Adding Value: Just Make an Attempt by Henry Ukazu

Dear Destiny Friends,

As human beings, it’s very easy for one to give up in life, especially when one must have made several attempts on a project. Let’s take a case study of a student who has taken an examination and failed several times. Several voices might be speaking to him, this is not for you, you have given your best, just give up, etc. However, a determined mind who knows what he wants will always look at the positive side of life and forge ahead despite the challenges and setbacks. If we try one more time, we may be surprised we make break even.

I remembered when I was in New York Law School studying taxation law, I failed my prerequisite course that would enable me to graduate into the main program. While I was contemplating doing another major, my dean advised me to try one more time and I did, and the rest is history.

There was a story that was told about two friends who were on a journey trying to get gold. When they got to their destination, they began to dig, one of them was able to find gold halfway, the other was frustrated because he has reached almost the bottom of the rock and yet to strike gold, he gave up, unbeknownst to him, if only he had struck one more time, he would have found gold in large quantities more than this friends

This story is not far from other works of life. For instance, a businessman who has been failing in his business and gave up, if only he tried one more time, he would have succeeded. A married couple who has been experiencing challenges in their marital journey decide to end their marriage, but if only they have tried to give it a chance one more time, their marriage may not have packed up. The same is true for athletes who have failed a couple of times and decided to give up. If only the athletes had tried one more time, maybe they would have succeeded.

There are many stories of great people who have succeeded in life just by attempting to start a project despite several failures. See below:

Business & Entrepreneurship

Colonel Harland Sanders (65): He was fired from many jobs and became broke at 65 before starting KFC. Imagine if I had not made an attempt to try.

Sam Walton (44): He founded the first Wal-Mart at 44.

Arts & Entertainment

Grandma Moses (78): She began her painting career at 78. Imagine if she hadn’t attempted to start.

Harry Bernstein (93): He published his first novel, The Invisible Wall, at 96. Imagine if he felt he was too old to write. He dared the odds and negative voice speaking to him.

Stan Lee (39): Co-created his first big comic book at 39. Imagine if he was thinking what the world will think about his book like I was thinking when I was writing my first book.

Alan Rickman (42): Gave up a graphic design career to pursue acting at 42. Imagine, if he had not taken the courage to quit graphic design to begin acting. Indeed, it takes guts to do the extraordinary.

Morgan Freeman (52): Landed his first major movie role at 52. Imagine, if he didn’t take the first step to begin his acting career.

Writing & Lifestyle

Julia Child (39/51): Released her first cookbook at 39 and got her show at 51. Julia’s success captures the saying, when the student is ready, the master appears. Imagine if Julia hadn’t taken the initiative to start.

Other Fields

Gladys Burrill (86): Began marathon running at 86 and set a record at 92. Do you know what it means to begin marathon running at 86? It’s unbelievable to say the least.

Yuichiro Miura (80): Became the oldest person to climb Mount Everest at 80. This was made possible because she took the first step.

These stories highlight that success often stems from accumulated experience, perseverance, and passion rather than youth.

In the journey of life, starting a project is one of the hardest journeys to embark upon. The challenge most people have is starting over when they fail, but what they fail to understand is that one must try to start before any meaningful result can be made.

Let me share a practical example, when I first began writing my first book, I had no idea what I was writing. The only thing I had was an inspiration from one of my mentors saying, “you are a very smart young man, have you considered writing a book”? Those words literally hit me hard. That was all I needed to hear to begin the project.

As mentioned earlier, I had no clue what I was writing, all I knew was that I was writing what was coming to my head whether it made sense or not. On one fateful day, I felt like giving up because I wouldn’t want to waste my time writing what doesn’t make sense. I reached out to two of my mentors to review what I have written so far, and they said to me, just write whatever comes to mind when you are done, an editor will help to edit it. In all honesty, that was my saving grace. The lesson I learned from that experience is that the universe will conspire to assist you when you take a leap of fate for a new task.

So, can you see that just the attempt to begin metamorphosed into a global book the world has celebrated. Imagine, if I had not taken time to attempt to write, maybe I wouldn’t have a book to my name today.

This is literally the story of almost everyone. Most times, we find it hard to begin, but far from it, is the fact that attempting to begin is actually the hardest part. According to Dr. Yomi Garnett, an accomplished and sophisticated ghost writer, “the only thing that stands between you and what you want is the will to try and the faith to believe that it is possible. How do you know you can’t control when you haven’t even tried”.

To try one, you must have faith to begin. According to the Book of life in Matthew 17:20, “I assure you that if you have faith as big as a mustard seed, you can say to this hill, ‘Go from here to there!’ and it will go. You could do anything!” To actualize this, one must attempt to begin.

In conclusion, if I ask you, what’s that thing you have always loved to do, but fear, lack of resources, procrastination etc. is holding you back? If you are on this page, I will tell you one thing, done is better than perfect when perfect is not done. So, don’t wait for a perfect time or wait for anyone to give you permission before you can begin, just attempt to start and see how the universe will conspire to work in your favor. Remember, when you are on a mission, you don’t need permission to begin.

Henry Ukazu writes from New York. He works with the New York City Department of Correction as the Legal Coordinator. He’s the founder of Gloemi. He’s a Transformative Human Capacity and Mindset coach. He is also a public speaker, youth advocate, creative writer and author of Design Your Destiny Design and Unleash Your Destiny . He can be reached via info@gloemi.com