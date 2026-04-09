World
Trump Accuses Nigeria of Spreading Fake News on Iran Ceasefire Deal
US President, Donald Trump, has accused Nigeria of allegedly spreading misinformation regarding Iran’s response to his ceasefire announcement.
Speaking on social media, Trump linked the “fake news” to CNN, adding that it was “totally made up” while attributing its origin to a Nigerian site.
According to Trump, the Nigerian site is a fake news platform, and CNN has been ordered to withdraw the statement.
“No one can believe that fake news CNN put out a knowingly false and dangerous statement pretending it came from the upper levels of the Iranian government. It didn’t!
“It was totally made up and posted as a headline for the purpose of perhaps inflaming a very delicate situation.
“It was a new troublemaking site from Nigeria and CNN just got caught cheating – A very dangerous thing to do,” part of Trump’s post read.
Middle East
Again, Iran Blocks Strait of Hormuz, Alleges Ceasefire Violation
Iran, on Wednesday, shut the Strait of Hormuz following fresh Israeli strikes on Hezbollah targets in Lebanon, raising fears that a fragile ceasefire with the United States could collapse less than a day after it was reached.
The closure comes amid renewed hostilities that have cast doubt over efforts to halt more than a month of fighting. While both Iran and the United States had earlier declared victory after brokering the truce, fresh missile and drone attacks were reported across Iran and parts of the Gulf, alongside intensified Israeli bombardments in Lebanon.
In Beirut, Israeli strikes hit residential and commercial areas without prior warning, leaving at least multiple people dead and many others injured in what has been described as one of the deadliest days of the conflict.
Iranian state media confirmed the closure, with IRNA reporting that the move was taken “in the wake of Israel’s attacks on Lebanon.” The development has heightened concerns over the stability of the ceasefire agreement mediated by the United States.
Authorities in Iran also imposed strict controls on maritime movement in the strategic waterway. Ships near the strait were instructed to seek permission from Sepah, a special operations unit under the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps, before passage. A radio message cited by The Wall Street Journal warned that any vessel attempting to cross without approval “will be destroyed.”
Earlier in the day, Iran had indicated a willingness to reopen the strait during the proposed two-week ceasefire, noting this would be done with “coordination with Iran’s Armed Forces and with due consideration of technical limitations.” U.S. officials, meanwhile, said American forces could assist in managing ship traffic, although details remain unclear.
U.S. President Donald Trump also told ABC News he was open to a “joint venture” arrangement with Iran that would involve charging tolls for vessels passing through the strait.
However, reports of ceasefire breaches soon emerged. Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, who played a role in negotiating the agreement, said on X that violations had already been recorded, further deepening uncertainty over whether the truce will hold.
World
Trump Delays Iran’s Strike by 2-Weeks As Pakistani Leaders Intervene
President Donald Trump on Tuesday announced that, based on conversations with Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Field Marshal Asim Munir, he will delay the “bombing and attack of Iran” for two weeks.
Trump said the decision came after the leaders requested the U.S. “hold off the destructive force being sent tonight to Iran,” which the president previously threatened would start at 8 p.m. eastern time if a deal was not reached.
The president said the postponement is subject to the Islamic Republic of Iran agreeing to “the COMPLETE, IMMEDIATE, and SAFE OPENING of the Strait of Hormuz.”
“This will be a double sided CEASEFIRE!” Trump wrote in a Truth Social post. “The reason for doing so is that we have already met and exceeded all Military objectives, and are very far along with a definitive Agreement concerning Longterm PEACE with Iran, and PEACE in the Middle East.”
He added the administration received a 10-point proposal from Iran, and officials “believe it is a workable basis on which to negotiate.”
“Almost all of the various points of past contention have been agreed to between the United States and Iran, but a two week period will allow the Agreement to be finalized and consummated,” Trump wrote. “On behalf of the United States of America, as President, and also representing the Countries of the Middle East, it is an Honor to have this Longterm problem close to resolution.”
FoxNews
World
Iran’s Intelligence Chief Killed in US-Israeli Strikes
The head of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) intelligence, Maj. Gen. Majid Khademi, was killed in airstrikes on Tehran on Monday, April 6, according to Iranian state media and Israeli officials.
The strikes were part of a broader wave of attacks carried out by Israel and the United States across Iran, which killed more than 25 people, The Associated Press reported.
Explosions were heard across Tehran for several hours, with thick smoke rising near Azadi Square after one strike hit the grounds of Sharif University of Technology.
Iran responded by launching missiles toward Israel and Gulf states, with impacts reported in the northern Israeli city of Haifa, where four people were killed, according to local authorities.
Air defense systems were activated in Kuwait, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates to intercept incoming missiles and drones.
The killing of Khademi marks one of the highest-profile Iranian military casualties since the start of the current escalation.
Israeli Defense Minister, Israel Katz, said the strikes would continue to target senior Iranian officials.
“Iran’s leaders live with a sense of being targeted…We will continue to hunt them down one by one,” Katz said.
Ceasefire efforts, Hormuz tensions
The escalation comes as mediators from Egypt, Pakistan, and Turkey proposed a 45-day ceasefire, including the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz, according to two regional officials cited by AP.
Neither Iran nor the United States has publicly responded to the proposal.
Meanwhile, US President, Donald Trump, has warned Tehran to reopen the strategic waterway, threatening further strikes on infrastructure if it fails to comply.
“Tuesday will be Power Plant Day… in Iran,” Trump wrote on social media.
Iranian officials rejected the ultimatum, with parliamentary Speaker Mohammad Bagher Qalibaf calling the threats “reckless.”
The Strait of Hormuz is a key global energy route through which about 20% of the world’s oil supply passes in peacetime.
Casualties rise across region
Iranian authorities said at least 15 people were killed in a strike near Eslamshahr, southwest of Tehran, while additional casualties were reported in Qom and other cities.
Three more people were killed in a residential strike in Tehran, according to state television.
Since the start of the conflict, more than 1,900 people have been killed in Iran, though official figures have not been updated in recent days.
Earlier, President Volodymyr Zelensky said that Russia has provided Iran with satellite intelligence on more than 50 Israeli energy grid targets to assist in ongoing strikes. The data shared by Moscow covers approximately 50 to 53 sites, all of which are part of Israel’s civilian infrastructure with no military purpose, Zelensky stated. He drew a direct parallel between these actions and Russia’s long-standing campaign against Ukraine’s power and water systems.
Terrorists Kill Nigerian Brigadier-General – AFP Report
Again, Iran Blocks Strait of Hormuz, Alleges Ceasefire Violation
Why Tinubu Was Absent at Commissioning of Sanwo-Olu’s Projects in Lagos – Presidency
Koumagnon Family Pledges Unalloyed Support for Romuald Wadagni As President
Trump Accuses Nigeria of Spreading Fake News on Iran Ceasefire Deal
Benin Republic 2026: Romuald Wadagni, The President in Waiting
Why I Want to Be President – Romuald Wadagni
Effective Strategic Leadership: Resolving Nigeria’s Contemporary Challenges and Unlocking Inclusive Possibilities
The Oracle: The New Digital Colonialism: Navigating AI Policy Under Foreign Tech Dominance (Pt. 5)
‘ADC Membership Hits 500,000 after INEC Derecognition of Leadership’
The Ponnles Honour Parents With N150m Memorial Endowment at OAU
Evangelist Ebenezer Obey: Celebrating a Music Maestro at 84
Adding Value: Examine Yourself by Henry Ukazu
Sorrow, Tears, Love As Ex-Ovation Editor, Mike Effiong, Buries Wife, Kemi in Lagos
Trending
-
Opinion5 days ago
Effective Strategic Leadership: Resolving Nigeria’s Contemporary Challenges and Unlocking Inclusive Possibilities
-
The Oracle5 days ago
The Oracle: The New Digital Colonialism: Navigating AI Policy Under Foreign Tech Dominance (Pt. 5)
-
News4 days ago
‘ADC Membership Hits 500,000 after INEC Derecognition of Leadership’
-
Events5 days ago
The Ponnles Honour Parents With N150m Memorial Endowment at OAU
-
Boss Of The Week5 days ago
Evangelist Ebenezer Obey: Celebrating a Music Maestro at 84
-
Adding Value5 days ago
Adding Value: Examine Yourself by Henry Ukazu
-
Events5 days ago
Sorrow, Tears, Love As Ex-Ovation Editor, Mike Effiong, Buries Wife, Kemi in Lagos
-
Featured3 days ago
ADC Raises Alarm over INEC’s Plot to Prevent Party from Fielding Candidates