Atiku, Peter Obi, Tinubu: The Race to Pick Presidential Running Mates

By Eric Elezuo

With less than one week for the 18 political parties and their presidential candidates to submit their complete list of aspirants and running mates, major parties in the presidential race, and their candidates are presently making sporadic efforts and consultations to choose a veritable running mate to complement their efforts when the campaigns kick off.

Prof Mahmood Yakubu of INEC had said on June 9, 2022, during a meeting with the resident electoral commissioners that:

“For the next one week from tomorrow June 10, all political parties are required to submit their lists of candidates for national elections (presidential/vice presidential, senatorial and house of representatives) latest by Friday June 17.

“For state elections (governorship/deputy governorship and state houses of assembly), the list of candidates shall be uploaded from 1st to July 15 as already provided in the timetable and schedule of activities for the 2023 general election already released by the commission.

“Confidential Access Codes to the portal have already been given to each political party to facilitate the uploading of its nominations.

“For emphasis, the commission wishes to remind political parties that only the names of candidates that emerged from democratic primaries as provided by Sec. 84 of the Electoral Act 2022 shall be submitted to the commission,” he said.

“All nominations must be uploaded to the portal on/or before the deadlines. The portal will automatically shut down at 6.00pm (1800hrs) on Friday June 17 2022 for national elections and 6.00pm (1800hrs) on Friday July 15 2022 for state elections.

“With this innovation, the commission has eliminated the physical interface between party officials and INEC staff for the purpose of submitting the list of candidates for the 2023 general election”, he said.

Among the parties, which has placed themselves on the front burner of electoral importance by virtue of their structures and relevance in the scheme of things are the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), whose flag is being flown by former governor of Lagos State, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu; the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) represented by Alhaji Atiku Abubakar and new comers to the realm of importance, Labour Party with Mr. Peter Obi as its flagbearer.

While the region from where Peter Obi of the Labour Party will choose his running mate, and the personalities involved, are still shrouded in mystery, the same cannot be said of Atiku and Tinubu, whose party are large enough, accommodating various degrees of people already, across the geo-political zones, and across ethnic and religious divides.

Considering the process that led to Peter Obi’s emergence, and the status of his party, it appears that the only relevant thing in the party at the moment is the presidential candidate, who incidentally hails from the southeast region, and his army of supporters, which throng around him since his defection from the PDP on May 24, 2023. There is every likelihood therefore that the running mate will be derived from either the north west or north east. But the question on every political observer’s lips is who is a political force in those regions that belong to Labour Party. The Boss investigations so far has revealed that the north is still porous of credible member of the Labour Party, especially with the political and economic clout to successfully be a running mate of a presidential candidate. The coming days, obviously before Friday, June 17, 2023, as the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), has ruled, will certainly provide a running.

But on Thursday, the APC and the PDP stepped up moves to choose running mates for their presidential candidates from a long list of candidates mostly from the Nigerian Governors Forum.

Both Atiku and Tinubu immediately embarked on a reconciliatory tour of aggrieved party members, especially those who lost at the elaborately organised primaries, with the hope of cementing differences, and work together for victory in 2023.

In the PDP, a committee comprising its governors, the National Working Committee and the Board of Trustees members as well as former governors was set with the mandate of picking its vice presidential candidate, according to confirmation by the PDP spokesman, Debo Ologunagba, obtained through The Punch report.

“Yes, we have set up a committee on the running mate; when it comes out with its decision, it would be announced. We don’t do things by speculations. There is a process, we don’t work without planning. We would follow due process, we consult, that’s what we are doing.

“When we are done with consultations, you would hear the outcome. Whether they met today (Thursday), whether they didn’t meet, that’s not relevant. When they have done their work, you would know the outcome.”

Subsequently, the Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, his Delta and Akwa Ibom state counterparts, Ifeanyi Okowa and Udom Emmanuel, are said to be frontline interests, and had intensified lobby for the post. It is not forgotten that Atiku’s ally, and former Imo State governor, Hon Emeka Ihedioha, is said to be eyeing the VP slot as well.

Also, a former presidential aspirant, Aare Dele Momodu, The Boss gathered, is also being brought before the party as a viable option to help Atiku clinch the presidency, as a result of his electoral value and popularity among the youths.

Speaking on the choice of running mates, some PDP stalwartts noted that only someone with track record of integrity, and has the capacity to impact the campaigns for good, will be chosen.

A chieftain of the party, Chief Bode George, said the running mate would be an individual that could assist the party to garner votes.

“Definitely, it (running mate) must come from the South; South-West, South-East and South-South. They will be looking for the best man that will be able to assist the party; who will have character, respect for the rule of law and be fair to Nigerians,” George said.

On his part, a PDP presidential aspirant, Sam Ohuabunwa, said the party would choose someone who could give the party leverage.

“PDP will choose whoever they want between the party leadership and candidate; they will choose whoever they think will give them best electoral leverage, that’s what I think.

“I don’t understand who they will pick; my consideration is whoever will give them electoral leverage to win the election because it has to do with what will make them win the election in 2023.

Again, a former National Publicity Secretary, Diran Odeyemi fingered Governor Wike, saying he would guarantee victory for Atiku in the 2023 presidential election if chosen as running mate as he has the capacity to rally support for the party in the South-East, South- West and the South-South where he hails from.

“I will be categorical with my comment. The best bet for the PDP is to pick Wike. Apart from the fact that he is capable and has shown intention, he is the only one that can assist the party. I am very sure he will get votes in the South-East, South-South and South-West. Their combinations would be good not only to get a victory for the party but to also bring development to the country,” Odeyemi remarked.

Meanwhile, like his counterpart in the PDP, the APC presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, also began the search for his running mate with a meeting with northern governors, where he is expected to make a pick

Recall that Tinubu defeated aspirants including a former Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi and the Vice-President, Prof Yemi Osinbajo to the second and third positions respectively.

However, as the race to pick a running mate hots up, Christian politicians have warned against running on a Muslim-Muslim ticket as candidates of the two major parties are Muslims. The fear was raised by a former Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Babachir Lawal, and directed particularly to the APC flag bearer.

Among the likely persons Tinubu would consider are the Kaduna State governor, Nasir el-Rufai and Kano State governor, Abdullahi Ganduje. While these two have shown character in the emergence of Tinubu as the presidential candidate, they may however, not be considered as a result of their religion, which corresponds with the presidential candidate. The choice of any of the two governors, would veritably augur well for the party as they have a firm grip on their states, especially Ganduje, whose state unofficially accounts for the highest number of voters.

However, Ganduje has to contend with the rampaging Kwankwasiyya mandate, which is championed by a former governor of the state, Rabiu Kwankwaso, now in the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP)

But if the APC and Tinubu must look the Christian way for a running mate, the likes of Simon Lalong of Plateau State, who happens to be the only Christian governor under the APC in the north, the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha, who observers have credited as the ‘most visible functionary in the presidency’, and former Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara.

Though seasoned technocrats, who can hold their own any day, observers however, do not reckon with any of the personalities as potential vote influencers. Lalong is seen as a strong ally of the former presidential aspirant, and that may work for or against him. While he may be chosen to compensate the Amaechi camp, he may also be dropped for not supporting Tinubu. Dogara, on his part, has remained aloof ever since he left the office of speaker, jumping again to the APC from the PDP.

An option that has remained unspoken is the choice of the First Lady, Mrs Aisha Buhari, who hails from Adamawa State. While her choice will sustain the Buhari hegemony in Aso Rock, it will also checkmate the spread of Atiku influence, who is also from Adamawa State.

But a source has hinted that the Muslim-Muslim agenda is the preference of the North as they do not see any potential Christian with the charisma to galvanise voters, and guarantee victory for the APC.

Some arguments deduced in favour of a Muslim-Muslim ticket is escapulated in this statement from a northern stakeholder:

“There’s no Christian who can match Kashim Shettima in the entire North. Dogara can’t win more than Tafawa Balewa Local Governnent Area in Bauchi State. The SGF, Mr Boss Mustapha, is neither Hausa nor Fulani and can’t win in multi-ethnic Adamawa State.

“Lalong is neither Hausa nor Fulani stock, so the majority Hausa Fulani may not accept him. Let’s look at the turn of events, something tells me it will be a Muslim/ Muslim ticket.”

All the political parties are bound by the June 17 deadline of submission of candidates and their running mates’ list as ordered by the INEC, and so every loose ends as regards who to be picked or dropped, would be sorted out.