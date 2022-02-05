Connect with us

Akwa-Ibom: Urue Offong/Oruko Statutory Delegates Adopt Umo Eno As Consensus Guber Candidate

Published

1 year ago

on

Critical stakeholders and statutory delegates in Urue Offong/Oruko, one of the Oro-speaking local governments in Akwa Ibom State have risen in unison to adopt Pastor Umo Bassey Eno as their consensus gubernatorial candidate ahead of the Peoples’ Democratic Party (PDP) primaries.
Held at the instance of Rt. Hon. (Chief)  Uno Etim Uno, the political leader of the local government and the Coordinator of the Maintain Peace Movement (MPM) in the LGA, the meeting saw attendees taking turn to endorse Pastor Eno who was described as a man with the right temperament to serve the state.
Rt. Hon. Uno who is also the Commissioner of Transport & Solid Minerals said that the event was aimed at thanking Governor Udom Emmanuel for allowing God to prevail on him regarding his successor and as well as showing support for his choice.
He went on to describe Pastor Eno Umo as an entrepreneur with a proven track record, a humble and honest man of God and a very dependable go-getter who will be able to continue the good work of Governor Udom. He noted that with his exposure and experience, he had no doubt that Akwa Ibom state will flourish under Pastor Umo Eno’s leadership.
In the course of the meeting, a motion for the adoption of aspirant was moved by Pastor Peter Abang, the Deputy Leader of the Urue Offong/Oruko Legislative Council and it was seconded by Hon. Elder Nkereuwem Esekak Okpo, former Leader of Urue Offong/Oruko Legislative Council and presently,  Special Assistant to the Governor on Project Monitoring.
Thereafter, by a voice vote, all the those in attendance also supported the motion and subsequently signed a document to confirm that they were whole-heartedly in agreement with the decision.

Presidency: We’re Coasting Home to Victory, Atiku Tells Nigerians

Published

6 hours ago

on

February 27, 2023

By

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has claimed that from preliminary reports on the results coming from the February 25, 2023 residential election, it is confident that its Presidential Candidate, Atiku Abubakar, is already coasting to victory.

The PDP, in a release issued and signed by its National Publicity Secretary, Hon. Debo Ologunagba, said it notes that “Atiku Abubakar is securing the highest number of valid votes cast, as well as the statutory 25% in at least two third of the states of the Federation to ultimately brace the tape on the first ballot.

PDP said it appreciates Nigerians from across the country for putting their avowed solidarity and support for Atiku Abubakar into action by coming out en masse to give their votes to the PDP, irrespective of ethnicity, creed, age and even political affiliations.

The party said, “From preliminary results, it is clear that Atiku Abubakar’s message of hope, unity, security and rebuilding of our nation has been positively received by Nigerians who are eager to embrace a new era under a purposeful leadership which the PDP and Atiku Abubakar embody.”

The PDP assures Nigerians that the hope which Atiku Abubakar symbolises, as well as the very onerous task of unifying and returning our country to the path of stability, national cohesion and economic prosperity will soon begin.

“Our Party, therefore, calls on INEC to ensure very transparent and credible collation process in such a manner that guarantees that all votes count and that the Will of the people is respected.

“INEC should not only ensure prompt uploading of results, but also continue to make the result viewing portal available to the public in the interest of transparency,” PDP said.

The PDP said it congratulates Nigerians for peaceful elections despite the threats, resort to violence and desperation of the All Progressives Congress (APC), to scuttle the process, while urging them to remain calm and resilient until the final declaration of results.

Nigeria Decides: Gov Ayade Loses Senatorial Election in Cross River to PDP

Published

10 hours ago

on

February 27, 2023

By

Governor Ben Ayade has lost his bid to return to the Senate following his defeat by the incumbent senator representing Cross River North, Sen. Jarigbe Agom-Jarigbe.

Ayade who was in the Senate between 2011 and 2015, lost the National Assembly elections conducted on Saturday with 56,595 votes against Agom-Jarigbe of the Peoples Democratic Party who scored 76,145 votes.

The returning officer, Dr Emmanuel Emanghe, who spoke on behalf of the Independent National Electoral Commission announced the result of the polls around 3:05 a.m. on Monday.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that Agom-Jarigbe, a two-time member of the House of Representatives, was elected into the Senate through a bye-election in September 2021 following the death of Dr Rose Okoh.

Similarly, Ayade who is serving out his two-term as Governor of the state sought to replace Agom-Jarigbe as the Senator representing the Northern senatorial district of Cross River.

However, the re-elected Senator could not be issued with the Declaration Form after his declaration by the returning officer.

Upon demand for the Declaration Form, Agom-Jarigbe was told that it was mistakenly taken to Obudu by the electoral body in the state.

The Resident Electoral Commissioner, Prof. Gabriel Yomere, who spoke on phone said, “the form was mistakingly taken to Obudu but he can be issued with a temporary one pending when the original one will be brought.”

Meanwhile, Godwin Offiono of the PDP was returned and elected for the Ogoji/Yala Federal Constituency election.

Offiono defeated the incumbent lawmaker representing the area, Mr Jude Ngaji of the All Progressives Congress, by 36,651 votes to 32,973 votes.

The Ogoja/Yala Federal constituency result was announced by Dr Wakasor Ofem.

NAN

Peter Obi Humiliates Tinubu in Gbajabiamila’s Polling Unit

Published

2 days ago

on

February 25, 2023

By

Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon Femi Gbajabiamila, a loyalist of the APC presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu, has lost his polling unit to Labour Party (LP) presidential standard bearer, Mr Peter Obi.

The results from the Surulere Ward 08 PU014, Gbajabiamila’s polling unit, are as follows:

APC – 69 votes
LP – 89 votes
PDP – 05 votes
NNPP – 01 vote

