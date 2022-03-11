Headline
2023: Eno Akpan, Ahaziah Umanah back Pastor Umo Eno’s guber ambition
As endorsements and adoptions continue to trail the governorship aspiration Pastor Umo Eno, the political stakeholders in Ukanafun and Etim Ekpo Local Government Areas have added their voices in support of the Akwa Ibom State Commissioner for Lands and Water Resources.
The influential politicians made the resolution on Thursday during consultation visits to political leaders of Ukanafun, Obong Eno Akpan and Etim Ekpo, Prof. Ahaziah Umanah respectively.
In his remarks, Obong Eno Akpan, assured Pastor Eno of massive support from his people, noting that Ukanafun people had already decided to stand firmly behind the seasoned businessman ahead of the 2023 governorship race.
The former Commissioner who identified Ukanafun as the political epicentre of the zone and stronghold of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the State, urged the aspirant not to forget Ukanafun in his administration when he eventually emerges governor.
Also speaking, the Chairman of Ukanafun LGA, Pastor Godwin Inyieng assured the aspirant of the support of Ukanafun people whom he said have accepted, adopted and are willing to support him to win the primary and governorship elections.
He noted that Ukanafun is made up of peaceful and wise people, stressing that there is “no dog in Ukanafun”
Similarly, in their separate remarks, a former member of Akwa Ibom State House of Assembly, Hon. Saturday Akpan, Senior Special Assistant to the Governor on Multilateral/Donor Agencies, Ndiana-Abasi Udom, Chapter Coordinator of MPM, Engr Ekpenyong Ekpenyong, and a one-time PDP Chapter Women Leader, Hon. (Mrs.) Victoria Uko said Ukanafun has strong and respectful leadership who had already set the pace for the people of Ukanafun to follow ahead of 2023 elections.
They assured the aspirant that the people are united and unanimous in their decision to support him.
According to them, the antecedents of Pastor Eno in the private sector speak volumes of his capacity, and assured him of bloc votes from Ukanafun.
At Etim Ekpo LGA, the Founder of the First Temple Church of the Nazarene, Professor (Bishop) Ahaziah Umanah who received the aspirant at his country home in Eka Uruk Essiet, admonished the PDP frontline aspirant to remain focused and tasked him on human capital development when voted in as governor in 2023.
The former Chairman of Etim Ekpo charged the aspirant to meditate on the words of God in 1Kings 3:15-21 while exhorting him to allow God have His way in his project, saying that unless the Lord builds a house, the builders labour in vain.
Reading from Psalm 121, the man of God urged the PDP hopeful to look up to God and put his trust in Him to guide him through and grant his heart’s desire.
For the Member representing Ika/Etim Ekpo State Constituency, Hon. Mfon Idung, who described the aspirant as a man on a mission from God, he charged him to remain focused even in the face of intimidation and blackmail.
Also speaking, the Chairman of Etim Ekpo LGA, Hon. Ime Afia, the Commissioner for Science and Technology, Engr. Moffat, former House of Assembly member, Barr. Nse Ekanem, and others commended the aspirant for his humble and peaceful disposition and assured him of 100% votes from the area.
They described the endorsement of Pastor Umo Eno as the will of God, saying that Etim Ekpo people cannot fight God’s will for the state.
In his speech, the PDP hopeful, Pastor Eno thanked Obong Eno Akpan, Prof. Ahaziah Umanah and all others for believing in him and his vision for Akwa Ibom State and described Ukanafun and Etim Ekpo as his second home, adding that the local government areas are the home of the PDP.
The renowned entrepreneur promised an all inclusive government where Akwa Ibomites from all walks of life will be brought to the table of deliberation on the future of the state without segregation or discrimination.
Addressing the gathering, the Deputy Director-General of Campaigns, Prince Godwin Ntukudeh described their hosts as patriots who know what is good for the state, and solicited the people’s support for the aspirant to succeed at the party’s gubernatorial primaries and also emerge as governor in 2023.
Also speaking, the International Chairman of Maintain Peace Movement (MPM) Barr. Emmanuel Enoidem described Obong Eno Akpan as one of the most consistent and loyal party men who has remained relevant in the affairs of the State.
He harped on the aspirant’s character and competence to lead the State through the path of peace when elected as governor in 2023.
Headline
Labour Party Presidential Campaign Council Appoints Osuntokun As Campaign DG
The presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, on Tuesday announced Akin Osuntokun, a former aide to President Olusegun Obasanjo, as the new Director General of his campaign council.
Osuntokun replaced former DG of the Obi-Datti Campaign Organisation, Doyin Okupe, who announced his resignation in a letter last Tuesday following a Federal High Court ruling in Abuja that convicted him of violating the Money Laundering Act.
The letter was addressed personally to the presidential candidate of the Labour Party.
But rising from a strategic meeting of the party, which had Obi, members of the National Working Committee and several political candidates of Labour Party in attendance, the LP National Chairman, Julius Abure announced Osuntokun as the new campaign DG.
Abure described the former managing director of the News Agency of Nigeria as a “worthy and trustworthy” replacement for Okupe.
Osuntokun became the South-West leader of the party after he defected from the Peoples Democratic Party to the LP in August 2022.
Headline
PDP, APC Campaign Councils Carpet Obi for Asking Aged Candidates to Resign
The spokespersons of Tinubu-Shettima and Atiku-Okowa Presidential Campaign Councils on Wednesday berated the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, for asking aged candidates to retire from the race for the 2023 elections.
Obi had said at his presidential rally in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State that weak and ageing presidential candidates should have no business running for an important office like the presidency.
According to him, he could not imagine being represented by anyone at a rally that has something to do with his mission to render service.
He further emphasised that the task of rescuing Nigeria from total collapse requires the physical energy of a vibrant candidate who can get the job done seamlessly.
Reacting to his statement, the spokesperson of the Atiku-Okowa presidential campaign, Phrank Shaibu, said age does not represent capacity.
Speaking with The PUNCH, Shaibu said at 61, Obi shouldn’t be referring to himself as a youth either.
He added, “He should use this period to apologise to his followers and Nigerians for not ‘verifying’ the character of his campaign DG or performing any form of due diligence before appointing the same person to market his credentials as well as his anti-corruption stance.”
The spokesman for Tinubu-Shettima presidential campaign council, Festus Keyamo, also carpeted the former Anambra State governor, saying he is showing a sign of desperation.
Keyamo said, “He is already pandering to sentiments. That is a statement that indicates he has completely run out of ideas. He is not the youngest. We still have presidential candidates in their 40s. I can give you the names of some. Obi should be the one stepping down for them.
“His statement is a very unfortunate one. In fact, who told him he is one of the major party candidates? This is a man who is coming on the ballot for the first time. How does he know he is a major candidate? He is probably listening to the noise around him. I cannot wait for the 2023 election to come on time. They will then understand what it means to run an election, not this noise all over the place.
“As I normally say, when jungle matures, they will understand.”
The Punch
Headline
Just In: Doyin Okupe Resigns As Labour Party Campaign DG
By Eric Elezuo
The Director General of the Peter Obi/Labour Party Presidential Campaign Council, Doyin Okupe, has resigned his appointment as same.
Okupe made his resignation public in a letter addressed to the party’s presidential candidate, Mr. Peter Obi.
He said that he has become a distraction to the Campaign following his recent conviction by a court of law for money laundering. Yhe former DG escaped jail by whiskers after paying N13 million fine.
“In the circumst, I have opted to step aside, and plead that you appoint a new campaign DG, who can continue the assignment with zero distraction.
