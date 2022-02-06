Dele Momodu: How I Will Beat Atiku, Tambuwal, Others for PDP Ticket

By Eric Elezuo

I am far, far better than many of those who lead us today – Dele Momodu

Presidential hopeful under the umbrella of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Chief Dele Momodu, has declared his strategy towards picking the party ticket to fly its flag in the forthcoming 2023 Presidential Election amid the intentions exhibited by some of the party chieftains for the the same ticket.

Dele Momodu, who spoke with a team of reporters, after an event, boasted that he is confident that he would beat other aspirants including former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar, former Senate President, Bukola Saraki, Sokoto state governor, Aminu Tambuwal and others to grab the party’s ticket ahead of the 2023 election.

The Presidential aspirant, who has successfully managed the Ovation brand over the years, did not leave anyone in doubt when he said that he remains the best candidate to succeed President, Muhammadu Buhari, citing his freshness and untainted disposition in the field of politics.“

“It has nothing to do with the South, whether North or from the South, you have a Dele Momodu, who is coming fresh. He has never been in government, he has not been tainted by power. He is coming fresh. I am the only one.”

He however said finance is no longer Nigeria’s challenge rather the political class who engage in “wasteful spending.”

Momodu noted that a lot of Nigerian politicians in government enjoy what they could not enjoy in their private capacity, thereby putting pressure on the nation’s finances.

He sees himself as someone, who has seen it all, and cannot be lured by the trappings and greed of luxury as is the case of most other aspirants.

Consequently, while calling for an urgent cut in government’s spending, he canvassed for a refocussing on developmental projects for the good of the Nigerian citizens.

Momodu, a former presidential candidate on the platform of the National Conscience Party (NCP), is making another attempt at ascending the presidential throne of Nigeria, saying that he is better prepared unlike in 2011 when the ‘lions’ were everywhere, making it difficult for divine and genuine aspirations like his to see the light of the day.

Dissociating himself from the mad rush to occupy the presidency by most aspirants, he equates himself to the hero of June 12, 1993 presidential election, Chief MKO Abiola, who he said he had studied thoroughly and can do a Ph.D on

“Most of the people we have as politicians never prepared for anything. All they prepare for is the next election; what are we going to, how are we going to do it, how are we going to rig. But I can tell you that I have followed the template of my adopted father, Chief Moshood Abiola; I studied him as a book. I can do a Ph.D on it, and I can see that the reason we are in this mess is that you have leaders who are not accomplished. All over the world; it is not about your age; it is not about tribe or religion; it is about your personal accomplishment. And where you have leaders whose accomplishments you cannot understand; you cannot verify then you are going to have problems. So for me, I tired of just sitting down and lamenting which is what we know how best to do in Nigeria. Everybody laments. Everybody grumbles. Everybody groans. Everybody mourns. But to do what is needful? No. I can tell you that about 11 years ago, I decided to contest on the platform of NCP, and the only lesson I learnt from there is that I was contesting a national election from a fringe local party which had no capacity to win the election. I went back. The same thing happened to Chief Abiola in 1981 when NPN frustrated him out of their party. He wanted to be president; they saw it, and frustrated him out of the party. He left. He came back 12 years later, better prepared. In 2023, it will be 12 years since my last attempt; I am better prepared and I am ready,” he said.

Confirming himself as the most qualified of all aspirants across board, Momodu revealed that he has what it takes to turn the depressive mood of Nigerians to joy and fulfilment, taking into cognizance his dual ethnic nationality and proficiency in entrepreneurship, which gives him an edge.

“So, you just need someone who can turn the depression and frustrations around – bring joy back to Nigeria. The country is a depressive mood. I have not seen any of the leaders you have mentioned who have that kind of diversity. My surname is Momodu. My grandparents were Muslims and my parents were Christians. So, I understand the dynamics of those sentiments because in Nigeria, it is always ethnicity, religion and of course loads of cash. On all three accounts, I may not have my own personal cash, but I have worked most of my life with those who control the economy of Nigeria, and that is important. If you are not in business, you may not even know how to manage resources. A man who never managed one million, you now give him 10 trillion to manage; he is going to find it difficult. A man, who has no knowledge about how to turn one naira to 10 naira; it is going to be difficult to hand over a country to such a person,” the presidential hopeful noted.

Momodu, a detribalised Nigerian, was born on May 16, 1960. He is married to Mobolaji Momodu, and they are blessed with four prolific boys.