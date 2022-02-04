Ogun Teenage Killers Arraigned Before Overcrowded Courtroom, Remanded

An Abeokuta Magistrates’ Court sitting at Isabo, Ogun State, on Thursday, ordered that four teenagers who allegedly murdered a 20-year -old girl, Sofiat Kehinde, be remanded in prison for two months.

The defendants, Balogun Mustaqeem, 20; Majekodunmi Soliudeen,18; Abdulgafar Lukman,19; and Waris Oladeinde,18; were arraigned on two counts of conspiracy and murder.

The boys were arrested on Saturday for allegedly severing the head of Kehinde, which they burnt in a pot for a ritual.

The police prosecutor, Inspector Lawrence Balogun, told the court that the defendants committed the offence around 11pm on January 28 at the Kugba area in Abeokuta.

Balogun alleged that the defendants conspired among themselves and murdered Kehinde, who was Soliudeen’s girlfriend.

He said they killed her by cutting off her head with a cutlass.

According to the prosecutor, the defendants murdered Kehinde with the plan to use her for money rituals.

The prosecutor said the offence contravened sections 324 and 316 of the Criminal Code Laws of Ogun State 2006.

He said, “They unlawfully killed Sofiat Kehinde, aged 20, by cutting off her head, thereby committing an offence contrary to and punishable Section 319 of the Criminal Code Laws of Ogun State, 2006.”

The Magistrate, I. O Abudu, who did not take the plea of the defendants, ordered that they be remanded in prison.

Abudu ordered that they be remanded in the Oba Custodial Centre pending legal advice from the Ogun State Directorate of Public Prosecutions.

She, however, adjourned the case till March 14 for mention.

Meanwhile, the premises of the court were filled to the brim as the victim’s family and other sympathisers trooped to the court to witness the arraignment.

Our correspondent observed as the defendants were bullied while being taken to prison custody.