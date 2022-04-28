Boss Picks
“I Shall Be Great, I Shall Be the Next Alaafin” – Eulogising Alaafin Oba (Dr.) Lamidi Olayiwola Adeyemi III
By Hon. Femi Kehinde
In 1968, the powerful Alaafin Bello Gbadegesin Ladigbolu passed on to join his ancestors. He succeeded Alaafin Adeniran Adeyemi II, in 1955. The 30-year-old Lamidi Olayiwola Adeyemi, then an Insurance executive, with the Royal Exchange Assurance Limited, gleefully pronounced himself as the succeeding Alaafin in an article in major Nigerian newspapers titled “I Shall Be Great, I shall Be The Next Alaafin Of Oyo.” Certainly, the piece was an inspirational product of defiance, faith, boldness, sagacity and audacity. In navigating the labyrinths of Alaafin Lamidi Olayiwola’s intriguing, chequered, fascinating, memorable and distinguished career as Alaafin of Oyo, the title of this piece, certainly suits the narratives. Here is the chronicle.
Destiny has an uncanny hand in the conduct and affairs of men. In Yoruba pantheon, it could be likened to “ori”, literally meaning head, that is, a person’s spiritual intuition. It is often personified as an orisha in its own rights. It foretells the human essence and consciousness. Whatever one becomes, or whatever happens in one’s life, according to Yoruba myth is as destined by his “ori.”
Man’s unalterable destiny is usually a navigated journey of an unseen hand. In the course of that journey, the navigator charts the course and directs the route. And such is the life and times of Alaafin Adeniran Adeyemi, and his biological son, Alaafin Lamidi Olayiwola Atanda Adeyemi.
As an interface between the reigns of Adeniran Adeyemi and Lamidi Adeyemi, was a reigning monarch, Alaafin Bello Gbadegesin Ladigbolu, who succeeded Adeniran Adeyemi in 1955, and whom Lamidi Adeyemi also succeeded on November 19, 1970.
Destiny, certainly leads to human destination. Among Oba Adeniran’s children, Lamidi Adeyemi was his favourite. He had seen at Lamidi’s birth on October 15, 1938, the lacerations on his left breast and the spots on his legs, at the same spots on Olayiwola, as tell-tale signs of future royalty. This royal observation, endeared Lamidi’s mother, Olori Ibironke of Epo Gingin Compound, Oke Afin, Oyo, to Adeniran Adeyemi. Unfortunately, Olori Ibironke died at an early age, when Lamidi was still an infant.
Alaafin Siyanbola Ladigbolu I was Alaafin of Oyo between 1911 to 1945, and was succeeded in 1945 by Adeniran Adeyemi. Siyanbola Ladigbolu was a very powerful monarch, and he was a strong ally of the British Resident, Captain W. A. Ross. In 1945, Adeniran Adeyemi succeeded him as Alaafin of Oyo, and was on the throne till 1955, when he was sent on exile by the Western Region Government.
In preparation for royalty, the young Lamidi had a brief training in Quranic knowledge in Iseyin, and also lived under the tutelage of Pa Olatoregun, an Anglican school teacher and headmaster of St. Andrews Primary School, Oyo, and disciplinarian, all in an effort for young Lamidi, to learn the ropes of traditional kingship, statesmanship and dignifying royalty. Oba Lamidi Adeyemi, in the quest of this preparation for royalty, was at an early age, sent to Abeokuta to live with Oba Adedapo Ademola and had some part of his early education in Ake Palace Elementary School and he was until his death, fluent in the Egba dialect.
Interestingly, Peter Olayiwola Adeyemi and Lamidi Olayiwola Adeyemi, were peers in the palace of their father, Adeniran and were of the same age grade. He saw a great future in these his two children. At the time he sent Lamidi to the palace of the Alake of Egbaland to live, he also sent Peter Olayiwola to the palace of the Orimolusi of Ijebu Igbo to live. Lamidi Olayiwola Adeyemi, at a later date in his adolescence, also lived with a Lagos Aristocrat, his father’s friend, Sir (Dr.) Kofo Abayomi and his wife, Lady Oyinkan Abayomi.
In Ijebu Igbo, Peter embraced Christianity and became a devout catholic. He was absorbed into the Ijebu culture, had his primary and secondary education in Ijebu land, from where he joined the Catholic seminary, and was eventually ordained a Catholic priest for the Archdiocese of Lagos on November 13, 1975.
He was, for 46 years, devotedly in the vine yard of God. He was described as an awesome and dedicated priest. He died on May 3, 2021 at Sacred Heart Hospital, Lantoro, Abeokuta.
The Very Rev. Peter Olayiwola Adeyemi, was buried at the Ikoyi Cemetery, Lagos.
At a condolence visit led by catholic pontiffs to the Oyo Palace, to commiserate with the Iku Baba Yeye on the death of his brother, prince, peer and soul mate, he went philosophical in his response;
“We all try to live a fulfilling life, but there is a great fear of death that tends to hold many people back from living the life they want to. It tends to be the unknown world that makes us be fearful of death, but when you start to look at death from a different perspective, it can clear away some of the fears.”
“These quotes about life and death will remind you to live each day to the fullest and not to fear death so much. Life is such a wonderful gift, it makes me humble each time I stop to think about it. Think about going to sleep and never waking up again”
From Peter Olayiwola Adeyemi’s death, Iku Baba Yeye, like a seer, knew his own exit was imminent. In their early days in the palace, the two Olayiwolas were inseparable duos. Lamidi Olayiwola Adeyemi also attended St Gregory’s College, Lagos – a Catholic School. The young Lamidi Adeyemi lived with Oba Samuel Oladapo Ademola II, the Alake of Egba Land in the Ake palace between 1947 and 1948 when the Egba Women’s Union, led by Mrs. Funmilayo Ransome Kuti, protested against payment of taxes without representation.
Mrs. Ransome Kuti, who had earlier in 1943, organised the Abeokuta “Great Weep” was becoming a big thorn in the flesh of Oba Oladapo II. It was regarded as a “hell of a time”. In the streets, the market places, before the Alake’s palace, thousands of Abeokuta women, went about shedding tears. The Alake and the authorities could do nothing to stop it and gave way to the women’s demands.
Mrs. Ransome Kuti picked up the gauntlet again in 1948, when the Alake sanctioned the taxing of Abeokuta women. The Egba Women’s Union was a well-organized and disciplined organization. The Egba women’s refusal to pay abnormal tax, combined with enormous protests, organised under the guise of picnics and festivals, was a decoy to beat the security of the British colonizers, who teamed up with the local lackeys, to subdue the women. At one protest, the “Oro” stick, was brought out – a symbolic artefact of the secretive male cult of the Ogbonis, supposedly imbibed with great powers, and the women were instructed to go home before evil spirits overcame them. When the women shrank back in fear, Funmilayo Rasome Kuti grabbed the stick, waved it around that the women now had the power before taking it with her displaying it prominently in her home. This action gave her a reputation of fearlessness and courage, which led 20,000 women to follow her to the home of Alake of Egba Land (Alake Ademola). As the women protested outside the King’s Palace, they sang in Yoruba, “Alake, for a long time, you have used your penis as mark of authority, that you are our husband, today we shall reverse the order and use our vagina, to play the role of husband.” With this unified action and song, they chased him out of the Palace, condemning him to exile on the threat of castration and this resulted in the king’s abdication and his exile to Osogbo.
Mrs. Funmilayo Ransome Kuti was a teacher, a political campaigner, women’s rights activist and traditional aristocrat, who was described by the West African Pilot Newspaper, as the “Lioness of Lisabi.” She was the first woman to ride a car. She was also the mother of Afro beat legend, Fela Anikulapo Kuti. Her amiable consort in this crusade was Eniola Soyinka, her sister-in-law and mother of the Nobel Laureate, Prof Wole Soyinka.
It is interesting to note that Oba Oladapo Ademola II was accompanied to exile by Lamidi Olayiwola Adeyemi, who was then living with him, and who witnessed this interesting drama.
As a result of the Macpherson Constitution of 1951, which now gave immense powers to political elites as against traditional institutions, the powers of the traditional monarchs as regards the political control of their domains ceased. Chief Bode Thomas now became the first chairman of the Oyo Divisional council in 1953, while the Alaafin of Oyo became a mere member.
On Chief Bode Thomas’ first appearance in council, after being appointed as chairman, all the council members stood up for him in deference to welcome him except Oba Adeniran Adeyemi II, who for cultural reasons could not show deference to anyone in public. Bode Thomas rudely shouted at the king, for having the temerity and audacity to disrespect him, “why were you sitting when I walked in, you don’t know how to show respect.”
At that time, Bode Thomas was 35 years old and Oba Adeniran Adeyemi was in his 80s. The Alaafin felt very insulted and said, “se emi lon gbomo baun (is it me you are barking at like that?) Oba Adeniran Adeyemi II, for emphasis, was father of the late Alaafin – Oba Lamidi Olayiwola Adeyemi III.
The confrontation happened on November 22, 1953. Bode got home and started barking! He barked and barked like a dog all night until he died in the early morning of November 23rd, 1953, He cut short his promising career.
Before Alaafin’s deposition, around the middle of 1955, the Western Regional Government, set up the Floyd Commission of Enquiry to look into the causes of persistent unrest in Oyo Land. A few months after the Floyd commission had concluded its enquiries, and submitted its findings, the bombshell fell. At the tottering age of 84 years, Adeniran Adeyemi was told by the Regional Government to quit the palace and that was a journey into the unknown that ended with his demise on February 14, 1960.
From Iwo-Oke to Ilesha and then to Egerton Lane in Lagos, the ex Alaafin, Alhaji Adeniran Adeyemi, certainly saw the other side of life after palace. Alhaji N. B. Soule, a rich Dahomean, (Republic of Benin), who came to Lagos in 1929, offered Adeniran the needed succour and encouragement at this trying period. He offered him and his entourage bed and lodgings in the name of Allah and in allegiance to the NCNC. The NCNC as a party which the Alaafin loved, fought for his reinstatement with various petitions to the Colonial Secretary and parliamentary warfare on the floor of the Western House of Assembly. The Oyos were predominantly NCNC members, and were led by Pa Afolabi.
Alafin Adeniran Adeyemi once said, “I was sent away by Chief Obafemi Awolowo’s Action Group government, because of my unflinching support for the cause of the NCNC… I am not angry with Chief Awolowo, in fact, I am not angry with any one person or group of persons or organisations, I am only angry with destiny, that in it has chosen to push me out of my palace and stool to face the uncertainties of life at my old age. The £210 subsidy from the regional government was cut off.”
In exile in Lagos, at the No. 31 Egerton Lane, thousands of men and women flocked the residence, to pay their respect and obeisance to the 88-year-old ex-monarch and in retrospect and appreciation, he once said, “these people are very kind and their daily respect to me remind me of my palace at Oyo. And there were many people in that palace during my time. I had over 200 wives and many children and of course, I was receiving a stipend of £210 every month from the regional government. This, together with the gifts many of my subjects were making me, was enough to support my household. What you see here, though the best of the worst, is not like home home is still the best.”
The ex-Alaafin always had about 30 odd wives at a time in Lagos.
These 30 from the pool of 200 wives will come at one time and spend all the time they can afford with their royal husband and go back to Oyo, making place for another 30, who will come and take over from them, until the number is rounded up and begins to rotate again. But to Alhaji Adeniran Adeyemi, it was not all merry. He lost his crown prince, Aremo Adeyemi, in a ghastly motor accident on his way to llesha to visit him. Certainly, the mishmash of the life of Egerton lane, could not be compared with the royal revelry, elegance and candour of the Oyo Royal Palace.
Sometime in early 1960, Lamidi Olayiwola Adeyemi, secured admission to study law in the United Kingdom. He got a loan from the African Continental Bank, (ACB) Yaba Lagos, through the influence of Dr. Nnamdi Azikiwe, his father’s friend and was to proceed to the United Kingdom, when unfortunately, his father, Alhaji Adeniran Adeyemi died 48 hours to the London trip on February 14, 1960, at the age of 88.
This death truncated his career training in Law in the United Kingdom. He later became an insurance executive with the Royal Exchange Assurance Limited, Marina Lagos, where he rose steadily. In the course of his career in the insurance industry, an incidence happened at the Iga Idunganran Palace of Oba Adeyinka Oyekan II.
Oyekan was installed the Oba of Lagos in 1965. Some burglars invaded the Iga Idunganran palace and carted away various items like air-conditioners and all sorts. Luckily, these items were assured by the Royal Exchange Assurance. Lamidi Adeyemi was asked by his employer, as a loss adjuster, to visit the palace and recommend appropriate payments to cater for the loss.
As a prince of Oyo, Lamidi Adeyemi introduced himself to the Lagos Monarch, and that as a future Alaafin, he was only in the Palace to extend traditional courtesies and not to ask questions about the incidence. He nevertheless recommended handsome payments to the monarch; and that was quickly settled by the Royal Exchange Assurance.
In an attempt to repair the leaked roof of a rented apartment in Lagos, he discovered some iron metals needed by the Railway Corporation, at the roof top of the apartment. The Railway Corporation bought from him all the iron metals and was even asking for more. At an impressionable age, he was able to buy his first house in Lagos, with the proceeds from this “manna” from heaven, that eventually prepared him for the throne after the death of Alaafin Ladigbolu. Alaafin Gbadegesin Ladigbolu installed SLA Akintola, the Aare Ona Kankanfo of Yoruba Land. Alaafin Lamidi Adeyemi also, on the throne installed two Aare Ona Kakanfos – M.K.O.Abiola and Ganiyu Adams.
The stool of the Alaafin became vacant, following the death of Bello Gbadegesin Ladigbolu, who joined his ancestors after 12 years on the throne. He hailed from the Agunloye Ruling House and it was the turn of Adeyemi Alowolodo Ruling house, to produce the next Alaafin. As an aftermath of Adeniran’s exile, Lamidi’s ascension to the throne was almost a near miss.
Lamidi Adeyemi contested with ten other princes for the coveted throne of the Alaafin, in a keen competition that started in 1968 and ended in November 18, 1970, when he was officially pronounced the Alaafin of Oyo, by the Western Region Government of Colonel Robert Adeyinka Adebayo, at the age of 32 years. He was crowned on January 14, 1971.
The road to the throne before his endorsement was certainly a very difficult terrain. Dr. Victor Omololu Olunloyo, then as Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs in Adebayo’s Government, was certainly God sent.
He took full charge of the process and made very wide consultations. In one of such robust consultations, his mind went on the Ooni of Ife, Sir Oba Adesoji Tadeniawo Aderemi, for spiritual and traditional guidance.
According to Dr. Victor Omololu Olunloyo,
“The late Ooni was very much into Yoruba religion, folk-lore and spiritual matters. He sent back to me that I should meet him at his Onireke Guest House in Ibadan. Though some people often accused him of being pro-Awo, I found things rather very different. In matters spiritual, the Ooni probably has no equal in Yoruba land. At the appointed time, on the appointed day, I took our entire pile of sixteen files on Alaafin of Oyo along. I had studied them seriously, as if going for examination, indeed ready for any question that might arise at the meeting. It turned out I did not need any file. The Ooni asked of my mission. I told him I came for some traditional guidance on the matter of choosing the next Alaafin of Oyo. He then asked who we were planning to install. I told him we did not fix our mind on any particular aspirant. It was not for us to impose our petty wishes. He should kindly advice us as to who or what kind of candidate was appropriate. He sighed. He congratulated me for my effort in the ministry of education and proceeded to offer me a bottle of vintage 66 Moet et Chandon Champagne. He demonstrated to me the two principal ways of decorking a bottle of champagne. As we sipped the high quality 66 Vintage Moet, he said my first visit was unusual because government scarcely ever consult those who communicate effectively with the anscestors. They leave matters too late until their decisions result in riots and breakdown of law and order. He praised me for inheriting the wisdom of my fathers. He then left me alone with the champagne in the small sitting room. He said he would go to the back of the house for a while to consult an oracle handed over to him by his fathers. There was an eerie atmostphere as he left me alone. He returned after ssome twenty five minutes to announce the result of his consultations. He said the oracle spoke straight and quickly. The result was coded thus-”
“Olunloyo, omo eni o ba je ri ni o je o je. Yio sipe nibe”
Which translates –
“Olunloyo allow only someone whose father once occupied the throne to ascend it. He would actually last long”
“The message was crystal clear. I reported the result of my research later to the Governor. I however concealed the source. I thereafter went carefully through the files and found incidentally that only one candidate fitted the Adesoji Aderemi criterion. The rest is history. We later embarked on all the formalities at Oyo, the Secretary of the Competent council, the family meeting, the handing of the lists to the Babaiyaji and the Bashorun and a successful candidate’s name was announced by Chief Esuola Akano, the Bashorun as the new Alaafin of Oyo. As Ooni told me, our path had been cleared. We also obtained six extra special security reports ordered from outside our state. All backed Lamidi. We also made a vital amendment to the Chief’s Law in respect of ruling houses chieftaincies.
“At a critical state, there was a perceived threat of loss or theft of high voltage live files. I removed all of them for safe keeping outside the Ministry.”
Before Lamidi’s ascension to the throne at the age of 32 years, he had married two wives – Alhaja Olori Abibat Adeyemi (Iya Adodo) and Alhaja Olori Rahamat Adeyemi (Iya ile Koto). He was blessed with other wives and children. Oba Lamidi Adeyemi had beaten the records of his forebears – Alaafin Adeyemi Alowodu I, who reigned between 1876 and 1905 and his father – Alaafin Adeyemi II, who reigned between 1945 and 1955 and as Alaafin Adeyemi III, he reigned for 52 years as His Imperial Majesty.
He became Alaafin at 32 and was Alaafin at 83, when he joined his ancestors on Friday, April 22, 2022.
Oba Lamidi Olayiwola Atanda Adeyemi III had in about 52 years bestrode the Yoruba Nation and the Traditional institution of the Alaafin as a Colossus. No wonder, he had gleefully predicated in 1968 in the newspaper article- “I shall be great” and “I shall be the next Alaafin”.
I had a nourishing and enchanting relationships of about 15 years, with the late traditional potentate and cultural icon, Oba Lamidi Olayiwola Adeyemi III.
I was to him, a private solicitor, advisor, confidant and son. In the last 15 years, we met regularly, travelled together severally, and shared personal and memorable thoughts. On Saturday, April 9, 2022, we met for the last time in the Alaafin’s palace. On this memorable day, in company of my uncle – Professor and Essayist – Professor Adebayo Williams, who had come to deliver a personal invitation to the Alaafin of Oyo, to his installation ceremony as the Asiwaju Otun Olufi of Gbonganland, slated for Friday, May 6, 2022. He received the invitation and prayed for Professor Adebayo Williams. The Gbongan people are descendants of Olufiade, son of Alaafin Abiodun of Oyo. He went down memory lane of his relationships with the two previous Olufis; Oba (Dr.) Solomon Babayemi and Olufi Adeoye. Unusually, the Alaafin showed us the spots that were on his legs, that were also on his late father, Alaafin Adeniran’s legs. As a parting note, he told us that he now lived, with the spirits in the palace. In his words:
“Awon anjonnu ni mo nbaa gbe bayi o” we could not decode the message. At each of our discussions and engagements, Alaafin’s knowledge of Yoruba folklore, history, customs, mores and philosophy, was nonpareil i.e. no equal. He was a philosopher-king.
May the soul of Oba Lamidi Olayiwola Atanda Adeyemi III, Iku Baba Yeye, the Alaafin of Oyo, continually find peaceful repose with the Almighty Allah.
Hon. (Barr.) Femi Kehinde is a Legal Practitioner and Former Member of the House of Representatives Representating Ayedire/Iwo/Ola-Oluwa Federal Constituency of Osun State (1999-2003)
Murtala Mohammed: Remembering Originator of ‘Fellow Nigerians’ 47 Years After
By Eric Elezuo
He is noted as the first person to use the popular military catch phrase ‘fellow Nigerians’, and popularised it among subsequent leaderss, who had used it at all coup situations. He is Murtala Ramat Muhammad GCFR, Nigeria’s third military Head of State, who was murdered in cold blood on February 13, 1976, less than eight months after he took over administration.
Born on November 8, 1938, Mohammed is believed to have led the 1966 Nigerian counter-coup in overthrowing the Johnson Aguiyi-Ironsi military regime and featured prominently during the Nigerian Civil War and thereafter ruled over Nigeria from 30 July 1975 until his assassination on that fateful February 13, 1976 morning.
He was in Kano, into a ruling-class religious family, Murtala served in the Nigerian Army as a cadet in the Royal Military Academy, Sandhurst. He later served in Congo; eventually rose through the ranks to become brigadier general in 1971, aged 33, becoming one of the youngest generals in Nigeria. Three years later Murtala became the Federal Commissioner for Communications in Lagos. As a conservative and federalist, Murtala regretted the overthrow of the First Republic and the promulgation of Aguiyi Ironsi’s unification decree of 1966. He was devastated by the assassination of Sir Ahmadu Bello, and for a time seriously considered the secession of Northern Nigeria. His career redoubled after Chukwuma Kaduna Nzeogwu and the young majors orchestrated the first military coup in Nigeria of 1966 coup empowering him to lead the mutiny of the night of 29 July 1966 in Abeokuta. Murtala was briefly considered as Supreme Commander before the appointment of Yakubu Gowon. He also masterminded the July 1966 counter coup, which evidently, sparked the Nigerian Civil War.
During the war, he commandeered Nigeria’s second infantry division which was responsible for the death of civilians and much of the rebels. His command’s use of veteran soldiers, no quarter, and scorched earth strategies led to between 10,000 and 30,000 deaths. Combined with the total wartime death toll of three million making the civil war one of the deadliest in modern history. Three years later the Federal military government declared victory which bolstered Murtala’s image over Nigeria and in particular the north as a military leader through the post-war era of “reconciliation, reconstruction, and rehabilitation”. In post-civil-war Nigeria, Murtala ruled with more power than any Nigerian leader before or since, and developed a charismatic authority and cult of personality. During the Cold War he maintained Nigerian neutrality through participation in the non-aligned movement but supported the Soviet Union — during the latter’s effort in the Angolan Civil War
Nigeria under Murtala presided over a period of rampant economic prosperity. At the same time, his regime transitioned from being authoritarian into consensus decision-making with Murtala the leader of a military triumvirate, alongside Generals Olusegun Obasanjo and Theophilus Danjuma. The dictatorship softened and Murtala unveiled plans for the demilitarization of politics. In 1976 barely seven months into his nascent rule Murtala without having time to see his plans implemented was assassinated in a failed coup d’ètat attempt, being succeeded by Olusegun Obasanjo as Head of State, who, in turn, led the Nigerian transition to democracy with the Second Nigerian Republic.
The legacy of Murtala in Nigerian history remains controversial as the nature of his rule changed over time. His reign was marked by both brutal repression, and economic prosperity, which greatly improved the quality of life in Nigeria. His dictatorial style proved highly adaptable, which enabled wide-sweeping social and economic reform, while consistent pursuits during his reign centered on highly centralised government, authoritarianism, federalism, national Federalism, and pan-Africanism.
Murtala Muhammed was born on November 8, 1938 in Kano. His father, Muhammed Riskuwa, was from the Fulani Genawa clan, who had a history of Islamic jurisprudence as both his paternal grandfather Suleman and paternal great-grandfather Mohammed Zangi served as Chief Judges in Kano Emirate and held the title of chief Alkali of Kano. His father worked in the Kano Native Authority and was related to Aminu Kano, Inuwa Wada, and Aminu Wali. He died in 1953, his mother, Uwani Rahamatu, was from the Kanuri and Fulani Jobawa clan, the Jobawa clan members include the Makama of Kano and Abdullahi Aliyu Sumaila, his maternal grandfather Yakubu Soja a World War I veteran was from Dawakin Tofa while his maternal grandmother Hajiya Hauwau (Aya) was from Gezawa, he was educated at Cikin Gida Elementary School which was inside the emir’s palace.
He then transferred to Gidan Makama primary school in Kano which was just outside the palace. He then proceeded to Kano Middle School (now Rumfa College, Kano) in 1949, before attending the famous Government College (now Barewa College) in Zaria, where he obtained his school certificate in 1957. At Barewa College, Muhammed was a member of the Cadet Corps and was captain of shooting in his final year. In 1957, he obtained a school leaving certificate and applied to join the Nigerian army later in the year.
Murtala Muhammed joined the Nigerian Army in 1958. He spent short training stints in Nigeria and Ghana and then was trained as an officer cadet at Sandhurst Royal Military Academy in England. After his training, he was commissioned as a second lieutenant in 1961 and assigned to the Nigerian Army Signals that same year, later spending a short stint with the No. 3 Brigade Signals Troop in Congo In 1962, Muhammed was appointed aide-de-camp to M. A. Majekodunmi, the federally-appointed administrator of the Western Region.
In 1963, he became the officer-in-charge of the First Brigade Signal Troop in Kaduna, Nigeria. That year he traveled to the Royal Corps of Signals at Catterick Garrison, England for a course on advanced telecommunications techniques. On his return to Nigeria in 1964, he was promoted to major and appointed officer-commanding, 1st Signal Squadron in Apapa, Lagos. In November 1965, he was made acting Chief of Signals of the Army, while his paternal uncle, Inuwa Wada had recently been appointed Defense Minister.
Mohammed’s coup in 1966 led to the installation of Lieutenant-Colonel Yakubu Gowon as Supreme Commander of the Nigerian Armed Forces, despite the intransigence of Muhammed who wanted the role of Supreme Commander for himself. However, as Gowon was militarily his senior, and finding a lack of support from the British and American advisors, he caved in. Gowon rewarded him by confirming his ranking (he had been an acting Lt. Colonel until then) and his appointment (Inspector of Signals).
In June 1968, he relinquished his commanding position and was posted to Lagos and appointed Inspector of Signals. In April 1968, he was promoted to colonel. The actions of the division during this period, mostly in Asaba became a subject of speculation. In a book published in 2017, S. Elizabeth Bird and Fraser Ottanelli document the 1967 mass murder of civilians by troops of the 2 Division under General Muhammed’s command. They also discuss the events leading up to the massacre, and its impact on Asaba and on the progress of the war, as well as other civilian massacres carried out by soldiers of the 2nd Division at Onitsha and Isheagu.
Between 1970 and 1971, he attended the Joint Service Staff College in England, his supervisor’s report attributed him to having ”a quick agile mind, considerable ability and common sense. He holds strong views which he puts forward in a forthright manner. He is a strong character and determined. However, he finds it difficult to moderate his opinions and finds it difficult to enter into debate with others whose views he may not share”.After the war, he was promoted to brigadier-general in October 1971. Between 1971 and 1974, Muhammed was involved in routine activities within the signals unit of the army. However, he also disagreed with some of the policies being pursued by Gowon.
On 7 August 1974, the head of state, General Yakubu Gowon appointed him as the new Federal Commissioner for Communications, which he combined with his military duties as Inspector of Signals at the Army Signals Headquarters in Apapa, Lagos. On 7 August 1974, General Yakubu Gowon appointed Muhammed as the Federal commissioner (position now called Minister) for communications to oversee and facilitate the nation’s development of cost effective communication infrastructures during the oil boom. After the war and after he took power as head of state, Muhammed started the reorganization and demobilization of 100,000 troops from the armed forces. The number of troops in the armed forces decreased from 250,000 to 150,000.
On 29 July 1975, General Yakubu Gowon was overthrown while attending the 12th summit of the Organisation of African Unity (OAU) in Kampala, Uganda. Muhammed took power as the new Military Head of State. Brigadiers Obasanjo (later Lt. General) and Danjuma (later Lt. General) were appointed as Chief of Staff, Supreme HQ and Chief of Army Staff, respectively.
In the coup d’état that brought him to power he introduced the phrases “Fellow Nigerians” and “with immediate effect” to the national lexicon. In a short time, Murtala Muhammed’s policies won him broad popular support, and his decisiveness elevated him to the status of a folk hero.
However his highly popular, often televised “with immediate effect” style of governing, also gained some criticism amongst the countries top civil servants – some of which were Nigeria’s top intellectuals. His ad-hoc Presidential proclamations left his civil service often unprepared, lacking details or even funding to implement his ideas, and his administration led to the dismissal of thousands of civil servants. Over 10,000 civil servants, government employees were dismissed without benefits; reasons stated were age, health, incompetence, or malpractice. The removal of such a large amount of public officials affected the public service, the judiciary, the police and armed forces, the diplomatic service, public corporations, and university officials. Quite a few officials were tried on corruption charges, and an ex-military state governor was executed for gross office misconduct.
Muhammed took federal control of the country’s two largest newspapers – Daily Times and New Nigerian; all media in Nigeria was now under federal control. He also took federal control of the remaining state-run universities. On February 3, 1976, the Military Government of Murtala Muhammed created new states and renamed others, the states he created include: Bauchi, Benue, Borno, Imo, Niger, Ogun, and Ondo. This brought the total number of states in Nigeria to nineteen in 1976.
As head of state, Muhammed put in place plans to build a new Federal Capital Territory due to Lagos being overcrowded. He set up a panel headed by Justice Akinola Aguda, which chose the Abuja area as the new capital ahead of other proposed locations. On February 3, 1976, Muhammed announced that the Federal Capital would in the future move to a federal territory location of about 8,000 square kilometres in the central part of the country.
Towards the end of 1975, the administration implemented a mass purge in the Nigerian civil service. The civil service was viewed as undisciplined and lacking a sense of purpose. A retrenchment exercise was implemented as part of a strategy to refocus the service.
Source: Wikipedia
The Civil War in the Ruling APC
By Eric Elezuo
The new found love between the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, and the Kaduna State governor, Mallam Nasir el-Rufai, could best be described as a wedding of strange fellows as their trajectory in political relationship has churn up only a no love lost status. However, events have taken a dramatic turn since the June, 2022 Presidential Primary where Tinubu emerged victorious and mandated to fly the party’s flag in the February 25, 2023 election.
But ever since the primary election, things have never remained the same as the centre could no longer hold together the slim fabrics that birthed the APC in 2013 in readiness to oust a sitting president. An uncommon civil war, which many describe as internal wranglings, is presently being fought full scale, and may likely affect the chances of the party in the general elections just three weeks away.
While fielding questions during a live interview on Channels Television, el-Rufai made a categorical allegation, accusing those in Aso Rock of conspiring to truncate Tinubu’s ambition of becoming the president of Nigeria via the party platform. He said because their candidate failed to win in the election, the Aso Rock has remained aloof to Tinubu’s campaign, and most cases flirted with one of his opponents, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Alhaji Atiku Abubakar.
The Kaduna State governor’s claim came barely a week after Tinubu alleged that the petrol queues and scarcity of Naira notes due to the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) cash swap initiatives were plots against his ambition. Political pundits believe Tinubu was stylishly throwing a jab at President Muhammadu Buahri
“I believe there are elements in the villa that want us to lose the election because they didn’t get their way. They had their candidate but their candidate didn’t win the primary election,” El-Rufai noted, adding that “I think they are still trying to get us to lose the election and they are hiding behind the president’s desire to do what he thinks is right.”
He insisted that the ‘elements’ are behind the non-removal of petrol subsidy after he had a conversation with Buhari where it was agreed that subsidy should be removed, noting that the same Aso Rock ‘elements’ are allegedly behind the faulty implementation of Naira notes swap introduced by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).
“They are trying to get us to lose the election, and they are hiding behind the president’s desire to do what he thinks is right. I will give two examples: this petroleum subsidy, which is costing the country trillions of Naira, was something that we all agreed would be removed.
“In fact, I had a discussion with the president and showed him why it had to go. Because how can you have a capital budget of N200b for federal roads and then spend N2 Trillion on petroleum subsidy? This was a conversation I had with the president in 2021 when the subsidy thing started rising. He was convinced. We left. It changed. Everyone in the government agreed, and it changed.
“The second example I will give is this currency redesign. You have to understand the president. People are blaming the Governor of the Central Bank for the currency redesign, but No. You have to go back and look at the first outing of Buhari as president. He did this; the Buhari, Idiagbon regime changed our currency and did it in secrecy with a view to catching those that are stashing away illicit funds.
“It is a very good intention. The president has his right. But doing it at this time within the allotted time does not make any political or economic sense.”
It will be recalled that El-Rufai had in the not too distant past remained one of the many vocal voices against Tinubu, using his supposed godfatherism attributes to attack his ambition.
In 2019, while the party was in the middle of plans to return Tinubu to power, El-Rufai attacked Tinubu in a speech he titled Ending Godfatherism in Lagos and many other verbal abuses. The attack drew the ilk of many political watches including Senator Shehu Sani and a pan-Yoruba socio-cultural organisation, Omoluwabi Movement.
In their reaction, the group, in a statement issued to journalists in Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital, by the Publicity Secretary of the state chapter, Miss Idowu Ogundola, described El-rufai’s comment as a mere “idle talk of a frustrated political expansionist.”
They said El-Rufai should not be taken seriously as he is a well-known “genuflecting opportunist, who will do anything, especially his renowned genuflecting prowess, to achieve his ulterior motive, and who will abandon his benefactor immediately he achieves his pecuniary aim.
“Our attention has been drawn to the reported remarks of the governor of Kaduna State on ‘ending godfatherism in Lagos’. We therefore urge all well-meaning Omoluwabi to disregard the comment as a “circumstantial idle talk at a dinner by an evasive governor, who realising his inability to give good account of his crisis-ridden governance of his state, chose to launch an indirect and uncultured attack on an iconic Omoluwabi and pillar of democracy and progressive politics in Africa. It is a divisive and diversionary attempt to escape from giving account on his turbulent and most controversial administration in the annals of Kaduna State.
“It is on record that El-rufai has moved from one god-father to the other; from Chief Olusegun Obasanjo to Alhaji Atiku Abubakar and now President Muhammadu Buhari. As soon as he gets what he wants, he moves on to the next milk-shop. He succeeded in his renowned opportunism because only a stone-hearted man will not want to listen to a genuflecting-midget.”
“We wish to join in warning President Buhari to be wary of the man with a gargantuan ambition and to call him to order. His outburst is understandable as his political expansionist voyage of imposing his bookkeeper on the people of Ogun State was checkmated by the members of the APC in Ogun State at the party governorship primary held last year.”
In another development, Senator representing Kaduna Central, Comrade Shehu Sani said El-Rufai’s comment was on how to unhorse Bola Ahmed Tinubu as godfather of Lagos politics was for three reasons. One is to provoke the Asiwaju to a new phase of internal war within the APC, which will eliminate him from the sphere of President Muhammadu Buhari and turn him into an adversary. The second reason for the act of provocation against Asiwaju is that there is a calculated plot to deny the Southwest or even the Southern part of the country rotation of power in 2023. And the best way to ensure that that materialize is, by getting into fisticuffs, into political combat between the Northern top ranks of the APC and the Southwestern top ranks of the party. There is a school of thought in the North among the ruling political elites that are close to President, that even without the votes of the Southwest, that the North can still produce the president in 2023. And as such, the attack on Tinubu is a trigger to begin realization of that.
While the third reason for the attack on Tinubu was simply to send a message that they are prepared to fight anybody for this 2023 and for his own personal ambition.
Sani added: “I told Asiwaju and Oshiomhole that el-Rufai would fight three people when he gets re elected. He will fight Asiwju, Adams Oshiomhole and Buhari; and now by being elected, he has got what he wants. The time he will go after Buhari that will be when he is clear he doesn’t have a case in court again. When he is out of the litigation challenging his election, then that will be the time he is going to go after the three of them. He is not known to be a person with permanent loyalty. His attachment to Buhari is for political survival and Self-preservation. It is about protecting himself. It is about consolidating himself because he has come to understand Buhari’s popularity, his footprint and Buhari’s inroads into the hearts of the Northern masses.”
Today, El-Rufai has reunited with Tinubu, and joined in the fight against Buhari, who is categorised among the Aso Rock cabal. Stakeholders said with the political hegemony of Buhari coming to an end, El-Rufai is desirous of clutching another tree to remain politically relevant, and so the civil war in the ruling party continues to heighten
A source, who spoke to The Boss via anonymous opined “Please ask for us why is ELRUFAI so afraid of ATIKU becoming president. Is he afraid of the Shiites killing he did on the head of PMB? When did ASIWAJU suddenly become so important to ELRUFAI than ATIKU who brought him into the limelight. Is he afraid of ATIKU, because of like revenge. Please tell him ATIKU is not like them in APC. ATIKU will use all good people in his Govt. Internet does not forget all the bad things ELRUFAI and RIBADU said about ASIWAJU in the past. But today ASIWAJU is their horse to…”
The battle line in the APC was drawn, according to analysts, in Abeokuta, Ogun State, when in a speech by Tinubu, x-rayed the journey of Buhari, punctuated every statement with how he singlehandedly brought him out of retirement and made him president after failing in the quest on three different occasions, including crying on national television.
“If not for me that stood solidly behind Buhari and encouraged him to go ahead, he could not have become president,” he said.
“Since his assumption of power, I never took ministerial position, begged him for any contract or loan.
“All I am saying is that it is the turn of the Yoruba speaking people to become president and within the yoruba people, it is my turn.
“I have adopted and protected many political children, but in the face of danger, one has to first protect himself.
“I have served enough. I do not want to become history. It is my turn to become president. It is a matter of right for me.
“Bring it on,” he said.
An APC faction had frowned at Tinubu’s entitlement mentality, and the manner at which he eventually won the presidential primary, claiming that a lot of money exchanged hands. Consequently, some of the losers of the primary election has distanced themselves from the presidential campaign including the runner up,, Rotimi Amaechi, Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, who was originally nominated by the party as its flag bearer. Ever since, the civil war raged, and Tinubu and his foot soldiers have ignited the fire unendingly’.
In his quest for revenge, Tinubu settled for a Muslim, former governor of Borno State, Kashim Shettima, as running mate, and used the failures of the Buhari administration as campaign strength thereby putting a division between Buhari’s administration and the campaign. In the same way, key officers of the party including former Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara, and former Secretary to the Federal Government, Babachir Lawal, left for the PDP and Labour Party respectively.
Antan Producing Appoints Sagiru Jajere As Managing Director
Antan Producing Limited, a fully owned subsidiary of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited, with responsibility for the operation of OMLs 123, 124, 126 and 137 taken over from Addax Petroleum, has appointed Engineer Sagiru Jajere as its new Managing Director.
A statement from the company described Jajere as a seasoned professional, who has paid his dues in the up and down stream of the oil and gas sector, adding that his outstanding performance, deep theoretical and practical understanding of the industry has made it easier for him to rise through the ranks to his present position.
The statement further described the new managing director as follows:
Engr Sagiru Jajere FNSE, MASCE was born and brought up in Potiskum town of Yobe State. He started his early education at Damboa Primary School, Potiskum and from there he proceeded to Government Science Secondary School, Potiskum, also in Yobe State.
After completing his secondary education, he proceeded to University of Maiduguri, Borno State, where he got his BSc in Civil Engineering. He also did his National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) at Osun State.
Upon completion of his NYSC, he worked briefly with the Federal Ministry of Works and Housing, Lagos, as Executive Engineer and later moved to National Engineering and Technical Company Limited, NETCO a subsidiary of the NNPC. After 13 years, he moved to the corporate headquarters to support the Local Content Drive under the GMD’s office.
Following the signing into law, the Nigerian Content Act in 2010, he was selected to form the implementation committee that successfully produced the implementation document for the NCDMB and was eventually seconded as one of the pioneer staff that set up the Board.
Engr. Jajere’s secondment ended after five years with the Board at Yenagoa, Bayelsa State and was deployed to Cost Engineering Division at the Corporate headquarters as Deputy Manager, Cost Estimating, and later promoted to Manager Value for Money and Cost Optimization. He contributed immensely to instituting Cost Estimating and Benchmarking of all NNPC projects.
His outstanding performance, deep theoretical and practical understanding of the petroleum industry, earned him a promotion to become the General Manager Capital Projects in the Engineering and Technical Division. In the year 2020 Engr. Jajere was transferred to National Investment Management Service, NAPIMS (Now NUIMS) to head the Production Shearing Contracts as General Manager PSC.
He also held various positions and worked in various sectors and committees of the NNPC and IOCs within and outside Nigeria, particularly with partner companies like Bechtel Corporation of USA, Kellogg Brown and Root and many others.
He attended various technical and managerial courses both in-country and abroad that greatly enhanced his working career.
Following the execution of the Transfer, Settlement and Exit Agreement (TSEA) dated November 1, 2022 between certain Addax Petroleum companies and Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited, Engineer Jajere led the NNPCL Transition team in the successful handover of OMLs 123, 124, 126 and 137 operations from Addax Petroleum to NNPCL. He was appointed Managing Director of Antan Producing Limited, that will be operating the oil assets taken over from Addax Petroleum.
Engineer Jajere is not a one-sided personality. He is a rounded gentleman who combines his love for work with his work for his community. He is often described as compassionate and affable. It is this his soft side that informed the conferment of the title of “Zanna Dujima of Fika” on him by the Emir of Fika, HRH Alhaji (Dr.) Muhammadu Ibn Abali Idrissa.
As Managing Director, Engineer Jajere is definitely the kind of technocrat needed to steer this new ship called Antan Producing Limited and lead the team to perform efficiently and profitably and ultimately, increase production and revenue to stakeholders.
We wish him the very best in this new endeavour.
