Atiku Campaign Council Appoints Dele Momodu, Others As Directors
By Eric Elezuo
The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)Campaign Organisation, has appointed Publisher and former presidential aspirant, Bashorun Dele Momodu as Director of the campaign, overseeing Strategic Communications.
A press statement signed by the Campaign Director General and Governor of Sokoto State, Aminu Tambuwal, confirms that 16 others were also appointed to head various directorates of the campaign.
The statement reads:
Appointment of Directors for the National Campaign Management Committee (NCMC):
The Leadership of the Presidential Campaign Organization (PCO) has approved the appointment of the following Directors and Deputy Directors for the National Campaign Management Committee (NCMC);
• Director, Training, Rt. Hon. Austin Opara, CON
• Director, Strategic Communications, Bashorun Dele Momodu
• Director, Field Operations, Hon. Umar M. Bature
• Director, Finance, Hon. Abdullahi Hussaini MaiBasira
• Director, Security & Intelligence, Brig-Gen. Koko Essien, Rtd.
• Director, Support Group, Dr. Mrs. Baraka Sani
• Director, Admin, Alh. Ibrahim Bashir
• Director, Legal Affairs, Kamaldeen Ajibade, SAN
• Director, Technical, Nurudeen Taoheed Ademola (Youth)
• Director, Election Management, Prof. Iyorwuese Hagher
• Director, Research, Dr. Sam Amadi
• Director, Monitoring & Evaluation, Mrs. Sanyaolu Modupeola
• Director, International Affairs, Amb. Ahmed Magaji
• Director, Voter Intelligence & Strategy, Chief Osita Chidoka
• Director, Diaspora Group, Prof. Isah Odidi
• Deputy Director, Election Management (South), Rt. Hon. Tolford Ongolo
• Deputy Director, Election Management (North), Hon. Chile Igbawua
The Directors are to please contact the DDG, Administration, Prof. Adewale Oladipo for further details. It is believed that your commitment to the overall success of the Campaign will justify the confidence reposed in you by the leadership of our Party.
Congratulations.!!!
H.E. Rt. Hon. Aminu Waziri Tambuwal
Director General
2023: Abuja Court Dismisses Arrest Warrant Against PDP’s Umo Eno…Admits It was Misled By Applicant
A Chief Magistrate Court in Abuja has struck out the case and nullified the warrant of arrest issued against Pastor Umo Eno, PDP Governorship Candidate in Akwa Ibom State.
It will be recalled that a Chief Magistrate Court in a judgment dated December 23,2022 had issued a warrant of arrest based on allegation of cheating brought before it by Edet Godwin.
Pastor Umo Eno in his reaction had admitted not ever being served with any notice of a court summons by any court, let alone the Chief Magistrate Court in Abuja.
Upholding the position of the Counsel to Pastor Umo Eno, Barr. Samuel Ikpo, the Chief Magistrate Court admitted that it was misled by the applicant, one Edet Godwin into issuing the warrant of arrest.
The court therefore set aside the entire proceedings and judgment on grounds of lack of jurisdiction.
Pastor Umo Eno remains the untainted and authentic candidate of the PDP
January 9 Collective Focuses On Mental Health At 11th Anniversary Lecture
January 9 Collective Draws Attention to Mental Health at 11th Anniversary Lecture
January 9 Collective, a socio-political group of professionals has called on governments across Nigeria to pay more attention to and increase funding for mental health.
Residents Lynch Lagos Robber, Apprehend Two Others
A suspected armed robber has been lynched by an angry mob for allegedly robbing a unisex salon on Governors Road in the Ikotun area of Lagos State.
PUNCH Metro gathered that the suspect was part of a three-man gang that attacked the salon around 11am on Saturday and dispossessed both workers and customers of their valuables.
The hoodlums, while escaping from the area, were chased by residents after the victims raised the alarm.
A resident, Felix Olayiwola, who spoke to our correspondent on Monday, said the robbers shot into the air to scare the swelling crowd.
He said, “I was washing my car close to the scene of the incident when I saw people rushing towards the place and saying that a robbery was going on there.
“All of a sudden, I heard a gunshot. That was when three guys came out and stole two motorcycles at the White House Junction of Governors Road. While they were on the motorcycles, a vehicle hit them and one of them fell off.
“The one that fell was immediately mobbed by residents and lynched. The two others navigated their way out of the area but were caught by some people who trailed them after the robbery.”
Another member of the community, Yusuf Olalekan, said the escapees were brought back to the scene with their hands tied, as residents resisted the police from taking them away.
“The police later left, mobilised more of their men and came back to take the robbers away. A worker at the salon was injured. A bullet fired by the robbers grazed the back of his neck, but he has been treated,” he added.
The state Police Public Relations Officer, Benjamin Hundeyin, confirmed the incident.
He said, “There were three armed robbers. One was lynched and two were apprehended.”
The Punch
