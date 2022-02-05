Akwa-Ibom: Urue Offong/Oruko Statutory Delegates Adopt Umo Eno As Consensus Guber Candidate

Critical stakeholders and statutory delegates in Urue Offong/Oruko, one of the Oro-speaking local governments in Akwa Ibom State have risen in unison to adopt Pastor Umo Bassey Eno as their consensus gubernatorial candidate ahead of the Peoples’ Democratic Party (PDP) primaries.

Held at the instance of Rt. Hon. (Chief) Uno Etim Uno, the political leader of the local government and the Coordinator of the Maintain Peace Movement (MPM) in the LGA, the meeting saw attendees taking turn to endorse Pastor Eno who was described as a man with the right temperament to serve the state.

Rt. Hon. Uno who is also the Commissioner of Transport & Solid Minerals said that the event was aimed at thanking Governor Udom Emmanuel for allowing God to prevail on him regarding his successor and as well as showing support for his choice.

He went on to describe Pastor Eno Umo as an entrepreneur with a proven track record, a humble and honest man of God and a very dependable go-getter who will be able to continue the good work of Governor Udom. He noted that with his exposure and experience, he had no doubt that Akwa Ibom state will flourish under Pastor Umo Eno’s leadership.

In the course of the meeting, a motion for the adoption of aspirant was moved by Pastor Peter Abang, the Deputy Leader of the Urue Offong/Oruko Legislative Council and it was seconded by Hon. Elder Nkereuwem Esekak Okpo, former Leader of Urue Offong/Oruko Legislative Council and presently, Special Assistant to the Governor on Project Monitoring.

Thereafter, by a voice vote, all the those in attendance also supported the motion and subsequently signed a document to confirm that they were whole-heartedly in agreement with the decision.