Headline
Russia Attack Ukraine’s Children Hospital, Three Killed
At least three people were killed, including a young girl, in an attack on a children’s hospital in Mariupol in southern Ukraine, local officials said on Thursday.
“Three people were killed, including a female child, in yesterday’s attack on a children’s and maternity hospital in Ukraine’s besieged Mariupol, according to updated figures this morning,” the city council said on its Telegram channel.
Officials had previously given a toll of 17 injured in the attack.
AFP
Featured
Opinion:Christmas Tidings and the Year Ahead
Christmas Tidings and the Year Ahead
By Oluwaseyi Adebayo
As usual, for millions of Nigerians, Christmas is a time of utmost merriment; a time when the prevailing economic hardships and security concerns are temporarily forgotten and replaced with fun and national fraternal camaraderie.
The upbeat Christmas and Boxing Day mood was, expectedly, very pronounced at the just concluded GLO briefing on its ambitious network expansion and subscriber outreach programs for 2023. Indeed, going by the presentation of excited Glo communications staff, subscribers should look forward to more enhanced and excellent services at the least cost.
However, much as I was interested in the message and the gay mood, I seized the opportunity of the occasion to sidle up to one of the senior media advisers to the Chairman to discuss an interesting Thisday Newspaper article titled ‘Ranking Nigeria’s Richest’, published on Christmas Eve. Since the Chairman’s name, who is well known for being very reclusive and uninterested in any form of public display of wealth, was cited in the article, I wanted to know the media adviser’s views on the surprising theme and thrust of the article.
Interestingly, the media hotshot, who requested anonymity, did not hesitate to respond.
The Chairman, he informed me categorically, is uninterested in the subject of who is on the billionaire ranking list and who is not. He emphatically stated that the Chairman had nothing to do with the article and regretted that his name was even mentioned.
The Chairman, he said, never talks to the press, doesn’t join issues with anyone, and has dissociated himself from the article while strongly requesting that his name be kept out of any such mundane articles. The media adviser further advised his colleagues to focus on more important subjects at this critical juncture in Nigeria’s chequered journey; a position that I cannot but agree more.
To all my faithful and future readers, I thank you most heartily for following my thoughts and findings of interest. I wish you all continued merriment and the best of the coming year.
Headline
Labour Party Presidential Campaign Council Appoints Osuntokun As Campaign DG
The presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, on Tuesday announced Akin Osuntokun, a former aide to President Olusegun Obasanjo, as the new Director General of his campaign council.
Osuntokun replaced former DG of the Obi-Datti Campaign Organisation, Doyin Okupe, who announced his resignation in a letter last Tuesday following a Federal High Court ruling in Abuja that convicted him of violating the Money Laundering Act.
The letter was addressed personally to the presidential candidate of the Labour Party.
But rising from a strategic meeting of the party, which had Obi, members of the National Working Committee and several political candidates of Labour Party in attendance, the LP National Chairman, Julius Abure announced Osuntokun as the new campaign DG.
Abure described the former managing director of the News Agency of Nigeria as a “worthy and trustworthy” replacement for Okupe.
Osuntokun became the South-West leader of the party after he defected from the Peoples Democratic Party to the LP in August 2022.
Headline
PDP, APC Campaign Councils Carpet Obi for Asking Aged Candidates to Resign
The spokespersons of Tinubu-Shettima and Atiku-Okowa Presidential Campaign Councils on Wednesday berated the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, for asking aged candidates to retire from the race for the 2023 elections.
Obi had said at his presidential rally in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State that weak and ageing presidential candidates should have no business running for an important office like the presidency.
According to him, he could not imagine being represented by anyone at a rally that has something to do with his mission to render service.
He further emphasised that the task of rescuing Nigeria from total collapse requires the physical energy of a vibrant candidate who can get the job done seamlessly.
Reacting to his statement, the spokesperson of the Atiku-Okowa presidential campaign, Phrank Shaibu, said age does not represent capacity.
Speaking with The PUNCH, Shaibu said at 61, Obi shouldn’t be referring to himself as a youth either.
He added, “He should use this period to apologise to his followers and Nigerians for not ‘verifying’ the character of his campaign DG or performing any form of due diligence before appointing the same person to market his credentials as well as his anti-corruption stance.”
The spokesman for Tinubu-Shettima presidential campaign council, Festus Keyamo, also carpeted the former Anambra State governor, saying he is showing a sign of desperation.
Keyamo said, “He is already pandering to sentiments. That is a statement that indicates he has completely run out of ideas. He is not the youngest. We still have presidential candidates in their 40s. I can give you the names of some. Obi should be the one stepping down for them.
“His statement is a very unfortunate one. In fact, who told him he is one of the major party candidates? This is a man who is coming on the ballot for the first time. How does he know he is a major candidate? He is probably listening to the noise around him. I cannot wait for the 2023 election to come on time. They will then understand what it means to run an election, not this noise all over the place.
“As I normally say, when jungle matures, they will understand.”
The Punch
