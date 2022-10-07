News
ASUU Loses at Appeal Court, Ordered to Return to Classroom
The Court of Appeal, Abuja Division, has ordered the striking Academic Staff Union of Universities to resume work immediately.
The appellate court gave the order today while granting leave to ASUU to appeal the interlocutory injunction of Justice Polycarp Hamman of the Abuja Division of the National Industrial Court of Nigeria on September 21, 2022, asking members of the union to resume work.
The court presided over by Justice Hamma Barka, warned that if ASUU failed to comply with the court order, it automatically lost the right to appeal against the ruling of the lower court.
It, however, struck out the application by ASUU for a stay of execution of the order of the Industrial Court, based on the motion by the applicant’s counsel, Femi Falana (SAN) for the withdrawal of the application.
Reading the lead ruling, the Chairman of the three-man panel, Justice Hamma Barka, ordered ASUU to file its notice of appeal of the ruling of the lower court within seven days.
DSS Arrests Former Peter Obi Campaign DG at Lagos Airport
Doyin Okupe, the former Director-General of Peter Obi’s presidential campaign, was arrested on Thursday morning by operatives of the Department of States Service, DSS, at the Muritala Mohammed Internationa Airport in Lagos.
Okupe’s lawyer, Tolu Babaleye announced the arrest.
He said Okupe was arrested while on his way to London.
2023: Abuja Court Dismisses Arrest Warrant Against PDP’s Umo Eno…Admits It was Misled By Applicant
A Chief Magistrate Court in Abuja has struck out the case and nullified the warrant of arrest issued against Pastor Umo Eno, PDP Governorship Candidate in Akwa Ibom State.
It will be recalled that a Chief Magistrate Court in a judgment dated December 23,2022 had issued a warrant of arrest based on allegation of cheating brought before it by Edet Godwin.
Pastor Umo Eno in his reaction had admitted not ever being served with any notice of a court summons by any court, let alone the Chief Magistrate Court in Abuja.
Upholding the position of the Counsel to Pastor Umo Eno, Barr. Samuel Ikpo, the Chief Magistrate Court admitted that it was misled by the applicant, one Edet Godwin into issuing the warrant of arrest.
The court therefore set aside the entire proceedings and judgment on grounds of lack of jurisdiction.
Pastor Umo Eno remains the untainted and authentic candidate of the PDP
January 9 Collective Focuses On Mental Health At 11th Anniversary Lecture
January 9 Collective Draws Attention to Mental Health at 11th Anniversary Lecture
January 9 Collective, a socio-political group of professionals has called on governments across Nigeria to pay more attention to and increase funding for mental health.
