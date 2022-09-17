Shocker: SIFAX Boss, Taiwo Afolabi’s Twin Brother is Dead

By Michael Effiong

Just a few months after they celebrated their 60th birthday, silent billionaire and owner of Marriot Hotel, Ikeja Lagos, Dr. Taiwo Afolabi has lost his twin brother, Kehinde.

Family sources revealed to The Boss that the tragic incident which happened this morning in Lagos was broken to the family just as they were about begining the introduction ceremony of his neice which was holding at Dr. Afolabi’s home in Ikoyi.

Mr Kehinde Afolabi reportedly died in his sleep. He was last seen publicly when the twin brothers hosted a thanksgiving service where they built and dedicated the Samson Afolabi church in Ijebu Ode, Ogun State as part of their 60th birthday.

We were told that everyone was heartbroken when the news began to spread and the intimate ceremony losts it glow.

Dr. Afolabi who is the Executive Vice Chairman of SIFAX Group, was his ever cool, calm and collected self. The very religious gentleman was the one who was calming people as he was stoic all through

Kehinde Afolabi was a businessman with investments in the Hospitality industry. He is the Chairman & CEO, Ken Dallas Hotel & Suites, located in the Idimu area of Lagos. It is a 3-Star Hotel with lodging facilities, a bar and a club.

He had his primary education at Ansar-Ud-Deen Primary School, Yernoja, Ondo and also attended Mushin College, Ijebu-Ode, Ogun State. He has been in the Hospitality business since 1990.

He was a recipient of many awards and a member of Lions Club International and Co-Founder of Ajoke Aishat Afolabi Foundation, an NGO named after his mother, which caters for the less privileged, especially indigent women and girls. Hundreds of children are on the NGO’s scholarship.

He was a generous man that supported the career of some of Nigeria’s notable artistes, including Naira Marley, Mega 99 and LAX.

He was married to Yemisi Afolabi and blessed with three lovely children – Ayomide (son), Adunola (daughter), and Toluwabori (son).