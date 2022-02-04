Featured
Ogun Teenage Killers Arraigned Before Overcrowded Courtroom, Remanded
An Abeokuta Magistrates’ Court sitting at Isabo, Ogun State, on Thursday, ordered that four teenagers who allegedly murdered a 20-year -old girl, Sofiat Kehinde, be remanded in prison for two months.
The defendants, Balogun Mustaqeem, 20; Majekodunmi Soliudeen,18; Abdulgafar Lukman,19; and Waris Oladeinde,18; were arraigned on two counts of conspiracy and murder.
The boys were arrested on Saturday for allegedly severing the head of Kehinde, which they burnt in a pot for a ritual.
The police prosecutor, Inspector Lawrence Balogun, told the court that the defendants committed the offence around 11pm on January 28 at the Kugba area in Abeokuta.
Balogun alleged that the defendants conspired among themselves and murdered Kehinde, who was Soliudeen’s girlfriend.
He said they killed her by cutting off her head with a cutlass.
According to the prosecutor, the defendants murdered Kehinde with the plan to use her for money rituals.
The prosecutor said the offence contravened sections 324 and 316 of the Criminal Code Laws of Ogun State 2006.
He said, “They unlawfully killed Sofiat Kehinde, aged 20, by cutting off her head, thereby committing an offence contrary to and punishable Section 319 of the Criminal Code Laws of Ogun State, 2006.”
The Magistrate, I. O Abudu, who did not take the plea of the defendants, ordered that they be remanded in prison.
Abudu ordered that they be remanded in the Oba Custodial Centre pending legal advice from the Ogun State Directorate of Public Prosecutions.
She, however, adjourned the case till March 14 for mention.
Meanwhile, the premises of the court were filled to the brim as the victim’s family and other sympathisers trooped to the court to witness the arraignment.
Our correspondent observed as the defendants were bullied while being taken to prison custody.
Presidency: We’re Coasting Home to Victory, Atiku Tells Nigerians
The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has claimed that from preliminary reports on the results coming from the February 25, 2023 residential election, it is confident that its Presidential Candidate, Atiku Abubakar, is already coasting to victory.
The PDP, in a release issued and signed by its National Publicity Secretary, Hon. Debo Ologunagba, said it notes that “Atiku Abubakar is securing the highest number of valid votes cast, as well as the statutory 25% in at least two third of the states of the Federation to ultimately brace the tape on the first ballot.
PDP said it appreciates Nigerians from across the country for putting their avowed solidarity and support for Atiku Abubakar into action by coming out en masse to give their votes to the PDP, irrespective of ethnicity, creed, age and even political affiliations.
The party said, “From preliminary results, it is clear that Atiku Abubakar’s message of hope, unity, security and rebuilding of our nation has been positively received by Nigerians who are eager to embrace a new era under a purposeful leadership which the PDP and Atiku Abubakar embody.”
The PDP assures Nigerians that the hope which Atiku Abubakar symbolises, as well as the very onerous task of unifying and returning our country to the path of stability, national cohesion and economic prosperity will soon begin.
“Our Party, therefore, calls on INEC to ensure very transparent and credible collation process in such a manner that guarantees that all votes count and that the Will of the people is respected.
“INEC should not only ensure prompt uploading of results, but also continue to make the result viewing portal available to the public in the interest of transparency,” PDP said.
The PDP said it congratulates Nigerians for peaceful elections despite the threats, resort to violence and desperation of the All Progressives Congress (APC), to scuttle the process, while urging them to remain calm and resilient until the final declaration of results.
Nigeria Decides: Gov Ayade Loses Senatorial Election in Cross River to PDP
Governor Ben Ayade has lost his bid to return to the Senate following his defeat by the incumbent senator representing Cross River North, Sen. Jarigbe Agom-Jarigbe.
Ayade who was in the Senate between 2011 and 2015, lost the National Assembly elections conducted on Saturday with 56,595 votes against Agom-Jarigbe of the Peoples Democratic Party who scored 76,145 votes.
The returning officer, Dr Emmanuel Emanghe, who spoke on behalf of the Independent National Electoral Commission announced the result of the polls around 3:05 a.m. on Monday.
The News Agency of Nigeria reports that Agom-Jarigbe, a two-time member of the House of Representatives, was elected into the Senate through a bye-election in September 2021 following the death of Dr Rose Okoh.
Similarly, Ayade who is serving out his two-term as Governor of the state sought to replace Agom-Jarigbe as the Senator representing the Northern senatorial district of Cross River.
However, the re-elected Senator could not be issued with the Declaration Form after his declaration by the returning officer.
Upon demand for the Declaration Form, Agom-Jarigbe was told that it was mistakenly taken to Obudu by the electoral body in the state.
The Resident Electoral Commissioner, Prof. Gabriel Yomere, who spoke on phone said, “the form was mistakingly taken to Obudu but he can be issued with a temporary one pending when the original one will be brought.”
Meanwhile, Godwin Offiono of the PDP was returned and elected for the Ogoji/Yala Federal Constituency election.
Offiono defeated the incumbent lawmaker representing the area, Mr Jude Ngaji of the All Progressives Congress, by 36,651 votes to 32,973 votes.
The Ogoja/Yala Federal constituency result was announced by Dr Wakasor Ofem.
NAN
Peter Obi Humiliates Tinubu in Gbajabiamila’s Polling Unit
Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon Femi Gbajabiamila, a loyalist of the APC presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu, has lost his polling unit to Labour Party (LP) presidential standard bearer, Mr Peter Obi.
The results from the Surulere Ward 08 PU014, Gbajabiamila’s polling unit, are as follows:
APC – 69 votes
LP – 89 votes
PDP – 05 votes
NNPP – 01 vote
