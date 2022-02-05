Featured
2023: Group Urges Akpabio To Join Presidential Race
A group of professionals that draws its membership from all over Nigeria has called on former Akwa-Ibom State Governor and Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Senator Godswill Akpabio to step out and run for the presidency of Nigeria.
The group, known as the Godswill Akpabio Uncommon Transformational Support Organisation (GAUTSO), posits that with what Nigeria is experiencing today, only a proven leader and an accomplished performer like Senator Akpabio can take us out of the woods and calls on the popular politician to throw his hat into the ring.
In a statement signed by the group’s spokesperson, Chief Bennett Akar, GAUTSO noted that Nigeria has reached a stage where it can no longer gamble with its future. In their own words, “we have looked at all the people who have so far declared their interest in the presidency and we have come to the unimpeachable conclusion that there is none that has Senator Godswill Akpabio’s political profile and track record of achievements. Nigeria needs an experienced, tested and steady hand as its pilot at this point in time.”
According to Chief Akar, apart from being energetic and focused, Akpabio has exhibited uncommon courage. “One of the biggest challenges Nigeria is facing at the moment is insecurity. Nigeria needs a tested and proven man of courage to manage its security architecture and rid the nation of these criminal elements”.
In Chief Akar’s words “When the Niger Delta militancy was at its peak, Sen Akpabio was one of those patriotic Nigerians who braved the odds, stepped into the ring and found this win-win solution that has held the region at peace till today. He has demonstrated his political sagacity in recently meeting with a Niger Delta warlord and finding a peaceful way to calm frayed nerves. Nigeria needs a leader who is proactive and has problem-solving skills.
“Still speaking about courage, we know how he followed through the forensic audit at the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC). He rose above stiff opposition to get the job done. In addition, under his leadership, NDDC moved to its permanent headquarters after many years, saving the nation millions of naira.
Akar also noted that the group was also inspired by Sen Akpabio’s power of vision and capacity to keep his promise. “When he was sworn in as governor, he declared that Akwa Ibom will no longer be known as a state where people come for houseboys, maids and cooks, that he will return the indigenes to their pride of place. He delivered by embarking on a massive free education programme in both primary and secondary schools, enacted a law to make it illegal for parents not to send their children to school and then gave incentives to headmasters and principals.
“Furthermore, as a detribalized Nigerian, the schools were open to indigenes and non-indigenes. This kind of unity is what Nigeria needs at this time that many regions are crying about marginalization. Sen Akpabio is connected to people from all ethnic groups in the country. This he clearly exhibited when he was Chairman, PDP’s Governors’ Forum and also the minority leader of the Senate.
That is not all “Everyone knows there is a synergy between quality education and security because though national security is the first duty of every government, education is its foundation. Senator Akpabio clearly knows how to tackle these head on and resolve them very quickly”
In addition, Chief Akar stated that a visionary, dynamic, effective, efficient and credible leader is what the nation needs to continue the present government’s infrastructural policies. “Akpabio became popular in Nigeria because of his investment in infrastructure, anyone who has been to Akwa Ibom in the last 6 years will see the infrastructural renewal in the state, he was incomparable amongst his peers and therefore the best person to continue with President Buhari’s current infrastructural development programme’.
Chief Akar revealed that Sen Akpabio being a former student union activist and student parliamentarian, is youthful, and has the charm, the charisma and the gravitas to connect to the next generation. “His easy-going nature, always fair but firm attitude, has certainly endeared him to the youths. He inspires the youths to greater heights.
“Having developed energy infrastructure via the Independent Power Projects (IPP) as Akwa Ibom state governor, Sen Akpabio has demonstrated good understanding of the need to immediately arrest the energy crises as a key to shoring up the economy and creating jobs, both of which are urgently needed today.
“A man who has done something before, can only get better at it and with his experience. We are certain that Sen. Akpabio is sure to return Nigeria to its rightful place in the comity of nations”
Presidency: We’re Coasting Home to Victory, Atiku Tells Nigerians
The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has claimed that from preliminary reports on the results coming from the February 25, 2023 residential election, it is confident that its Presidential Candidate, Atiku Abubakar, is already coasting to victory.
The PDP, in a release issued and signed by its National Publicity Secretary, Hon. Debo Ologunagba, said it notes that “Atiku Abubakar is securing the highest number of valid votes cast, as well as the statutory 25% in at least two third of the states of the Federation to ultimately brace the tape on the first ballot.
PDP said it appreciates Nigerians from across the country for putting their avowed solidarity and support for Atiku Abubakar into action by coming out en masse to give their votes to the PDP, irrespective of ethnicity, creed, age and even political affiliations.
The party said, “From preliminary results, it is clear that Atiku Abubakar’s message of hope, unity, security and rebuilding of our nation has been positively received by Nigerians who are eager to embrace a new era under a purposeful leadership which the PDP and Atiku Abubakar embody.”
The PDP assures Nigerians that the hope which Atiku Abubakar symbolises, as well as the very onerous task of unifying and returning our country to the path of stability, national cohesion and economic prosperity will soon begin.
“Our Party, therefore, calls on INEC to ensure very transparent and credible collation process in such a manner that guarantees that all votes count and that the Will of the people is respected.
“INEC should not only ensure prompt uploading of results, but also continue to make the result viewing portal available to the public in the interest of transparency,” PDP said.
The PDP said it congratulates Nigerians for peaceful elections despite the threats, resort to violence and desperation of the All Progressives Congress (APC), to scuttle the process, while urging them to remain calm and resilient until the final declaration of results.
Nigeria Decides: Gov Ayade Loses Senatorial Election in Cross River to PDP
Governor Ben Ayade has lost his bid to return to the Senate following his defeat by the incumbent senator representing Cross River North, Sen. Jarigbe Agom-Jarigbe.
Ayade who was in the Senate between 2011 and 2015, lost the National Assembly elections conducted on Saturday with 56,595 votes against Agom-Jarigbe of the Peoples Democratic Party who scored 76,145 votes.
The returning officer, Dr Emmanuel Emanghe, who spoke on behalf of the Independent National Electoral Commission announced the result of the polls around 3:05 a.m. on Monday.
The News Agency of Nigeria reports that Agom-Jarigbe, a two-time member of the House of Representatives, was elected into the Senate through a bye-election in September 2021 following the death of Dr Rose Okoh.
Similarly, Ayade who is serving out his two-term as Governor of the state sought to replace Agom-Jarigbe as the Senator representing the Northern senatorial district of Cross River.
However, the re-elected Senator could not be issued with the Declaration Form after his declaration by the returning officer.
Upon demand for the Declaration Form, Agom-Jarigbe was told that it was mistakenly taken to Obudu by the electoral body in the state.
The Resident Electoral Commissioner, Prof. Gabriel Yomere, who spoke on phone said, “the form was mistakingly taken to Obudu but he can be issued with a temporary one pending when the original one will be brought.”
Meanwhile, Godwin Offiono of the PDP was returned and elected for the Ogoji/Yala Federal Constituency election.
Offiono defeated the incumbent lawmaker representing the area, Mr Jude Ngaji of the All Progressives Congress, by 36,651 votes to 32,973 votes.
The Ogoja/Yala Federal constituency result was announced by Dr Wakasor Ofem.
NAN
Peter Obi Humiliates Tinubu in Gbajabiamila’s Polling Unit
Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon Femi Gbajabiamila, a loyalist of the APC presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu, has lost his polling unit to Labour Party (LP) presidential standard bearer, Mr Peter Obi.
The results from the Surulere Ward 08 PU014, Gbajabiamila’s polling unit, are as follows:
APC – 69 votes
LP – 89 votes
PDP – 05 votes
NNPP – 01 vote
