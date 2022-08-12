Opinion
Voice of Emancipation: Transformation Through Yoruba Nation (Pt. 3)
By Kayode Emola
Of the many challenges facing Nigeria today, one causing more severe effects is the high rate of illiteracy. Previously, it was widely believed that the people of southern Nigeria were much better educated than those in the north. However, since Yorubaland relinquished management of their educational system in favour of centralisation, lack of investment in schooling infrastructure in southern Nigeria has now badly affected our literacy rate.
The last time there was significant development of educational infrastructure in Yorubaland was during the tenure of Lateef Jakande as Governor of Lagos State. Jakande ensured many primary and secondary schools were built in Lagos, and then went on to build Lagos State University. The schools were distributed across many rural areas, ensuring that basic education was accessible to the wide majority of the population. Shamefully, the provision of infrastructure has not kept pace with population growth, resulting in the educational need outstripping the ability of these facilities to fulfil it. Consequently, the number of private primary and secondary schools has now surpassed that of public schools in Lagos.
The bottom line is, private school tuition is too exorbitant for an average family to afford, whilst public schools do not have the capacity to educate the number of children requiring it. Therefore, it becomes impossible to access basic education, and so many children are having to grow up without.
This situation is not confined to Lagos, but observable across several states in Nigeria, meaning that the basic necessity of education is being denied to millions of children across Nigeria. According to report published by Statista in April 2022, there is deficit of over 230 thousand classrooms countrywide. The truth is, given the high illiteracy rate, the true extent of classrooms needed may far exceed the quoted data.
Education is the bedrock of any society, so if Yoruba nation seeks to reverse the downward trend in its economy, a substantial amount of our budget must be allocated to education. It is no coincidence that many of the advanced countries, like Finland, Norway, Australia, have literacy rates of 100%, whilst many of the underdeveloped countries, such as Burkina Faso, Niger Republic etc, have literacy rates under 40%.
Rebuilding the Yoruba education system is not as simple as merely increasing the number of classrooms to match the purported need. We need to overhaul the entire system, creating a new, pragmatic system that is assuredly fit for purpose. We must ensure that people are getting value for the time they invest in learning, and that they are completing their educational journeys equipped with the necessary skills to advance their career.
It is worth, therefore, analysing the education system currently practiced in Nigeria, in order to compare with the system proposed for implementation in Yorubaland. The current system takes the form of 6 – 3 – 3 – 4: six years in primary school, three years in junior secondary and three in senior secondary. The remaining four years are ostensibly for completion of a university degree, however this fails to account for extended courses, such as engineering or medicine.
If the system worked as it ought, each child should start class 1 when they are between the age of five and six years old. They spend 16 years in education, and graduate at the age of 22 (barring any unforeseen circumstances). If this model were executed perfectly, it would be on par with many western democracies. However, the road to educational advancement for the Nigerian child is a perilous journey fraught with many unknowns.
Very few students follow a linear route through the Nigerian educational system; such that nearly 90% of students do not complete their first degree by the age of 22 years. Inadequate funding for state-led education institutions means that many children drop out before reaching secondary school as their parents can no longer afford the school fees.
Even those who successfully finish secondary school find it difficult to gain university admission; either due to the barring system set up by the Joint Admission Matriculation Board (JAMB) or the restrictive cut off mark set up by the institution themselves to limit the number of intakes. Furthermore, those who manage to gain admission into university then find that a typical 4-year course actually takes 6-7 years to complete, owing to frequent strikes from either the Academic or non-Academic unions.
It is widely agreed that this system is not fit for purpose. It produces graduates that are ill-equipped to face the challenges of society, rendering a large proportion of graduates unemployable and therefore increasing unemployment rates.
With the rise of private primary and secondary schools all across Yorubaland, we must ensure this Nigerian system is not replicated here. Education is a fundamental human right, so it is the responsibility of the government to provide free and accessible education to every child in Yorubaland.
In order to accomplish this, an appropriate pupil-to-teachers ratio must be established and then the government must ensure they build enough schools that every child is catered for. Where a child has no option but to attend a private school due to a lack of state-funded facilities in their local community, the government will be liable for the fees incurred. This will ensure that the government is suitably incentivised to provide adequate education facilities for every child nationwide.
Once provision is implemented for every child, it will become possible to mandate education to a standard level, and to enforce adherence. This new model will ensure that students are not kept out of education for prolonged periods through circumstances that are no fault of their own.
Tertiary education will also require overhaul. Introduction of colleges will enable those students who have not attained the grades required for university to take an additional year to study for and resit their exams, whilst simultaneously learning a craft. Those that obtain the required results from WAEC (West Africa Examination Council) and university placement will progress to university without the need to sit any further exams for entry.
The duration of a standard course will be reduced to three years, whilst special courses such as engineering and medicine will be reduced to four and five years respectively. This will ensure that the vast majority of students graduate by the age of 22, ready to become productive within the wider society. Those seeking to pursue further education will have the opportunity to study either a Masters or Doctorate degree, with a strict timeline established to ensure that students are not kept longer than the course’s stipulated duration.
To achieve this, the number of institutions will need to be increased: more universities and a college of education to be built in every town or city. In Lagos, for instance, no fewer than 120 colleges will be required to ensure the needs of every local development and local authority area are met. Likewise, rapid construction of universities will be necessary to cater for the number of students graduating secondary education. By my calculation, this needs to be no less than 50 across Yorubaland.
Achieving this would reduce the numbers of students seeking educational advancement in other countries, as they will have access to high-quality education at home. It would also ensure that the resources students would have had to expend on academic pursuits can be channelled into other areas of their lives.
This will result in a richer society at large, as not only will we have stemmed the ‘brain drain’ – the loss of our brightest and best to overseas nations – but we will also be facilitating these youths to invest in local development, instead of diverting resources into other countries’ academia and societies.
Finally, if Yoruba nation can create an education system that is able to contend with those of more developed countries, it will attract enterprising young individuals from other countries. In this manner, our society will be able to grow and flourish abundantly, established on the bedrock of sound education.
An Open Letter to His Excellency Gov Nyesom Wike: Don’t Beg Rivers People to Save Your Political Career
By Dr. Leloonu Nwibubasa
Your Excellency I heard you on national television begging Rivers People to save your political career by voting APC Bola Ahmed Tinubu for President.
The question is, Why is everything about Your Excellency’s own self preservation. Has Rivers State not Sacrificed enough for Your Excellency?
You trained as a lawyer in Rivers State University.
You were elected Chairman of your Local Government Council twice.
You were appointed chief of staff to the Governor of Rivers State for 4 years.
You were appointed a minister of the Federal Republic of Nigeria from Rivers State.
You got elected as Governor of Rivers State and about completing 8years in office.
Your Excellency, you have been in office for about half of your current age, all by the magnanimity of Rivers People.
Rivers people jettisoned their power rotation arrangement to elect Your Excellency as Governor. It was all fair because you were the beneficiary.
The bullets sniffed life out of many for Your Excellency’s ascendancy.
Many has forfeited their own personal ambitions and purpose to feed your own unending drive for power (give me pawaa , I want to take pawaa you said).
Your brothers, your friends, your kinsmen all supported your ambition to become the presidential candidate of the PDP.
They denied their own desire to support yours. Their lives were at various times at risk in the air as they flew with Your Excellency from state to state.
You prevent competition even in Councilorship and chairmanship elections. You appoint Assembly members. You nominate all National Assembly candidates. You forbid all your friends and associates who were interested in contesting the Gubernatorial election from purchasing nomination forms and from consultations and campaigning to the electorate. In fact, they were not even aware of who the delegates that will elect them are.
In all , no one dare challenge your least opinion.
The ones you appointed as commissioners live as slaves. They are only entitled to crumbs from the master’s table.
You sapped self esteem from all local Government Chairman.
Took away dignity from our Royal Fathers ( you this small boy wearing Usman Dan Fodio cap).
You desecrated the Alter of God by railing curses from the altar ( thunder fire them).
Our senior citizens you denied their benefits and gratuity.
The civil servants under Your Excellency are not worthy of reward or promotion.
Our primary and secondary schools without teachers, without seats and without roof.
Our health centers and General Hospitals are without Doctors, without nurses and without drugs. Built mother and child hospital and zonal hospitals under lockdown
The students on scholarship abroad sponsored by previous administration you didn’t spear to withdraw from overseas studies.
The ones at home not qualified to have bursary allowances.
The teaming youths you promised time and time again to provide employment for, a promise you never intended to fulfill.
Market women you kept outside built shops.
The business of the non indigenes, especially the Ikoku traders you destroyed.
Songhai farm you abandoned .
Buguma fish farm you abandoned.
Largest Rivers State owned shopping mall built by His Excellency Sir Celestine Omehia you abandoned , erecting your personal hypercity malls.
You disbanded Timariv leading to lose of hundreds of jobs.
Recruited, trained and abandoned without pay, thousands of Neighborhood Watch.
I can go on and on. Our Rivers money you donated at will to fan the embers of your ego while Rivers state is ranked among the top eight poorest states in Nigeria.
Yes, Your Excellency built roads and flyovers but left undone the more important task of building lives.
You artificially created poverty to keep us all under your powerful control.
You gained fame but now you have fallen to blame.
You built flyovers but you will be ran over
You thought you can catch the wind
But deep down your soul is a grievous wond.
Now that the hunter is being hunted
He need the captives to rescue the captor.
Your Excellency everything we could give to save your political career, you have already taken it away from us.
Now to your tenth oh Rivers people and To Your Excellency, Save Yourself.
Dr Leloonu Nwibubasa is a Former Commissioner for Employment Generation and Economic Empowerment, Rivers State, and
Spokesman, Rivers PDP Presidential Campaign Council.
Voice of Emancipation: Nigeria Few Moments from Disintegration
By Kayode Emola
I was going to write about the global energy crises and how energy companies are profiting excessively at the expense of struggling families around the world. Just yesterday EDF, a French company declared a profit of £1.2 billion for last year, whereas, for the same period in the previous 12 months, they recorded a loss of over £20 million. What a stark difference in fortune as ordinary people are crying, the corporations and government are smiling to the bank.
However, the ongoing crises in Nigeria owing to the shortage of cash is deeply concerning, especially as we see our elderly struggle to get their hands on cash to buy prescriptions and medication. Looking critically at the unfolding crises as a result of this ill-thought-out policy, it may just be the catalyst needed for the eventual break-up of Nigeria.
As this week draws to a close and hope of any reprieve seems a distant future, the question for Nigerians is, do you still want a one-divided Nigeria or a dissolved amalgam? Is there a light at the end of the tunnel or everything is just a mirage. Many people are of the opinion that the CBN Governor is the instigator of the naira redesign policy, however, if we walk down memory lane, I am inclined to say this is Buhari’s gameplan since becoming President from day one.
It is not the first time Buhari has embarked on a change of currency, he did it a few months after taking over Nigeria in 1983 from Shagari, and the storyline has not changed since then. In fact, he introduced this current double currency system (main currency market and parallel market) Nigerians are suffering from today. A situation where few northerners can buy US dollars at a far-discounted rate from the CBN and sell at double the face value. This created artificially rich people in the north without any tangible increase in productivity.
In an interview a few weeks ago, I stated that what seems to still be keeping Nigeria is the naira. Take that away, then there is no way the country can survive. Nigeria will eventually break up and it does not matter what anyone thinks of that, it is how it will break up that really matters. It does matter because over 100 years of co-existence means that there are intermarriages among us and this may affect so many innocent families. A violent breakup may mean that many homes may face a brutal disintegration which may not be good for the children involved.
That said, I do not see an easy way out and the sooner Nigeria break up, the better it will be for everyone. Many people are preparing for elections in a week’s time, hoping that a messiah will come to salvage the sunken ship of Nigeria from the abyss. If only they learn from history that a polarised country like Nigeria with ethnic sentiments does not survive nepotism and gross injustice, then they will know that Nigeria, as it stands today, is a foregone conclusion.
Many people still looking forward to the general election that is about to begin in a week’s time. My advice for you is this, look critically in the mirror and ask yourselves this question; on a scale of 1 to 10, how likely are elections going to hold? I say this because the Biafra land and the northwest have been a hotbed of violent clashes in recent months with INEC canceling over 240 polling units already in Katsina and Biafrans staging a sit-at-home. This is even before the elections commences, let alone many of such polling units that are about to be canceled as a result of mass riot should the naira crisis deepens.
So for those still hoping they have a country, please know that this election is not about who governs Nigeria, it is about the conquering of a people’s will to fight for their rights. The president cares less if Nigeria burns, he is as good as gone and would not mind if there is anarchy. He believes the army and the security agents will take control in the event of chaos. My advice to him is to look at what happened to the former president of Sri Lanka Mahinda Rajapaksa recently, who could not even get a plane to escape when the whole country turned on him.
My fellow Yoruba citizens, this is not a time for party politics, it is a time to fight for our very existence. A time to unite and fight together to safely take Yorubaland out of Nigeria to avoid the woes that Nigeria has heaped on us. I plead with you as Yoruba at this critical time in our history to let go of any bitterness and let us join hands together in brotherhood and fight this oncoming onslaught.
It may seem as though this government is redesigning the currency to fight corruption. The actual fact is that their true motive is to cause chaos and anarchy that would help hasten the destruction of the country whilst it disintegrates. Let us not be the ones that helped them fulfill their evil desire. Let us rise up in unity as Yoruba to fight for what belongs to us. Let us stand to defend our Yoruba territory and show the world that we are a proud people of a great civilisation.
Adding Value: Make Sacrifices for Your Greater Future by Henry Ukazu
Dear Destiny Friends,
The word ‘sacrifice’ is not new to any of us, and in one way or another, each of us have made sacrifices. Sacrifice means different things to different people. To a student, sacrifice might be avoiding social events and depriving himself sleep to study. To someone desirous of good health, sacrifice might mean avoiding sugary and fatty foods, as well as alcoholic drinks, to retain splendid health. To an entrepreneur, sacrifice might mean depriving yourself the goodies of life by practicing delayed gratification to invest in your business. It should be noted that without delayed gratification, ambition is just wishful thinking.
The importance of sacrifice cannot be overemphasize in everything one does, wishes to do or achieve in life. Sacrifice is a prerequisite. Sacrifice is the hallmark of passion. When you are passionate about achieving a particular cause or target, you will do all that is necessary to get the desired result.
Sacrifice, however works in different ways. A young lady may likely sacrifice being with a wealthy and handsome man just to be with a man who cares and loves her. A man will sacrifice his money to please a lady, who respects him as opposed to a beautiful lady who doesn’t respect him.
It’s instructive to note that there are certain heights and opportunities you can’t attain unless you make sacrifices. Sacrifice, when done with understanding is powerful. Most people sacrifice their time and resources for causes that are not worthy. Some lack information on what’s needed. It is effective and works when there’s understanding on what needs to be done.
For you to succeed in life, there must be different dimensions of sacrifice whether demonic or spiritual. If you decide to get power for personal interest, you can seek demonic powers from the underworld which will not last, but if you decide to seek power and relevance on worthy causes, you can be sure the creator of the universe will not forsake or abandon you.
To truly sacrifice, you must have courage. It takes courage to sacrifice. Courage is not sourced, it is generated. If you are desirous of making an impact in the future, you must sit down and ask yourself critical questions. What is required to get to the peak of my career? If you can answer that question, you will know that sacrifice will play a big role.
It’s imperatively important for you to sacrifice for your future. On a personal note, I have sacrificed my sleep, social events, time, and money by working on my vision. For instance, depending on what I want to achieve, I know where to invest my time and money; that to me, is the greatest definition of sacrifice. While most people buy clothes, drink, and invest their money and time in other causes, I buy books, invest in people, read voraciously, and invest my time on causes which might sound unpopular. I will share with you a practical example.
In 2017, I resigned from my job as a Case Manager to see my late grandmother. That singular decision sounded unreasonable to some people because they were wondering how I will survive when I come back to New York. They failed to understand that seeing my grandmother was more important to me than getting a job because I strongly believe in the efficacy of her prayers.
Guess what, when I arrived home, she was so excited to see and passionately prayed for me and her prayers have been working wonders for me.
I will share another interesting story with you, in 2022, I had to embark on a one-month prayer and fasting session to seek the face of God to be a partner with the United Nations Development programme, and at the end of the day, my wishes came through in a spectacular manner.
In conclusion, depending on what you intend to achieve in life, you will have to endeavor to sacrifice your time and money for it to see the light of the day. You are on the path to a greater future if only you can stoop, and sacrifice something some pleasures today.
Question, what are you willing to sacrifice for?
Henry Ukazu writes from New York. He’s a Human Capacity & mindset coach. He’s also a public speaker, youth advocate and creative writer. He works with the New York City Department of Correction as the Legal Coordinator. He’s the author of the acclaimed book Design Your Destiny – Actualizing Your Birthright To Success
