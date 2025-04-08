News
Purported Arrest of Nigerian Businessman, Benedict Peters, in Ghana Overblown Says Dele Momodu
By Eric Elezuo
Veteran journalist and Chairman, Ovation Media Group, Chief Dele Momodu, has said that the purported arrest of Nigeria billionaire businessman, and owner of Aiteo, Mr. Benedict Peters, in Ghana, was ‘overblown’, of ‘lurid picture’ and ‘littered with tarbrush’.
Speaking via his social media handles on Tuesday, Momodu frowned at how news that bears the citizen of Nigeria often “it often generates some hoopla and hysteria”, noting that he has been in touch with the businessman, who confirmed that all was well.
Momodu further quoted Mr. Peters, who he spoke with as saying that the Ghanaian authorities acted promptly, professionally and responsibly to douse the tension.
Below is Momodu’s detailed statement:
“Earlier today, the Ghanaian social media was awash with the overblown story of a Nigerian billionaire businessman BENEDICT PETERS who was purportedly arrested because his “armed militia” operatives blocked the entrance of a highbrow residential estate near Jubilee House in Accra.
As always, any news that bears Nigerian citizens in it often generates some hoopla and hysteria. But as someone who knows BENEDICT reasonably well as a well-informed and unassuming businessman, I knew the lurid picture being painted of him was obviously littered with tarbrush.
I have now spoken with BENEDICT and was happy that he said the Ghanaian authorities acted promptly, professionally and responsibly to douse the tension.
This is how Ghana can continue to be a destination of choice for investors and tourists…”
Beyond his pan-African status, Benedict Peters is a thorough investor in the oil and gas and mining industries among others.
IGP Revokes Sanusi’s Invitation, Orders FID to Obtain Emir’s Statement in Kano
By Eric Elezuo
Acting on the instruction of the Inspector-General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, the Nigerian Police Force has withdrawn the invitation letter to the 16th Emir of Kano, Muhammad Sanusi II while ordering the Force Intelligence Department to obtained the emir’s statement in Kano.
The directive, according to a statement by Force Public Relations Officer, ACP Olumuyiwa Adejobi on Sunday, was as a result of concerns raised by stakeholders regarding the the invitation.
Below are the details…
IGP DIRECTS FID OPERATIVES TO OBTAIN ALHAJI SANUSI’S STATEMENT IN KANO
As NPF Withdraws Invitation Letter
The Nigeria Police Force has withdrawn its earlier invitation extended to Alhaji Aminu Sanusi in connection with the unfortunate incident that occurred in Kano State during the Sallah celebration on March 30, 2025. The invitation was initially issued to enable Alhaji Sanusi to provide his account of the events that led to the breakdown of law and order in the state.
However, following advice from respected stakeholders and in line with the Inspector-General of Police’s commitment to ensuring that policing actions are not politicized or misinterpreted, the IGP has directed that the invitation be withdrawn. Instead, operatives of the Force Intelligence Department (FID) have been mandated on the instructions of the IGP to proceed to Kano to obtain Alhaji Sanusi’s statement.
Prior to the Sallah Day celebration, credible intelligence at the disposal of the Police indicated that the two (2) disputed Emirs in Kano State -Alh Ado Bayero and Alh Lamido Sanusi were planning to hold separate Durbar Festivals. The Durbar Festival is a long held tradition which involves a recognized Emir riding on horses around the city in company of his people.
To forestall possible violence, the Inspector-General of Police, IGP Kayode Adeolu Egbetokun, Ph.D., NPM, deployed the Coordinating DIG for the North West who also serves as the Deputy Inspector-General of Police in charge of the Force Criminal Investigation Department, DIG Abubakar Sadiq, mni , to engage in dialogue with the two disputed Emirs in kano and the Kano State Government. It was mutually agreed that no Durbar Festival would be held to preserve peace and public safety and none of the disputed emirs will ride on horse on Sallah day.
Despite this agreement, Alhaji Aminu Sanusi who had attended the Eid Prayers in his car, decided to mount a horse in a procession after Eid Prayers on Sallah Day, accompanied by local vigilantes. This triggered a confrontation by youths in the community, leading to the tragic death of one Usman Sagiru, and leaving several others injured. A situation which the Force had earlier warned against and intended to avert by the emissaries sent earlier to both Alhaji Sanusi and Alhaji Ado Bayero
The Nigeria Police Force, under the leadership of the Inspector-General of Police, remains resolute in its commitment to conducting its criminal investigation duties with the highest level of professionalism including the investigation of this incident. All individuals found culpable will at the end be brought to justice. To this effect, some arrests have been made prompting invitation to Alhaji Sanusi. The Force also wishes to reiterate that its actions are guided solely by the principles of justice, neutrality, and professionalism.
Police Invite Sanusi for Questioning over Sallah Day Violence
Commissioner of Police, CP Olajide Rufus Ibitoye, acting on the orders of the Inspector General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, through the Deputy Inspector-General of Police in-charge of Force Intelligence Department (FID) Abuja, has extended an invitation to the Emir of Kano, Muhammad Sanusi II, for an “investigative meeting with regards to an incident that occurred during the Sallah celebration within your domain”.
The said incident is in connection with the violence that broke out during the recent Eid-el-Fitr procession in Kano, which resulted in the death of a local vigilante member.
The incident happened as the Emir’s entourage moved from the Eid prayer ground to the palace in a traditional procession. The clash, which marred the otherwise peaceful celebration, led to the tragic loss of life of a vigilante member, Surajo Rabiu, and left one other injured.
The invitation was conveyed in an official letter dated April 4, 2025, and signed by Commissioner of Police, CP Olajide Rufus Ibitoye, on behalf of the Deputy Inspector-General of Police in-charge of Force Intelligence Department (FID) Abuja.
The letter reads: “I have the directives of the Inspector General of Police, through the Deputy Inspector General of Police, Force Intelligence Department (FID), to invite you for an investigative meeting with regards to an incident that occurred during the Sallah celebration within your domain.”
The Emir has been requested to appear before the Force Intelligence Department in Abuja, opposite the Police Headquarters, Area 11, by 10:00am on Tuesday, April 8, 2025.
This development comes amid heightened tensions in Kano State following the earlier decision by the State Police Command to ban the annual Durbar festival due to security concerns. The ban, announced days before the Eid-el-Fitr celebration, was intended to prevent any possible breakdown of law and order during the festive period.
However, despite the suspension of the Durbar, a motorcade procession of Emir Sanusi II still took place on the third day of the Eid-el-Fitr celebrations.
The Kano State Police Commissioner, CP Ibrahim Adamu Bakori, had also inaugurated an eight-member Special Investigation Panel (SIP) to investigate the violence.
As at the time of this report, there has been no official response from the Emir Sanusi II’s palace regarding the Police invitation.
Hakeem Baba-Ahmed Dumps Tinubu’s Appointment As Political Adviser
Dr Hakeem Baba-Ahmed, the political adviser to President Bola Tinubu, has resigned his appointment.
Reports say the former spokesman of the Northern Elders Forum (NEF) tendered his resignation about two weeks ago.
Further reports quoting presidency sources did not, however, provide details of the reasons for his decision, but only stated that it was on personal grounds.
Baba-Ahmed was appointed in September 2023 as Special Adviser on Political Matters in the Office of Vice President Kashim Shettima.
Over the past 17 months, he had represented the presidency at several public fora, including a recent national conference themed: “Strengthening Nigeria’s Democracy: Pathway to Good Governance and Political Integrity”, which held from January 28 and 29, 2025 in Abuja.
