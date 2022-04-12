A Pandemic Treaty Cannot Leave Solidarity to Chance by John Dramani Mahama

By Eric Elezuo

Nigerian women are really doing the impossible. While the politicians are busy talking about 30 per cent affirmative as campaign slogans, the womenfolk are busy carving a niche for themselves as they are practically taking over the academic institutions, following the steps of the Professor Grace Alele-Williams, who lorded it over the prestigious University of Benin during the hay days of men superiority in every facet of existence. Prof Alele-Williams’ strides in the sands of academic have resonated among the women-folks of today, and coupled with the echoes of the Beijing Conference, the sky remains the limit of the women are set to do in our various campuses of higher learning.

As at today, the women can boast of heading tertiary institutions across the nation, both in the private and the public institutions, making them a toast, and sounding a note of warning to the men. Consequently we bring you the world of 10 amazons whose impacts in the academic environment have catapulted them to the zenith of their professions. Among these women are the Vice Chancellor of Kogi University, Professor Marietu Ohunene Tenuche; the Vice Chancellor of Chrisland, Professor (Mrs.) Chinedum Peace Babalola; Vice Chancellor of Michael and Cecilia Ibru University, Prof. (Mrs.) Ibiyinka Fuwape; Vice Chancellor of Federal University of Technology, Owerri, Professor (Mrs.) Nnenna Nnannaya Oti; Vice Chancellor of Federal University of Technology, Akure, Professor Adenike Temidayo Oladiji; Vice Chancellor of University of Lagos, Folasade Tolulope Ogunsola; Vice Chancellor of Lagos State University, Prof Ibiyemi Olatunji-Bello; Vice Chancellor of the University of Benin, Professor Lilian Imuetinyan Salami; Vice Chancellor of University of Calabar, Florence Banku Obi and Vice Chancellor of Fountain University, Osogbo, Prof. Olayinka Ramota Karim.

The following abridged analysis of the superwomen is as derived from their various schools’ webpage and/or wikipedia:

PROFESSOR MARIETU OHUNENE TENUCHE OF KOGI STATE UNIVERSITY

Professor Marietu Ohunene Tenuche, the Acting Vice Chancellor, was born on 29th September, 1959. She obtained her West African School Certificate from Government Girls Secondary School, Yola in 1976.

She obtained a University of Cambridge General Certificate in Education (G.C.E.) Advanced Level Certificate from the School of Basic Studies, Kwara State College of Technology (now Kwara State Polytechnic) Ilorin in1978.

Professor Tenuche graduated with a Bachelor of Science, Second Class (Upper Division), in Political Science, from the Ahmadu Bello University (ABU) Zaria, in 1981. She obtained her Master and Doctorate degrees from the same institution .

She started her career as a lecturer with Kwara State Polytechnic, Ilorin in 1982 where she was until 1992.

She was appointed Lecturer I in the Department of Political Science of the University at the inception of the institution in 2000. She rose through the ranks to become Professor of Political Science in 2011.

She had served as the Dean, Faculty of Social Sciences (2000-2006), Deputy Vice Chancellor, Academic (2004-2006, and 2008-2011) and Deputy Vice Chancellor, Administration (2011-2013).

Until her current appointment as Vice Chancellor, Professor Tenuche was the Dean, School of Postgraduate Studies and Chair, Committee of Deans and Directors.

The new Vice Chancellor has assessed senior academics for the positions of readers and professors for some universities across the country, including Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria; Bayero University, Kano; Nassarawa State University, Keffi, Benue State University, Makurdi, among others.

She has also served as external examiners to many universities, in addition to serving on panels for the accreditation of academic programmes in public and private universities in the six (6) geopolitical zones in Nigeria.

Professor Tenuche was a delegate, representing the North Central Geo-Political zone at the 2014 National Conference. She has attended conferences in and outside Nigeria, and served as professional adviser and consultant to the Federal Ministry of Environment and the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC).

She is a member of the Nigerian Political Science Association, and served on the national EXCO of the Association between 2008 and 2010.

Professor Tenuche has received several awards and honours, with the “Worthy Alumnus” award conferred on her by the Department of Political Science, ABU, Zaria, in 2018 as her most cherished.

She holds the traditional title of “OyinOiza” Ebira conferred on her by the Ohinoyi of Ebiraland, Alhaji (Dr) Ado Ibrahim, in 2003.

Her research interest is majorly on political economy and gender issues. She is married to Pharmacist Muhammed Tenuche, and the marriage is blessed with four children.

PROFESSOR CHINEDUM PEACE BABALOLA OF CHRISLAND UNIVERSITY

Professor (Mrs.) Chinedum Peace Babalola hails from the family of Sir Dr. Isaac Ebere & late Lady Adeline Anyabuike from Imo State, Nigeria. She is a Pharmacist, a distinguished Professor of Pharmaceutical Chemistry/Pharmacokinetics and the immediate past Dean of Faculty of Pharmacy, University of Ibadan. She attended University of Ife (now Obafemi Awolowo University – OAU) to obtain her Bachelor of Pharmacy (1983), M.Sc. (1987) and PhD (1997) in Pharmaceutical Chemistry (Pharmacokinetics option). She proceeded to University of British Columbia, Vancouver, Canada for a pre-doctoral fellowship between 1994 and 1995. She later obtained a Diploma in Advanced Industrial Pharmacy Training (IPAT) jointly from Kilimanjaro School of Pharmacy, Tanzania and Purdue University, USA. Professor Babalola became a registered pharmacist in 1984 and a registered public analyst (MIPAN) in 2001.

Professor Babalola started her teaching and research career in the Department of Pharmaceutical Chemistry, Faculty of Pharmacy, OAU, Ile-Ife in 1985 as a Junior Trainee Fellow, rose through the ranks and transferred her services to the University of Ibadan, in 1998 as a Senior Lecturer. She was promoted to grade of Associate Professor in 2003 and full Professor in 2006. By this promotion, she became the first female Pharmacist Professor in the University of Ibadan and the first female professor to deliver an inaugural lecture from Faculty of Pharmacy in 2011.

For over 30 years, Babalola has focused her research on pharmacokinetics/pharmacodynamics (PK/PD), pharmaceutical analysis, pharmacogenetics and bioethics as tools to study the disposition of several drugs (antimalarials, anti-microbials and other medicines) in Nigerians as a guide to optimizing therapy in Blacks. She has combined pharmacokinetics with pharmacodynamic principles in order to relate drug levels in the body to treatment outcome and thus, improve rational dosage regimen. Her research has revealed significant reduction in levels of some classes of anti-bacterials by some antimalarial drugs in human thus calling for urgent dose regimen adjustment.

She and co-authors reported the first pharmacogenetic study in sickle cell patients and healthy Nigerians using the prophylactic antimalarial drug, proguanil as a probe. Babalola is an experienced administrator and an agent of positive change. She has been Head of Department (first female) of Pharmaceutical Chemistry (2003-2005 and 2012 – 2013), and Director, General Studies Program (GSP) Unit, University of Ibadan, (2005-2010), where she introduced a new course called “Drugs and Mankind” and also brought several innovations including running malpractice-free processing of examinations which the university has adopted for the process of post-UTME till date.

Between 2013 and 2017, Babalola served two-tenures as the Seventh Dean of Faculty of Pharmacy, University of Ibadan; and again, the first female to occupy the distinguished position. As a Dean, two main items on her agenda were undergraduate program curriculum review (which was overdue by over 18 years) and a purpose-built Laboratory complex for the Faculty. These two feats she confidently and successfully initiated their processes with feasible end dates in view. Babalola was appointed as Head the Deans Forum established by Pharmaceutical Society of Nigeria (PSN) for all Pharmacy Schools in Nigeria from inception in 2014 till 2017 when her tenure as Dean expired. Professor Babalola is a recipient of over 20 fellowships, awards and grants all over the world including World Bank/NUC scholarship at University of British Columbia, Vancouver, Canada; DAAD German Exchange Fellowship at University of Jena, Germany; Research Scholar at Hartford Hospital, Connecticut, USA; MacArthur Fellowship at College of Pharmacy and Temple University, Philadelphia, USA; research grants by TWAS, MacArthur, NIH, WHO; UNIDO scholarship for Industrial Pharmacy Advanced Training (IPAT), grants/awards form pharmaceutical companies, and several travel/training awards. She has travelled wide for research and training activities. Due to her novel academic contributions, Prof Babalola became the first female pharmacist to be inducted as Fellow of Academy of Sciences (FAS) in 2011 (the highest scientific award in Nigeria), first female Nigerian to be inducted Fellow of African Academy of Sciences (FAAS) in 2013.

She has since been inducted as fellow of many other groups including Pharmaceutical Society of Nigeria (FPSN), West African Postgraduate College of Pharmacists (FPCPharm) and Fellow of Nigerian Academy of Pharmacists (FNAPharm).

Professor Chinedum Peace Babalola is married to a very supportive husband and charismatic minister of God’s word, Venerable Collins Olufemi Babalola, who has served God in several ministries and churches. He is presently the Vicar/Archdeacon of St Stephen’s Church Inalende, Ibadan in Ibadan Diocese. The union is blessed with three wonderful children.

PROF IBIYINKA FUWAPE OF MICHAEL AND CECILIA IBRU UNIVERSITY

Prof. (Mrs.) Ibiyinka Fuwape was born in Lagos State to the family of Mr. and Mrs. David Ademokun of Ogun State on 18th December, 1962. She had her primary school education at Reagan Memorial Baptist Girls Primary School, Yaba, Lagos. She also obtained her O’Level certificate with a division one grade in 1979 from the Methodist Girls High School, Yaba, Lagos. She proceeded to Queen’s College Yaba for her Higher School Certificate from 1979-1981. Prof. Fuwape holds a Bachelor of Science (B.Sc.) degree in Physics (First Class) from the University of Ibadan in 1984. She went on National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) from 1984-1985. She holds a Master of Science (M.Sc.) and Doctor of Philosophy (PhD) degree in 1986 and 1989 respectively from the same University of Ibadan. She was employed as an Assistant Lecturer in 1989 at the Federal University of Technology, Akure (FUTA) and rose through the ranks. She was promoted a Professor in October, 2003. She served FUTA in many capacities as Coordinator, Acting Head of Department, Head of Department of Physics for a period of nine years. She served as Dean, School of Sciences between 2011-2015 where she got the award of the best Dean of the year in 2012. She eventually became the Chairperson/member of many Committees and Boards of FUTA. She has been a member of the University Senate from 2003 to 2017. She acted as Chairman of Senate many times when she was made the Chairman, Committee of Deans during the 2014/2015 academic session. She is a member of the Governing Council of the Federal University of Technology, Akure, from 2012 to 2017. She also served as a member of Council of Ogun State (Moshood Abiola) Polytechnic Abeokuta from 2013 – 2016. She has successfully supervised many undergraduates, Masters and PhD students theses. She has been in the University system for over thirty-one (31) years. Prof. Fuwape was a visiting scholar at Ohio University Athens, Ohio, United States of America (USA) from 2007-2009. She was an Associate member of the Abdul Salam International Center for Theoretical Physics (ICTP) Trieste, Italy from 1996-2002 where she conducted research with reputable scientists. She is a fellow of the Schlumberger Faculty for the Future (FFTF). She has attended many scientific conferences at home and abroad. She has also organized many conferences at local, national and international levels. She mentors individuals including women into pursuing scientific disciplines and achieving excellence in life. She has published several papers in reputable journals both locally and internationally. Today, she is the second Vice-Chancellor of the Michael and Cecilia Ibru University. She is a Christian and she is happily married to Prof. Joseph Fuwape and blessed with children.

PROFESSOR NNENNA NNANNAYA OTI OF FEDERAL UNIVERSITY OF TECHNOLOGY, OWERRI

Professor (Mrs.) Nnenna Nnannaya Oti is from Afikpo, Ebonyi State. A highly seasoned, versatile and accomplished scholar, Nnenna is a Professor of Soil Science and Environmental Conservation, who was recently appointed the Deputy Vice-Chancellor (Academic), Federal University of Technology, Owerri (FUTO).

Prof. Nnenna Oti made a First Class Honours Degree in Soil Science, and has an M.Sc in Soil Microbiology/Biochemistry from the University of Nigeria Nsukka (UNN), before proceeding to the Katholieke Universitiet Leuven, Belgium, where she bagged a PGD (Distinction) in Irrigation Engineering. In 2002, Nnenna broke an unusual record when she won the NUC – Best PhD in Nigeria Award.

She transferred her services from UNN to FUTO 30 years ago. Her service in FUTO includes 3 cycles as the Head of Department of Soil Science and Technology; 4 years as Dean of Post Graduate School and Chairman, Committee of Deans. Her duties have also included membership of University Senate, joint Council/Senate Committees, Faculty and Departmental Boards and Chairmanship of several Committees.

A Fellow of the Soil Science Society of Nigeria, Prof. Nnenna Oti, is a Chartered Soil Scientist, Member Agricultural Society of Nigeria, Member Soil Science Society of America, Member Crop Science Society of America and Member Agronomy Society of America and a host of others.

With over 70 peer-reviewed national and international publications, Nnenna has also delivered over 100 invited papers at local, national and international platforms on Gender Issues, Youth Empowerment, National Development, Good Governance and Leadership. This responsible union advocate is driven by her passion to create a just and fair world for all.

She is a Team Leader and active member of a number of research teams, including the latest World Bank Centre of Excellence, FUTO CEs-PESS (Centre of Excellence in Sustainable Procurement, Environment and Social Standards) worth millions of Dollars in 2019, the European Economic Commission Linkage Research Trust to Develop Sustainable Supplementary Irrigation Farming Systems for the Derived Savannah Zones of Nigeria, at the University of Nigeria, Nsukka worth millions of Euros, in 1986 etc.

In the course of her scholarship, Nnenna Oti has won the Federal Government Merit Award; Best Graduating Student Faculty of Agriculture, UNN prize; U.A.C of Nigeria prize for Best Student in Agriculture and Best Graduating Student, Department of Soil Science Prize all in 1982. In 1986 she won the European Economic Community Scholarship (EEC) for Developing Countries to Study in Katholieke Universiteit, Leuven, Belgium and a World Bank Grant for Overseas Development of Academic Staff in Nigeria in 1995. She crowned it all with the NUC – Best PhD Award in Nigeria 2002.

She was a Visiting Scholar at The Ohio State University, USA, 1996-1997; a Visiting Professor at Michael Okpara University of Agriculture Umudike, Abia State (2013-2015) and an Adjunct Professor Imo State University from 2009-2020. As a Distinguished Delegate to the 2014 National Conference, Prof. Oti has helped to develop the blueprint of a great Nigeria. She has also served as a Resource Professor/Consultant to several Ministries, Departments and Agencies of the Federal Government of Nigeria.

Mrs Nnenna Oti has received commendation letters from different Vice-Chancellors (1) “… for positively projecting the image of FUTO in the National Arena by her excellent academic records … (2009)”; (2) “… for her excellent performance as the Chairman of Gender Policy Committee … (2011)” and (3) “… for her Efforts and Positive Contributions to the Nigerian Society… (2013)”. Nnenna has served the Academic Staff Union of Nigerian Universities (ASSU) in various active capacities, finally becoming the ONLY female member (in a 31-member team) for ASUU/ FGN Negotiating Team (2006-2009).

Prof. Nnenna Oti is driven by excellence, passion for positive impact and love for humanity. A good team player, with a very friendly disposition, Nnenna sees every obstacle as an opportunity to move ahead. She enjoys robust health through her daily exercise regimen of jogging 10 km, yoga, flexibility and bodybuilding training!

She is a Christian who firmly believes in family values, truth, honesty, integrity, forgiveness, humility, loyalty and hard work. She is married with 3 adult children. THE ONLY LIFE WORTH LIVING IS THE LIFE OF SERVICE TO HUMANITY!

PROFESSOR ADENIKE TEMIDAYO OLADIJI OF FEDERAL UNIVERSITY OF TECHNOLOGY, AKURE

Professor Adenike Temidayo Oladiji was born on 27th April, 1968. She attended Christ Anglican School, Ijomu-Oro, Iludun Oro Nursery and Primary School between 1972 and 1977 and St. Claire’s Anglican Grammar School, Offa from 1977 to 1982, all in Kwara State, for her secondary education. She holds a B.Sc Biochemistry, Second Class Upper Division Degree from the University of Ilorin, 1988, MSc. Biochemistry, University of Ilorin, 1991 and Doctor of Philosophy Degree in Biochemistry from the University of Ilorin, 1997. She joined the services of the University of Ilorin in July 1992 as Assistant Lecturer and was appointed a Professor in September 2011.

She has over 29 years of continuous service in the university system. She has held various positions and served on almost all University Committees as Chairman and Member. She has also served in various capacities including Head of Department; Sub Dean of Faculty; Deputy Director, Center for International Education; Director, Center for Research and Development and In-House Training; Director, Central Research Laboratory; Dean, School Of Basic Medical Sciences (Kwara State University); Dean, School of Life Sciences and Member, Governing Council, Federal Polytechnic, Nasarawa and Crown Hill University, Eiyenkorin, Ilorin.

A prolific reseacher with over 100 publications, Professor Oladiji has won many distinctions and awards which include University’s Merit Award, Certificate of Merit and scholarships among others. She is a Fellow of the Nigerian Academy of Science and Fellow, Nigerian Society for Biochemistry and Molecular Biology. She has served as Member of various Scienctific Committees at the National Universities Commission, NUC, Tertiary Education Fund, TetFund and has been an external examiner in over 20 Universities in Nigeria and outside the country. She is a Member of Professional Bodies such as the West Africa Research and Innovation Management (WARIMA), American Society of Nutrition, Organization for Women in Science for Developing World (OSWD), Science Association of Nigeria and Nigerian Society for Experimental Biology.

She is happily married and blessed with children.

PROF. FOLASADE TOLULOPE OGUNSOLA OF UNIVERSITY OF LAGOS

Folasade Tolulope Ogunsola (born 1958) is a Nigerian professor of medical microbiology, and the Vice-Chancellor of the University of Lagos. She specializes in disease control, particularly HIV/AIDS. Ogunsola was provost of College of Medicine, University of Lagos and is reputed as being the first woman to occupy the position. She was also the Deputy Vice Chancellor (Development Services) of the institution between 2017 and 2021. She was acting vice chancellor of the University of Lagos for a short period in 2020 when the University was plunged into crisis as a result of the removal of the Vice Chancellor by the University Council.

Ogunsola was raised in University of Ibadan where her father, Akin Mabogunje lectured. As a child, she mimicked medical practitioners by using dolls as patients, while offering medical care to them. She attended Queen’s College, Lagos. Between 1974 and 1982, she obtained her first degree from University of Ife and a master’s degree from College of Medicine, University of Lagos, then proceeded for her doctorate at University of Wales between 1992 and 1997.

Ogunsola was Acting Vice Chancellor of the University of Lagos for a short period in 2020 when the University was plunged into crisis as a result of the removal of the Vice Chancellor by the University Council. She was also the Deputy Vice-Chancellor (Development Services) of the University, a position she previously occupied before ascending to the institution’s Acting Vice Chancellorship. Before being the deputy vice-chancellor, she was the provost of the College of Medicine, University of Lagos. Her research areas have been centred on the regulation and management of viral diseases, particularly HIV. She is the principal investigator at the AIDS Prevention Initiative in Nigeria (APIN) at the University of Lagos. She has also been the chairman of the Infection Control Committee of Lagos University Teaching Hospital. Additionally, she is the chairman of the National Association of Colleges of Medicine in Nigeria.

In 2018, she expressed concern on disease prevention and control in Nigeria. She identified poor hygiene and overuse of antibiotics as practices that foster antimicrobial-drug resistance. Providing a solution, she maintained that “sustained Infection Prevention and Control (IPC) infrastructure and programs should be built around a set of core components which includes guidelines, training, surveillance, multimodal strategies for implementing IPC, monitoring and evaluation among others”. Speaking during a session with the media, she explained that the solution to reducing the 58% unemployment rate was for Nigerian graduates to begin innovating ideas that will enhance human life. She also noted that knowledge in itself isn’t sufficient, but its application in an appropriate manner to better mankind and enhance livelihood of others is what youths should be concerned about.

She was a founding member of the Nigerian Society for Infection control in 1998 and is also a member of the Global Infection Prevention and control Network.

She was elected as the acting vice chancellor of University of Lagos on 24 August 2020, by the university’s senate following a crisis between the pro-chancellor, Mr. Wale Babalakin and the vice-chancellor, Prof. Oluwatoyin Ogundipe. She became the first woman to be vice-chancellor in the university’s history.

PROF IBIYEMI OLATUNJI-BELLO OF LAGOS STATE UNIVERSITY

Prof Ibiyemi Olatunji-Bello was “born in Lagos on April 23, 1964. She had her primary education at Anglican Girls Primary School, Surulere, from 1970 to 1974 and her secondary education at Lagos Anglican Girls Grammar School, Surulere, between 1974 and 1979.

“Prof. Ibiyemi Olatunji-Bello then proceeded to Methodist Girls High School, Yaba, and Lagos State College of Science and Technology, Ikosi Campus where she did her ‘A’ level in 1982.

“For her university education, she attended the University of Ibadan from 1982 to 1985 where she bagged a B.Sc (Hons) in Physiology. In 1987, at the University of Lagos, she was awarded M.Sc (Physiology). In 1998, she was awarded a PhD in Physiology, also at the University of Lagos after attending a 6-month research training in the University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio in the US in 1994.

“She rose through the ranks from Assistant Lecturer (1988-1991), Lecturer II between 1991 and 1996, Lecturer I from 1996 to 1999, Senior Lecturer (1999 – 2005), Associate Professor between 2005 and October 1st 2007, all in the College of Medicine of the University of Lagos, Idi-Araba.

“She assumed duty as the First Professor of Physiology in Lagos State University College of Medicine on 2nd of October, 2007.

“On 22nd December 2008, she was elected the Deputy Vice-Chancellor for a period of two years and re-elected, for a second term in 2010.

“She was until recently, the Director, Lagos State University Directorate of Advancement.”

The new VC is a member of the National Institute and holds a Fellowship Award of the Physiological Society of Nigeria. She was also appointed a Fellow of the Environmental Toxicology and Pollution Mitigation in the year 2019.

Olatunji-Bello is the wife of Lagos State’s Commissioner for Environment and Water Resources, Tunji Bello.

With her appointment, Olatunji-Bello joined the league of female vice-chancellors in the country like Prof Lilian Salami of the University of Benin, Prof Florence Obi of the University of Calabar, amongst others; who team up with their male colleagues to push the frontiers of higher learning and innovation forward in the 21st century.

PROFESSOR LILIAN IMUETINYAN SALAMI OF UNIVERSITY OF BENIN

Professor Lilian Imuetinyan Salami was born on the 8th of August 1956 to the family of Late Benjamin Idemudia Emovon and Mrs. Alice Omoariagbon both from Obadan Community in Uhunmwode Local government Area of the Benin Kingdom. She attended Baptist High School and Itohan Girls Grammar School both in Benin /city from 1969 – 1975. Thereafter, she gained admission into the North Dakota Universisty in Fargo, North Dakota, USA, where she obtained a BSc degree in Home Economics in 1979. She subsequently obtained a Master of Science degree in Nutrition from the same University in 1982.

Professor Salami returned to Nigeria to observe her National Youth Service (NYSC) in 1982 and proceeded to obtain her PhD degree in Human Nutrition at the University of Nigeria, Nsukka in 1991. Due to her passion for education, she studied for and was awarded a Post Graduate Diploma in Education by the University of Benin in 2001 and a Postdoctoral degree in Tourism and Hospitality, this time from the Vaal University of Technology, Vanderbijlpark, South Africa in 2005. This highly productive Academic started her career as Research Assistant in North Dakota State University, Fargo, North Dakota, United States of America, in 1979. Subsequently, she returned to Nigeria and was employed as Assistant Lecturer by the ObafemiAwolowo University, Ile-Ife, in Oyo State, Nigeria. Thereafter, she proceeded to the Ramat Polytechnic, Maiduguri, Borno State, Nigeria, and later to the University of Maiduguri, Maiduguri, Borno State, Nigeria where she rose to the position of Senior Lecturer in 1994. She returned to the University of Benin in 1994. She rose to become a Professor in 2005. Prof. Lilian Imuetinyan Salami is hardworking, Purposeful and result-oriented. In recognition of her attributes, she has been appointed to several positions of trust and responsibility in the University of Benin. They include: Unit Coordinator (Home Economics) 1996, 1998-2004. Head, Department of Vocational and Technical Education, (1996-1998). Member of the University Senate, (1996-1998, 2005-2016). Director, General Studies, (2009-2011). Director, Part-Time Programmes, (2011-2014). Chairman, Integrated Enterprises, (2011). Hall Warden, Ekehuan Residence Hall Member, Governing Council, (Representing Senate) (2012-2016) Dean, Faculty of Education, (2014-2016). It is worthy of note that Professor Salami is the first female Professor and first female Dean in the Faculty of Education, University of Benin. At the commencement of her second term as Dean of the faculty of Education, Professor Salami was on the 1st of August 2016, appointed by the Federal Government as the Director General/Chief Executive of the National Institute for Educational Planning and Administration (NIEPA, NIGERIA) Ondo State; a parastatal of the Federal Ministry of Education. Her excellent performance in transforming NIEPA has attracted the attention of the host community and other persons. Three years into her appointment as Director-General/CE, she was on the 26th of October, 2019 appointed as the tenth substantive Vice-Chancellor of the University of Benin by the University’s Governing Council after a credible and transparent interview process. She has served as editor, co-editor and consulting editor to many journals both nationally and internationally. She has been keynote Address Presenter in numerous conferences including the 2017Ondo State Education summit, 14th International Nutrition conference in Calabar, 2nd National Home economics Conference in Abakiliki, 5th National Vocational and Technical Educators’ conference in Uyo and 5th Biennial Home economics Research Association of Ghana, Winneba, 2019, Benin women Conference amongst others. On the 30th of August, 2018, Professor Salami presented her inaugural lecture titled “If the scientist don’t know, how can I? Is it a case of too much information”? Which was the 206th inaugural lecture series of the University of Benin. This, as it were, marked a turning point in the career of this multi- disciplinary and erudite Scholar. Professor Salami is a fellow of the International Federation of Home Economics (IFHE),Nutrition society of Nigeria (NSN) and Home Economics Professional Association of Nigeria (HEPAN). She was the pioneer president of Home Economics Teachers’ Association of Edo State and a steering member of Home Economics Council of Nigeria. She was also a pioneer member of African Nutrition leadership programme, South Africa.

FLORENCE BANKU OBI OF UNIVERSITY OF CALABAR

Florence Banku Obi is a Nigerian academic, author and a professor of special education. She is the 11th substantive vice-chancellor of University of Calabar and the first female vice-chancellor since the inception of the institution. After her appointment as the new VC, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege who chairs the Senate Adhoc Committee on Constitution Review, described Prof. Obi as “an astute educational icon.” She was previously the deputy vice-chancellor, academics and commissioner for women affairs in Cross River State. She was a candidate in the 2015 VC election but was not elected until 2020 when she became the first woman to be elected. In 2007, she served as the social development and member of the executive council, Cross River State.

Obi is from Bansan–Osokom, Boki Local Government Area of Cross River State. She started her education at St Bridget’s Primary School, Ogep Osokom, Boki, Cross River State where she got her F.S.LC, graduating in 1969, she moved to St Thomas’s Teachers Training College, Ogoja, Cross River State, where she graduated in 1983. She obtained her degree in special education at University of Calabar. In 1990, she got her MEd in special education,l at the same institution. She moved to the Jordanhill College where she obtained a PGCEE in 1993. In 2002, she finished her PhD in psychology of education, University of Calabar.

In 1990, Obi started her academic career as an assistant lecturer at the Institute of Education, University of Calabar. In 1992, she won a six-month postgraduate scholarship to Jordan-Hill College of Education, under the World University Service (WUS), World-Wide Fund for Nature (WWF) and the Nigerian Conservation Foundation (NCF) during an interview for staff of the Institute of Education.

After the scholarship offer, she was placed in charge of the WWF/NCF funded schools and community education programmes. In 2007, she became a professor of special needs education.

Obi is married with four children and six grandchildren.

PROF. OLAYINKA RAMOTA KARIM OF FOUNTAIN UNIVERSITY OSOGBO

Karim Olayinka Ramota is a native of Ijebu Ode, Ogun state. She is a Professor in the Department of Home Economics and Food Science, University of Ilorin, Kwara State. and has a Ph.D. and B.Sc. in Food Science & Technology from the Federal University of Agriculture, Abeokuta. As a NASFAT Muslim, Ramota believes that interreligious dialogue and mediation is important in increasing her skills and knowledge in her service to humanity.

The great achievement of the pioneer Fellows of this program and their enormous contributions to peacebuilding endears her to apply for this program. She is confident that a Fellowship program in interreligious dialogue and mediation will enlighten her on the processes and methods needed for preventing and mitigating conflicts, as well as contributing to sustainable peace in her immediate community.