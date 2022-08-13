ASUU, Minister’s Two Weeks Ultimatum and Buhari’s Silence

By Eric Elezuo

Two schools of opinion were formed on July 19, 2022, when President Muhammadu Buhari, like one who woke from debilitating slumber, gave the Minister of Education, Mallam Adamu Adamu, a two weeks ultimatum to resolve the lingering strike embarked upon by the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU). The strike, called since January, 2022, is in its seventh month.

On one hand, the first school of opinion rejoiced that at long last, the president many has seen as completely lackadaisical and nonchalant about the events in the country, has finally taken a decisive step to arrest the excesses of both his administration and the lecturers in scuttling the educational advancement of hapless Nigerian students while their own children study unhindered in various high profile schools abroad.

The second of opinion had shrugged their shoulders in resignation, knowing that the threat was just what it was – a threat without an adjourning or commensurate firepower. They have concluded that the verbal pronouncement was another exercise in futility as the president has either lost the capacity to enforce discipline, or has never mustered the courage to lead from the front.

However, close to four weeks after the ultimatum, and two weeks after the ultimatum expired, nothing in the air shows that an ultimatum was ever given. The Minister of Education has continued to resume in his office in his capacity as Minister, the ASUU teachers are still sleeping through lecture periods, while students continue to hover around television and radio channels and newspaper stands to get a feel of the next line of action. In short, nothing has happened, and Buhari has remained mute.

A lot of observers has wondered if the executive president has suddenly become a toothless bulldog, or why was it that the honorable minister failed to act on the pronouncement of Mr President.

It would be recalled that Adamu has not been in the forefront of finding a solution to the ravaging imbroglio in the university education sector. His deputy, Emeka Nwajiuba, who has resigned from the job to pursue his botched presidential ambition, was the link to the resolution, with the Minister of Labour and Productivity, Dr Chris Ngige. Many still do not know who the Minister of Education is. One of his appearances, if not the only appearance, was hosting a detachment of National Association of Nigeria Students (NANS) executives, where the meeting ended with him walking out on the delegates.

One continues to wonder if the government of Nigeria is not that of lawlessness at the moment or subjected to rudderless status as no one listens to or obeys superior authority or why would the Minister fail to adhere to the president’s ultimatum. There has been no recorded meetings called ever since Buhari’s two weeks ultimatum. That’s an affront, and not acceptable.

Buhari, on his part, has carried on like the minister, as if nothing happened. He has allowed the minister unhindered access to his office, and remained deaf to the yearnings of Nigerian youths and their parents who are the direct victims of the crisis.

At the maiden Special Convocation Ceremony and conferment of Honorary Degree of Doctor of Letters by the University of Maiduguri on Alhaji Muhammadu Indimi, held on August 12, 2022, Buhari, through his representative, Alhaji Ibrahim Gambari, made a clawless plea to ASUU to call off the strike with no mention of the ultimatum given to minister a few weeks ago. That’s how weak and insensitive the administration has become.

If the education minister has lost the willpower or idea to find a resolution, he should toe the path of honour and throw in his towel, especially as he has shunned the president’s ultimatum.

If Mr president on the other hand has lost the influence over his subordinates, he should as well ‘step aside’ for a fresh lease of administrative prowess into the body polity.

The Nigerian education system is in squalor, and the ASUU has become a nail driven deep into a maggot infested wood.

Buhari should do the needful, and urgently too, and sack those that need to be sacked, or in the alternative, bow out himself. Nigerians are tired of mediocrity at all levels