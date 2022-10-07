Connect with us

Sa'idu Baba Hails Atiku, PDP for Appointing Dele Momodu Campaign Director

3 months ago

By Eric Elezuo

A medical practitioner and Principal Physiotherapist at the Kano State Hospital Management Board, Dr. Sani Sa’idu Baba, has applauded the choice of celebrated journalist, Chief Dele Momodu, as Director in charge of Strategic Communication for the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Presidential Campaign Council.

Baba, who is a distinguished lecturer of Human Physiology, politician and rights activist, was speaking shortly after the party in a statement signed by the Director General, Alhaji Aminu Tambuwal, announced Momodu and 16 others as directors, manning diverse responsibilities. He described the move as a welcome development, considering the weight of Dele Momodu in Nigerian politics, adding that the appointment will rekindle hope across the structures of the party.

“I believe Dele Momodu’s trajectory, successes, good works and exemplary leadership qualities, earned him the appointment. His uncommon track records in politics, business and philanthropy in the last decades justifies this worthy appointment into the council,” Baba, who was Momodu’s Northwest campaign coordinator during the primary, said.

He lauded the presidential candidate of the party, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar and the entire PDP family for their foresight in selecting Momodu, saying he will bring his wealth of experience in communication, which is capable of attracting all classes of people to the party, towards ensuring the election of Atiku as president in 2023.

“Most importantly, Momodu is a powerful magnet that attracts all classes of people including influential celebrities, business icons, petty traders, youths and first time voters into the PDP. His voice on behalf of the PDP resonates across the nooks and crannies of the country. He’s one of the few that can win the hearts of undecided voters into the party, PDP,” Baba noted.

The columnist, who writes Panorama on The Boss every weekend strongly believes that with the inclusion of Momodu in the campaign council, PDP has taken one right step towards actualising electoral victory in February 2023, and move Nigeria from the shackles of uncertainty occasioned by the APC-led government to the Eldorado that the Nigerian public craves for.

Baba is PhD candidate at the Xian Jiaotong University, Shaanxi, China, and was Momodu’s agent and representative at the May 28/29 Presidential primaries at Abuja.

