India’s Harnaaz Sandhu Crowned Miss Universe 2021
Harnaaz Sandhu of India was crowned Miss Universe 2021 on Sunday, marking the end of a controversial pageant hosted this year in southern Israel.
In a speech on stage during the pageant, Sandhu urged young people to “know that you are unique and that’s what makes you beautiful, stop comparing yourself to others. I believed in myself, and that’s why I’m standing here today,” she added, to loud applause from the audience.
The pageant was held in the resort city of Eilat, with 80 women from around the world competing for the crown. Sunday night was the last day of the competition, with eliminations narrowing down the number of finalists until the last two remained, CNN reports.
Nadia Ferreira of Paraguay and Lalela Mswane of South Africa were the first and second runners-up, respectively.
Harvey was later criticized online for singling her out with what many have suggested was an inappropriate question.
“Oh my god, Steve, I was not expecting to do this on the world stage. I have to do this, I have no other option. Brace yourselves, everyone,” she said looking surprised, before demonstrating a few meows.
At a later Q&A session, when Sandhu had reached the top 5, she took the opportunity to spread a message on climate change. “This is the time to take action and talk less. Prevent and protect is better than repent and repair,” she said.
After her win was announced, she celebrated with other contestants on stage, shouting to a camera, “Chak de Phatte India,” a Punjabi exclamation similar in meaning to “Let’s do this, India!”
This year’s competition marks the second Covid-era Miss Universe pageant. Israel’s borders were set to open to vaccinated tourists ahead of the main event this year, which would have allowed thousands of fans to attend.
But with the emergence of the new Omicron variant, the Israeli government shut its borders to foreigners two weeks before the competition, throwing travel plans and preparations into chaos.
One contestant, Miss France, tested positive for the virus upon landing in Israel and had to quarantine — getting out just in time for the preliminary competition on Friday.
The pageant was also wrapped in another layer of political controversy, with some critics and countries calling for boycotts as with previous international events hosted in Israel.
The South African government withdrew its support and called on Mswane to drop out, citing Israeli treatment of Palestinians, calling it “apartheid,” a charge Israel has vehemently denied. But Mswane with the backing of the Miss South Africa organization chose to travel to Israel and compete.
Other figures, including Miss Israel, Noa Cochva, responded with a common refrain heard from pageant organizers and contestants: Miss Universe should not be about politics.
Israel was one of the first countries to begin vaccinating its population and had reached a high vaccination rate by May this year, when the country was approached about hosting the December competition, according to a spokesperson from Israel’s Ministry of Tourism.
We Cashed, Sold Out in 2022, Will Release New Album This 2023 – P-Square
Peter Okoye AKA Mr. P made the revelation via his Twitter account where he revealed it was a strategic decision for them not to release a new project in 2022 as they wished to tour and connect with their fans. He further revealed that they intend to release the first album of their second coming in 2023.
P-Square has been one of Africa’s most famous duos for over a decade with their music gaining them massive followership across the world. The twin brothers parted ways in 2017 as they pursued solo careers and this brought an end to the multi-award-winning duo.
In 2021, the brothers reconciled and returned as a duo announcing themselves in the December 2021 reunion concert in which they apologized to fans for splitting up.
In 2022, P-Square released two tracks ‘Jaiye’ and ‘Find Somebody’. They also performed in multiple countries making special guest appearances at Afronation Portugal and Ghana where they delivered nostalgia.
Fans will be eager to receive a new project from the duo whose music captures different eras of the evolution of Afrobeats.
I Don’t Want to Die, Teni Explains Reason Behind Her Weight Loss
Singer and self-professed “sugar mummy of the world,” Teni Apata, has explained that she feared for her health, which led to her weight loss journey.
Teni posted a video on Twitter flaunting her transformation and mouthing musical lyrics that explained why she had to shed weight.
“I realised you only have one life. Me, I don’t want to die,” she said. In order to encourage people who might want to go on the same journey, she said looking at her should be enough. “If you need inspiration, you’re looking right here…look at me,” the singer said.
Teni revealed on Tuesday, November 22, 2022, that she shed 75 pounds naturally without the use of surgery, but the comments that followed the post caused the singer to criticise a wide range of people.
“Lost 75 pounds no surgery! Dumb asses claiming I did can suck mine!” she wrote in response to the negative comments.
This is not the first time a celebrity has come under fire for their weight loss journey.
Earlier this year, Eniola Badmus, a Nollywood actress, chastised an Instagram user for claiming that she had previously admitted to having weight loss surgery.
I Need a Man on My Bed, Nollywood Actress Cries Out
Nollywood Actress Moyo Lawal has revealed her resolution for the New Year.
In an Instagram post, the curvy film star, who just celebrated her birthday, vowed to get a partner this year.
Moyo wants to share her bed with her dream man, as she is officially ‘entering the streets’ this year.
Although she has never been married, Moyo said she has always lived like a married woman.
Now in her 30+ years, Moyo explained that if the period she has shared a bed with any man is summed up in months, it would be only four.
Moyo further argued that most girls in their 20s have shared their beds with men for an average period of three years.
She said: “Officially entering the streets this year (in @bobrisky222 voice good girl no Dey pay)…
“You see even though ayam not married or has never been married… I have lived my entire life as a married woman (the people who get it get it)…
“If I told you that as a lady who has spent 3 something years on this earth I have only shared a bed as much as the total of 4 months (this is only 4months because I want to cover all bases and leave spare weeks oooh) with another human being would you believe me?
“(Some 21 year olds already have like a total of 3years in their record).
She added: “Anyways that is a NEW YEAR resolution I intend to keep… no more sleeping alone starting from next week… apparently it is not a sin.. sooo-Ps We are OUTSIDE. NOT YET sha but sooon..”
In another post, where she shared bikini photos, the Badagry-born movie star promised her online family that she’ll start covering her body when she turns 40.
She stated: “Don’t worry fam…I will start wearing clothes when I hit the **BIG 40** please don’t go and be zooming nonsense there oooh. But are you feeling the Capricorn Energy or it is not strong enough just yet?
“Wait is it 1 or 2? Because at this point, it’s like I don’t know how to choose pic again oooh, I am not even posting again let me go and eat my rice and chicken.”
The tremendous importance of owning a perfect piece of clothing
