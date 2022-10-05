News
Kogi Govt Vigilantes Invade Dangote Cement Plant, Shoot Workers
No fewer than seven staff of Dangote Cement, Obajana in Kogi state were shot and several others injured as over 500 armed members of the state’s security outfit, the Vigilantes, stormed the cement factory in the early hours of Wednesday at the instance of the state governor, Yahaya Bello.
Meanwhile, members of the mining and host communities have condemned the Kogi State Government for what they described as extra judicial and unlawful deployment of the Vigilantes to cause chaos in the Obajana community.
The vigilantes group were led by the state Director-General of Lands; Commissioner for Solid Minerals, Senior Special Assistant to the Governor on Security, Commodore Jerry Omodara(rtd), Chairman of Kabba/Bunnu LGA, Chairman of Ijumu LGA and the State ALGON Chairman, Alh. Taofeek; Senior Special Assistant on Job Creation, Mr. Dele Iselewa and Chairman of Lokoja LGA, Alh. Mohammed Dansabe.
The vigilante group members were wielding arms of different kinds including local and assorted rifles as residents and passersby scamper for safety.
As at the time of this report some seven staff of the cement company were being attended to at the hospitals over the gunshot wounds inflicted on them.
A source who identified some of the vigilante men as thugs said most of them were drawn from state vigilante and hunters who have been working for the state government.
Mr. David Oluruntoba, spokesman for the Oyo Mining host community described the act as primitive and disgraceful, saying the youths of the community can never be used, and will not take part in such ‘evil practices’.
He said: “They called us to join them. But I told them that the company has not offended us. We just signed a Community Development Agreement (CDA) and the company has been helping us and providing us with jobs. What has the government done for us, nothing. There is no basis to support the government.”
Speaking in the same vein, the spokesman for Iwaa mining community, Rotimi Kekereowo said: “We would never support government on this matter. What have they done for us? We don’t have a single political appointment at the State level. Even when we have problems of electricity and flooding, it was Dangote that was helping us. So, I want to repeat it. We will never support them.”
Speaking also, the Olu of Akpata, Fredrick Balogun said he was never contacted and as such cannot justify the unwarranted invasion.
“We are royal fathers, and we will continue to seek the path of reconciliation and amicable resolution of any misunderstanding. We don’t have issues with the company,” he charged.
Mathew Ojonuga, a resident said important issue like flooding in the state which has rendered many homeless has not been attended to only to be chasing private companies that have been providing us with means of livelihood.
Said he ”the state governor should face the issue of flooding and let the people live in peace. If there are issues, let him employ dialogue and resolve it rather this kind of use of force.”
At the main gate, disagreement ensued between the thugs and the few policemen guarding the plant, as they shot sporadically into the air to disperse all staff and Communities members. By this time, the vigilantes have succeeded in locking both entrance and the exit gates of the company with many workers stranded.
2023: Abuja Court Dismisses Arrest Warrant Against PDP’s Umo Eno…Admits It was Misled By Applicant
A Chief Magistrate Court in Abuja has struck out the case and nullified the warrant of arrest issued against Pastor Umo Eno, PDP Governorship Candidate in Akwa Ibom State.
It will be recalled that a Chief Magistrate Court in a judgment dated December 23,2022 had issued a warrant of arrest based on allegation of cheating brought before it by Edet Godwin.
Pastor Umo Eno in his reaction had admitted not ever being served with any notice of a court summons by any court, let alone the Chief Magistrate Court in Abuja.
Upholding the position of the Counsel to Pastor Umo Eno, Barr. Samuel Ikpo, the Chief Magistrate Court admitted that it was misled by the applicant, one Edet Godwin into issuing the warrant of arrest.
The court therefore set aside the entire proceedings and judgment on grounds of lack of jurisdiction.
Pastor Umo Eno remains the untainted and authentic candidate of the PDP
January 9 Collective Focuses On Mental Health At 11th Anniversary Lecture
January 9 Collective Draws Attention to Mental Health at 11th Anniversary Lecture
January 9 Collective, a socio-political group of professionals has called on governments across Nigeria to pay more attention to and increase funding for mental health.
Residents Lynch Lagos Robber, Apprehend Two Others
A suspected armed robber has been lynched by an angry mob for allegedly robbing a unisex salon on Governors Road in the Ikotun area of Lagos State.
PUNCH Metro gathered that the suspect was part of a three-man gang that attacked the salon around 11am on Saturday and dispossessed both workers and customers of their valuables.
The hoodlums, while escaping from the area, were chased by residents after the victims raised the alarm.
A resident, Felix Olayiwola, who spoke to our correspondent on Monday, said the robbers shot into the air to scare the swelling crowd.
He said, “I was washing my car close to the scene of the incident when I saw people rushing towards the place and saying that a robbery was going on there.
“All of a sudden, I heard a gunshot. That was when three guys came out and stole two motorcycles at the White House Junction of Governors Road. While they were on the motorcycles, a vehicle hit them and one of them fell off.
“The one that fell was immediately mobbed by residents and lynched. The two others navigated their way out of the area but were caught by some people who trailed them after the robbery.”
Another member of the community, Yusuf Olalekan, said the escapees were brought back to the scene with their hands tied, as residents resisted the police from taking them away.
“The police later left, mobilised more of their men and came back to take the robbers away. A worker at the salon was injured. A bullet fired by the robbers grazed the back of his neck, but he has been treated,” he added.
The state Police Public Relations Officer, Benjamin Hundeyin, confirmed the incident.
He said, “There were three armed robbers. One was lynched and two were apprehended.”
The Punch
