News
INEC Confirms Receipt of Recall Petition, Notifies Natasha
The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) says it has formally notified the Senator representing Kogi Central Senatorial District, Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, about the receipt of a petition seeking her recall.
INEC confirmed the development through a statement by the Chairman, Information and Voter Education Committee, Sam Olumekun, on Wednesday.
According to the Commission, the petitioners have now provided their contact details, including a mailing address, phone numbers, and email, in compliance with the commission’s guidelines.
This was after the Commission, on Tuesday, said the petitioners seeking Natasha’s recall have not yet met the necessary submission requirements.
The Commission had raised concern that the representatives of the petitioners did not provide their contact address, telephone number(s) and e-mail address(es) in the covering letter forwarding the petition through which they can be contacted as provided in Clause 1(f) of its Regulations and Guidelines
But in a statement on Wednesday, Olumekun said the contact address of representatives of the petitioners, their telephone numbers and e-mail addresses have now been provided in a letter addressed to the Chairman of the Commission, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, dated today Wednesday March, 26, 2025.
“As provided in Clause 2(a) of the Commission’s Regulations and Guidelines for Recall 2024, a letter has been written to notify the Senator sought to be recalled about the receipt of the petition and delivered to her official address. The same letter has been copied to the presiding officer of the Senate and published on the Commission’s website”, the commission said.
“The next step is to scrutinise the list of signatories submitted by the petitioners to ascertain that the petition is signed by more than one half (over 50%) of the registered voters in the Constituency. This will be done in the coming days. The outcome, which will be made public, shall determine the next step to be taken by the Commission.
“We once again reassure Nigerians that the process will be open and transparent,” INEC added.
News
Rivers: Ibas Suspends Fubara’s Political Appointees
The Rivers State Government has suspended all political office holders and appointees with immediate effect.
A statement issued on Wednesday by the Chief of Staff to the Sole Administrator, Vice Admiral Ibok-Ete Ibas (rtd), listed the affected officers as follows:
The Secretary to the State Government (SSG)
The Chief of Staff
All Honourable Commissioners
Chairmen and members of boards, councils of agencies, commissions, institutions, and parastatals
All Special Advisers, Special Assistants, and Senior Special Assistants
The statement further directed the suspended officials to hand over to the Permanent Secretaries in their respective ministries, departments, and agencies (MDAs).
In cases where no Permanent Secretary is in place, the most senior Director or Head of Administration is to take over.
This directive takes effect from Wednesday, March 26, 2025.
News
Sallah: FG Declares Monday, Tuesday Public Holidays
The Federal government has declared Monday, March 31, and Tuesday, April 1, public holidays to mark the 2025 Eid-el-Fitr celebration.
The Minister of the Interior, Dr Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, made the announcement on behalf of the Federal government.
He congratulated the Muslim Ummah on the successful completion of the Ramadan fast.
Tunji-Ojo urged all Muslims to embrace the virtues of self-discipline, compassion, generosity and peace, emphasising the importance of love, forgiveness, and solidarity in building a harmonious society.
In a statement by the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry, Dr Magdalene Ajani, the minister urged Nigerians to use this festive period to pray for the peace, stability, and prosperity of the nation.
News
Communal Conflicts: Adeleke Establishes Holding Camps for Displaced Residents
Governor Ademola Adeleke has directed the immediate establishment of three holding camps for displaced people from Ifon, Ilobu and Erin Osun.
The Governor issued the directive after he confirmed the implementation of his earlier directive for the distribution of food and relief materials to the displaced people through the palaces of each troubled town.
“Now that the distribution of food and relief materials has commenced, I have directed the state emergency agency to proceed to set up camps for displaced people.
“Each town is to have a camp, probably their town halls or any place of their choice. Security agencies are to screen displaced people for transportation to the camps.
“The emergency agency will be providing food materials and accessories for the displaced people while the situation normalizes. The emergency agency has also reached out to NEMA for further support “, the Governor was quoted as saying.
Meanwhile, Governor Adeleke has commended security agencies for promptly implementing his directive for the grilling and prosecution of key ringleaders in the communal crisis.
“All the culprits must be brought to book. There must be accountability. I expect suspects to be charged to court as soon as possible ”, the Governor noted.
The 24-hour curfew continues amidst further tightening of security surveillance in the towns.
Ex-Gov Ajimobi’s Daughter, Bisola, Dies in UK
FirstBank Rejects Court Ruling, Files Appeal, Seeks Stay of Execution
Rivers: Ibas Suspends Fubara’s Political Appointees
INEC Confirms Receipt of Recall Petition, Notifies Natasha
Sallah: FG Declares Monday, Tuesday Public Holidays
Nwaebonyi’s Actions, a Slap on His Constituents – Former Presidential Aspirant, Tari Oba
Communal Conflicts: Adeleke Establishes Holding Camps for Displaced Residents
Nigerian Engineer Wins $500m Contract to Build Monorail Network in Iraq
WORLD EXCLUSIVE: Will Senate President, Bukola Saraki, Join Presidential Race?
World Exclusive: How Cabal, Corruption Stalled Mambilla Hydropower Project …The Abba Kyari, Fashola and Malami Connection Plus FG May Lose $2bn
Rehabilitation Comment: Sanwo-Olu’s Support Group Replies Ambode (Video)
Fashanu, Dolapo Awosika and Prophet Controversy: The Complete Story
Pendulum: Can Atiku Abubakar Defeat Muhammadu Buhari in 2019?
Pendulum: An Evening with Two Presidential Aspirants in Abuja
Who are the early favorites to win the NFL rushing title?
Boxing continues to knock itself out with bewildering, incorrect decisions
Steph Curry finally got the contract he deserves from the Warriors
Phillies’ Aaron Altherr makes mind-boggling barehanded play
The tremendous importance of owning a perfect piece of clothing
Trending
-
News7 years ago
Nigerian Engineer Wins $500m Contract to Build Monorail Network in Iraq
-
Featured7 years ago
WORLD EXCLUSIVE: Will Senate President, Bukola Saraki, Join Presidential Race?
-
Boss Picks7 years ago
World Exclusive: How Cabal, Corruption Stalled Mambilla Hydropower Project …The Abba Kyari, Fashola and Malami Connection Plus FG May Lose $2bn
-
Headline6 years ago
Rehabilitation Comment: Sanwo-Olu’s Support Group Replies Ambode (Video)
-
Headline6 years ago
Fashanu, Dolapo Awosika and Prophet Controversy: The Complete Story
-
Headline6 years ago
Pendulum: Can Atiku Abubakar Defeat Muhammadu Buhari in 2019?
-
Headline7 years ago
Pendulum: An Evening with Two Presidential Aspirants in Abuja
-
Headline6 years ago
2019: Parties’ Presidential Candidates Emerge (View Full List)