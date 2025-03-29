Opinion
INEC: The Umpire or a Political Pawn?
…The Akpoti-Uduaghan Recall Scandal and the Credibility Crisis
By Oyinkan Andu
In the never-ending drama of Nigerian politics, INEC has once again found itself in the spotlight—the electoral body’s role in a recall petition against Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, raises fundamental questions about its impartiality. Despite INECs sudden u-turn where they now state that the Senators Recall did not “meet requirements”. Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan has rightly criticised INEC for accepting a recall petition she claims containing “fictitious signatures and names,” arguing that such a petition should have been dismissed outright. This raises an endlessly looming question: Is INEC a neutral referee, or just another tool for political strongmen to wield at will?
This isn’t just about one senator; it’s about whether INEC is fit to serve as the guardian of Nigeria’s democracy—or if it has simply become an accomplice in the country’s long tradition of political warfare.
INEC’s History
A Pattern of Partisan Shenanigans
INEC’s track record of “selective integrity” is well-documented. While the commission likes to insist on its neutrality, history tells a different story.
2018: The Credibility Debate
INEC Commissioner Mohammed Haruna insisted the commission wasn’t an “appendage” of any ruling party. Yet, accusations of bias persisted, fueled by numerous controversial electoral outcomes.
Several elections in 2018 raised serious concerns about INEC’s neutrality. One of the most infamous was the Osun State gubernatorial election, where the commission’s handling of the poll led to widespread accusations of electoral manipulation. The election was declared inconclusive after the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate, Senator Ademola Adeleke, initially led in the first round of voting. INEC then conducted a rerun in selected areas—areas predominantly favourable to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC). The result? The APC candidate, Gboyega Oyetola, emerged victorious. Critics, including international observers, questioned the legitimacy of the rerun and accused INEC of orchestrating an outcome favourable to the ruling party.
Similarly, in Ekiti State, the governorship election was marred by reports of vote-buying, intimidation, and a heavy military presence—circumstances that some believed were designed to tilt the outcome in favour of the APC. The PDP candidate, Kolapo Olusola, cried foul, alleging that INEC had turned a blind eye to electoral irregularities.In response to these mounting criticisms, Commissioner Mohammed Haruna took to the media to defend INEC’s reputation. He strongly refuted claims that the electoral body was compromised, stating unequivocally that INEC was not an extension of the ruling party. However, given the controversial nature of the elections under its watch, his words did little to assuage public scepticism.
2023 Presidential Election: The Great Betrayal
Nigerians were promised real-time electronic transmission of results. Then, on election day, INEC conveniently “forgot” its own promises, failing to transmit results electronically in what many saw as a deliberate ploy to manipulate the process. Public trust was shattered, and Laolu Akande, spokesperson for former VP Osinbajo, bluntly said INEC had “broken the trust of Nigerians.”
Now: The Recall Ruckus
Fast-forward to today: INEC is, once again, caught in a controversy, entertaining a recall petition that Akpoti-Uduaghan insists should never have seen the light of day. She argues that if the process were truly fair, INEC would have dismissed the petition outright for its obvious flaws. Instead, the commission pressed on, triggering a legal battle that has now forced a Federal High Court in Lokoja to intervene, halting the process.
For many Nigerians, INEC’s credibility crisis in 2018 was not just about one or two disputed elections—it was about a larger pattern of electoral conduct that seemed to repeatedly benefit those in power. The perception of bias was fueled by the commission’s selective enforcement of electoral rules, delayed election results, and last-minute decisions that many believed favoured the incumbent government.
The Recall Process: A Tool for Democracy or a Political Weapon
Recalls are supposed to be a mechanism for constituents to hold their representatives accountable—not a tool for political hit jobs. But in Nigeria, where political vendettas are disguised as democratic processes, recalls can easily become weapons of convenience.
INEC’s role is to prevent this abuse. Yet, by proceeding with a recall petition that is allegedly fraudulent, the commission isn’t acting as an impartial arbiter—it’s acting as a willing participant. If this is allowed to stand, what stops powerful politicians from fabricating recall petitions whenever they want to get rid of an “inconvenient” opponent?
A Pattern of Partisanship
INEC’s history is marred by allegations of bias. In November 2023, the Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP), along with BudgIT and 34 concerned Nigerians, sued President Bola Tinubu over the appointment of alleged All Progressives Congress (APC) loyalists as Resident Electoral Commissioners (RECs) for INEC. The plaintiffs argued that such appointments compromised the commission’s independence and violated constitutional provisions requiring non-partisanship in electoral umpire roles.
Fast forward to March 2025, and INEC finds itself embroiled in another controversy. Critics argue that INEC’s willingness to entertain this petition, despite allegations of fictitious signatures, suggests a susceptibility to political manipulation.
Judicial Intervention: A See-Saw of Justice?
On March 20, 2025, Justice Isa H. Dashen of the Federal High Court in Lokoja issued an injunction temporarily halting INEC from processing the recall petition against Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan. The decision stemmed from concerns that the petition contained fictitious signatures and irregularities that warranted further scrutiny.
However, in a later ruling, Justice Dashen vacated the injunction, allowing INEC to proceed with the recall process, citing the constitutional right of constituents to initiate a recall as long as due process is followed. While this decision aligns with democratic principles, the reversal has fueled debate over the judiciary’s role in electoral matters and its ability to navigate politically sensitive cases without external pressure.
The judiciary, ideally a neutral arbiter, faces growing scrutiny over its independence, particularly under the APC-led government. While courts have historically played a crucial role in upholding electoral integrity, concerns persist about whether political considerations sometimes influence legal outcomes. This back-and-forth ruling highlights the complexities of balancing constitutional rights with procedural safeguards.
Ultimately, the case raises an important question: Is the judiciary maintaining its role as an impartial guardian of democracy, or does the shifting nature of legal rulings reflect broader institutional challenges in Nigeria’s political and electoral landscape?
INEC’s Selective Efficiency
The speed at which INEC moves depends on whose interests are at stake. When it comes to cases that benefit the political elite, INEC is swift, decisive, and unwavering. But when ordinary Nigerians demand electoral accountability? Suddenly, the commission moves at a snail’s pace—if at all.
If INEC were this efficient in tackling electoral fraud, Nigeria wouldn’t have the mountain of post-election court cases it does today. But when a recall process conveniently aligns with the interests of powerful figures, INEC seems all too eager to oblige.
If this is allowed to stand, what stops powerful politicians from fabricating recall petitions whenever they want to get rid of an "inconvenient" opponent?
INEC stands at a crossroads. To restore public confidence, it must demonstrate unwavering commitment to impartiality, ensuring that its actions are guided by the principles of fairness and justice, free from political influence. The integrity of Nigeria’s democracy hinges on an electoral body that upholds the sanctity of the electoral process, irrespective of the individuals or parties involved.
INEC’s credibility crisis is bigger than Akpoti-Uduaghan’s recall battle. It cuts to the heart of Nigeria’s democratic future. If the electoral umpire is seen as compromised, then elections—and by extension, democracy itself—become nothing more than a stage-managed farce.
The solution is simple: INEC must adopt radical transparency. Every recall petition must be subjected to rigorous verification, free from political influence. The commission must prove, through its actions—not just its words—that it is an independent body, not a puppet of the highest bidder.
Because if INEC continues on this path, Nigerians won’t just lose faith in one failed recall—they’ll lose faith in the entire democratic process.And when that happens, who will recall INEC?
Opinion
Igho Sanomi, Taleveras, and $380m LNG Shockwave: A Global Energy Wake-Up Call
By Oyinkan Andu
The recent London court ruling ordering Nigeria LNG Limited (NLNG) to pay Glencore $120 million over undelivered LNG cargoes is more than just another contract dispute. It’s a high-stakes case that exposes the fragility of long-term LNG agreements in an era of extreme price volatility.
At the centre of this battle is Igho Sanomi. Igho Sanomi is a Nigerian businessman and energy magnate, best known as the founder of Taleveras Group, a trading firm with interests in oil, gas, power, and commodities. Born in 1975, Sanomi built his business empire through oil trading, securing contracts with major international firms and positioning Taleveras as one of Africa’s most prominent energy trading houses.
At the height of its operations, Taleveras was involved in crude oil trading, refined petroleum products, and LNG transactions across Africa, Europe, and the Middle East. However, the company has faced legal and financial controversies over the years, including disputes with creditors and allegations of opaque dealings in Nigeria’s energy sector.
Sanomi has maintained a relatively low profile in recent years, reportedly relocating to Dubai while Taleveras continued operations in international markets. The NLNG-Glencore lawsuit has once again put him in the spotlight, raising questions about the role of middlemen in Nigeria’s oil and gas industry and how business is conducted in a sector often plagued by contractual disputes and allegations of favoritism.
His involvement in the case serves as a reminder of the risks of speculative trading in Nigeria’s energy business, where securing a deal on paper does not always guarantee fulfillment.
Taleveras pre-sold LNG cargoes it never received from NLNG. The ruling not only raises questions about Nigeria’s reliability as an energy supplier but also highlights a growing global problem—energy traders caught between supply disruptions and price-driven market temptations.
A Bigger Pattern: LNG Traders vs. Suppliers
This case isn’t an isolated incident. Similar lawsuits have emerged globally as energy prices skyrocketed post-COVID and post-Ukraine invasion.
Shell and BP vs. Venture Global LNG – Both energy giants took the US-based LNG exporter to arbitration after it failed to deliver contracted cargoes, allegedly due to “technical issues.”
Spot Market Manipulation? – Some suppliers have been accused of withholding contracted deliveries to profit from record-high spot prices, triggering legal battles over what counts as a justifiable supply failure.
Between 2020 and 2022, European LNG prices soared from €3.63 per megawatt-hour (MWh) to an eye-watering €311/MWh, making contractual breaches a billion-dollar temptation for suppliers.
This ruling sets a clear message: contracts must be honoured, no matter the market conditions.
Who is Igho Sanomi?
A key figure in this saga is Igho Sanomi, founder of Taleveras Group, one of Africa’s most prominent energy trading firms. Once a major crude and LNG trader, Taleveras now operates from Dubai, having faced legal and financial challenges over the years.
In this case, Taleveras was caught in the middle—it had already pre-sold LNG cargoes to Glencore and Vitol but never received them from NLNG. The court ruling effectively bypassed Taleveras and held NLNG directly liable, reinforcing Nigeria’s responsibility in upholding its energy commitments.
Why This Verdict Matters
1. Nigeria’s Energy Reputation Takes a Hit
Nigeria competes with Qatar, the U.S., and Australia in LNG exports. This ruling damages its credibility, making international buyers wary of signing long-term deals.
2. Legal and Financial Exposure for NLNG
NLNG—a joint venture between the Nigerian government, Shell, Total, and Eni—now – faces a major financial setback. Could this lead to tougher contract enforcement for state-backed firms?
3. Increased Scrutiny on Energy Trading
Trading giants like Glencore, Vitol, and Trafigura will likely demand stricter terms, higher penalties, and fewer middlemen when dealing with Nigerian suppliers in the future.
4. Lessons for Energy Traders
For firms like Taleveras, this case is a cautionary tale—middlemen who don’t control supply chains face major legal and financial risks in volatile markets.
Final Verdict: A Wake-Up Call for the Energy Industry
This case isn’t just about Nigeria. It’s a warning to global LNG players-governments, traders, and suppliers alike. As energy markets remain volatile, courts are making it clear: profits can’t come at the expense of contractual integrity.
Opinion
The “30 Days Rant Challenge”: A Digital Revolt or Just Another Hashtag?
By Oyinkan Andu
Nigerians are fed up, and they’re not keeping quiet about it. What started as one person’s outburst of frustration has morphed into a nationwide digital protest: the “30 Days Rant Challenge.”
For the past few weeks, social media has been flooded with passionate, unfiltered complaints about everything from the rising cost of living to insecurity, corruption, and poor governance. But will this movement lead to real change, or is it just another online venting session doomed to fade into obscurity?
Meet Raye: The NYSC Member Who Sparked a Movement
The challenge was launched by Ushie Rita Uguamaye, a National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) member serving in Lagos State, known online as Raye.Like millions of young Nigerians, she was frustrated with the country’s deteriorating state, and instead of bottling it up, she took to social media.
Before the challenge even began, Raye was reportedly threatened with expulsion from the NYSC over previous criticisms of Nigeria’s state of affairs. Instead of staying silent, she doubled down. If speaking up got her into trouble, she’d make sure millions of others spoke up too.
Her idea? A 30-day challenge where people would publicly air their frustrations about Nigeria’s problems every single day. What started as a personal catharsis quickly turned into a viral movement. Within days, the movement exploded beyond her expectations.
Nigerians across social classes—students, professionals, even celebrities—joined in, highlighting issues such as:
Skyrocketing food prices, making basic survival a luxury.
Fuel scarcity and unstable electricity, stifling businesses and daily life.
Government inefficiency and broken promises have left citizens in a state of perpetual frustration.
What set this apart from past online protests? people committed to expressing their anger every single day.
NYSC’s Role: Caught Between Duty and Suppression
The NYSC, designed as a symbol of national unity, found itself at the centre of controversy. Why would an institution meant to foster civic duty try to silence a corps member for engaging in civic discourse?
This wasn’t just about one person being threatened—it reflected a broader pattern of intimidation against young Nigerians who dare to speak out. From the #EndSARS protests to whistleblowers exposing corruption, those who demand accountability often face consequences instead of solutions.
Ironically, the attempt to silence Raye only amplified her voice. By trying to suppress free speech, NYSC and those behind the threats inadvertently fueled one of the biggest online protests in recent times.
Government Silence: Ignoring the Fire
So far, the Nigerian government’s response has been predictable: silence and subtle suppression.
No official statement addressing the challenge other than a ridiculous article published in the APC backed the Nation newspaper: https://thenationonlineng.net/youths-30-days-rant-challenge-that-leads-nowhere/
Allegations of shadow-banning, with users claiming their posts are getting restricted.
Pro-government voices trying to discredit the movement, dismissing it as an “opposition ploy” rather than a genuine grievance.
It’s a familiar script. The government dismissed #EndSARS as mere “social media noise”—until it wasn’t. Will they make the same mistake again?
The Youth Awakening: Will This Translate to Real-World Action?
One striking aspect of the 30 Days Rant Challenge is its demographics—the majority of participants are young Nigerians, the same group often accused of being politically disengaged.
But recent trends suggest otherwise:
In the 2023 elections, youth turnout increased despite voter suppression.
Social media is shaping political discourse more than ever.
There’s a growing rejection of traditional party politics, with young voters looking for alternative candidates.
Could this challenge be an early signal of a youth-driven political shift? Or will it fizzle out once the 30 days are up?
Hijacking and Manipulation: Who Really Benefits
As the movement gains momentum, concerns about political hijacking emerge—will opposition parties exploit it for their own gain? Will influencers turn it into just another content strategy? Could the government use it as a pretext for tighter online censorship? To keep the movement genuine, participants must stay vigilant against external forces that might twist its message for personal or political agendas.
What Happens Next
The “30 Days Rant Challenge” stands at a crossroads—it could either fade away as just another viral trend or ignite a larger movement that drives real policy changes and electoral shifts. But if Nigerians truly want change, ranting alone won’t cut it. Action is the next step—protests, voting, and community organising—something that forces those in power to listen. History has shown that governments such as ours only pay attention when people refuse to be ignored. And right now? The rants are only getting louder.
Opinion
When Men in Power Feel Threatened: Obiageli Ezekwesili vs Senator Nwebonyi
By Oyinkan Andu
Nigerian politics has never been a bastion of decorum, but even by our standards, the recent Senate committee hearing was a spectacle. What was supposed to be a forum for governance quickly devolved into a verbal brawl, with Senator Nwebonyi launching into a tirade against former Minister of Education, Obiageli Ezekwesili The exchange—filled with name-calling and personal insults—was as telling as it was embarrassing.
If there’s one thing that rattles the political establishment in Nigeria, it’s an outspoken woman who knows what she’s talking about. And that’s exactly what Ezekwesili represents.
Power and Gender
This was not just a disagreement over policy. If it were, we would have seen a spirited debate backed by facts and counterarguments. Instead, we witnessed what has become a predictable pattern: a powerful woman challenging the system and being met not with logic but with derision.
Ezekwesili has built a career on holding power to account. From her time in government to her role in the Bring Back Our Girls movement, she has consistently pushed for transparency and justice. She is not known for being timid. But in Nigeria, confidence and competence in women are often seen as provocation rather than virtue.
Senator Nwebonyi’s outburst was not just about a disagreement—it was a performance. A warning. A reminder that no matter how qualified or respected a woman is, the political boys’ club will not hesitate to put her “in her place.”
A System Built to Humiliate Women in Power
We’ve seen this before. The Nigerian political arena is no stranger to public humiliations aimed at female leaders.
Dora Akunyili faced relentless attacks for daring to reform NAFDAC.
Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala was branded a “foreign agent” when she pushed for economic reforms.
Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan was suspended after speaking out against the Senate President.
It is the same old playbook: when women hold power to account, the response is not to engage—it is to attack.
The Spectacle Over Substance Problem
What makes this clash even more concerning is how quickly our political discourse is degenerating into theatre. Instead of focusing on policy, lawmakers are turning committee hearings into reality TV auditions, complete with shouting matches and insults. This is more than just bad optics—it’s dangerous.
One would expect that a senator, tasked with shaping the laws of a country, would at least have the intellectual stamina to engage in a meaningful debate. But apparently, that’s asking for too much.
Instead of challenging Ezekwesili on substance, Senator Nwebonyi opted for personal attacks—an age-old trick used by those who have run out of ideas. It’s almost as if logic took one look at the Senate chamber that day and quietly excused itself.
How does a man get elected to the highest lawmaking body in the country, only to behave like a schoolyard bully? Shouldn’t there be an entrance exam for basic reasoning before handing out Senate seats? Or at the very least, a crash course in How to Argue Without Embarrassing Yourself 101?
Perhaps the real problem is that Senator Nwebonyi was simply outmatched. In a battle of wits, he brought a dull spoon to a sword fight. And when words failed him, he defaulted to insults—because nothing exposes intellectual bankruptcy faster than resorting to name-calling.
The sad reality is that few will be surprised by what happened between Senator Nwebonyi and Obi Ezekwesili. Many will even justify it. But the question is: will we ever demand better?
Will we insist on a political culture where disagreements are debated, not reduced to playground insults?
Will we support women who dare to challenge the status quo instead of letting them be shouted down?
Will we hold those in power accountable for their actions instead of treating these moments as entertainment?
If we do not demand better, we will continue to see our political institutions degrade into arenas of ego and pettiness rather than governance. And if that happens, we can not act shocked when the country remains in a perpetual state of dysfunction.
The real scandal is not that a senator insulted Ezekwesili—it’s that this is what governance in Nigeria has become.
