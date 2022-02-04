Featured
2023: Reject Atiku, Tinubu, Osinbajo, Afe Babalola Tells Nigerians
Aare Afe Babalola, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN) has asked Nigerians to reject aspirants who are older that 60 years while making their choice of who to vote for as the country’s president in 2023.
The octogenarian lawyer who is also the Founder, Afe Babalola University (ABUA), Ado-Ekiti said this in a statement he personally signed and made available to journalists on the qualities that the political parties and voters should qualities to look out for before adopting or voting anyone to become the next Nigeria’s President.
Babalola, in the statement entitled: “The Presidency: When a candidate Is or Not Qualified”, said that such a candidate must not be too old and must be of sound health.
Babalola, in a three-page statement explained that any candidate for the post of Nigeria’s President should not be more than 60 years old, so that if he has the opportunity of serving two terms of four years each, he would still be leaving office before he turns 70.
Babalola’s prescription will rule out some of the front line aspirants like the 69-year-old for Lagos governor, Asiwaju Ahmed Tinubu and 75-year old former Nigeria’s vice president, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar from the 2023 presidential race.
His advice will also also rule out 64-year old Vice President Yemi Osinbajo who is under tremendous pressure to join the 2023 presidential race by groups and associations across the country.
Babalola, commenting on health, said the candidate must be physically, mentally and medically fit.
“The President should not be a person who will be looking for medical treatment from hospital to hospital around the world.
“He must be so healthy that he should be able to work for a minimum of 14 hours a day.
Aside age and health, the legal practitioner also said that the parties must search for the very best, without mundane considerations in picking their candidates.
He added that the country needed a candidate who would go beyond politics and embrace principle of a stronger Nigeria.
According to him, such candidate must be highly educated, up to at least, degree level and must not have history of penchant for corrupt practices.
He said the candidate must also be extra-ordinarily brilliant and have sound knowledge of the current affairs, work ethics, leadership experience, good human relations and also have clear cut vision and mission for Nigeria.
The notable legal practitioner said that the presidential candidate should be fluent in spoken English, such that he would possess the ability to write a speech all by himself.
According to him, in addition, he must possess the ability to speak off-the-cuff.
Babalola said: “The candidate must produce evidence that he possesses unquestionable means of livelihood.
“He should not just be seeking election as a means of securing employment or to offset outstanding indebtedness or use his position as the President to divert government’s funds into his offshore accounts.”
He further advised that the candidate must demonstrate that “he is willing and prepared to serve the nation without earning salaries, as it was the case between 1960 and Jan. 15, 1966.
“The sum total of the qualities those who deserve to be voted for as Nigeria’s President are age, health, education, sound knowledge of current affairs, work ethics, experience, human relations, vision and mission for Nigeria.
“Others are; belief in the need for a new Constitution, oratory power, kindness, friendliness and firmness, previous contributions to development, economic standing and readiness to serve as well as proven ability to solve problems,” Babalola said.
“It is normal that the aspirant for the post of Nigeria’s President must have a minimum of a Bachelor’s Degree, obtained from a reputable university.
“Sound knowledge of current affairs must also be considered.
“A person aspiring for the post of Nigeria’s President should possess a sound knowledge of Nigerian, African and world affairs for him to be able to speak and debate convincingly on any of them,” he said.
On work ethics, he said that the occupant of that exalted seat should be able and ready to work for a minimum of 14 hours a day, based on his personal knowledge of the volume of documents, petitions and applications that daily flooded the office of the President, most of which would require his personal and urgent attention.
“I know, as a fact that former President Olusegun Obasanjo worked for a minimum of 18 hours a day when he was at the saddle as Nigeria’s President without leaving any file till the next day.
“That is how anyone aspiring to be Nigeria’s next President should work.
“Concerning personal attributes, the aspirant should not be arrogant or opinionated. He should be a good listener, respectful and humble.
“He must be law abiding and a respecter of the Rule of Law, vision and mission for Nigeria:
“The aspirant must be someone who is totally detribalised and who appreciates that the country, Niger Area, now called Nigeria was brought together by Europeans during the 1884 Berlin Conference without consulting the locals and without their consent.
“He must appreciate that the over 400 ethnic nationalities that make up Nigeria have their different languages, cultures, religions, customs and values.
“He must, therefore, demonstrate to the voters that he believes in the evolution of nation-Nigeria from these various ethnic nationalities,” Babalola further stated.
He, however, called for a brand new Constitution for the country, in which he said the presidential candidate must be a strong believer. (NAN)
Featured
Presidency: We’re Coasting Home to Victory, Atiku Tells Nigerians
The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has claimed that from preliminary reports on the results coming from the February 25, 2023 residential election, it is confident that its Presidential Candidate, Atiku Abubakar, is already coasting to victory.
The PDP, in a release issued and signed by its National Publicity Secretary, Hon. Debo Ologunagba, said it notes that “Atiku Abubakar is securing the highest number of valid votes cast, as well as the statutory 25% in at least two third of the states of the Federation to ultimately brace the tape on the first ballot.
PDP said it appreciates Nigerians from across the country for putting their avowed solidarity and support for Atiku Abubakar into action by coming out en masse to give their votes to the PDP, irrespective of ethnicity, creed, age and even political affiliations.
The party said, “From preliminary results, it is clear that Atiku Abubakar’s message of hope, unity, security and rebuilding of our nation has been positively received by Nigerians who are eager to embrace a new era under a purposeful leadership which the PDP and Atiku Abubakar embody.”
The PDP assures Nigerians that the hope which Atiku Abubakar symbolises, as well as the very onerous task of unifying and returning our country to the path of stability, national cohesion and economic prosperity will soon begin.
“Our Party, therefore, calls on INEC to ensure very transparent and credible collation process in such a manner that guarantees that all votes count and that the Will of the people is respected.
“INEC should not only ensure prompt uploading of results, but also continue to make the result viewing portal available to the public in the interest of transparency,” PDP said.
The PDP said it congratulates Nigerians for peaceful elections despite the threats, resort to violence and desperation of the All Progressives Congress (APC), to scuttle the process, while urging them to remain calm and resilient until the final declaration of results.
Featured
Nigeria Decides: Gov Ayade Loses Senatorial Election in Cross River to PDP
Governor Ben Ayade has lost his bid to return to the Senate following his defeat by the incumbent senator representing Cross River North, Sen. Jarigbe Agom-Jarigbe.
Ayade who was in the Senate between 2011 and 2015, lost the National Assembly elections conducted on Saturday with 56,595 votes against Agom-Jarigbe of the Peoples Democratic Party who scored 76,145 votes.
The returning officer, Dr Emmanuel Emanghe, who spoke on behalf of the Independent National Electoral Commission announced the result of the polls around 3:05 a.m. on Monday.
The News Agency of Nigeria reports that Agom-Jarigbe, a two-time member of the House of Representatives, was elected into the Senate through a bye-election in September 2021 following the death of Dr Rose Okoh.
Similarly, Ayade who is serving out his two-term as Governor of the state sought to replace Agom-Jarigbe as the Senator representing the Northern senatorial district of Cross River.
However, the re-elected Senator could not be issued with the Declaration Form after his declaration by the returning officer.
Upon demand for the Declaration Form, Agom-Jarigbe was told that it was mistakenly taken to Obudu by the electoral body in the state.
The Resident Electoral Commissioner, Prof. Gabriel Yomere, who spoke on phone said, “the form was mistakingly taken to Obudu but he can be issued with a temporary one pending when the original one will be brought.”
Meanwhile, Godwin Offiono of the PDP was returned and elected for the Ogoji/Yala Federal Constituency election.
Offiono defeated the incumbent lawmaker representing the area, Mr Jude Ngaji of the All Progressives Congress, by 36,651 votes to 32,973 votes.
The Ogoja/Yala Federal constituency result was announced by Dr Wakasor Ofem.
NAN
Featured
Peter Obi Humiliates Tinubu in Gbajabiamila’s Polling Unit
Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon Femi Gbajabiamila, a loyalist of the APC presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu, has lost his polling unit to Labour Party (LP) presidential standard bearer, Mr Peter Obi.
The results from the Surulere Ward 08 PU014, Gbajabiamila’s polling unit, are as follows:
APC – 69 votes
LP – 89 votes
PDP – 05 votes
NNPP – 01 vote
Obasanjo Speaks on Presidential Election, Appeals for Caution, Rectification
PDP, LP, Other Agents Stage Walkout from Presidential Election Collation Centre
Vote Collation: Drama As Dino Maleye Blows Hot, Insists INEC Must Do the Right Thing
Atiku Defeats Tinubu in Osun As PDP Clears All Senatorial, Reps Seats
Peter Obi Defeats Tinubu to Win Lagos Presidential Poll
Presidency: We’re Coasting Home to Victory, Atiku Tells Nigerians
INEC Suspends Results Collation in Imo Constituency, PDP Leads
Nigerian Engineer Wins $500m Contract to Build Monorail Network in Iraq
WORLD EXCLUSIVE: Will Senate President, Bukola Saraki, Join Presidential Race?
World Exclusive: How Cabal, Corruption Stalled Mambilla Hydropower Project …The Abba Kyari, Fashola and Malami Connection Plus FG May Lose $2bn
Rehabilitation Comment: Sanwo-Olu’s Support Group Replies Ambode (Video)
Pendulum: Can Atiku Abubakar Defeat Muhammadu Buhari in 2019?
Fashanu, Dolapo Awosika and Prophet Controversy: The Complete Story
Pendulum: An Evening with Two Presidential Aspirants in Abuja
Who are the early favorites to win the NFL rushing title?
Boxing continues to knock itself out with bewildering, incorrect decisions
Steph Curry finally got the contract he deserves from the Warriors
Phillies’ Aaron Altherr makes mind-boggling barehanded play
The tremendous importance of owning a perfect piece of clothing
Trending
-
News4 years ago
Nigerian Engineer Wins $500m Contract to Build Monorail Network in Iraq
-
Featured5 years ago
WORLD EXCLUSIVE: Will Senate President, Bukola Saraki, Join Presidential Race?
-
Boss Picks5 years ago
World Exclusive: How Cabal, Corruption Stalled Mambilla Hydropower Project …The Abba Kyari, Fashola and Malami Connection Plus FG May Lose $2bn
-
Headline4 years ago
Rehabilitation Comment: Sanwo-Olu’s Support Group Replies Ambode (Video)
-
Headline4 years ago
Pendulum: Can Atiku Abubakar Defeat Muhammadu Buhari in 2019?
-
Headline4 years ago
Fashanu, Dolapo Awosika and Prophet Controversy: The Complete Story
-
Headline5 years ago
Pendulum: An Evening with Two Presidential Aspirants in Abuja
-
Headline4 years ago
2019: Parties’ Presidential Candidates Emerge (View Full List)