Featured
Again, Kemi Badenoch Lashes Out at Nigeria Says Country’s ‘Dream Killer’
The leader of UK’s Conservative Party, Kemi Badenoch, has said she doesn’t want Britain to be like Nigeria that is plagued by “terrible governments.”
Speaking on Thursday at an event organised by Onward, a British think tank producing research on economic and social issues, Badenoch expressed fears that Britain may become like Nigeria if the system is not reformed.
“And why does this matter so much to me? It’s because I know what it is like to have something and then to lose it,” Badenoch told the audience.
“I don’t want Britain to lose what it has.
“I grew up in a poor country and watched my relatively wealthy family become poorer and poorer, despite working harder and harder as their money disappeared with inflation.
“I came back to the UK aged 16 with my father’s last £100 in the hope of a better life.
“So I have lived with the consequences of terrible governments that destroy lives, and I never, ever want it to happen here.”
Badenoch has been in the news of late after she dissociated herself from Nigeria, saying she has nothing to do with the Islamic northern region.
She also accused the Nigeria Police of robbing citizens instead of protecting them.
She said: “My experience with the Nigeria Police was very negative. Coming to the UK, my experience with the British Police was very positive.
“The police in Nigeria will rob us (laughter). When people say I have this bad experience with the police because I’m black, I say well…I remember the police stole my brother’s shoe and his watch.”
Featured
Gov Adeleke Mourns Late Erelu Ayeni, Says She Was Exceptional
The Executive Governor of Osun State, Senator Ademola Nurudeen Jackson Adeleke, has paid a heartfelt tribute to the late Erelu (Mrs.) Anthonia Abiodun Ayeni, fondly known as “Mama Yemi” or “Madam YEMKEM.”
Speaking during a condolence visit to the family of the late Erelu Ayeni, Governor Adeleke described her as a pillar of strength and an embodiment of grace and hospitality. He fondly recalled her warmth and kindness, particularly during his visits to Oye-Ekiti, where she consistently made him feel at home.
“Erelu was an exceptional woman who treated me with the utmost care and respect. Her kindness and thoughtfulness were unparalleled,” Adeleke remarked.
The Governor recounted how Erelu Ayeni and her husband played a significant role in supporting his political journey. “When I shared my intention to run for governor, they not only prayed for me but also stood by me as pillars of encouragement. Even during the challenging aftermath of my first gubernatorial election, their unwavering support remained a source of strength,” he said.
Governor Adeleke further extolled Erelu Ayeni’s virtues as a loving wife, devoted mother, and a beacon of hope and support to her community. He emphasized that her exemplary character and selfless commitment to others had left an indelible mark on everyone who knew her.
“Mama Yemi’s generosity and steadfast faith will be deeply missed. While we mourn her departure, we take solace in the fact that she is now resting in the bosom of the Lord,” Adeleke concluded.
The Governor’s tribute was a testament to the profound impact Erelu Ayeni had on those around her, as family, friends, and well-wishers continue to mourn her loss.
Featured
Glo Festival of Joy Promo Draw Holds in Abuja
In furtherance of its ongoing scheme to excite and reward its subscribers across the country, Globacom, on Friday, in Abuja, held another draw to select winners in its Festival of Joy consumer promotion.
The draw, held at the Gloworld, Aminu Kano Crescent, Wuse, had the presence of several observers including Glo subscribers, members of the media and Martin Oteh who led officials of the National Lottery Regulatory Commission (NLRC) to witness the process.
The company had before now presented prizes to winners in several cities since the promo started in October 2024, enabling hundreds of Nigerians who won various prizes to end the year 2024 on a joyful note.
As is the tradition since the start of the promo, the draw precedes the prize presentation exercise, which is to be done on Wednesday, January 22, 2025, at the same Glo office at Wuse, Abuja. The lucky subscribers include the winner of a brand new Toyota Prado and winners of tricycle, sewing machines, generators and grinding machines.
Globacom encouraged new and existing subscribers to dial *611# to opt into the promo and to also keep recharging (voice and data) during the promo period, in order to be eligible to win the prizes on offer. New subscribers can participate immediately by purchasing a new SIM, registering it and dialing *611#.
“New and existing customers are to recharge up to N100, 000 cumulatively during the promo period to qualify for the draw for the Prado Jeep, N50, 000 cumulative recharge for Kia Picanto, N10, 000 in a month for tricycle and N5, 000 total recharge in a month to win a generator. For the sewing machine, a total recharge of N2, 500 in a month is required, while for the grinding machine, a recharge of N1,000 in a week will be eligible for the draw”, the company noted.
Featured
Osun Hosts 2025 SDG Conference, Leads in Creative Economy
Creativity, innovation, and culture will take centre stage as the Osun State SDG Creatives Conference 2025 kicks off from 28th to 30th January at the SDG Skill Acquisition Centre in Iragbiji, Osun State
Themed “Innovate, Create, and Transform: Unlocking the Creative Economy for Sustainable Development,” the event aims to highlight the vital role creativity plays in driving economic growth and achieving the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).
The three-day conference will gather creative professionals, policymakers, industry leaders, and thought influencers to explore how Osun State can harness its cultural and artistic assets to advance the SDGs.
Particular focus will be placed on three SDGs: Goal 8 – Decent Work and Economic Growth; Goal 9 – Industry, Innovation, and Infrastructure; and Goal 11 – Sustainable Cities and Communities. The event also seeks to position Osun State as a leading force in the creative economy.
Bamikole Omishore, Special Adviser on Sustainable Development Goals to Osun state Governor, Ademola Adeleke, said the conference reflects the administration’s commitment to using creativity as a catalyst for economic development.
“This event, with over 700 registered participants, is in line with Governor Adeleke’s agenda to stimulate economic growth by harnessing creativity and innovation. Through collaboration with the Ministry of Innovation, Science and Technology, Culture and Tourism, Agency on Creativity, Entertainment and Arts ,stakeholders, private sector leaders, and development partners, who have worked relentlessly to bring this groundbreaking conference to life,” Omishore explained.
The conference will feature a variety of interactive sessions, exhibitions, and cultural displays designed to inspire and empower participants. Key themes will include unlocking creativity for global opportunities, exploring investment opportunities in Osun’s digital and creative sectors, and shaping narratives for change and influence, alongside a cultural and Adire exhibition.
Hon. Adewumi Adeyemi (Irekandu), Chairman of the House of Assembly Committees on ICT and SDG, spoke about the importance of the initiative.
“The Osun State SDG Creatives Conference 2025 highlights the essential role of creativity and culture in achieving sustainable development. By fostering innovation, entrepreneurship, and cultural preservation, this conference will help to build a more inclusive, resilient, and vibrant creative economy. We also hope that this event will provide a sustainable framework to push Osun’s creative sector forward,” he said.
Hon. Azeez Badmus, Special Adviser on Innovation, Science, and Technology, added that “through the Osun SDG Creatives Conference, innovators and creators will drive Osun’s digital future, inspiring the youth to uncover their talents, share their unique stories, and shape their futures through the power of technology.”
