrat, not just a man of influence but a man of substance. Aare Dele Momodu is 65—and still rising.

Happy Birthday, my Ọ̀gá, Ààrẹ, Olóyè Púpọ̀ and the very cerebral Bob Dee. You are truly the people’s Ààrẹ