Friday Sermon: Al-Aqsa Mosque: Its Significance for Islam

By Babatunde Jose

The problem of Israel and Palestine erupted again recently; as if it ever went away. This time the Israeli forces have laid siege to Islam’s third holiest site, and locked worshipers inside the mosque in what has been described as the most intolerable desecration of Islam in modern times.

This is coming not only during the month of Ramadan, Islam’s holiest month, but also at a site regarded by all Muslims as the religion’s 3rd holiest piece of real estate, Jerusalem and the Al Aqsa Mosque.

The Temple Mount on which the Al-Aqsa Mosque stands is the holiest site in Judaism and is the place Jews turn towards during prayer. It is a place revered with extreme sanctity.

Among Muslims, the Mount is the site of one of the three Sacred Mosques, the holiest sites in Islam. Revered as the Noble Sanctuary, the location of Muhammad’s journey to Jerusalem and Ascension to heaven, the site is also associated with the Jewish biblical prophets who are also venerated in Islam.

Umayyad Caliphs commissioned the construction of the al-Aqsa Mosque and Dome of the Rock on the site. The Dome was completed in 692 CE, making it one of the oldest extant Islamic structures in the world. The Al Aqsa Mosque rests on the Mount, facing Mecca.

Considering the dual claims of Judaism and Islam, it is one of the most contested religious sites in the world. Since the Crusades, the Muslim community of Jerusalem has managed the site through the Jerusalem Islamic Waqf.

In the twelfth year of his mission, the Prophet made his night journey from Mecca to Jerusalem, and thence to heaven. His journey, known in history as Miraj (Ascension). It was at this time that Allah ordered the Muslims to pray the five daily prayers.

Almighty Allah has said: Glorified (and Exalted) be He (Allah) above all that (evil) they associate with Him, Who took His slave Muhammad for a journey by night from AlMasjid-al-Haram (at Makka) to the farthest mosque (in Jerusalem), the neighborhood whereof We have blessed, in order that We might show him (Muhammad) of Our Ayat (proofs, evidences, lessons, signs, etc.). Verily He is the All-Hearer, the All-Seer.” (Quran 17:1).

The Prophet himself described his Night Journey saying: “While I was lying in Al-Hatim or Al-Hijr, suddenly someone came to me and cut my body open from here to here.” “He then took out my heart. Then a gold tray of Belief was brought to me and my heart was washed and was filled (with Belief) and then returned to its original place. “

“Then a white animal which was smaller than a mule and bigger than a donkey was brought to me.” The Prophet said: ‘The animal’s step (was so wide that it) reached the farthest point within the reach of the animal’s sight. I was carried on it, and Gabriel set out with me till we reached the nearest heaven.”

“When he asked for the gate to be opened, it was asked, ‘Who is it?’ Gabriel answered, ‘Gabriel.’ It was asked, ‘Who is accompanying you?’ Gabriel replied, ‘Muhammad.’ It was asked, ‘Has Muhammad been called?’ Gabriel replied in the affirmative. Then it was said, ‘He is welcomed. What an excellent visit his is!’ The gate was opened, and when I went over the first heaven, I saw Adam there. Gabriel said (to me): ‘This is your father, Adam; pay him your greetings.’ So I greeted him and he returned the greeting to me and said: ‘You are welcomed, O pious son and pious Prophet.’

‘Then Gabriel ascended with me till we reached the second heaven. Gabriel asked for the gate to be opened. It was asked: ‘Who is it?’ Gabriel answered: ‘Gabriel.’ It was asked: ‘Who is accompanying you?’ Gabriel replied, ‘Muhammad.’ It was asked: ‘Has he been called?’ Gabriel answered in the affirmative. Then it was said: ‘He is welcomed. What an excellent visit his is!’ The gate was opened. “When I went over the second heaven, there I saw John (Yahya) and Jesus (Isa), who were cousins of each other. Gabriel said (to me): ‘These are John and Jesus; pay them your greetings.’ So I greeted them and both of them returned my greetings to me and said, ‘You are welcomed, O pious brother and pious Prophet.’

Then Gabriel ascended with me to the third heaven and asked for its gate to be opened. It was asked: ‘Who is it?’ Gabriel replied: ‘Gabriel.’ It was asked: ‘Who is accompanying you?’ Gabriel replied, ‘Muhammad.’ It was asked: ‘Has he been called?’ Gabriel replied in the affirmative. Then it was said: ‘He is welcomed, what an excellent visit his is!’ The gate was opened, and when I went over the third heaven there I saw Joseph (Yusuf). Gabriel said (to me): ‘This is Joseph; pay him your greetings.’ So I greeted him and he returned the greeting to me and said: ‘You are welcomed, O pious brother and pious Prophet.’

Then Gabriel ascended with me to the fourth heaven and asked for its gate to be opened. It was asked: ‘Who is it?’ Gabriel replied, ‘Gabriel’ It was asked: ‘Who is accompanying you?’ Gabriel replied: ‘Muhammad.’ It was asked: ‘Has he been called?’ Gabriel replied in the affirmative. Then it was said: ‘He is welcomed, what an excellent visit his is!’ “The gate was opened, and when I went over the fourth heaven, there I saw Enoch (Idris). Gabriel said (to me): This is Enoch; pay him your greetings.’ So I greeted him and he returned the greeting to me and said: ‘You are welcomed, O pious brother and pious Prophet.’

Then Gabriel ascended with me to the fifth heaven and asked for its gate to be opened. It was asked: ‘Who is it?’ Gabriel replied: ‘Gabriel.’ It was asked: ‘Who is accompanying you?’ Gabriel replied: ‘Muhammad.’ It was asked: ‘Has he been called?’ Gabriel replied in the affirmative. Then it was said: “He is welcomed, what an excellent visit his is! So when I went over the fifth heaven, there I saw Aaron (Harun), Gabriel said (to me): ‘This is Aaron; pay him your greetings.’ I greeted him and he returned the greeting to me and said: ‘You are welcomed, O pious brother and pious Prophet.’

Then Gabriel ascended with me to the sixth heaven and asked for its gate to be opened. It was asked: ‘Who is it?’ Gabriel replied, ‘Gabriel.’ It was asked: ‘Who is accompanying you?’ Gabriel replied: ‘Muhammad.’ It was asked: ‘Has he been called?’ Gabriel replied in the affirmative. It was said: ‘He is welcomed. What an excellent visit his is!’ “When I went (over the sixth heaven), there I saw Moses (Musa). Gabriel said (to me): ‘This is Moses; pay him your greeting. So I greeted him and he returned the greetings to me and said: ‘You are welcomed, O pious brother and pious Prophet.’ When I left him (i.e. Moses) he wept. Someone asked him: ‘What makes you weep?’ Moses said: ‘I weep because after me there has been sent (as Prophet) a young man whose followers will enter Paradise in greater numbers than my followers.’

Then Gabriel ascended with me to the seventh heaven and asked for its gate to be opened. It was asked: ‘Who is it?’ Gabriel replied: ‘Gabriel.’ It was asked: ‘Who is accompanying you?’ Gabriel replied: ‘Muhammad.’ It was asked: ‘Has he been called?’ Gabriel replied in the affirmative. Then it was said: ‘He is welcomed. What an excellent visit his is!’ “So, when I went (over the seventh heaven), there I saw Abraham (Ibrahim). Gabriel said (to me): This is your father; pay your greetings to him.’ So, I greeted him and he returned the greetings to me and said: ‘You are welcomed, O pious son and pious Prophet.’

Then I was made to ascend to Sidrat-ul-Muntaha (i.e., the Lote Tree of the utmost boundary). Behold! Its fruits were like the jars of Hajr (i.e. a place near Medina) and its leaves were as big as the ears of elephants. Gabriel said: ‘This is the Lote Tree of the utmost boundary.’ Behold! There ran four rivers; two were hidden and two were visible, I asked: ‘What are these two kinds of rivers, O Gabriel?’ He replied: ‘As for the hidden rivers, they are two rivers in Paradise and the visible rivers are the Nile and the Euphrates.’

‘Then Al-Bait-ul-Mamur (i.e. the Sacred House) was shown to me and a container full of wine and another full of milk and a third full of honey were brought to me. I took the milk. Gabriel remarked: ‘This is the Islamic religion which you and your followers are following.’

Then the prayers were enjoined on me: they were fifty prayers a day. When I returned, I passed by Moses, who asked (me): ‘What have you been ordered to do?’ I replied: ‘I have been ordered to offer fifty prayers a day.’ Moses said: ‘Your followers cannot bear fifty prayers a day, and by Allah I have tested people before you, and I have tried my level best with Bani Israel (in vain). Go back to your Lord and ask for reduction to lessen your followers’ burden.’

So, I went back, and Allah reduced ten prayers for me. Then again, I came to Moses, but he repeated the same as he had said before. Then again, I went back to Allah, and He reduced ten more prayers.

When I came back to Moses, he said the same. I went back to Allah, and He ordered me to observe ten prayers a day. When I came back to Moses, he repeated the same advice, so I went back to Allah and was ordered to observe five prayers a day.’

“When I came back to Moses, he said: ‘What have you been ordered?’ I replied: ‘I have been ordered to observe five prayers a day.’ He said: ‘Your followers cannot bear five prayers a day, and no doubt, I have got an experience of the people before you, and I have tried my level best with Bani Israel, so go back to your Lord and ask for reduction to lessen your followers’ burden.’ I said: ‘I have requested so much of my Lord that I feel ashamed, but I am satisfied now and surrender to Allah’s Order.’ When I left, I heard a voice saying: ‘I have passed My order and have lessened the burden of My worshippers.”‘

All these happened during the month of Ramadan and at the site of the Dome of the Rock, on the Temple Mount, hence the significance of the Al-Aqsa Mosque. May Allah make it easy for us and protect our brothers in Palestine.

Barka Juma’at and Ramadan Kareem.