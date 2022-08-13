Adding Value
Adding Value: Overcoming Life’s Test by Henry Ukazu
Dear Destiny Friends,
Uncertainty is the name of life’s great journey, as it is almost impossible to predict what tomorrow holds in stock for everyone. In the same vein, no one can confidently say they are guaranteed life the next day, or can confidently say they are infallible.
As human beings, there is an element of failing because no one is perfect, but the good thing about failing in life is that it makes one humble, in addition to teaching lessons if you are alert enough to pick them up from the experience. Everyone is programmed to be tested in one way or another.
A student applying for any form of admission must undergo some academic test; a job seeker applying for a job must surely pass through some written or oral test; a single hoping to get married must surely pass through a form of test before the partner can accept them. Even when they are married, the marriage must surely be tested.
Life, no doubt, is full of tests. Friendships must be tested, employees must be tested in other to be promoted, passion, leadership, character, and even marriage experiences are tested. The list is literally endless. It is noteworthy that all these tests are not meant to make one fail, but to express one’s strength, integrity, knowledge, personality, among others.
According to philosophers, there are two certainties in life; death and payment of taxes. However, I will beg to add one more, and that is we all must make a choice and decision in life. This choice must also be tested. These tests are bound are bound to define us depending on how we approach them. For example, a politician, who promises to provide valuable services to the community, if elected, can be praised or condemned for his words depending on his performance.
Life is a test of seeing how a person will react to the various situations they will encounter. Sometimes, we boast of our abilities to stand in the face of challenges. For instance, a man might boast he can never hit a woman, but he might be surprised to see himself in a strange situation where he may knowingly or unknowingly hit a woman due to anger, provocation, or as an act of self-defense. One thing is certain, circumstances don’t say who you are, they reveal who you are.
The tests of life come in different stages and areas. Our goal is to endeavor to overcome each challenge that poses as a threat to us. If we are able to overcome the test, we are likely to scale through the next stage of life. For instance, a student must pass his exams before being promoted to the next class, just like an employee must pass his prospective probative test to become a permanent employee.
Life tests can be either negative or positive. When it is negative, one is brought down from grace to grass, while a positive test can be used to rise from grass to glory. To know how a negative test works, someone in authority like a politician or a king can be dethroned for acts of infidelity. A positive can be defined as a test that helps you to become your highest self. A positive test plays out when someone with a humble background is given an opportunity to serve and he has the opportunity to embezzle resources in his possession, but he refuses. He can be promoted to a higher authority. Alternatively, when someone refuses to play to a particular script that is capable of reducing him because of his integrity, he is bound to be elevated when the dust is clear.
Another way life tests a human being can be seen from the perspective of a budding or enterprising entrepreneur. It is easy for one to say, I am passionate about my business or a particular cause, such interest can only be displayed when the lines are not falling in place. When you believe in your product or service, regardless of the challenge you see, you won’t be deterred
As you go forward in life, know that your passion, interest, loyalty, knowledge, personality, and faith will be tested, and when that happens, do not be deterred, just see it as a stepping stone to move to the next stage of accomplishment.
Henry Ukazu writes from New York. He’s a Human Capacity & mindset coach. He’s also a public speaker, youth advocate and creative writer. He works with the New York City Department of Correction as the Legal Coordinator. He’s the author of the acclaimed book Design Your Destiny – Actualizing Your Birthright To Success and President of gloemi.com. He can be reached via info@gloemi.com
Adding Value
Adding Value: Make Sacrifices for Your Greater Future by Henry Ukazu
Dear Destiny Friends,
The word ‘sacrifice’ is not new to any of us, and in one way or another, each of us have made sacrifices. Sacrifice means different things to different people. To a student, sacrifice might be avoiding social events and depriving himself sleep to study. To someone desirous of good health, sacrifice might mean avoiding sugary and fatty foods, as well as alcoholic drinks, to retain splendid health. To an entrepreneur, sacrifice might mean depriving yourself the goodies of life by practicing delayed gratification to invest in your business. It should be noted that without delayed gratification, ambition is just wishful thinking.
The importance of sacrifice cannot be overemphasize in everything one does, wishes to do or achieve in life. Sacrifice is a prerequisite. Sacrifice is the hallmark of passion. When you are passionate about achieving a particular cause or target, you will do all that is necessary to get the desired result.
Sacrifice, however works in different ways. A young lady may likely sacrifice being with a wealthy and handsome man just to be with a man who cares and loves her. A man will sacrifice his money to please a lady, who respects him as opposed to a beautiful lady who doesn’t respect him.
It’s instructive to note that there are certain heights and opportunities you can’t attain unless you make sacrifices. Sacrifice, when done with understanding is powerful. Most people sacrifice their time and resources for causes that are not worthy. Some lack information on what’s needed. It is effective and works when there’s understanding on what needs to be done.
For you to succeed in life, there must be different dimensions of sacrifice whether demonic or spiritual. If you decide to get power for personal interest, you can seek demonic powers from the underworld which will not last, but if you decide to seek power and relevance on worthy causes, you can be sure the creator of the universe will not forsake or abandon you.
To truly sacrifice, you must have courage. It takes courage to sacrifice. Courage is not sourced, it is generated. If you are desirous of making an impact in the future, you must sit down and ask yourself critical questions. What is required to get to the peak of my career? If you can answer that question, you will know that sacrifice will play a big role.
It’s imperatively important for you to sacrifice for your future. On a personal note, I have sacrificed my sleep, social events, time, and money by working on my vision. For instance, depending on what I want to achieve, I know where to invest my time and money; that to me, is the greatest definition of sacrifice. While most people buy clothes, drink, and invest their money and time in other causes, I buy books, invest in people, read voraciously, and invest my time on causes which might sound unpopular. I will share with you a practical example.
In 2017, I resigned from my job as a Case Manager to see my late grandmother. That singular decision sounded unreasonable to some people because they were wondering how I will survive when I come back to New York. They failed to understand that seeing my grandmother was more important to me than getting a job because I strongly believe in the efficacy of her prayers.
Guess what, when I arrived home, she was so excited to see and passionately prayed for me and her prayers have been working wonders for me.
I will share another interesting story with you, in 2022, I had to embark on a one-month prayer and fasting session to seek the face of God to be a partner with the United Nations Development programme, and at the end of the day, my wishes came through in a spectacular manner.
In conclusion, depending on what you intend to achieve in life, you will have to endeavor to sacrifice your time and money for it to see the light of the day. You are on the path to a greater future if only you can stoop, and sacrifice something some pleasures today.
Question, what are you willing to sacrifice for?
Adding Value
Adding Value: Knowledge As a Critical Asset by Henry Ukazu
Dear Destiny Friends,
There is a fundamental discourse in our contemporary society as to whether it makes sense to attend college with loans instead of using the money to learn a trade or invest in business. Well, depending on where you choose to stand, you are right if you really know yourself and know what you want. Education no doubt is important, it secures the future, it provides numerous opportunities and more importantly, empowers you to make a difference in yourself in the society.
On the other hand, business is also important if you have the skills. I guess the rational behind those in support of business hinges on the fact that why invest so much time and money acquiring formal or theoretical knowledge when you know too well, you’ll do exceedingly well if you invest same time and money in your business, especially having the assurance that school is not technically for you.
It’s important to note that before you make money, you will need to learn the art and skill of making money. It is sad to note that some lazy minds want to earn without learning.
Let’s get something clear, both knowledge and money are good. What’s important at any point in time is to know when to apply both. It’s directly compared to politics and life generally; if you want to be respected, you must either have money or have sound academic qualifications. But if you have both, you will not only be highly respected and revered, but you will also be highly sought after.
As a self-discovery coach, it’s very important to know who you are. When you know who you are, you will know your purpose. Your ability to know your purpose will help you to know how to navigate your life because you will know whether to invest in your education or business
To succeed in life, you must have knowledge. Knowledge is a currency if properly acquired and implemented. There are several kinds of knowledge; we have revealed knowledge, which was given to those who wrote the Bible; empirical knowledge, which is knowledge based on observation or experience; intuitive knowledge, which is knowledge which comes up spontaneous from one’s mind; rational knowledge, which is knowledge derived using human reason; and authoritative knowledge, which is derived from one’s expertise in particular field.
To tell you how important knowledge is, I will share a story with you. This is a story of how a giant engine failed while on transit, the owner of the ship got several experts to fix it, but none was able to fix it. An old man who has been fixing ship since he was a young boy was introduced to him, the old man brought his toolbox and looked at the ship. He gently tapped something and instantly, the engine started working. The owners were happy and asked him to send his service bill.
A week later, the owners received a bill from the old man for ten thousand dollars. The owner exclaimed. “He hardly did anything!” So, the owner wrote a note saying, “Please send us an itemized bill. The man sent a bill that read: Tapping with a hammer = $2.00, knowing where to tap = $9,998.00. The moral of the story is that effort is important, but knowledge of where to put in effort is more important.
It is important to note that effort is nothing without knowledge, and knowledge is also nothing without effort. You can’t compare hard work and knowledge. Much as both are important, it should be noted that hard work is not enough to be successful. Being smart is more important.
Knowledge works in different styles. It can come in place of talent, effort, and attitude. It’s instructive to note that if you rely just on your talent, chances are you won’t get anywhere. Even the most talented person is not able to utilize his talent to the full extent without the right attitude and focus.
In conclusion, in whatever you do, seek knowledge because it will set you apart from your contemporaries.
Adding Value
Adding Value: Credibility As Essential Element of Greatness by Henry Ukazu
Dear Destiny Friends,
One of the most endearing qualities of all great people, companies, businesses, leaders, and friendship is credibility. Credibility is a currency if properly nurtured. It works like character. When you have good character, it will be easy for people to work with you. No matter how smart, intelligent, or hardworking you may be, without good character, it will be difficult for you to be accepted. The same principle is applicable to credibility. Every employer loves to hire a credible employee. Nobody likes to associate with a person who is not credible.
Credibility works out what an employee has on the resume. Credibility in this case refers to attitude, mindset, personality, orientation and understanding of life.
What actually is credibility? Credibility is the quality of gaining legitimacy, trust, integrity and dependability in a person or organization. When you have credibility, people will naturally be attracted to you. According to Aristotle, the three C’s of a credible leader are competence, character and caring. Any leader that possesses these traits will endear himself to the people.
If you really want to succeed, you must be intentional. One of the intentional steps you need to take is being credible. When people perceive you as being credible, it will be easy to associate with you. It truly takes more than credibility to succeed; you need discipline, concentration, consistency, accountability etc.
Credibility works in different ways. It can be ascertained by direct evidence which is basically first-person experience. This works when people meet and interact with you; they’ll be able to determine who you truly are and what you represent. Secondary evidence is ascertained from indirect sources which can be what people read or watch about you or even what people who are experienced about you which they either say or publish for the world to know about you. Then, we have indirect evidence which is derived from effective presentation. You must establish primary or direct evidence first before people can believe you.
Nobody establishes credibility by speaking, people establish credibility by their actions which must be verified. Isn’t it true that circumstances don’t say who you are, rather it establishes who you are? You must establish credibility for people to believe in you. When you have been tested and trusted, then, secondary and indirect evidence will begin to key in.
One of the packages that normally comes with greatness is credibility. This is because greatness always comes with a price. You don’t attain greatness by accident. You must put in the work which will entail denying yourself some hours of sleep. In such cases, you’ll have to sleep late, wake up early. This is necessary because you will have enough time to enjoy your sleep when you are done building your brand. A major mistake people engage in life is trying to reap when they have not sowed. There are cases when lazy people like to eat fruits they haven’t planted.
For instance, while some Bank Chief Operating Officers, corporate titans, Captains of industries and successful entrepreneurs have paid the prices by investing their time and money into their business, are sleeping, a budding entrepreneur or employee will want to enjoy the same amount of sleep without investing their time and money in their craft. It takes diligence to establish credibility.
As Christians, the Book of life made us understand, God rested on the seventh day after creating for six days straight. What does that tell you? You must put in the work first before you can rest. People will have to see your credibility before you can earn their trust. It’s instructive to note that God didn’t rest on the first or second day, but it’s quite unfortunate most people would like to rest on the first and second day without putting in some work. God rested on the seventh day, why are you resting on the first day or second day? You will have to establish trust, diligence, and competence before you can rest which will ultimately give you some credibility when people have seen your work.
At a stage in life, all that is important is loyalty and trust, at this stage, people are not concerned about your money, words, perceived actions and understanding of life, they just want to know if you have their back when the chips are down, it is on this stage that circumstances don’t say who you are, rather it reveals who you are.
In any sphere of life, you must establish credibility for people to take you serious. When you are credible, people will want to do business with you, people will trust your judgment, and people will see you as a reliable resource person.
The question you may want to ask is how do you establish credibility? To establish credibility, you must be consistent in words and actions, you must be honest, you must learn and be knowledgeable, you must spend time to do the needful, you must be accountable, and you must be principled by not comparing yourself with others. You must stand for the values you believe in, even if it means standing alone as opposed to following the bandwagon.
In conclusion, in all you do, endeavor to establish credibility by building good human relationships beginning with your family, close friends, business partners, associates and the public at large. Trust me, when you do, you can be rest assured your name will be announced where you don’t imagine and you’ll be a treasure to behold.
