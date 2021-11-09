Opinion
That Crude Invasion on Justice Odili’s House: A Metaphor for a Failed State
By Chief Mike A.A. Ozekhome, SAN, OFR, FCIArb, LL.B, LL.M, Ph.D.
INTRODUCTION
Nigeria has become one huge joke. She has been so dehumanized in such a way as to generate one form of absurdity or another, on a daily basis. Nigeria has become a sickening contraption of one scandal per day.
Indeed, Nigeria, under the president Muhammadu Buhari government, does not practise democracy at all. Rather, it practises electonocracy, judocracy and executocracy. I will explain these terms I have personally coined from my personal lexical dictionary. “Electionocracy” is a system of government where elections are held as a ritual at intervals (4 years in the case of Nigeria), with the emergent elected or selected leaders, rather than giving the electors democracy dividends; merely stabilize themselves in power,and start looking forward to the next election.
“Judocray” is a genre of government practised in Nigeria, where Presidents, Governors, Legislators and LG Chairmen are thrown up in an election, enmeshed in legal callithenics, and get conceived, incubated and delivered in the hallowed precincts of our courts; rather than true the ballot box.
“Executocracy”, as practised in Nigeria, is an aberrant form of government where the executive arm of government acts in torrerem of other arms of government, browbeat, intimidate, harass and subjugate them. It is usually headed by a maximalist, autocratic, dictatorial head, who views himself as Loius XIV of France. Loius XIV was so intoxicated with the effect of liquor-inebriating power that in 1655, he proudly stood in front of parliament and declared “L’etat, C’ est moi” (I am the state). He said this to indicate his complete hold on power.
JUSTICE MARY ODILI AND AN INTIMIDATED JUDICIARY
The case of cerebral, apolitical and fecund Jurist, the honourable Justice Mary Ukaego Peter-Odili, whose judgements drip with intellectual depth and breadth,has once more thrown up the quagmire the judiciary faces as the third arm of government. As far back as the 1780s, three great American Federalists, Alexander Hamilton, John Jay and James Madison, theorized on the different aspects of checks and balances between the three arms of government- the Legislature, the Executive and the Judiciary. This doctrine of separation of powers had, in 1778, been popularized by the great French philosopher and jurist, Baron de Montesquieu.
In his federalist paper No. 78, Hamilton theorized that the Judiciary is the weakest of the three branches of government, because it has “no influence over either the sword or the purse, …… it may truly be said to have neither FORCE nor WILL, but merely judgment”. This was as far away as May 28, 1788.
Predicated on this, successive Nigerian governments- colonial, military and civilian- have always, to varying degrees, been intimidated, harassed, terrorized and overawed by the judiciary. The courts, like the proverbial phoenix that rises from its ashes, have refused to be obliterated. Thus, in the Military Governor of Lagos State v. Ojukwu (1986)- LPELR-3600 (SC), the Supreme Court warned that the rule of law must be obeyed even under military dictatorships. See also A.G of the Federation v. Guardian Newspaper Ltd (1999)-LPELR-3162 (SC).
THE CRUDE RAID ON JUSTICE MARY ODILI’S HOUSE
In the night of Friday, 29th October, 2021, some fully armed security agents crudely invaded the serene house of Justice Odili at No. 7, Imo River Street, Maitama, Abuja. A senior counsel who had heard the breaking news alerted me. The human rights activist in me immediately snapped; and I rushed to the house, wearing only trousers and a long sleeve shirt, right on my way from the Nnamdi Azikiwe Airport to my home in Abuja (from Lagos). I met that the security agents had just retreated to the shadows of the trees around the area. They were either scared or ashamed of their crude and bizarre act. Indeed, the rapid emergence of human traffic from the vicinity must have forewarned the agents of darkness that October 29, 2021, was quite different from late Friday night on October 8, 2016, till the early hours of Saturday. This was when hooded DSS operatives invaded the serene houses of Justices Adeniyi Ademola, Nnamdi Dimgba; the CJN, Justice Walter Onnoghen and Justice Sylvester Ngwuta, JSC.
Justices Dimgba, Ademola and Ngwuta were later exonerated from any wrong doing or malfeasance. No one in government apologized to them. Justice Onnoghen, a whole sitting CJN, was not so lucky. He was hunted down and hounded out of power through an exparte court order issued by the Code of Conduct Tribunal (CCT), an inferior tribunal of record not even recognized under section 6(6)(a) of the 1999 Constitution. As a southerner, perhaps, he was not entitled to sit on the revered seat of the CJN; the first ever since Justice Ayo Gabriel Irikefe (1985-1987). Nigeria, we hail thee.
THE FAKE AND PHONEY SEARCH WARRANT
To be sure, Justice Odili is not any ordinary Judge or Justice. She is the second most ranking Justice of the Supreme Court, next only in rank to the Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), the Hon. Justice Tanko Mohammed.
A search warrant dated 29th October, 2021, had been procured by one CSP Lawrence Ajodo, who claimed to be attached to the “Joint Panel Recovery Ministry of Justice”. This panel is said to be comprised of agents from the EFCC, the Nigeria Police and personnel from the Ministry of Justice.
One Aliyu Umar of “No. 9, Maigoro Street, Niger State” (never heard of any address without the name of a village, city or town; except the state), had paid #500 and deposed to an affidavit as far back as 13th October, 2021. This was 16 clear days before 29th October, 2021.
Umar’s affidavit did not even mention Odili’s name or address. He merely deposed that he had “observed some illegal activities to be going on in some Houses within Abuja and its environs”; and that “all information provided by me to the EFCC is true and correct to the best of my knowledge”.
Based on this inchoate and incoherent affidavit not worthy of the paper it was written on, one CSP Lawrence Ajodo applied for a search warrant 15 days later, on 28th October, 2021. The application addressed to the Chief Magistrate Court, Zone 6 Wuse, Abuja, was headed ‘Application for your requisite consent and to issue to me CSP Lawrence Ajodo Force AP No: 201192 attached to Joint Panel Recovery under Ministry of Justice, a search warrant to enable me carryout investigation of compliant on oath by Mr Aliyu Umar Ibrahim, about illegal activities at No. 9, Imo Street, Maitama, FCT, Abuja’.
Armed with this application, Chief Magistrate Emmanuel Iyanna, immediately approved the search warrant. When the bubble burst with public ruckus and widespread uproar, the Chief Magistrate beat a hasty retreat and annulled his order immediately, in the following words:
“upon misrepresentation to the honourable court that led to the issuance of a search warrant in favour of Joint Recovery, Ministry of Justice against House 9, Imo Street, Maitama, Abuja, dated October 28, 2021. In view of the above fact search warrant is hereby revoked”.
THE GREAT MISCHIEF
The search warrant clearly bears No 9, Imo Street, Maitama. How did that metamorphose into Justice Odili’s No 7, Imo River Street, Maitama. If it was not premeditated to deliberately embarrass Justice Odili, why did the security agents not mistakenly go to other nearby streets, such as Imo River Close, River Niger, River Benue, Nike Lake and Ekoro Oruro River Streets? What is the connection between No. 9, Imo Street and No. 7, Imo River Street? I cannot find it. Or, can you? CSP Ajodo had been directed by Chief Magistrate Iyanna to investigate the “commission (or suspected commission) of the offence of illegal activities suspected to prone to crime (sic) at No. 9, Imo Street Maitama, Abuja”. So, why did the security team go to No. 7, Imo River Street?
How did “some illegal activities going on in some houses in Abuja” which never listed Odili’s house, metamorphose into her serene home where the learned Jurist was perhaps busy poring away on legal matters?
WIDESPREAD PUBLIC CONDEMNATION
I believe this invasion was obviously targeted to once more embarrass Justice Odili, as security agents had done in February, 2020, after she presided over a panel that delivered the Bayelsa governorship election appeal at the Supreme Court. They did not care that she never read the lead judgement; and that even if she had, she could not have forced the other four Justices to agree with her position. But, this time around, the Nigerians could take none of it. They struck. As a lawyer and rights activist who was physically present, ‘korokoro eyes’, at the scene of the dastardly invasion, I immediately condemned it as being politically motivated, ruling out the possibility of a honest mistake. Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State literally breathed fire, condemning the seige and calling for immediate justice. Vibrant and courageous NBA President, Mr Olumide Akpata, rose to the occasion in a statement issued on behalf of the NBA:
“The Nigerian Bar Association (“NBA”) received with grave concern the news of the unlawful siege on the Abuja residence of a Justice of the Supreme Court of Nigeria, Honourable Justice Mary Ukaego Peter-Odili, last night by officers of one or more of the Nigerian security agencies.
Almost 24 hours later, information concerning the basis of the siege remains hazy and the subject of speculation, apart from reports that the invasion was pursuant to a search warrant issued by a Magistrate Court in Abuja, which search warrant has now been revoked.
The Honourable Attorney-General of the Federation under whose office the team that purportedly carried out the raid is allegedly domiciled has also denounced the team, which suggests the inference that the residence of the second most senior judicial officer in Nigeria was raided by rogue security agencies. The grave implications of this possibility leave a lot to be desired.
When viewed in the context of a similar raid on the premises of Supreme Court Justices in 2016, the rationale of which was never fully explained or indeed justified, the NBA interprets last night’s incident as a part of an orchestrated affront on the Judiciary, designed to intimidate and ridicule the Judiciary. The NBA will no longer allow this to continue.
In case the law enforcement agencies have not learnt their lessons, events like this do nothing but erode the independence of sacred democratic institutions like the Judiciary, undermine the rule of law in Nigeria, and set the country back in the quest to instil confidence in citizens of Nigeria, Nigerian businesses, and foreign investors that Nigeria operates a democracy with an independent Judiciary…
To be clear, last night’s event is an affront on the Judiciary and grossly undermines the democracy that we profess to practise…the aims and objectives of the NBA include the protection and defence of the independence of the Judiciary and the Rule of Law in Nigeria, we will be convening an…”.
The Body of Senior Advocates of Nigeria (BOSAN), the registered umbrella body of revered silks, added its weighty, silky voice thus, after meeting with Attorney-General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami, who flatly denied involvement of his ministry: “When judges’ lives, careers, security and safety, when their independence is threatened, then democracy is also threatened”. BOSAN, through Chief Adegboyega Awomolo, SAN, also met with the CJN, warning that “The body of SANs is very concerned about lives, security and safety of our judicial officers anywhere and everywhere”.
In a rare show of engaging the public after years of lacerating and excruciating humiliation in the hands of the Executive, the apex court of Nigeria crawled out of its self-imposed cocoon, through its Director of Information, Dr Festus Akande.It warned that “the Judiciary should not be misconstrued by anyone or institution of government as the weeping (perhaps, whipping) child among the arms of government”. He went further: “This incident appears to be in isolation but we cannot let it be swept under the carpet. The incident must be investigated and investigated thoroughly. Nigerians are interested in this matter. It should not be politicised; it’s a matter of grave, political and constitutional importance.
There are three arms of government: the executive, the legislature and judiciary. One is not supposed to be in ambush or overriding the other or threaten the other’s existence, otherwise democracy is at risk”.
Other bodies, groups, organizations have risen up to condemn this rape of the Judiciary, some with very caustic words.
THE LEGAL POSITION
To remove a judge, it must be in accordance with the Constitution; not arbitrarily, whimsically and capriciously.
Section 158 and Paragraph 21 Part 1 of the Third Schedule of the 1999 Constitution clearly empowers the National Judicial Council (NJC) with the power to handle all complaints. This position was accorded judicial imprimatur in the case of Nganjiwa Vs. Federal Republic of Nigeria (2018) 4 NWLR(Pt.1609) 301, where the Court of Appeal held that “if any judicial officer commits a professional misconduct within the scope of his duty and is investigated, arrested and subsequently prosecuted by security agents, without a formal complaint report to the NJC, it will be a usurpation of the latter’s constitutionally guaranteed powers under Section 158 and Paragraph 21 Part 1 of the Third Schedule, thereby inhibiting the NJC from carrying out its disciplinary control over erring judicial officers as clearly provided by the Constitution… it is only when the NJC has given a verdict and handed over such judicial officer (removing his toga of judicial powers) to the prosecuting authority that he may be investigated and prosecuted by the appropriate security agencies”. This decision means that the independence of the Judiciary and judicial officers is wholly guaranteed and that no security agency or prosecuting authority in Nigeria, however highly placed, has the power to investigate, arrest, detain, or prosecute a sitting judicial officer, without first referring the matter to the NJC, and await the outcome and directive of the said NJC.
SO, WHO DID IT?
The question remains: with the AGF, IGP, EFCC, and other security agencies denying complicity, who did it? Who wanted Justice Mary Odili dead, maimed, humiliated or disgraced out of office when she has just till May 12, 2022, to honourably retire from the Bench at 70, after serving her country meritoriously? And why? They must all be fished out promptly, tried and punished in accordance with the laws of the land. In addition, the Federal government through the relevant authorities must render a PUBLIC APOLOGY and make restitution to Justice Mary Ukaego Peter-Odili, who, during the event, was badly shaken and put in great danger of life and security, with her entire household. This case is not such as can be swept under the carpet in the usual Nigerian manner. NO!!!
Adding Value
Adding Value: You Are an Embodiment of Success by Henry Ukazu
Dear Destiny Friends,
“Success is not the key to happiness. Happiness is the key to success. If you love what you are doing, you will be successful.” – Albert Schweitzer
Nothing makes the heart merrier than success. Success comes in different shapes and sizes. However, our contemporary society is now positing money or wealth as success. But it is imperative to note that what most people see as success is actually money or wealth on display. When you don’t have money to show the world, most people don’t see you as successful. But what they fail to understand is that success is relative. You can be successful in any sphere of life including business, academics, politics, spirituality, family, career, entertainment or art.
If you ask me, the first foundational principle of success is knowing yourself. Knowing who you are is a key ingredient for success. As mentioned earlier, all those who have been able to succeed either in business, academic, spirituality, entertainment, art, politics, and family identified themselves. They didn’t copy anyone. They know what they carry is unique and the only way they can make an impact in the world in an efficient manner is to be the best version of themselves.
This is the reason my organisation, Global Empowerment and Mentoring Initiative Inc, (Gloemi.com) focuses on Human Capacity Development. We help youths and career professionals to unleash their potential. We do this by using our self-discovery programme to inquire into the latent gifts and talents which are lying fallow in our clients. We take the client throigh the rudiments of discovering their inept qualities because it is not what we don’t know that makes us fail, but we are not aware that is inside of us.
In Gloemi, we know that everyone is destined to succeed. But this success comes at a price which an individual must be willing to pay. A key component of our training is focused on Mindset transformation. We do this because we success and failure start from the mind, and the fact that many youths lack the right information to succeed. Some youths are mostly influenced by what they see on the internet and social media. For instance, some believe that education is a scam having not come to terms with why one would invest so much money in acquiring a formal education and then find it difficult to get a job commensurate to the money and time invested in formal education. They fail to understand that education itself is a training and opportunity to broaden one’s mind and expose them to the world through enlightenment.
Again, some believe that money is the prize tag when they have come of age. And so, when they are done with High School or College, the next thing is to look for money, they fail to realize that life is very dynamic. You need mentors who can guide you on the right path of life, depending on your interest. That’s why it is important to instill in the minds of youths the relativity of success. You can get all the money in the world and still be poor because there’s more to life than money. These are some of the information and training we offer at Gloemi.
When I say success is inside of you, trust me, it’s real. Success is inside everyone of us. I want you to join me in a little exercise now and say to yourself, success is inside of me. Yes, say it loud to yourself. You may be wondering, where is the success? The answer simply lies in asking yourself, what’s the one thing I can do for free without anyone paying me? Again, you can ask yourself, what’s the one thing I love to do that makes me happy? By the time you answer these question(s), you have solved 50% of your life challenges.
The challenge most people have is that sometimes, they wait for other people to believe in them or give them an opportunity before they can hit the ground running. The world doesn’t need to give you permission, you have what it takes to make the world to go round. If you wait for the world to give you permission, you might be heading for a disaster because the world is filled with jealousy. According to Ray Goforth, “There are two types of people who will tell you that you cannot make a difference in this world: those who are afraid to try and those who are afraid you will succeed.”
If you care to know to know how success is deposited inside of you, consider the likes of Aliko Dangote, Bill gate, Ben Carson, Barack Obama, Peter Obi, Donald Trump, Cristiano Ronaldo, Albert Einstein, Dr. Yomi Garnett, Steve Jobs, Mother Theresa, Mike Tyson, and Henry Ukazu, just to mention a few. All these great world leaders have distinguished themselves in their respective fields. They are known for one thing or another. For instance, Dangote is regarded as the richest Black man in the world, but he can’t cure himself if he is sick, he will have to consult a medical doctor like Ben Carson to operate on him depending on the medical treatment he needs. In the same vein, Bill Gates is so wealthy that he can fund any business he has interest in, but if he wants to write a book about himself, he will have to engage Dr. Yomi Garnett who is one of the best if not the best Ghost writers the world has produced to write his book.
The same principle is applicable if Cristiano Ronaldo, Barack Obama and Bill Gates want to inspire the youths, there’s no other person best suited to train and empower the youths than Henry Ukazu, who has written a trailblazer book on youths’ empowerment and has been globally celebrated and profiled by world leaders, New York Times, United Nations, News12 just to mention a few. The point I am trying to make here is that one has to know himself and what’s unique about him for the world to take him serious. That on its own is success.
In the journey of life, it is important to note that you will have to believe in yourself before others can believe in you. You will have to begin the race or journey before others can join you. According to Chuck Norris “Always remember that your success is inside you, if you can’t see it first, no one can see it”. When you become a man of success, you’ll attract value to yourself. It’s your value that will bring the success that’s inside of you.
According to Albert Einstein, “Try not to become a man of success. Rather become a man of value.”
In conclusion, take a moment self-examination, and then ask yourself, what’s unique about me, what are my gifts, talents and what skills do I have that makes me unique to help other people? When you correctly answer the questions, you are gradually heading to success if only you can develop and multiply it to help other people solve their problems.
Henry Ukazu writes from New York. He works with the New York City Department of Correction as the Legal Coordinator. He’s a Human Capacity and mindset coach. He is also a public speaker, youth advocate and creative writer. He’s the author of the acclaimed book Design Your Destiny – Actualizing Your Birthright to Success. He can be reached info@gloemi.com
Opinion
Sacrifice: The Authentic ‘Place’ for Empowerment
By Tolulope A. Adegoke
“Scars that makes ‘stars’.
Actions with the right motives.
Creativities that guarantees productivities.
Responsiveness that unveils passion.
Illuminant.
Favour that compels envy.
Independent.
Crosses, crowns, cares & cures.
Expectant, experienced, expressions & excellence.
Sacrifice is the scar(s) we bear in the processes of carrying our ‘crosses’ (responsibilities) towards getting our ‘crowns’ (desired results). There is no star without scars. Your scars reminds you of what you have been through…how God delivered you from what should have killed or destroyed you! You story is His His(s)tory!” – Tolulope A. Adegoke, PhD., MNIM, FIMC, CMC, CMS
Sacrifice is the scar(s) we bear in the processes of carrying our ‘crosses’ towards getting our ‘crowns’. There is no star without a scar! The scar of every star is sacrifice. It is nothing else! It is simply the ticket towards delivering possibilities. Sacrifice is going the extra mile, paying the extra-price and taking the extra steps to deliver your mandates! Your extra-ordinary inputs determine your extra-ordinary impacts! You need to go the extra mile in your “disciplined” life. You must pay the extra-price in your “diligence”; then, the star in you emerges! Do not envy success, envy sacrifice!
Many around the world are embodiments of extra-ordinary potentials (gifts), but have found themselves in fields that are different from their real (divine) calling(s). For example, some are gifted footballers but have found themselves in the Engineering sector… Not until they subject themselves into the diligent sacrifices of football training and timings (age-wise), such people will not manifest or fulfil their original destiny. They would only be engineering stars by chance or by force. It takes sacrifice for the star in us to manifest!
You cannot eat your cake and have it! You cannot make an omelette without breaking eggs! Not even faith is a substitute for sacrifice. Vision is not a substitute for sacrifice! Sacrifice is a covenant requirement of every kingdom star! Apostle Paul in the scripture (Philippians1:21) said: “For me to die is gain, for me to live is Christ.” I will rather die than allow anyone make my glory in Christ vain is a typical description of the term Sacrifice. Being crucified with Jesus Christ is Sacrifice! Every star has a story of sacrifice to tell! Bishop David O. Oyedepo is used to saying: “If you do not improve on where we live of, then you are a failure!”
The above means that, you must wake up from your slumber and invest your time in creating the future that you desire! Until you do what others do not do, you will still remain on the same spot as others! You must therefore wake up and tell yourself the bitter truth and design for yourself a new programme and do not let the year to end without a schedule for next year and a lifetime goal…This would show that you are really a serious entity on a mission to deliver your world from its aches!
Even Jesus Christ, the most anointed said in Luke12:49-50 (KJV): “I have come to set fire on the Earth…I have a baptism to be baptized with and now am I stretched until it be accomplished.” Anyone that desires to have a “global impact” must pay a “global price”!
You cannot have it until you pay its ultimate worth! You cannot have your crown, not until you are done with the cross!
“Every seed of Abraham is a seed with potentials for global impacts (Genesis22:17-18)” “And if ye be Christ’s, ye are Abraham’s seed and according to the promise (Galatians3:29).”
You are here on Earth for global impacts; you are not here for survival! Global Impacts is about being a positive influence all across the world on humanity in your area of calling(s), chosen career(s) or field(s).
I strongly believe that there are readers of this write-up that would manifest greater grace of positive impacts all across the world all to the glory of God Almighty, if they would be willing to pay greater prices than many great men have paid in the past in order to be the “moves” and “waves” of the “movements and trends” and affluence in their generation(s). Until you pay the greater price(s), you cannot generate greater value(s). For whatsoever a man sows, he shall reap! What is only waiting for you in the future is simply your investment in today! We need to be prepared to at least start aspiring to do a few things we can do, then the grace will flow in on us to do more/greater! It is then we would be able to soar higher than the Eagles because the skies would have simply been transformed into our starting point!
Ultimately, you must discover your area of calling(s) or field(s), so as to be sure that you are not investing in the wrong direction. Your vision must be clearly defined so as to fully understand your mission and then empower yourself for possibilities in that field. According to 2Timothy 2:15 (KJV): “Study to shew thyself approved unto God, a workman that needeth not to be ashamed, rightly dividing the word of truth.” Acquire relevant skills, apply the spiritual knowledge and understand the needs of your environment in relation to your “Empowered Zero.”
Your field is the “green pastures” where your flocks feeds through your properly “Empowered Zero” which is harnessed/directed as solutions towards meeting demands, needs of peoples, corporates and nations. Harnessing your “Empowered Zero” is the full-scale methodological applications in a bid to impart your world with the treasures that lies in your earthen vessel!
To empower in this context means to positively influence affect or fuel something or someone or a place to become useful or better towards emerging/fulfilling or serving the real and full purpose of which it was originally created! Having thoroughly studied my Zero to Hero series, a majority across the world have come to understand that no one is indispensable, nothing last forever, change is constant and there is always room for improvement to be able to transit from Zero to Hero. Zero to Hero, in this context, is not limited or restricted to individuals or peoples alone but it touches as well the Corporate world and Nations; illuminating us that we can always be better, come what may!
Empowerment is both a value orientation for working in the community (practical) and a theoretical model for understanding the process and consequences of efforts to exert control and influence over the decision(s) that affect one’s life, organizational functioning, and the quality of Community life; so said Perkins and Zimmerman, 1995; Rappaport,1981; Zimmerman and Warschausky 1998.
The value of the orientation of empowerment suggests goals, aims and strategies for implementing change. Empowerment provides principles and a framework for organizing our knowledge and lifestyle. Robert Adams points to the limitations of any single definition of empowerment “empowerment” and the danger that academic or specialist definitions might take away the wood the connected practices from the very person they are supposed to belong to. Still, he offers a minimal definition of the term: Empowerment as the capacity of individuals, groups and/or communities to take control of their circumstances exercise power and achieve their own goal, and the process by which, individually and collectively, they are able to help themselves and others to maximize the quality of their lives. According to Cornell, Empowerment Group, “it is an intentional, ongoing process centred in the local community involving mutual respect, critical reflection, caring and group participation, through which people lacking an equal share of resources gain greater access to and control over those resources.”
Learn, Apply & Share.
Thank You!
Dr. Tolulope A. Adegoke is an accredited ISO 20700 Effective Leadership Trainer
Opinion
The Oracle: Ethics and Discipline in Law: Akin to Waiting for Godot (Pt. 8)
By Mike Ozekhome
INTRODUCTION
Ethics and discipline are at the core of legal principles and precepts; because law is a set of beliefs and values which society has accepted either formally in written codes or unwritten codes like customs and traditions. In either case, they are norms which are based on what society regards as ethical behavior or best practices applicable in any given context or circumstances. They are usually flouted at the risk of sanctions. This is where discipline comes in. Please, read on.
DISCIPLINE OF LAWYERS
The applicable rules relating to the discipline of lawyers is the Legal Practitioners Disciplinary Committee Rules 2006. The Breach of any of the rules of professional conduct in the legal profession could be held to constitute an infamous conduct in a professional respect. See Rule 55(2), RPC 2007. Suffices however to say that any aggrieved party can write a written complaint against a legal practitioner to any of the following: The Chief of Judge of Nigeria; The Attorney General of the Federation; President, Court of Appeal or presiding Justice of the Court of Appeal; The Chief Judge of the High Court of a State or that of the FCT; The AG of a State; Chairmen, body of Benches; and President, NBA or Chairman of a branch of NBA. See Rule 3(1) LPDC Rules 2006.
PROCEDURE FOR THE DISCIPLINE OF LAWYERS
The procedures for the discipline of lawyers can be summed up as follows: Receipt of a complaint or petition; Any of the persons authorized to receive the petition or complaint shall forward same to the NBA which shall course the complaint to be investigated; Investigation and if a prima facie case is established, the NBA shall forward a report of such a case to the Secretary of the LPDC together and all documents not considered by the NBA and a copy of the complaint; Appointment of a legal practitioner by the NBA to present the case before the committee; Hearing of the case of a party either personally or through a counsel of his choice; On the direction of the Chairman of the Disciplinary Committee, the Secretary shall fix a day of hearing and serve notices to parties (either through personal service registered post or e-mail etc); They must be at least 15 days between the services of hearing notice and the date of hearing; Except where the services is by publication in the newspaper, the secretary is to serve on parties, other than the complainant, both the hearing notice and copies of the report and the complaint prepared by the NBA; Upon proof of service, the committee may proceed to hear and determine the case in the absence of the counsel against whom the complaint was made; An absent party may however within 30 days from the date of the pronouncement of the findings and direction of the committee apply for a re-hearing; If the committee is satisfied that it is just to hear the case, it may grant the application upon such terms as to cost or otherwise; The committee shall hear witnesses and receive documentary evidence such as would assist it in coming to its conclusion regarding the truth or otherwise of the allegations; The provisions of the Evidence Act is to apply to the committee proceedings; At the conclusion of hearing, the committee may call for written addresses; Proceedings and announcement and announcement of the committee decision shall be held in public; If the committee finds that the allegations have not been proved, it shall record its findings; If it finds that the allegations are proved, it may give the following directions:
- a) Order the registrar of the Supreme Court to strike off the legal practitioner’s name;
- b) Suspend the practitioner from practice;
(c) Order the practitioner to refund money or hand over documents in his possession;
(d) Admonish the practitioner,
(e) Directions made by the committee are to be gazette.
It must be stressed here that where the conduct of a legal practitioner is a conduct incompatible with his status as a legal practitioner, then his name cannot be struck off the roll; the appropriate punishment is either suspension or admonition. Where directions are made by the LPDC, an affected legal practitioner has 28 days within which to appeal. The direction shall not be effective save after the 28 days stipulated for an appeal. Where there is no appeal or where there is an appeal but is withdrawn or struck out or dismissed, the directions become effective.
Appeals from the decision of the Legal Practitioners Disciplinary Committee lie to the Supreme Court of Nigeria. The Supreme Court and the Chief Justice also constitute disciplinary authorities.
Where the name of a legal practitioner has been struck off the role or suspended, an application for restoration can be made to the Disciplinary Committee or the Chief Justice or the Supreme Court depending on who ordered the striking off of the name. The following considerations are normally taken:
- The gravity of the offence or offences necessitating the striking off or the suspension order as the case may be;
- Whether there is sufficient evidence of genuine remorse shown by the applicant in the period between the striking off of the name and the submission of the application;
- Whether in all the circumstances of the case, the court is satisfied that the applicant has in the intervening years become a fit and proper person to be incorporated as a member of the legal profession.
COMMON CASES OF PROFESSIONAL MISCONDUCT IN NIGERIA
The list of misconducts that lawyers could be punished for in Nigeria and in different parts of the world is inexhaustible. Such misconducts include advertisement, contempt of court, Solicitor making himself a beneficiary of a will and offering a bribe to a judge. On many occasions, the legal profession has also frowned upon champerty, negligent handling of a client’s case, making extra-judicial statement prejudicial to a pending matter, in-house lawyers engaging in private practice, failure to pay practicing fee, lateness in paying practicing fee, and sundry procedural misconducts as filing frivolous matters.
MEASURES TO CONTROL INDISCIPLINE
- PARTICIPATION OF THE CITIZENS:-
A disciplined citizenry will surely participate in the control of indiscipline in their society. This is a duty of each and every citizen in any society such duties can be performed in a number of ways i.e. by paying out taxes, by refusing to involve ourselves in corrupt or undisciplined activities and practices. It is also our duty to expose any act of indiscipline at societal units of interaction i.e. at home, school or work. A citizen should be hardworking, patriotic, responsible and always ready to defend his/her country at all times. A citizen should accept and cooperates with those leaders that tend to unite them and transcend religious, cultural and ethnic differences. A citizen should liaise with the police in detecting and reporting deviancy and other social problems in society. Such information should be protected and rewarded. If the police and the public relations are more cordial, people will be willing to help in detecting and curtailing indiscipline in society.
- ERADICATION OF POVERTY:–
According to a popular adage ‘”poverty is the root cause of all evils” This becomes more of a problem when it exists side by side with AFFLUENCE. It is the duty of the state to ensure that a greater percentage of its citizenry live above poverty line. Poverty eradication can be done through various means. Budgetary measures which ensures full employment for all, control resources effectively and ensure a sound productive base for the economy. These will help greatly. Fiscal and monetary measures could also be geared towards control of inflation and currency stabilization. Once poverty can be eradicated, the citizenry will be more disciplined, honest and hard working.
- EXEMPLARY LEADERSHIP:-
Leadership by example is the best form of leadership. Once a leader with leadership qualities implements such qualities on his person, he easily and simply transmits them to the followership. As such, an undisciplined leader i.e. corrupt or fraudulent or morally bankrupt will definitely produce a similar followership. A disciplined leadership will not aggravate inequalities in society. Rather, he will cultivate a situation whereby everybody is given equal opportunities in life. A disciplined leadership will neither accept nor condone indiscipline in all aspects of social life. In addition, he should be able to eschew all vices in private and public life including corruption, dishonesty, electoral malpractice like self-succession, ethnic and religious bigotry.
- SOCIAL LEGAL RESPONSES MEASURES:-
As Indiscipline is not so clearly defined as crime in the judicial sense, but a form of deviation from modes and ethic of society, solutions are mainly left to the family and community. As such solutions include: Ensuring stability in the family, adequate/proper socialization, proper adherence to religious tenets, parental and peer group supervisions and controlling the influence of mass media.
- CCT
Code of Conduct Bureau/Tribunal: The Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1979 Constitution, in its sections 15-20 made provision for a Code of Conduct Bureau and a Code Conduct Tribunals. This is an important step towards controlling corruption and indiscipline by making all public officers (from the president, down wards) to declare their personal asserts before their appointment in office or after leaving office. The Code of Conduct Bureau is a body with nine (9) members including a chairman. It’s responsibilities include; to receive declaration by public officer, to retain custody of such declarations, to examine such declaration and to ensure that they comply with the requirements of the code and to receive complaints about non-compliance with or breach of this code and to refer such cases to the Code of Conduct Tribunal where necessary.
The Code of Conduct Tribunal is established by the President and headed by a chairman. The tribunal has the power to try and punish all officers found guilty of contravening any of the provisions of the Code of Conduct Bureau. Punishment range from vacation of an officer’s office, seizure and forfeiture to the state of any property acquired in abuse of or corruption of office. (To be continued).
THOUGHT FOR THE WEEK
“In civilized life, law floats in a sea of ethics.” (Earl Warren).
