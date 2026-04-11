Adding Value
Adding Value: Just Make an Attempt by Henry Ukazu
Dear Destiny Friends,
As human beings, it’s very easy for one to give up in life, especially when one must have made several attempts on a project. Let’s take a case study of a student who has taken an examination and failed several times. Several voices might be speaking to him, this is not for you, you have given your best, just give up, etc. However, a determined mind who knows what he wants will always look at the positive side of life and forge ahead despite the challenges and setbacks. If we try one more time, we may be surprised we make break even.
I remembered when I was in New York Law School studying taxation law, I failed my prerequisite course that would enable me to graduate into the main program. While I was contemplating doing another major, my dean advised me to try one more time and I did, and the rest is history.
There was a story that was told about two friends who were on a journey trying to get gold. When they got to their destination, they began to dig, one of them was able to find gold halfway, the other was frustrated because he has reached almost the bottom of the rock and yet to strike gold, he gave up, unbeknownst to him, if only he had struck one more time, he would have found gold in large quantities more than this friends
This story is not far from other works of life. For instance, a businessman who has been failing in his business and gave up, if only he tried one more time, he would have succeeded. A married couple who has been experiencing challenges in their marital journey decide to end their marriage, but if only they have tried to give it a chance one more time, their marriage may not have packed up. The same is true for athletes who have failed a couple of times and decided to give up. If only the athletes had tried one more time, maybe they would have succeeded.
There are many stories of great people who have succeeded in life just by attempting to start a project despite several failures. See below:
Business & Entrepreneurship
Colonel Harland Sanders (65): He was fired from many jobs and became broke at 65 before starting KFC. Imagine if I had not made an attempt to try.
Sam Walton (44): He founded the first Wal-Mart at 44.
Arts & Entertainment
Grandma Moses (78): She began her painting career at 78. Imagine if she hadn’t attempted to start.
Harry Bernstein (93): He published his first novel, The Invisible Wall, at 96. Imagine if he felt he was too old to write. He dared the odds and negative voice speaking to him.
Stan Lee (39): Co-created his first big comic book at 39. Imagine if he was thinking what the world will think about his book like I was thinking when I was writing my first book.
Alan Rickman (42): Gave up a graphic design career to pursue acting at 42. Imagine, if he had not taken the courage to quit graphic design to begin acting. Indeed, it takes guts to do the extraordinary.
Morgan Freeman (52): Landed his first major movie role at 52. Imagine, if he didn’t take the first step to begin his acting career.
Writing & Lifestyle
Julia Child (39/51): Released her first cookbook at 39 and got her show at 51. Julia’s success captures the saying, when the student is ready, the master appears. Imagine if Julia hadn’t taken the initiative to start.
Other Fields
Gladys Burrill (86): Began marathon running at 86 and set a record at 92. Do you know what it means to begin marathon running at 86? It’s unbelievable to say the least.
Yuichiro Miura (80): Became the oldest person to climb Mount Everest at 80. This was made possible because she took the first step.
These stories highlight that success often stems from accumulated experience, perseverance, and passion rather than youth.
In the journey of life, starting a project is one of the hardest journeys to embark upon. The challenge most people have is starting over when they fail, but what they fail to understand is that one must try to start before any meaningful result can be made.
Let me share a practical example, when I first began writing my first book, I had no idea what I was writing. The only thing I had was an inspiration from one of my mentors saying, “you are a very smart young man, have you considered writing a book”? Those words literally hit me hard. That was all I needed to hear to begin the project.
As mentioned earlier, I had no clue what I was writing, all I knew was that I was writing what was coming to my head whether it made sense or not. On one fateful day, I felt like giving up because I wouldn’t want to waste my time writing what doesn’t make sense. I reached out to two of my mentors to review what I have written so far, and they said to me, just write whatever comes to mind when you are done, an editor will help to edit it. In all honesty, that was my saving grace. The lesson I learned from that experience is that the universe will conspire to assist you when you take a leap of fate for a new task.
So, can you see that just the attempt to begin metamorphosed into a global book the world has celebrated. Imagine, if I had not taken time to attempt to write, maybe I wouldn’t have a book to my name today.
This is literally the story of almost everyone. Most times, we find it hard to begin, but far from it, is the fact that attempting to begin is actually the hardest part. According to Dr. Yomi Garnett, an accomplished and sophisticated ghost writer, “the only thing that stands between you and what you want is the will to try and the faith to believe that it is possible. How do you know you can’t control when you haven’t even tried”.
To try one, you must have faith to begin. According to the Book of life in Matthew 17:20, “I assure you that if you have faith as big as a mustard seed, you can say to this hill, ‘Go from here to there!’ and it will go. You could do anything!” To actualize this, one must attempt to begin.
In conclusion, if I ask you, what’s that thing you have always loved to do, but fear, lack of resources, procrastination etc. is holding you back? If you are on this page, I will tell you one thing, done is better than perfect when perfect is not done. So, don’t wait for a perfect time or wait for anyone to give you permission before you can begin, just attempt to start and see how the universe will conspire to work in your favor. Remember, when you are on a mission, you don’t need permission to begin.
Henry Ukazu writes from New York. He works with the New York City Department of Correction as the Legal Coordinator. He’s the founder of Gloemi. He’s a Transformative Human Capacity and Mindset coach. He is also a public speaker, youth advocate, creative writer and author of Design Your Destiny Design and Unleash Your Destiny . He can be reached via info@gloemi.com
Adding Value
Adding Value: Examine Yourself by Henry Ukazu
Dear Destiny Friends,
Please permit me to begin this article with a ‘Happy Easter’ wishes. I chose to write about this topic because the celebration of Good Friday, a day Christians all over the world focus on Jesus’ suffering and death. It should be noted this is the most solemn day in the Christian calendar; hence it calls for us to examine ourselves.
Examining oneself doesn’t only entail the spiritual aspect of life, we need to examine our health, finance, relationship, family, purpose, career/business, personal growth and every other area of our life. According to Socrates, “an examined life is not worth living”.
As human beings we must be intentional in living a life of purpose. During this article, we shall be exploring different areas of life so examine if we are on the right path. This is simply because anyone who wants to embark on a journey, he/she must first examine or determine if he/she has all it takes to embark on the journey.
Let’s take the case of a man that wants to build a house, he must ensure he has the capacity to build the house, otherwise he might be mocked by his detractors. The same principle is applicable for someone who would like to embark on a marital journey. He/she must determine if he/she is of full age and capacity in addition to having the maturity to tolerate a partner.
The word examine is large, but for the sake of this article, we shall focus on six areas: Purpose and personal growth, family, health, finance, career, and spirituality.
Purpose
To ensure our personal growth in life, we must pay attention to our purpose. Our purpose in life is the most important aspect of our life. If there’s one area of our life we ought to examine, it’s our life purpose.
Sometimes, due to several challenges we experience during life journeys, we all allow failures, setbacks, frustrations, betrayals, etc. to prevent us seeing the big picture or reaching our desired goals.
It’s instructive to note that, when you are on a journey, there are many roadblocks on the road, some will appear like bumps, some will be red light, yellow light and green light giving different instructions. One thing is certain; one will get to their desired destination, all things being equal.
All the roadblocks are distractions trying to derail one from getting to their desired destination. The destination here is the purpose, which is the goal and so, the price one ought to pay is the determination one will have to pay to remain focused on the vision or goal. That’s why it’s always important for one to always examine their life, but more importantly to evaluate all that is happening around them.
Family
This is the most important unit of society, the reason why there’s so much dysfunction in society is because the family is broken. When parents who are considered the custodian of children fail in their duty, their children tend to have an unpleasant life. It’s imperative for parents to examine their family culture and stages of development of their children. This will enable them to determine how to approach and resolve issues of concern.
Health
Our health is a vital area of our life. One of the reasons why many people give up ghosts is because they don’t pay attention to their health. Just like everyone is unique, our body system is different. What works for one might not work for another. What we eat and drink has a lot of impact on our health. So, it’s imperatively important to continuously examine their health by visiting the doctor on a regular basis.
Finance
If you are asked what your mindset towards money is, what’s likely going to be your response? Different people have different attitudes and mindset towards money. There’s a popular saying, failing to prepare is preparing to fail. Finance is a major component of life. If we take care of our finances, our finances will take care of us when we call. That’s why we must save money so that money can save us. It’s sad to see people who derive fun in spending money lavishly just because they think they have a good job. These ignorant minds fail to understand that nothing lasts forever, and nothing is guaranteed. Some people just spend without thinking of tomorrow. Managing one’s finances is a skill one needs to cultivate.
Career
In life, one of the ways to define us is by what we do. Some people are defined by their title, while others are defined by the result they produce. Whether you are an entrepreneur, employee, or Chief Operating Officer of a company, it is imperatively important for one to examine their business to know how they are faring. For instance, an employee will be examined by their supervisor every year, an entrepreneur will examine the strategies he has invested in his business, and the chief operating officer will continuously examine the structure of the business to know where they need to revamp.
Spirituality
Spirituality is life. It’s unfortunate many people take things about spiritual life lightly. Our life is governed by what we do and what we believe in. Isn’t it true that life is governed first in the spiritual realm before it appears in the physical.
As mentioned earlier, today is Good Friday, a day Christians all over the world meditate on the suffering and death of Jesus Christ. Whether you are a Christian, Muslim, Hindu, Buddhist or whatever religion you may have, one principle of life we must all adopt is the golden rule which says, do to others whatever you will like them to do unto you. In every religion, there are principles which govern or guide them. When one derails, the spirit guiding them might depart.
As Christians, we are instructed to live like Jesus Christ, and this entails living a life that is pleasing to God as opposed to the flesh. Examining our spiritual life entails avoiding fornication if you are nor married, desisting from committing murder, stealing, and desisting from acts which are against our spirit.
In conclusion, self examination is the most important examination any living being must engage in if we are intentional about moving to the next stage in life.
Henry Ukazu writes from New York. He works with the New York City Department of Correction as the Legal Coordinator. He’s the founder of Gloemi. He’s a Transformative Human Capacity and Mindset coach. He is also a public speaker, youth advocate, creative writer and author of Design Your Destiny Design and Unleash Your Destiny . He can be reached via info@gloemi.com
Adding Value
Adding Value: Stress and the Path to Success by Henry Ukazu
Greetings Destiny Friends,
Nobody who is immune to stress. It’s a phenomenon that affects everyone. While some work perfectly under stress, some are allergic to stress. It is a component of life everyone will have to deal irrespective of status or circumstance. It can’t be avoided. I personally equate stress like ladies; it is the “necessary evil” one can’t avoid.
According to the American Institute of Stress, job stress costs U.S. businesses over $300 billion annually due to absenteeism, reduced productivity, medical bills, and employee turnover. Beyond the numbers are real people, who otherwise are talented and capable, but running empty.
Psychologists define stress as the gap between demand and capacity.
When life’s demands exceed your internal capacity, stress multiplies. And prolonged stress leads to burnout, which is an emotional and psychological collapse characterized by fatigue, cynicism, and reduced performance.
But stress itself is not inherently harmful. In fact, manageable levels of stress can sharpen focus, strengthen problem-solving, and increase motivation. What destroys us is chronic, unmanaged stress, the kind that slowly kills focus, health, and happiness.
The American Psychological Association warns that chronic stress weakens immunity, disturbs sleep cycles, raises blood pressure, disrupts hormones, and accelerates aging. In the emotional realm, it heightens irritability, confusion, forgetfulness, and reactivity.
Stress comes to us in different ways, it can come from work, school, family, personal, spiritual or even psychological. This stress can come either directly or indirectly.
Stress is not as bad as people perceive it to be. We all experience stress, but the ultimate difference is how we process and manage it. Stress can be positive or negative. When stress is positive, it prepares one for the future, but when it is negative, it affects one’s mental health and drains one.
When we talk of stress of success, in literal terms, it means the process and the associated journey of failures, disappointments, betrayals, challenges, setbacks, frustrations, etc. that one must undergo to succeed. Most times, some people just think it is easier to succeed just because one has a good product or service, life doesn’t really work that way, sometimes, one might do all he/she is supposed to do and still fail.
From personal experience, I have literally failed more than I have succeeded. Most times, people just see one result of success and don’t see hundreds of rejections and failures. Well, is it true that nobody rewards effort, rather people rewards results.
Before anyone attains a particular level of success, the person must have done a lot of work; sometimes, it will pay off, sometimes, it will serve as a learning tool or experience. In all, one will have to undergo stress.
As an author of three books, I know what it means to research and write enriching information that can shape the lives of people. The stress is not for the light mind. As a matter of fact, the stress of publishing a book is no joke. If one is not detailed and patient enough, one might lose their mind.
Also, as a business owner, I know what it means to manage people and resources. My late mother will always say human beings are the most difficult people to manage. Human beings can be stressful to relate with, sometimes, one will have to imagine they are reasoning like normal human beings, or they need some form of support.
As an author and business owner, I understood quite early the importance of human relationships and networking. I know fully well, one can’t do it alone, and as such, one need people to succeed. That singular knowledge and insight made me invest, build and nurture a solid relationship which has grown over a period.
When most people see me and the impacts of my work, some think I’m lucky, blessed or have access to the rich and mighty, but what they fail understand how many times I have failed, neither also will they understand how much I have invested in the relationship either through their family, family, advisors, assistants, or domestic staff.
I recently shared a post on social media where I informed my tribe about a statement from one of my most revered mentors. He said to me, “Henry, you give to us, more than we give to you”. What that statement entails in a lay man’s knowledge is that I have stressed myself both financially and morally for their benefit. You can imagine if tomorrow one of them decides to stretch his hand to give me an opportunity either as a referral or appointment, someone will think, I’m lucky, but they won’t know I have stressed and invested so much in building my self to get that opportunity.
The big question now is, how does one manage the stress of life?
Managing stress requires practical and intentional effort. Some strategies include:
1. Emotional Self-Awareness
Emotional regulation starts with recognition. Naming what you feel, whether it’s anger, sadness, frustration or fear, restores your control. Psychiatrist Dr. Dan Siegel calls this the “name it to tame it” principle.
2. Setting Boundaries
Setting boundaries is an act of self-respect. Boundaries define what you can allow without breaking yourself. You cannot pour from an empty vessel, and you cannot be available to everyone without eventually losing yourself. Boundaries safeguard your energy and preserve your emotional balance.
3. Intentional Rest
Rest is a strategy that is as important as work itself. Burnout rarely comes from working too hard; it comes from working too long without recovery.
4. Monitor What You Consume
Your emotional diet shapes your mental state. Toxic conversations, constant bad news, cynical media, and negative environments trigger anxiety and fear. On the other hand, a steady diet of inspiration, learning, uplifting conversations, and emotional support strengthens resilience.
5. Seek Support Early
There’s nothing wrong in seeking professional help when you feel overwhelmed. In fact, talking with a professional or a trusted figure is a courageous acknowledgment that the mind deserves care. Even therapists sometimes have their own therapists.
Taking Control of Your Emotions
One of the greatest marks of emotional maturity is understanding that your emotions are yours to govern. This principle of emotional responsibility is common in psychology and spiritual disciplines.
Too often, people allow other people’s actions to dictate their emotions and attitude to life. Someone’s rudeness, delay or negativity may ruin their day. But emotional stability begins when you reclaim the remote control of your inner life. As Eleanor Roosevelt rightly observed, “No one can make you feel inferior without your consent.”
Weed Out Worry
Worry is one of the subtle ways we harm ourselves emotionally. It may seem like we’re being responsible, like we’re “thinking things through,” but in reality, worry saps the very energy we need to handle life.
When worry becomes a habit, it slowly affects every part of one’s life. It increases anxiety and makes it harder to focus. It twists our view of reality and exaggerates problems, making small issues feel overwhelming. Most of all, worry steals joy from the present moment. Your body may be here, but your mind is drowned in tomorrow’s fears or yesterday’s regrets.
Jesus asked a powerful question: “Which of you by worrying can add one cubit unto his stature?” (Matthew 6:27). In other words, what has worry ever improved? Modern psychology agrees with this wisdom. Studies show that constant worrying keeps the brain in a state of alarm, raising stress levels and shutting down clear thinking. Instead of helping you solve problems, worry makes you feel stuck and powerless.
A helpful way to think about worry is to see it as mental garbage. Just as cities must clear rubbish daily to remain healthy, the mind also needs regular clearing. When fears, negative thoughts, and imagined disasters pile up in our minds, they destroy our peace and willpower.
Let me suggest this. At the end of each day, imagine placing your worries into an “inner trash can.” Picture yourself letting go of unfinished tasks, painful thoughts, and fears about tomorrow. You are not ignoring them; you are choosing rest. Research shows that this kind of intentional mental release calms the brain and reduces stress.
Conquer Anxiety with Faith and Inner Stability
Anxiety is your mind worrying about what might happen, and your body reacting as if it’s happening right now. It can come from loss, grief, money problems, broken relationships, loneliness, or painful experiences. But anxiety also grows strongest where faith is weak or missing. As Dr. Yomi Garnett once said, “When faith ends, anxiety begins.”
Interestingly, psychology supports this idea. Many mental health approaches agree that what we believe affects how we feel. Our thoughts influence our emotions. The way we explain events to ourselves affects our stress levels. Faith offers a healthier way to interpret life; it replaces hopelessness with expectation and fear with trust.
In summary, the earlier we learn to manage stress, the better we’ll succeed in life.
Henry Ukazu writes from New York. He works with the New York City Department of Correction as the Legal Coordinator. He’s the founder of Gloemi. He’s a Transformative Human Capacity and Mindset coach. He is also a public speaker, youth advocate, creative writer and author of Design Your Destiny Design and Unleash Your Destiny . He can be reached via info@gloemi.com
Adding Value
Adding Value: The Six Pillars of Success Pt. 2 by Henry Ukazu
Dear Destiny Friends,
This is the continuation, and concluding part of last week’s article on The Six Pillars of Success.
Success is something everyone desires. Success is not only endearing, but also nourishing to the heart. It is important to note that there’s something about success which can’t be explained; it just hits differently, especially when one truly earns it.
One of the good things about success is the fulfillment one gets after achieving it. Fulfilment can’t be bought. No matter the level of success one has attained in life, if one has not experienced fulfilment, then success is not complete.
Last week, we discussed the three pillars which I called the foundational pillars of success apart from Spirituality which I strongly believe is the foundational pillar of success because all pillars rest on it.
A recap of last week’s article. On pillar one, we x-rayed the importance of discovering one’s purpose and how it helps in the personal growth of a progressive mind. On pillar two, we discussed the importance and relativity of career and vocational excellence as a tool the world will use to evaluate the tap root of success. Finally, we concluded by highlighting the most controversial topic everyone talks about when the word success is mentioned: Financial Independence and Financial Freedom. It will be hard for people to believe someone is successful without the element of financial success at play. Well, that’s an analysis for another way.
In today’s epistle, we shall be discussing the other three components namely: Health and wellbeing; Healthy family and Social relationship; and Spirituality and Inner grounding.
The Fourth of Pillars of Success: Health and Wellbeing:
Success has no sweetness without good health. This pillar recognizes the interconnectedness of physical vitality, emotional balance, mental clarity, and rest. A sustainable life requires a body and mind strong enough to sustain dreams, relationships, and responsibilities.
Health is one of the most critical aspects and pillars of success. Apart from spirituality, I believe it is the most important pillar of success. Regardless of any amount of money, connection, knowledge, career, family or even spirituality one may have, if one does not have good health on their part, they may not be able to function at optimal capacity. This is simply because, without health on one’s side, one is merely existing as opposed to living.
To show you how important one’s health is, if you don’t have good health, one will find it hard to read, work, exercise, fulfil purpose and even pray. Do you see why health is a critical foundation and pillar of success?
One influential Nigerian politician, Hon. Barr. C. M. C. Onuoha once shared with me a powerful insight from Chief Obafemi Awolowo. He said: “Before you contest for any office, you must have three things: health, money, and connection. But above all, the number one factor you need most is your health.” This is true because money can return, and connections can rebuild. But health, once significantly compromised, does not offer guarantees.
Attaining good health is not rock and science, all one needs to do is exercise, eat good food, sleep well and practice preventive care by avoiding harmful substances and visiting your doctor to check annual medical check-ups, Blood pressure and blood sugar monitoring, cancer screenings (age-appropriate) dental check-ups, eye examinations and taking vaccinations where recommended
The fifth pillars of Success: Healthy Family and Social Relationships.
No one succeeds in isolation. People flourish through connection, support, and community. This pillar affirms the value of nurturing your closest relationships, which include family, friendships, mentors, and networks. These bonds provide strength in difficult seasons, perspective in confusing ones, and joy in victorious ones.
Informed minds know that family is everything. It’s only in family that one can find “ily” which means “I love you”. All other acquaintances have an “end”. E.g. friend, girlfriend, boyfriend and even best friend. It’s sad that most people don’t understand the power of family and relationships in the development of a better society. Some people even sacrifice their family for their job. I think that’s one of the most expensive mistakes one can make. They forget that the moment they kick the bucket, it won’t take the company 24hours to advertise their position. Advice: Maintain family and career balance.
The importance of relationships cannot be over emphasized. We need family, friends, mentors, and even strangers to succeed. Uniformed minds don’t know that relationships are a currency. According to Robin Sharma, the business of business is human relationship, but the business of life is human connection.
The value of relationships to success is priceless. Nobody knows it all, we need each other to survive and succeed. We also need a strong family culture. We need to maximize our friendships and networks to move to the next chapter of life.
The sixth pillars of success: Spirituality and Inner Grounding:
Every human being draws strength from a deeper place. Some call it faith or spirituality; others call it conviction, conscience, or spiritual grounding. This pillar focuses on the inner life: values, belief systems, moral compass, and connection with God. For those who embrace faith, this becomes the source of clarity, integrity, resilience, and peace. It is the secret power that holds all other pillars together.
This pillar here is the most important pillar of success. I believe that’s why it’s saved for the last. If you agree with me before anything happens physically, it will happen in the spirit world. Yes, success happens in the spiritual realm. This can come in the form of dreams or prophecies.
There are many powers that come with spirituality and one of them is words. We can shape our worlds with the power of spoken words. Imagine having a bad dream at night, to overcome the power of the dream, one is expected to pray. Imagine having a bad experience, instead of accepting your fate, say, I am blessed, I am favored. Instead of saying, I am poor, say, I am rich in abundance. Instead of saying the world is against me, say the universe is conspiring for my success.
I vividly remember when I was in New York Law School preparing for an examination, a friend asked Henry, if your exam is tomorrow, how do you feel you will perform? In all honesty, I do know the best I can score is a C in my course. I told her, well, I’m looking at A-. Guess what, I made 3.5GPA that semester which earned me a scholarship. Can you see how significant words can be?
Another dimension of spiritual power of words can be seen in parental blessings. Apart from God, nobody and I repeat, nobody can bless you more than your biological parents. Your parents carry within them the foundational gene of blessings one needs to succeed. I am a living testimony to parental blessings. My first appearance on television was made possible by the prayers of my late grandmother.
Another important aspect of spiritual power is giving. I call it the ultimate gateway to spiritual blessings. Again, this is one of my strengths. I love to give even when it is difficult for me. I believe when one gives to anyone in need, it has a way of coming back in hundreds of folds.
In conclusion, essentially, anyone who claims success, in its fullest sense, will eventually touch all six pillars. Missing one doesn’t mean failure; it simply reveals where to build next. An Igbo proverb says, “Whenever a man wakes up, his morning begins.” No matter your age or stage, you can wake up to a stronger, clearer, and more fulfilling version of success. If you are yet to read the Six Pillars of Success, head fast to Amazon and grab a copy of the trending book with this link. The Six Pillars of Success.
Henry Ukazu writes from New York. He works with the New York City Department of Correction as the Legal Coordinator. He’s the founder of Gloemi. He’s a Transformative Human Capacity and Mindset coach. He is also a public speaker, youth advocate, creative writer and author of Design Your Destiny Design and Unleash Your Destiny . He can be reached via info@gloemi.com
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