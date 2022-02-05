2023: Akwa Ibom Youth Leaders Adopt Umo Eno as Preferred Gubernatorial Aspirant

Barely one week after he was declared the preferred gubernatorial aspirant of Akwa-Ibom State Governor, Mr. Udom Emmanuel, youth leaders in the state under the umbrella of Dakkada Ambassadors have adopted seasoned businessman and Commissioner of Lands and Water Resources, Pastor Umo Eno as their choice.

During their meeting held at the Youth House, in Uyo, the state capital, the youths who were three each from wards in the state revealed that they completely align with the succession plan of the governor and will work towards the victory of the aspirant whom they agreed is a humble and capable hand who has all it takes to lead the state to greater heights.

Presenting the position of the youth leaders, Senior Special Assistant to the Governor on Youth Matters, Mr. Aniefiok Iwaudofia, flanked by his counterpart in Marketing and Brand Management, Mr. Ime Uwah, thanked the governor for supporting a man of peace with enormous capacity to deliver the dividends of democracy to Akwa Ibom people.

Iwaudofia noted that Pastor Eno is a man of honour whose track record of creating jobs makes him very youth friendly. Stating :”With someone like this who has created jobs and employed many of our people in his various businesses, the youths have no need to fear because he would only be doing what he knows how to do best on a larger scale”.

Mr. Iwaudofia urged the youth leaders who were drawn from all the political wards of the 31 LGAs in Akwa Ibom State to go back home and spread the good news to the people that God has graciously answered the prayers of Akwa-Ibomites by revealing a focused gentleman like Pastor Umo as the best man to lead the state in 2023.