“Iyabo Oko is Still Alive”

Nollywood actress, Iyabo Oko, came back to live three hours after she was announced dead.

Her daughter, Bisi Aisha, earlier announced that the actress passed away.

“My mum is gone. Rest well mummy. May ur soul Rest In Peace mummy,” she wrote on Instagram on Wednesday.

Iyabo Oko’s transition was also early announced by actress Foluke Daramola-Salako.

However, Bisi Aisha and Foluke Daramola both retract the report on Thursday morning, saying Iyabo Oko is alive.

“Wonderful being, she moved her hand after being confirmed dead three hours ago. God, we will forever praise your holy name,” Aisha stated on Thursday morning.

Foluke Daramola-Salako, on her part, said:

“Just heard from her daughter again that she moved her hand and she is still alive. Hallelujah! She is alive.

“It was her same daughter that announced her death before and she was the one that says is alive now.”

The actress also confirmed that Iyabo is now at the hospital receiving treatment.