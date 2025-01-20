Gov Adeleke Mourns Late Erelu Ayeni, Says She Was Exceptional

The Executive Governor of Osun State, Senator Ademola Nurudeen Jackson Adeleke, has paid a heartfelt tribute to the late Erelu (Mrs.) Anthonia Abiodun Ayeni, fondly known as “Mama Yemi” or “Madam YEMKEM.”

Speaking during a condolence visit to the family of the late Erelu Ayeni, Governor Adeleke described her as a pillar of strength and an embodiment of grace and hospitality. He fondly recalled her warmth and kindness, particularly during his visits to Oye-Ekiti, where she consistently made him feel at home.

“Erelu was an exceptional woman who treated me with the utmost care and respect. Her kindness and thoughtfulness were unparalleled,” Adeleke remarked.

The Governor recounted how Erelu Ayeni and her husband played a significant role in supporting his political journey. “When I shared my intention to run for governor, they not only prayed for me but also stood by me as pillars of encouragement. Even during the challenging aftermath of my first gubernatorial election, their unwavering support remained a source of strength,” he said.

Governor Adeleke further extolled Erelu Ayeni’s virtues as a loving wife, devoted mother, and a beacon of hope and support to her community. He emphasized that her exemplary character and selfless commitment to others had left an indelible mark on everyone who knew her.

“Mama Yemi’s generosity and steadfast faith will be deeply missed. While we mourn her departure, we take solace in the fact that she is now resting in the bosom of the Lord,” Adeleke concluded.

The Governor’s tribute was a testament to the profound impact Erelu Ayeni had on those around her, as family, friends, and well-wishers continue to mourn her loss.

