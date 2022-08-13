Adding Value: Overcoming Life’s Test by Henry Ukazu

Dear Destiny Friends,

Uncertainty is the name of life’s great journey, as it is almost impossible to predict what tomorrow holds in stock for everyone. In the same vein, no one can confidently say they are guaranteed life the next day, or can confidently say they are infallible.

As human beings, there is an element of failing because no one is perfect, but the good thing about failing in life is that it makes one humble, in addition to teaching lessons if you are alert enough to pick them up from the experience. Everyone is programmed to be tested in one way or another.

A student applying for any form of admission must undergo some academic test; a job seeker applying for a job must surely pass through some written or oral test; a single hoping to get married must surely pass through a form of test before the partner can accept them. Even when they are married, the marriage must surely be tested.

Life, no doubt, is full of tests. Friendships must be tested, employees must be tested in other to be promoted, passion, leadership, character, and even marriage experiences are tested. The list is literally endless. It is noteworthy that all these tests are not meant to make one fail, but to express one’s strength, integrity, knowledge, personality, among others.

According to philosophers, there are two certainties in life; death and payment of taxes. However, I will beg to add one more, and that is we all must make a choice and decision in life. This choice must also be tested. These tests are bound are bound to define us depending on how we approach them. For example, a politician, who promises to provide valuable services to the community, if elected, can be praised or condemned for his words depending on his performance.

Life is a test of seeing how a person will react to the various situations they will encounter. Sometimes, we boast of our abilities to stand in the face of challenges. For instance, a man might boast he can never hit a woman, but he might be surprised to see himself in a strange situation where he may knowingly or unknowingly hit a woman due to anger, provocation, or as an act of self-defense. One thing is certain, circumstances don’t say who you are, they reveal who you are.

The tests of life come in different stages and areas. Our goal is to endeavor to overcome each challenge that poses as a threat to us. If we are able to overcome the test, we are likely to scale through the next stage of life. For instance, a student must pass his exams before being promoted to the next class, just like an employee must pass his prospective probative test to become a permanent employee.

Life tests can be either negative or positive. When it is negative, one is brought down from grace to grass, while a positive test can be used to rise from grass to glory. To know how a negative test works, someone in authority like a politician or a king can be dethroned for acts of infidelity. A positive can be defined as a test that helps you to become your highest self. A positive test plays out when someone with a humble background is given an opportunity to serve and he has the opportunity to embezzle resources in his possession, but he refuses. He can be promoted to a higher authority. Alternatively, when someone refuses to play to a particular script that is capable of reducing him because of his integrity, he is bound to be elevated when the dust is clear.

Another way life tests a human being can be seen from the perspective of a budding or enterprising entrepreneur. It is easy for one to say, I am passionate about my business or a particular cause, such interest can only be displayed when the lines are not falling in place. When you believe in your product or service, regardless of the challenge you see, you won’t be deterred

As you go forward in life, know that your passion, interest, loyalty, knowledge, personality, and faith will be tested, and when that happens, do not be deterred, just see it as a stepping stone to move to the next stage of accomplishment.

Henry Ukazu writes from New York. He’s a Human Capacity & mindset coach. He’s also a public speaker, youth advocate and creative writer. He works with the New York City Department of Correction as the Legal Coordinator. He’s the author of the acclaimed book Design Your Destiny – Actualizing Your Birthright To Success and President of gloemi.com. He can be reached via info@gloemi.com