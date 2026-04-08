Trump Delays Iran’s Strike by 2-Weeks As Pakistani Leaders Intervene

The head of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) intelligence, Maj. Gen. Majid Khademi, was killed in airstrikes on Tehran on Monday, April 6, according to Iranian state media and Israeli officials.

The strikes were part of a broader wave of attacks carried out by Israel and the United States across Iran, which killed more than 25 people, The Associated Press reported.

Explosions were heard across Tehran for several hours, with thick smoke rising near Azadi Square after one strike hit the grounds of Sharif University of Technology.

Iran responded by launching missiles toward Israel and Gulf states, with impacts reported in the northern Israeli city of Haifa, where four people were killed, according to local authorities.

Air defense systems were activated in Kuwait, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates to intercept incoming missiles and drones.

The killing of Khademi marks one of the highest-profile Iranian military casualties since the start of the current escalation.

Israeli Defense Minister, Israel Katz, said the strikes would continue to target senior Iranian officials.

“Iran’s leaders live with a sense of being targeted…We will continue to hunt them down one by one,” Katz said.

Ceasefire efforts, Hormuz tensions

The escalation comes as mediators from Egypt, Pakistan, and Turkey proposed a 45-day ceasefire, including the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz, according to two regional officials cited by AP.

Neither Iran nor the United States has publicly responded to the proposal.

Meanwhile, US President, Donald Trump, has warned Tehran to reopen the strategic waterway, threatening further strikes on infrastructure if it fails to comply.

“Tuesday will be Power Plant Day… in Iran,” Trump wrote on social media.

Iranian officials rejected the ultimatum, with parliamentary Speaker Mohammad Bagher Qalibaf calling the threats “reckless.”

The Strait of Hormuz is a key global energy route through which about 20% of the world’s oil supply passes in peacetime.

Casualties rise across region

Iranian authorities said at least 15 people were killed in a strike near Eslamshahr, southwest of Tehran, while additional casualties were reported in Qom and other cities.

Three more people were killed in a residential strike in Tehran, according to state television.

Since the start of the conflict, more than 1,900 people have been killed in Iran, though official figures have not been updated in recent days.

Earlier, President Volodymyr Zelensky said that Russia has provided Iran with satellite intelligence on more than 50 Israeli energy grid targets to assist in ongoing strikes. The data shared by Moscow covers approximately 50 to 53 sites, all of which are part of Israel’s civilian infrastructure with no military purpose, Zelensky stated. He drew a direct parallel between these actions and Russia’s long-standing campaign against Ukraine’s power and water systems.