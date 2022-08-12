Voice of Emancipation: Transformation Through Yoruba Nation (Pt. 3)

By Kayode Emola

Of the many challenges facing Nigeria today, one causing more severe effects is the high rate of illiteracy. Previously, it was widely believed that the people of southern Nigeria were much better educated than those in the north. However, since Yorubaland relinquished management of their educational system in favour of centralisation, lack of investment in schooling infrastructure in southern Nigeria has now badly affected our literacy rate.

The last time there was significant development of educational infrastructure in Yorubaland was during the tenure of Lateef Jakande as Governor of Lagos State. Jakande ensured many primary and secondary schools were built in Lagos, and then went on to build Lagos State University. The schools were distributed across many rural areas, ensuring that basic education was accessible to the wide majority of the population. Shamefully, the provision of infrastructure has not kept pace with population growth, resulting in the educational need outstripping the ability of these facilities to fulfil it. Consequently, the number of private primary and secondary schools has now surpassed that of public schools in Lagos.

The bottom line is, private school tuition is too exorbitant for an average family to afford, whilst public schools do not have the capacity to educate the number of children requiring it. Therefore, it becomes impossible to access basic education, and so many children are having to grow up without.

This situation is not confined to Lagos, but observable across several states in Nigeria, meaning that the basic necessity of education is being denied to millions of children across Nigeria. According to report published by Statista in April 2022, there is deficit of over 230 thousand classrooms countrywide. The truth is, given the high illiteracy rate, the true extent of classrooms needed may far exceed the quoted data.

Education is the bedrock of any society, so if Yoruba nation seeks to reverse the downward trend in its economy, a substantial amount of our budget must be allocated to education. It is no coincidence that many of the advanced countries, like Finland, Norway, Australia, have literacy rates of 100%, whilst many of the underdeveloped countries, such as Burkina Faso, Niger Republic etc, have literacy rates under 40%.

Rebuilding the Yoruba education system is not as simple as merely increasing the number of classrooms to match the purported need. We need to overhaul the entire system, creating a new, pragmatic system that is assuredly fit for purpose. We must ensure that people are getting value for the time they invest in learning, and that they are completing their educational journeys equipped with the necessary skills to advance their career.

It is worth, therefore, analysing the education system currently practiced in Nigeria, in order to compare with the system proposed for implementation in Yorubaland. The current system takes the form of 6 – 3 – 3 – 4: six years in primary school, three years in junior secondary and three in senior secondary. The remaining four years are ostensibly for completion of a university degree, however this fails to account for extended courses, such as engineering or medicine.

If the system worked as it ought, each child should start class 1 when they are between the age of five and six years old. They spend 16 years in education, and graduate at the age of 22 (barring any unforeseen circumstances). If this model were executed perfectly, it would be on par with many western democracies. However, the road to educational advancement for the Nigerian child is a perilous journey fraught with many unknowns.

Very few students follow a linear route through the Nigerian educational system; such that nearly 90% of students do not complete their first degree by the age of 22 years. Inadequate funding for state-led education institutions means that many children drop out before reaching secondary school as their parents can no longer afford the school fees.

Even those who successfully finish secondary school find it difficult to gain university admission; either due to the barring system set up by the Joint Admission Matriculation Board (JAMB) or the restrictive cut off mark set up by the institution themselves to limit the number of intakes. Furthermore, those who manage to gain admission into university then find that a typical 4-year course actually takes 6-7 years to complete, owing to frequent strikes from either the Academic or non-Academic unions.

It is widely agreed that this system is not fit for purpose. It produces graduates that are ill-equipped to face the challenges of society, rendering a large proportion of graduates unemployable and therefore increasing unemployment rates.

With the rise of private primary and secondary schools all across Yorubaland, we must ensure this Nigerian system is not replicated here. Education is a fundamental human right, so it is the responsibility of the government to provide free and accessible education to every child in Yorubaland.

In order to accomplish this, an appropriate pupil-to-teachers ratio must be established and then the government must ensure they build enough schools that every child is catered for. Where a child has no option but to attend a private school due to a lack of state-funded facilities in their local community, the government will be liable for the fees incurred. This will ensure that the government is suitably incentivised to provide adequate education facilities for every child nationwide.

Once provision is implemented for every child, it will become possible to mandate education to a standard level, and to enforce adherence. This new model will ensure that students are not kept out of education for prolonged periods through circumstances that are no fault of their own.

Tertiary education will also require overhaul. Introduction of colleges will enable those students who have not attained the grades required for university to take an additional year to study for and resit their exams, whilst simultaneously learning a craft. Those that obtain the required results from WAEC (West Africa Examination Council) and university placement will progress to university without the need to sit any further exams for entry.

The duration of a standard course will be reduced to three years, whilst special courses such as engineering and medicine will be reduced to four and five years respectively. This will ensure that the vast majority of students graduate by the age of 22, ready to become productive within the wider society. Those seeking to pursue further education will have the opportunity to study either a Masters or Doctorate degree, with a strict timeline established to ensure that students are not kept longer than the course’s stipulated duration.

To achieve this, the number of institutions will need to be increased: more universities and a college of education to be built in every town or city. In Lagos, for instance, no fewer than 120 colleges will be required to ensure the needs of every local development and local authority area are met. Likewise, rapid construction of universities will be necessary to cater for the number of students graduating secondary education. By my calculation, this needs to be no less than 50 across Yorubaland.

Achieving this would reduce the numbers of students seeking educational advancement in other countries, as they will have access to high-quality education at home. It would also ensure that the resources students would have had to expend on academic pursuits can be channelled into other areas of their lives.

This will result in a richer society at large, as not only will we have stemmed the ‘brain drain’ – the loss of our brightest and best to overseas nations – but we will also be facilitating these youths to invest in local development, instead of diverting resources into other countries’ academia and societies.

Finally, if Yoruba nation can create an education system that is able to contend with those of more developed countries, it will attract enterprising young individuals from other countries. In this manner, our society will be able to grow and flourish abundantly, established on the bedrock of sound education.