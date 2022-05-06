Islam
Friday Sermon: Shayatin: Season of the Evil Men
By Babatunde Jose
They are here again. We have entered another season of evil men jostling for elective offices, throwing stolen money all over the place, making the same promises they serially broke in the past and presenting themselves as the best thing that ever happened since the discovery of strawberry ice cream. Unfortunately , they hoodwink the people and that is why we are today in this state of underdevelopment.
Shayāṭīn are evil spirits in Islamic belief, inciting humans (and jinn) to sin by “whispering” to their heart. Mentioned 88 times, the Shayatin together with the angels, are the most frequently mentioned spirits in the Quran. They are a class of invisible creatures besides the angels, often thought of as ugly and grotesque creatures created from hell-fire. This aptly describes the political class except that they are not invisible, they reside and operate among us; live.
Related to the devils is Iblis (Satan), who is generally considered to be their leader. Hadith–literature makes them responsible for various calamities which may affect personal life. Both hadith and folklore usually speak about devils in abstract terms, describing their evil influence. During Ramadan, the devils are chained in hell. Now that Ramadan is over, they have been let lose to roam.
According to Muslim philosophical writings, devils struggle against the noble angels in the realm of the imaginal (alam al mithal) over the human mind, consisting of both angelic and devilish qualities. Some writers describe the devils as expressions of God’s fierce attributes and actions.
It is possible that our political class are a punishment from God for our iniquities. For too long we have suffered the punishment from these lot: Stunted socio-economic growth, retarded political development, pauperization and impoverishment and escalating poverty.
Yet we see other climes rising in all aspects of life while we regress. The City of Dubai is one of such climes, with a myriad of development which our leaders have failed to provide despite our long years of political independence from colonial rule.
Starting with beauty and aesthetics, Dubai’s towering skyscrapers are among the leading tourist attractions in the world. Yet, all our thieving leaders can do is to erect concrete jungles which they call cities dotted with abandoned structures such as the old Independence Building at the Racecourse, old Federal Secretariat, School of Nursing all in Lagos: Standing as monuments of waste and abandonment.
These are not our only monuments of waste which successive administrations have declined to address. Prominent among them is Ajaokuta Steel Company Limited (ASCL) located in Kogi State. Built on a 24,000 hectares (59,000 acres) site starting in 1979, it is the largest steel mill in Nigeria, and the coke oven and byproducts plant are larger than all the refineries in Nigeria combined. However, the project was mismanaged and remains incomplete 40 years later. Three-quarters of the complex have been abandoned, and only the light mills have been put into operation for small-scale fabrication and the production of iron rods.
Adjunct to the Steel Complex is the Warri–Itakpe Railway which fell into disrepair, and part of the track was vandalized. In 2016, the government awarded contracts to the China Civil Engineering Construction Corporation and Julius Berger to repair and complete the railway. Test runs began in November 2018, and the railway was officially inaugurated by President Muhammadu Buhari on 29 September 2020. Ope oooo!
There is also the Mambila hydroelectric project originally conceived in 1972, and 50 years on, not a single watt of electricity has been produced: A period that spanned five military regimes and three civilian republics. What a country!
The Three Gorges Dam, in China has been the world’s largest power station in terms of installed capacity (22,500 MW). Construction started on December 14, 1994. The dam was expected to be fully operational in 2009, but additional projects, such as the underground power plant with six additional generators, delayed full operation until May 2012. The dam nearly 10 times the size of our Mambila did not take China a lifetime to complete. Who cursed our country?
Dubai Has the Most Extended Automated Metro System in the world. Yet, 15 years ago there was no metro. Dubai Metro – is the longest driverless urban light railway in the world. The Red Line was opened in September 2009, 3 years after construction began in 2006. The metro line in Dubai now accounts for 75 kilometers of area coverage. Daily ridership 353,244 (2017) and Annual ridership of 200,075,000. It has taken us nearly 20 years constructing the Lagos metro rail lines, and we are still at it; a paltry 35 kilometers of construction. What a pity!
In Dubai, you will find the largest airport terminal in the world. The Dubai international airport has been transformed gradually from a rough runway in the sand to the world’s most extensive and busy Airport. Emirates operated its first commercial flight on October 25th, 1985. Today, Emirate has a fleet of 255 aircrafts and the largest fleet of wide-bodies planes in the world. Yet, times were when our accursed nation had the largest national airline in Africa with the largest fleet of aircrafts. There were also private airlines such as Okada and others competing for ascendancy in the air. Today, we have nothing remotely comparable to Emirate. Where are we?
Despite being among the driest cities in the world, ‘The Dubai Miracle Garden’ is the most substantial natural flower garden on the globe. The Garden has more than 50 million flowers and 250 million plants. We do not have anything in comparison. It makes our Conservatory in Lekki look like the backyard garden of a poor man.
While our myopic leaders with limited vision are busy converting our Bar Beach into a haven for themselves called Eko Atlantic ( the only city beach in the world to be converted into a housing estate), Dubai with one of the most creative minds in the world have succeeded in creating the largest man-made Islands in the world, of which the Palm Jumeirah is the largest. The construction of these islands consumed Ninety-four million cubic meters of sand moved from the desert and deep sea beds. In addition, there were 5.5 million cubic meters of rock that had to also be moved from different areas. And they also come with man-made beaches too.
The Burj-al-Arab hotel stands in water on its own artificial island, with the highest tennis playing ground in the world, standing at 1000 feet above the ground. In 2005 it hosted a friendly match between talented tennis players, Roger Federer and Andre Agassi. The Dubai Tennis Classic has become an annual ATP event, yet we once had our own tennis circuits with Ogbe Hard Court, Lord Rumens Classic and co. Today our premier tennis club is a drinking club with patrons inviting Saint Janet to serenade members. What a people!
This might sound incredulous, but, yes there are ATMs that dispense gold in Dubai while here, ATMs often fail to dispense cash even when located in the premises of major banks. The gold ATMs have been placed all over the city for easy access. These gold ATMs spit out pure gold nuggets and coins. Emirates Palace Hotel in Dubai was the first to install a permanent gold vending machine in the world.
The Dubai mall is one of the most magnificent buildings in the world. It is the largest shopping mall on the globe, covering over 5.4 million square feet. Despite our oil wealth we have been unable to provide anything comparable. Rather the oil wealth has been stolen and now reside in the private vaults of our Shayatin: Did I hear someone say in private ‘bullion vans’?
The mall is incredible. There is an aquarium inside of it with so many exotic fish and over 300 ocean species in a zoo. The Dubai mall also has two amazing parks on the premises. Here, our own park, was obliterated and turned into a housing estate. The metropolis of Lagos is the largest in Africa, It cannot boast of a zoo or a ‘sea world’. What a people!
As an epitome to a caring leadership, bus stops in Dubai are now being air conditioned.
In Dubai, the crime rates are almost insignificant. In 2018, Dubai was ranked the 8th safest city in the world. The same cannot be said of our cities where kidnappings and robberies are a daily occurrence, not to talk of the ubiquitous armed herdsmen. It is not for nothing that we are the crime and terrorist capital of the world. In this clime a man can never sleep with his two eyes closed.
Unlike here where the issue of fuel subsidy has become a national scam, the authorities in the United Arab Emirates have created a conducive environment and offered subsidies to the oil companies making the price of fuel relatively very low. Dubai has the lowest petrol prices in the world: the price of 1.5 liters of petrol is equivalent to 0.5 liters of water.
What then are the new promises our Shayatin are making? Nothing new. Eight years ago, ‘change’ was the clarion call and restructuring was the mantra of the day. As soon as they got voted in, they abandoned these slogans and manifestos. It has been a change for the worse and the people are experiencing untold hardship and insecurity. Who knows what the current political challenge would bring? Maybe the total disintegration and dismemberment of the country.
Barka Juma’at and a happy weekend.
Islam
Friday Sermon: Thoughts on Islam 2: The Final Revelation in the Abrahamic Trilogy
By Babatunde Jose
Islam considers itself the last major world religion in the current history of humanity and believes that there will be no other plenary revelation after it until the end of human history and the coming of the eschatological events described so eloquently in the Quran; see Surah Al-Qiyamah (Quran 75: The Resurrection). That is why the Prophet of Islam is called the “Seal of Prophets” (khatam al-Anbiya). Quran 33:40.
However, we must take ecclesiastical notice of The Ahmadiyya Community who believe that though Muhammad was the last prophet, prophethood subordinate to Muhammad is still open. New prophets may be born, but they must be seen as subordinate to Muhammad and cannot create any new law or religion.
Mirza Ghulam Ahmad, who founded the Ahmadiyya movement in Qadian, India in 1889, declared to be the promised Messiah and Mahdi. He also claimed a kind of prophethood, which became mired in controversy in the Islamic Ummah. Mainstream Muslims accused him and his followers of apostasy and of denying the finality of prophethood. Ahmadiyya Muslims are subjected to considerable persecution for their beliefs; in some quarters, they are regarded as apostates. Though later the Movement itself became divided over this issue of prophethood, things have not been the same between them and mainstream Muslims. They have remained pariahs within the community of Islam.
Islam sees itself as the final link in a long chain of prophecy that goes back to Adam, who was not only the father of humanity (abu’l-bashar), but also the first prophet. Twenty-five prophets are mentioned in the Quran, though there have been 124,000. Muslims believe the prophets taught the same basic ideas, most importantly belief in one God.
There is, in fact, but a single religion, that of Divine Unity (al-tawhid), which has constituted the heart of all prophetic messages from Heaven of which Islam is the final form.
The Islamic message is, therefore, none other than the acceptance of God as the One (al-Ahad) and submission to Him (taslīm), which results in peace (salaam), hence the name of Islam, which means simply “surrender to the Will of the One God.”
To become a Muslim, it is sufficient to bear testimony before two Muslim witnesses that:
“There is no god but God” (Lā ilāha illa’Llāh) and that “Muhammad is the Messenger of God” (Muhammadun rusul Allah).
These two testimonies (Shahadah) contain the alpha and omega of the Islamic message.
The Quran continuously emphasizes the doctrine of Unity and the Oneness of God. Al-Ikhlāṣ, also known as the Declaration of God’s Unity and al-Tawhid, “Monotheism”, is the 112th chapter of the Quran: “Say He God is One; God the eternally Besought of all. He begetteth not nor is He begotten. And there is none like unto Him” (Quran 112:1–4)
The term “Allah” refers not to a tribal or ethnic god, but to the supreme Divine Principle in the Arabic language. Arab Christians and Arabized Jews in fact refer to God as Allah, as do Muslims. The Arabic word “Allah” is therefore translatable as “God,” provided this term is understood to include the Godhead and is not identified solely with Christian trinitarian doctrines.
Islam, in asserting over and over again the Omniscience and Omnipotence as well as Mercy and Generosity of God as the One, puts the seal of finality upon what it considers to be the universal religious message.
Surah Al-A’raf – 172 describes the event of the great heavenly covenant which the Creator, Allah, made with all His created beings even before they took the form of their existence. This covenant is known as the covenant of Alust: “Am I not your Lord?” and not one person, but the whole of humanity, both male and female, answered: “Yes, verily we bear witness” (Quran 7:172).
By virtue of the pre-eternal response of humanity to the lordship of the One, Islam also signifies the return to the primordial religion and names itself accordingly (din al-fitrah, the religion that is in the nature of things, or din al-hanif, the primordial religion of Unity).
Islam is not based on a particular historical event or an ethnic collectivity, but on a universal and prehistoric truth, which has therefore always been and will always be. It sees itself as a return to the truth that stands above and beyond all historical exigencies.
The Quran, in fact, refers to Abraham, who lived long before the historic manifestation of Islam, as Muslim as well as hanīf; that is, belonging to that primeval monotheism that survived among a few, despite the fall of the majority of men and women of later Arab society, preceding the rise of Islam, into a crass form of idolatry and polytheism that Muslims identify with the age of ignorance (al-Jahiliya).
As a result of his significance as a patriarch, Abraham is sometimes given the title ‘Father of the Prophets’. The Quran extols Abraham as a model, an exemplar, obedient and not an idolater. In this sense, Abraham has been described as representing “primordial man in universal surrender to the Divine Reality before its fragmentation into religions separated from each other by differences in form”. The Quran states that Abraham’s family, Noah, Adam and the family of Amram (father of Moses) were the four selected by God above all the worlds.
Islam is a return not only to the religion of Abraham, but even to that of Adam, restoring primordial monotheism without identifying it with a single people, as is seen in the case of Judaism, or a single event of human history, as one observes in the prevalent historical view of the incarnation in Christian theology.
The Prophet asserted that he brought nothing new but simply reaffirmed the truth that always was. This primordial character of the Islamic message is reflected not only in its
essentiality, universality, and simplicity, but also in its inclusive attitude toward the religions and forms of wisdom that preceded it.
Islam has always claimed the earlier prophets of the Abrahamic world and even the pre-Abrahamic world as its own, to the extent that these central spiritual and religious figures play a more important role in everyday Islamic piety than they do in Christian religious life.
Most of the prophets of the Old Testament are captured in the Quran albeit with Arabized names. The prophets of Islam include: Adam (Adam), Idris (Enoch), Nuh (Noah), Hud (Heber), Saleh (Methuselah), Lut (Lot), Ibrahim (Abraham), Ismail (Ishmael), Ishaq (Isaac), Yakub (Jacob), Yusuf (Joseph), Shu’aib (Jethro), Ayyub (Job), Dhulkifl (Ezekiel), Musa (Moses), Harun (Aaron), Dawud (David), Suleyman (Solomon), Ilyas (Elias), Alyasa (Elisha), Yunus (Jonah), Zakariya (Zachariah), Yahya (John the Baptist), Isa (Jesus) and Muhammad.
Prophets in Islam: al-Anbiya fī al-Islam are individuals in Islam who are believed to spread God’s message on Earth and to serve as models of ideal human behavior. Some prophets are categorized as messengers: rusul, those who transmit divine revelation, most of them through the interaction of an angel, especially Angel Gabriel (Jibril).
Muslims believe that many prophets existed, many not mentioned in the Quran. The Quran states: “And for every community there is a messenger.” Belief in the prophets is one of the six articles of the Islamic faith. Islam also enjoins us to believe in the books.
The Books include Torah given to Moses (Musa) is called Tawrat, the Psalms given to David (Dawud) is the Zabur, the Gospel given to Jesus is Injīl.
The last prophet in Islam is Muhammad ibn Abdullah, whom Muslims believe to be the “Seal of the Prophets” (Khatam an-Nabiyyin), to whom the Quran was revealed.
In Islam, every prophet preached the same core beliefs, the Oneness of God, worship of that one God, avoidance of idolatry and sin, and the belief in the Day of Resurrection or the Day of Judgement and life after death.
Also, as a result, Islam has been able to preserve something of the ambience of the Abrahamic world in what survives of traditional Islamic life; Westerners who journey to traditional Muslim areas even today are usually reminded of the world of Hebrew prophets and of Christ himself.
It was not, however, only the Abrahamic world that became included in Islam’s understanding of itself as both the final and the primordial religion. As Islam encountered non-Semitic religions later on in Persia, India, and elsewhere, the same principle of the universality of revelation applied. The result was that many of the philosophies and schools of thought of the ancient world were fairly easily integrated into the Islamic intellectual perspective, as long as they conformed to or affirmed the principle of Unity.
In this case they were usually considered remnants of the teachings of earlier prophets, constituting part of that vast family that brought the message of God’s Oneness to every people and race, as the Quran asserts.
One of the results of this primordial character of Islam, therefore, was the formation and development of the Islamic intellectual tradition as the repository for much of the wisdom of the ancient world.
As every veritable omega is also an alpha, Islam as the terminal religion of humanity is also a return to the primeval religion. In its categorical and final formulation of the doctrine of Unity, it returns to the ancient message that bound Adam to God and that defines religion as such.
The universality of Islam may be said to issue from this return to the original religion, whereas its particularity may be said to be related to its finality, which has provided the distinctive form for one of the world’s major religions.
Next, we shall interrogate the unity and diversity of the Umma.
Barka Juma’at and Happy weekend.
Islam
Friday Sermon: Thoughts on Islam 1: Prejudices and Ideological Biases
By Babatunde Jose
The understanding of Islam as a religion and as the dominating principle of a major world civilization is of great significance because it makes for a better appreciation of the worldview of more than 1.9 billion people of different nationalities and races.
Today Islam constitutes the second largest religious community in Europe and has a population almost the size of Judaism’s in America. The largest Muslim population in a country is in Indonesia, a country home to 12.7% of the world’s Muslims, followed by Pakistan (11.1%), India (10.9%) and Bangladesh (9.2%). About 20% of Muslims live in the Arab world. But most of all, the study of Islam is significant because it concerns a message from God revealed within that very Abrahamic world from which Judaism and Christianity originated.
These days, the reality of Islam penetrates the consciousness of contemporary Westerners from nearly every direction. Whether it is consequences of the decades-old Middle Eastern conflict between Arabs and Jews, the aftershocks of the upheavals of the Iranian Revolution, the civil war in Yugoslavia, where Muslim Bosnians were caught between feuding Orthodox Serbs and Catholic Croats, the breakup of the Soviet Union and the sudden appearance of a number of Muslim republics, and the tragic events of September 11, 2001, it seems that the reality of Islam have come to constitute an important dimension of the life of humanity today.
And yet there is no major religion whose study is more distorted in the West than Islam.
It is significant because Islam and its civilization have played a far greater role than is usually admitted in the genesis and development of European (and American) civilization.
The Quran is the third and final revelation of the Abrahamic monotheistic cycle and is, therefore, a religion without whose study the knowledge of the whole religious family to which Jews and Christians belong would be incomplete.
Contrary to misconception, fallacy and misunderstanding in Western quarters, Islam is both a religion and a civilization, a historical truth that spans over fourteen centuries of human history and a geographical presence in vast areas stretching over the Asian and African continents and even parts of Europe.
It is also a spiritual and metahistorical reality that has transformed the inner and outer life of numerous human beings in very different temporal and spatial circumstances.
The study of Islam in the West which began in the tenth and eleventh centuries, has been one-sided, distorted and contaminated by errors and deviations, some deliberate and some out of ignorance. Much that is presented today as the study of Islam by so-called experts is strongly influenced by various biases and ideological prejudices. Because this was a time in Europe when Islam was seen as a Christian heresy, and its founder as an apostate.
The initial expansion of Islam into uncharted territories of old Palestine and Byzantium provoked imminent threat to Christendom and led many to call the Prophet of Islam the Antichrist, and the Quran itself translated by order of Peter the Venerable in order to be refuted and rejected as sacred scripture.
Islam was born in the 7th Century; the Middle Ages or Medieval period were marked by strong religious opposition to Islam. The Muslim conquest of Persia in the late 7th century led to the downfall of the Sasanian Empire. Also conquered during this period were Syria, Palestine, Armenia, Egypt, and North Africa. This rapid expansion was to lead to a confrontation with Christendom and eventually the Crusades between 1095 to 1291.
The Renaissance perpetuated religious opposition to Islam, with disdain for Islamic learning, although there were some exceptions. Furthermore, the emphasis on Eurocentrism during the Renaissance caused many European thinkers of that time to consider people of other civilizations and ethnic groups, including Muslims, inferior.
Islamic studies were distorted by a sense of Western superiority and even hubris, characteristics that were to continue into the modern period.
The Enlightenment (1685 to 1815) developed the idea that there was only one civilization, the Western one. Obviously in such a situation Islam and its civilization could only play an inferior and secondary role.
During the nineteenth century, historicism in its absolutist sense took the center of the philosophical stage and Islamic civilization had no place in the scheme.
And yet this was the period when many of the greatest spiritual masterpieces of Islamic literature, especially many of the Sufi classics, were translated into European languages and seriously attracted major Western writers.
This was also the period when the exotic image of the Islamic East developed, as reflected in nineteenth-century European art associated with “orientalism.”
Moreover, this period marked the beginning of official oriental studies and Islamic studies, in various Western universities, often supported by colonial governments.
Oriental studies, in fact, developed as an instrument for furthering the policy of colonial powers, whether they were carried out in Central Asia for use by the Russian colonial office or in India for the British government.
But there were among the orientalists in the late nineteenth and first half of the twentieth century also a number of noble scholars who studied Islam both objectively and with sympathy.
But the main product of the orientalist manner of studying Islam remained heavily biased not only as a result of the interests of those powers it was serving, but also through the absolutization of current Western concepts and methodologies that were applied to Islam with the sense of superiority and hubris going back to the Renaissance period.
The last half of the twentieth century witnessed a major transformation in Islamic studies in the West, at least in certain circles. First of all, spiritually aware Westerners who realized the spiritual poverty of modernism began to seek wisdom in other worlds. Some turned to the objective and unbiased study of the deepest teachings of Islam.
Furthermore, during this same period authentic representatives of the Islamic tradition, began to study Western thought and languages and gradually to produce works in European languages on Islam that were not simply apologetic but explained clearly and without compromise the teachings of Islam in a manner comprehensible to Westerners.
Finally, a younger generation of scholars have appeared on the scene during the past few years who are both Muslim and Western in orientation.
Despite the presence of such groups, however, the anti-Islamic approach to Islamic studies continues in many circles.
And then there are the political ideologues, who often have little knowledge of Islam yet are presented as experts on the subject; from them one hears the most egregious anti-Islamic statements touted in the media and in popular books as authentic knowledge of Islam.
They are joined in this chorus by a number of Christian voices from extremist groups who speak as if they were living in twelfth-century France at the time of the Crusades, but who are at the same time completely devoid of knowledge of traditional Christian theology, not to mention Christian humility and charity.
There is, in fact, no religion in the world about which Western authors have written so much and at the same time in such a pejorative way as Islam.
Islam is not only a religion; it is also the creator and living spirit of a major world civilization with a long history stretching over fourteen centuries. Islamic history concerns the historic existence of the peoples of many lands, from North Africa to Malaysia, over vast spans of time.
It has witnessed the creation of some of the greatest empires and the integration into a single social order of many diverse ethnic and linguistic groups. Islamic history has, moreover, directly affected the history of Europe for over a millennium and has been in turn deeply affected by the West since the advent of the colonial period.
Islamic civilization produced a very rich tradition in the aural arts of poetry and music. Islamic civilization created many musical instruments, such as the tār (from Persian: ‘string’) a long-necked, waisted lute family instrument, used by many cultures and countries including Iran, Azerbaijan, Uzbekistan, Armenia, Georgia, Tajikistan (Iranian Plateau), Turkey, and others near the Caucasus and Central Asia regions; and the ‘ūd (a pear-shaped stringed instrument.), which were to find their counterparts in the guitar and the lute in the West.
The contributions of Islamic science are so great and complex that they cannot even be summarized in a proper and meaningful way in a short essay like this. Suffice it to say, for some seven centuries Islamic science was, from the point of view of creativity, at the forefront of science globally.
Not only did Muslims synthesize Greco-Alexandrian, ancient Mesopotamian, Iranian, Indian, and to some extent Chinese science, but they created many new sciences or added new chapters to the ancient sciences. For example, in mathematics they expanded the study of the geometry of the Greeks and created the new disciplines of trigonometry and algebra.
Likewise, in medicine they furthered the studies of Hippocratic and Galenic medicine while diagnosing and distinguishing new diseases, discovering new remedies, and proposing new theories. The same can be said for numerous other sciences, from alchemy to astronomy, from physics to geology.
The global history of science has as one of its central chapter’s Islamic science, without which there would have been no Western science.
Finally, let it be said that Islam is not only a religion; it is also the creator and living spirit of a major world civilization with a long history stretching over fourteen centuries.
Today, Islam is the fastest growing religion in the world. According to the Pew Research projections, by 2050 there will be near parity between Muslims (2.8 billion, or 30% of the population) and Christians (2.9 billion, or 31%), possibly for the first time in history. Allahu Akbar!
Next, we shall examine Islam as the final revelation in the Abrahamic trilogy.
Barka Juma’at and happy weekend.
Islam
Friday Sermon: The Weapon of a Believer
By Babatunde Jose
By earnestly praying to God, we achieve the greatest of blessings: atonement for our sins and an increase in rank with our Lord. Prayer is also a potent remedy for our sicknesses, for it instills faith in our souls.
As human beings, our life in this world is characterized by fluctuating conditions happiness and sadness. There is no perpetual bliss or misery. Life by its very nature is a test. Allah says: “He is the One that has created Life and Death in order to test who amongst you is best in conduct.” (Quran, 67:2)
Pleasant and favorable conditions demand us to be grateful and humble while adverse conditions require us to be patient and to seek Allah’s help.
Dua means invocation – to call out – and is an act of supplication, meaning asking or begging for something earnestly or humbly. It is an act of worship in which we ask Allah for His forgiveness and mercy, to grant us His favors and answer our requests.
Making dua (invocation) is an important part of the Islamic faith, as Allah says in the Quran that believers should call on Him and ask Him for His assistance and forgiveness. Along with this, Allah provides assurance that He can hear and see everyone wherever they may be, and that He will indeed respond to prayers.
In Surah Ghafir, He says: “. . . Make Dua before Me, I will accept. . ..” (Quran 40:60). Thus, Muslims should not be shy in seeking the help and guidance of Allah in every problem they face in their life.
Every condition is a manifestation of the Will of Allah. What has passed us was not meant to befall us and what has befallen us was not meant to pass us. Assistance comes with patience, relief after affliction and ease after difficulty. (Tirmidhi)
Our faith and belief is tested when we undergo difficulties and afflictions. These difficulties may be physical, emotional, financial, or spiritual. Allah says: “Verily We will test you with some fear, hunger, and loss of wealth, life or the fruits of your labor.” (Quran 2:155)
These adverse conditions may at times be upon an individual, a family, a community or upon a large section of the Ummah as is the current case of Palestine, Syria, Afghanistan, Myanmar and our country Nigeria where people are suffering needlessly, queuing for PVC, at ATM for new notes and worst of all for fuel, a God-given resource for which our country is the 6th largest producer in the world, but which we have been importing for 30 years. As the largest economy in Africa, we are ironically the poverty capital of the world and as the largest black nation in the world, we also have the highest population of out of school children.
Prayers or dua are panacea for the present problems facing the nation today. The dilemma, however, is that dua for us has become a ritual. Yet, Dua, according to a Hadith, has the unique ability to change destiny (Tirmidhi).
All the Prophets (peace be upon them), as we find in Quran, resorted to supplications as their ultimate ‘weapon’ to solicit Allah’s help when all their efforts to reform their respective nations faced hostile environments.
For example, the Prophet Noah (Nuh), asked God to inflict a torment on his people, who went astray despite his best efforts to guide them to the right path. As an answer to his prayer, God inflicted a great flood on them which went down in history.
The Prophet Job (Ayyub), called out to God because of his distress, saying “… Great harm has afflicted me, and You are the Most Merciful of the merciful” (Surat al-Anbiya, Quran 21:83). Allah said: We responded to him (Job) and removed from him the harm, which was afflicting him and restored his family to him.” (Surat al-Anbiya, Quran 21: 84).
God answered Prophet Solomon (Suleyman), who prayed: “My Lord, forgive me and give me a kingdom the like of which will never be granted to anyone after me. Truly You are the Ever Giving.” (Surah Sâd, Quran 38: 35). And God bestowed a great power and wealth on him.
Accordingly, those who pray should keep in mind the verse, “His command when He desires a thing is just to say to it, ‘Be!’ (Surah Ya-Sin, Quran 37:82).
At the time of the battle of Badr, with the future of Islam under threat, when a small ill equipped band of 313 Muslims faced an army of 1,000 well-armed, the Noble Messenger of Allah (peace be upon him) spent the entire night on the eve of the battle begging and supplicating unto Allah for His assistance and Allah Almighty the following day granted the greatest victory in the annals of Islamic history.
In another such incident, when Sultan Yusuf ibn Ayyub ibn Shadhi (c. 1137 –1193), commonly known by the epithet Saladin, received news of the Crusader’s ships sailing toward them with reinforcements, he retired to the masjid and spent the night in prayer, beseeching and begging Allah Almighty’s assistance. In the morning prayer, he told a pious man, “Please make dua, so that the enemy ships left the shores carrying reinforcements.” The person replied, “Don’t fear, Saladin. Verily the tears of the night have drowned the enemy ships.” A short while later news was received that the ships had sunk.
We read in the Bible, 2 Kings 20:1-6 the story of Hezekiah. This is axiomatic of the power of supplication: “In those days Hezekiah was sick and near death. And Isaiah the prophet, the son of Amoz, went to him and said to him, “Thus says the Lord: ‘Set your house in order, for you shall die, and not live.’”
2 Then he (Hezekiah) turned his face toward the wall, and prayed to the Lord, saying, 3 “Remember how, O Lord, I pray, how I have walked before You in truth and with a loyal heart, and have done what was good in Your sight.” And Hezekiah wept bitterly.
4 And it happened, before Isaiah had gone out into the middle court, that the word of the Lord came to him, saying, 5 “Return and tell Hezekiah the leader of My people, ‘Thus says the Lord, the God of David your father: “I have heard your prayer, I have seen your tears; surely, I will heal you. On the third day you shall go up to the house of the Lord. 6 And I will add to your days fifteen years.”
Such is the power of dua which has been rightfully referred to by scholars as ‘the weapon of a believer’.
While there are conducive and opportune moments when duas are accepted in relation to the above there are no restrictions or specifications on the act of dua. Dua can be made at any time, in any place, in any language.
A person who has faith in this truth can pray to God for anything and can hope that God will answer those prayers. For example, a person who is seized by an incurable disease will surely resort to all forms of medical care. Yet, knowing that only God restores health, prayers will be offered to Him for recovery. We pray today that God should restore the health of our afflicted brothers and friends. Amen
Dua is that act which ‘connects’ the slave to his Master. The slave lifts his hands as begging bowls in an expression of begging as a beggar does. “O mankind! It is you who stand as beggars in your relation to Allah, and it is Allah Who is Free of all wants, Worthy of all praise. (Quran, 35:15).
It is said that Allah feels shy in turning His slave away empty handed. (Tirmidhi, Ahmed, Abu Dawood).
If it is not in the nature of a mother to turn her child away empty handed no matter how disobedient a child may be, how is it possible that the One who is the most merciful and who has placed mercy in the hearts of all mothers turns away His slave, empty handed? How is it possible for the One Who becomes angry when His slaves do not supplicate to Him not to be happy when they do? (Sunan Ibn Majah)
Continuously turning to Allah Almighty in dua is a sign of one’s conviction in Him and the more one turns to Him, the more one’s faith increases. Dua is a condition of the heart and conversation with one’s Maker in the language of one’s choice.
Dua in times of ease is gratifying and engenders humility while at the same time it serves as an assurance of our duas being accepted in times of difficulty, according to Tirmidhi.
Dua in times of difficulty, accompanied by the shedding of tears is uplifting, invigorating, assuring, cleanses, refreshes, and provides solace and relief to a broken heart.
A person can ask God for anything within the limits of the permissible (halal). This is because, as mentioned earlier, God is the only ruler and owner of the entire universe; and if He wills, He grants man anything He desires. Every person who turns to God and prays to Him should credit God’s power to do anything and “be firm in supplication” as our beloved Prophet, peace be upon him, said.
In current times as individuals we are faced with so many tribulations and internationally, the Ummah is faced with crises across the globe that, at times we cannot help but feel helpless, frustrated, and depressed. In such times we have the choice of negotiating these hurdles all by ourselves or through voicing our dissent by petitioning the ‘powers’ that be or to utilize the most powerful ‘weapon’ at the disposal of every Believer — dua and stand up before Allah Almighty and to petition Him for His help as He alone is the one who has power over everything and every situation.
Collectively, we can raise up our hands and supplicate to Allah to deliver us from the Pharaoh of our time. Vox populi vox Dei.
… There are some people who say, ‘Our Lord, give us good in the world.’ They will have no share in the hereafter. And there are others who say, ‘Our Lord, give us good in the world, and good in the hereafter, and safeguard us from the punishment of the Fire.’ They will have a good share from what they have earned. God is swift at reckoning. (Surat al-Baqara Quran 2:200-202)
Prayer for Palestine: Lord God, we turn to you in these trying hours when conflict is a daily reality for our sisters and brothers in Israel and Palestine. We ask you to bring justice to the people of Palestine. And utmost peace and reconciliation in the region.
Barka Juma’at and Happy weekend
Dua: On no soul doth Allah place a burden greater than it can bear. It gets every good that it earns, and it suffers every ill that it earns. (Pray): “Our Lord! condemn us not if we forget or fall into error; our Lord! Lay not on us a burden like that which Thou didst lay on those before us; Our Lord! lay not on us a burden greater than we have strength to bear. Blot out our sins and grant us forgiveness. Have mercy on us. Thou art our Protector; help us against those who stand against faith.”
+2348033110822
New Naira: CBN Denies Releasing Statement on Aisha Buhari’s Instagram Page
Pathologist Concludes Autopsy on Dead Chrisland Student, Police Await Result
Free, Fair Elections: Be Rest Assured, INEC Tells Nigerians, International Community
Glo Wins Telecom Company of the Year at Independent Annual Awards
Eight Varsity Students Travelling for Election Perish in Road Accident
Court Restrains INEC from Using MC Oluomo to Distribute Election Materials
Tinubu’s Promises Are Hopelessness in Disguise, Says Atiku
Nigerian Engineer Wins $500m Contract to Build Monorail Network in Iraq
WORLD EXCLUSIVE: Will Senate President, Bukola Saraki, Join Presidential Race?
World Exclusive: How Cabal, Corruption Stalled Mambilla Hydropower Project …The Abba Kyari, Fashola and Malami Connection Plus FG May Lose $2bn
Rehabilitation Comment: Sanwo-Olu’s Support Group Replies Ambode (Video)
Pendulum: Can Atiku Abubakar Defeat Muhammadu Buhari in 2019?
Fashanu, Dolapo Awosika and Prophet Controversy: The Complete Story
Pendulum: An Evening with Two Presidential Aspirants in Abuja
Who are the early favorites to win the NFL rushing title?
Boxing continues to knock itself out with bewildering, incorrect decisions
Steph Curry finally got the contract he deserves from the Warriors
Phillies’ Aaron Altherr makes mind-boggling barehanded play
The tremendous importance of owning a perfect piece of clothing
Trending
-
News4 years ago
Nigerian Engineer Wins $500m Contract to Build Monorail Network in Iraq
-
Featured5 years ago
WORLD EXCLUSIVE: Will Senate President, Bukola Saraki, Join Presidential Race?
-
Boss Picks5 years ago
World Exclusive: How Cabal, Corruption Stalled Mambilla Hydropower Project …The Abba Kyari, Fashola and Malami Connection Plus FG May Lose $2bn
-
Headline4 years ago
Rehabilitation Comment: Sanwo-Olu’s Support Group Replies Ambode (Video)
-
Headline4 years ago
Pendulum: Can Atiku Abubakar Defeat Muhammadu Buhari in 2019?
-
Headline4 years ago
Fashanu, Dolapo Awosika and Prophet Controversy: The Complete Story
-
Headline5 years ago
Pendulum: An Evening with Two Presidential Aspirants in Abuja
-
Headline4 years ago
2019: Parties’ Presidential Candidates Emerge (View Full List)