Connect with us

News

ASUU Loses at Appeal Court, Ordered to Return to Classroom

Published

3 months ago

on

The Court of Appeal, Abuja Division, has ordered the striking Academic Staff Union of Universities to resume work immediately.

The appellate court gave the order today while granting leave to ASUU to appeal the interlocutory injunction of Justice Polycarp Hamman of the Abuja Division of the National Industrial Court of Nigeria on September 21, 2022, asking members of the union to resume work.

The court presided over by Justice Hamma Barka, warned that if ASUU failed to comply with the court order, it automatically lost the right to appeal against the ruling of the lower court.

It, however, struck out the application by ASUU for a stay of execution of the order of the Industrial Court, based on the motion by the applicant’s counsel, Femi Falana (SAN) for the withdrawal of the application.

Reading the lead ruling, the Chairman of the three-man panel, Justice Hamma Barka, ordered ASUU to file its notice of appeal of the ruling of the lower court within seven days.

Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

News

DSS Arrests Former Peter Obi Campaign DG at Lagos Airport

Published

16 hours ago

on

January 12, 2023

By

Doyin Okupe, the former Director-General of Peter Obi’s presidential campaign, was arrested on Thursday morning by operatives of the Department of States Service, DSS, at the Muritala Mohammed Internationa Airport in Lagos.

Okupe’s lawyer, Tolu Babaleye announced the arrest.

He said Okupe was arrested while on his way to London.

Continue Reading

Featured

2023: Abuja Court Dismisses Arrest Warrant Against PDP’s Umo Eno…Admits It was Misled By Applicant

Published

2 days ago

on

January 11, 2023

By

 

A Chief Magistrate Court in Abuja has struck out the case and nullified the warrant of arrest issued against Pastor Umo Eno, PDP Governorship Candidate in Akwa Ibom State.

It will be recalled that a Chief Magistrate Court in a judgment dated December 23,2022 had issued a warrant of arrest based on allegation of cheating brought before it by Edet Godwin.

Pastor Umo Eno in his reaction had admitted not ever being served with any notice of a court summons by any court, let alone the Chief Magistrate Court in Abuja.

Upholding the position of the Counsel to Pastor Umo Eno, Barr. Samuel Ikpo, the Chief Magistrate Court admitted that it was misled by the applicant, one Edet Godwin into issuing the warrant of arrest.

The court therefore set aside the entire proceedings and judgment on grounds of lack of jurisdiction.

Pastor Umo Eno remains the untainted and authentic candidate of the PDP

Continue Reading

Featured

January 9 Collective Focuses On Mental Health At 11th Anniversary Lecture

Published

2 days ago

on

January 11, 2023

By

January 9 Collective Draws Attention to Mental Health at 11th Anniversary Lecture

January 9 Collective, a socio-political group of professionals has called on governments across Nigeria to pay more attention to and increase funding for mental health.

The call was made by the association’s Captain, Loye Amsat while declaring open its 11th Anniversary lecture where he noted that the rise in mental health cases was a cause for concern.
Also lending her voice to the urgent need for intervention was the guest speaker,Oluseyi Elizabeth Odudimu, a UK-based mental health expert and CEO,  Stop Mental Illness Foundation ( SMIF) who delivered a paper on the topic: “Mental Health: Non- Governmental Organisations (MHNGOs) Role in Nigeria’s Health Sector”.
According to Odudimu,  state and federal governments need to examine why there is a rise in mental health cases and take steps to reduce the incidents of the stigmatisation of mental health patients.
She noted that mental illness was like physical health challenges that can be healed with proper care.
According to her, the growing problems in the mental health sector include:inadequate mental health care facilities to meet the needs of our large population, zero budget or low investment in mental health care services, unavailability of education and relevant training materials at national and sub-national levels and failure to integrate mental healthcare to primary healthcare.
She noted that Mental Health NGOs like SMIF have played a major role in stemming the tide by providing treatment services, educational programmes for public and community mental health educators, advocacy, empowerment and promotion of equal right to treatment.
She noted that despite their best efforts, MHNGOs still face challenges such as scarcity of mental health professionals, insufficient facilities and inaccessible services, financial and resources constraints, the criminalization of attempted suicide victims and policy makers giving less priority to mental healthcare issues.
She stated further that mental healthcare can be  improved if governments and other stakeholders can work together for policy improvement, integration of mental health care to primary health care, political buy in and urgent bio psychosocial research to understand the cause, course and outcome of mental disorders in Nigeria.
Odudimu rounded off in an optimistic note when she affirmed that there are indications that things will get better in future with the signing of the Mental Health Bill into law.

Continue Reading

Trending

%d bloggers like this: