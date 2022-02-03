Connect with us

Featured

Akwa Ibom 2023: “Umo Eno is an asset with capacity to sustain the vision of a greater Akwa Ibom”-Senator Effiong Bob

Published

1 year ago

on

The recently selected political leader of Uyo Senatorial District, Senator Effiong Bob has described the Peoples’ Democratic Party (PDP) gubernatorial aspirant, Pastor Umo Bassey Eno as an asset who has the necessary credentials to run the state.
Speaking while making his remarks during a visit to Paramount Ruler of Nsit-Ubium, and Oku Ibom Ibibio, His Eminence Ntenyin Solomon Etuk at his palace in Ikot Ukobo, Senator Bob noted that he was happy that a credible candidate like Umo has been endorsed by the state governor, Udom Emmanuel.
“I’m not talking here as a stranger. I am talk as of right and I defend the interest of Pastor Umo Eno as your next Governor as of right. I can assure you that the journey is just starting and by the grace of God it will end in praise”.

Senator Effiong Bob (4th left), Pastor Umo Eno & others

He revealed that the seasoned businessman who is the Commissioner of Lands and Water Resources from his background has the requisite knowledge to sustain the vision of a greater Akwa Ibom State.
The fifth and sixth National Assembly Senator who dropped his governorship ambition to back Eno, charged the aspirant to expect contrary forces and be determined to weather the storm that may come to challenge his
In his address, Pastor Umo Uno stated that the visit to the revered monarch was to receive his royal blessing as he seeks to contest the PDP primaries and later the gubernatorial elections.
He used the opportunity to react to a trending picture where he was seen paying obeisance to Governor Udom Emmanuel “I saw them write on social media; see a Pastor because of politics kneeling down for a Governor”. ‘ If they know that the church is subordinate to the state and we are to subject ourselves to constituted authority, they would understand”.

Chief Assam Assam, DG, Campaigns speaking during the visit

“I grew up in a home where respect was taught in the family. We were equally taught respect in school and of course the church. My parents taught me that when you are in a bus and you see an old person standing, you have to get up from your seat and offer the older person a sit. I believe that our people must begin to learn that culture of respect”.
“In the Yoruba tradition where I grew up, I understand that no one greets a king standing. So, I came to submit before you so that they can have so many things to write”.
“I know you as my father. Papa, I came here to inform you that majority of stakeholders of the PDP in Akwa Ibom State have endorsed me to run for the Governorship of this state. My hands are already on the plough and I won’t look back”.
Umo Eno who was on Sunday endorsed by Governor Udom Emmanuel and stakeholders in the state said he was humbled by the decision of the stakeholders to choose him for the top job, noting that because of his background and training, he would continue to show respect to constituted authority and no amount of media attacks would stop him.
Welcoming the governorship aspirant and his entourage to his palace, Ntenyin Solomon Etuk who is the President General, Akwa Ibom State Traditional Rulers Council (TRC) commended Umo Eno and his team for the visit, and also offered his royal blessing and fatherly advice to the aspirant.
He said as a royal father, his doors are open to all, and charged political actors to play the game by the rules.
In his words “Umo Eno is a child of respect. I’m a traditional priest. What God has destined for any man cannot be erased. I don’t hate any one. Stakeholders have endorsed you as you said and you came here for royal blessing. The ultimate thing as a king, I look at how we can live in peace, live in harmony with one another. My doors are open to all”.

Senator Effiong Bob

“2023 election will come and go, but we will still remain a united people and state. My advice is that election is a periodic constitutional process. I call on the political class not to heat up the polity, but to consolidate on the gains we’ve so far achieved”.
“I want the best for my State. I want us to live in peace and harmony. Let God be with you, let him take over the job. May you be in good health. Protect the integrity of this state and what we are known for which is peace. Love, peace and unity are my desire as wishes as you embark on this political journey to lead the state. My God will lead you, protect you and family. Hold fast unto your God and he will see you through”.
Speaking earlier, the DG of his campaign team, Chief Assam Assam described Umo Eno as the preferred choice who has what it takes to consolidate on the development agenda of the Udom Emmanuel led administration, saying he was in the palace to seek his fatherly advice and blessing.
“We came to have a heart to heart discussion with our father. Your eminence we are very proud of you. Your representation of the traditional institution in the state is replete with candour.
Chief Assam said that Pastor Umo and team will continue with the consultations and will leave no stone unturned ahead of the PDP primaries.

 

