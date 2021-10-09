Featured
Declare a National Day of Sensitisation Against Drug Abuse – Sunny Irakpo Tells Buhari
By Eric Elezuo
An anti-drug abuse advocate and Founder/President, Silec Initiatives, Amb. Sunny Irakpo, has called on President Muhammadu Buhari to as a matter of urgency, declare a National Day of Sensitisation Against Drug Abuse in the country to help curb the incidences of drug related offences prevalent in the society.
The anti-drug advocate made this assertion while delivering a paper as a keynote speaker to the standing Committee Meeting of the Anglican Communion on “The Monster of Drug Addiction; A Battle for our Future.”
In the six-page paper, the advocate frontally attacked the monster of drug abuse, profering solutions for a well ordered society, while meticulously revealing the various drugs experimentation and how drugs are destroying promising Nigerian youths who ordinarily are the future and greatest assets of the country
The event was organised by the Church of Nigeria (Anglican Communion), which has over the years, contributed on issues of national importance, and continued to play her role in national development.
The Standing Committee Meeting of the Church of Nigeria (Anglican Communion), the highest decision making organ of the church, and is currently under the leadership of the Metropolitan Archbishop and Primate of all Nigeria Anglican Communion, The Most Revd. Henry Chukwudum Ndukuba.
Leveraging on available statistics, Irakpo stated that according to a United Nations Office on Drug Control (UNODC) report of 2018, youths between the age bracket of 19-39 years are the worse users, but to say the gospel truth based on our over a decade experience in community/grassroots sensitization campaign, we have discovered and seen boys of 5, 9, 12, 15 and 18years smoking cannabis and abusing all forms of substances to get “high”.
“Statistically, 8 out of 10 male youths are drug abusers, 1 out of four 4 females is a drug abuser. It is also reported by the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) that 3 out of 10 youths that are abusing drugs experience brain damage,” he said.
The SILEC founder pointed that according to a report from the Psychiatrists Association of Nigeria as at 2018, which made a shocking revelation that 85% of insane individuals (mad people) in Nigeria are youths between the age brackets of (18-38 years) as a result of drug abuse, and that Nigeria is the highest marijuana smoking country in the world with 19.4% of our population involved in consuming marijuana as reported by ThisDay Newspaper on May 24th, 2019. It states that 20.8 million Nigerians are marijuana smokers, with an estimated value of $15.3billion spent yearly. He mentioned drugs that are being abused in various primary schools as well. He was consummated with deep emotions as he critically gave his presentation on the ills and moral decadence in the society today. He is pained by the 1 out of 5 senior secondary school students that smokes cannabis, which is fuelling cultism and radicalism in our institutions of learning nowadays and the fatal damages of colorado, a poly drug currently wrecking havoc amongst the youths in the country were all contained in his presentation.
While thanking the Primate for the honour to speaking on the subject, Irakpo reiterated the fact that drug scourge is a global problem and that Nigeria is badly affected by it.
He agreed that the “challenge starring at us in the face is the excessive consumption/abuse of these legal drugs which are certified safe for human consumption by government agencies like NAFDAC, and other internationally recognized agencies.
Also speaking at the event, which was themed ‘’ABIDING IN CHRIST – GOD’S PANACEA IN AN UNSTABLE WORLD‘’, and drawing inferences fro with the Bible book of John 15 vs. 1-8, Primate Ndukuba admonished on the benefits of abiding in Christ and the consequences of the contrary.
He also commended the Brig. Gen. Buba Marwa (Retd) led NDLEA and Irakpo for their efforts in the fight against drug abuse.
Ndukuba’s giant stride as leader of the Communion is seen in the Centenary City Project, a multi-billion naira mega project of unimaginable magnitude, located on a 1,500 hectares of land behind the PAN Africa University Ibeju-Lekki at Lekki-Epe Expressway, Lagos state. He is also credited with the establishment of Lagoon Radio and online TV.
The event was attended by prominent leaders in the Anglican communion including The Most Revd Dr Foley Beach, Primate of Anglican Church North America (ACNA) and Chairman (GAFCON), Bishops, Archbishops, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos and Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State.
Also present were Governors Dapo Abiodun and Rotimi Akeredolu of Ogun and Ondo states respectively and Lagos State Commissioner for Health.
The highlight of the event was the presentation of Exemplary Leadership Qualities Awards to the state governors.
Featured
Naja’atu Mohammed Accuses Aisha Buhari of Being Part of Aso Rock Cabal
A former Director in the All Progressives Congress Presidential Campaign Council, Naja’atu Mohammed, has said that the First Lady, Aisha Buhari, is part of the cabals in Aso Rock.
This follows the statement made by the Governor of Kaduna State, Nasir El-Rufai, that some Aso Rock cabals were working to frustrate the victory of APC presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu, in the forthcoming elections.
She said this Monday morning while featuring on Arise TV Morning Show.
Mohammed said unlike El-Rufai, she was not afraid to mention names.
“Let me tell you one of the cabals is Aisha Buhari. Aisha that is talking is part of the cabals. We knew the cabals of the late Abba Kyari. When she started talking of the cabals, she didn’t have the guts to come and name names. For the first time in Nigeria, I started to mention names.
“She (Aisha) reinforced what El-Rufai said. El-Rufai said ‘the cabals in the villa’, she confirmed it. She is also part of the cabals. I am trained not to say the details. We are trained to leave names. You have to have the guts to give names,” she said.
Featured
Supreme Court Affirms Lawan As Authentic APC Candidate for Yobe North
The Supreme Court has affirmed the Senate President, Ahmed Lawan, as the All Progressives Congress (APC) senatorial candidate for Yobe North in the forthcoming 2023 general election.
In a majority judgment delivered on Monday, the apex court allowed the appeal filed by the APC against Bashir Machina’s candidature.
Featured
Atiku Support Group Accuses Wike of Arresting Members in Rivers
The Atiku Support Organisation has alleged that about 30 of its members were arrested by armed policemen during a meeting in GRA, Port Harcourt, the Rivers State capital, on Sunday afternoon.
The National Publicity Secretary of ASO, Victor Moses, disclosed this in a statement he personally signed and issued on Sunday.
In the statement titled ‘Release our members wow, Atiku Support Organisation tells Gov Wike’, Moses said the meeting was part of preparations for the the Peoples Democratic Party presidential rally slated to hold on February 11.
He said some of those arrested were state and local government leaders of the organisation, alleging that the officers may have acted on the instructions of the state governor, Nyesom Wike.
The statement partly read, “Earlier today, Sunday, at about 2 pm, armed police officers in about six Toyota Hilux marked Intelligence Unit and acting on the instruction of the Rivers State Governor surrounded plot No 3 popularly called White House in Omerelu Street, by Salvation Ministries Headquarters, G.R.A., Port Harcourt, where state and local government leaders of the Atiku Support Organisation were holding meetings as part of the preparations for the Peoples Democratic Party presidential rally slated to be held on 11th February 2023.
“Realising the armed men were sent to stop the meeting, some members escaped through the fence, sustaining wounds caused by barbed wires.
“Over 30 of our members, state and LGA leaders, most of whom are women, were arrested and taken away in two white Hilux of the intelligence unit, while about four Hilux heavily armed with police have sealed up the meeting venue. The said No 3 Omerelu Street, GRA, is directly behind the Presidential Hotel, Port Harcourt.”
The statement added that none of the phone numbers of those allegedly arrested was connecting.
The group called on Governor Wike to release its members with immediate effect, adding that Wike must end “his do-or-die politics of bitterness and stop instigating violence in Rivers State against Atiku Abubakar’s supporters.”
The group also called on the Inspector-General of Police, Usman Baba, to order the release of its members and put a end to what it called “political rascality” in Rivers State, and “to avert Governor Wike’s instigated bloodbath in the state during the election,” adding that “Rivers people should and must be allowed to make their political choices freely.”
When contacted, the spokesman for the state police command, Grace Iringe-Koko, said she had not received such report.
Efforts to reach the state Commissioner of Police, Okon Effiong, proved abortive as he did not pick several calls
put across to his mobile telephone.
He had yet to respond to a text message sent to him as of the time of filing this report.
The Punch
Naja’atu Mohammed Accuses Aisha Buhari of Being Part of Aso Rock Cabal
Earthquakes in Turkey, Syria Claims Hundreds of Lives
Supreme Court Affirms Lawan As Authentic APC Candidate for Yobe North
El-Rufai, Bello, Mattawale Drag Buhari’s Govt to Court over Naira Redesign, Scarcity
Win a Councillorship Election First, Then Come Talk to Me, Dogara Blast Keyamo
NDLEA Nabs Pregnant Woman, Housewife, Teacher for Drug Trafficking
Tems, Others Win Grammy Awards (See Full List)
Nigerian Engineer Wins $500m Contract to Build Monorail Network in Iraq
WORLD EXCLUSIVE: Will Senate President, Bukola Saraki, Join Presidential Race?
World Exclusive: How Cabal, Corruption Stalled Mambilla Hydropower Project …The Abba Kyari, Fashola and Malami Connection Plus FG May Lose $2bn
Rehabilitation Comment: Sanwo-Olu’s Support Group Replies Ambode (Video)
Pendulum: Can Atiku Abubakar Defeat Muhammadu Buhari in 2019?
Fashanu, Dolapo Awosika and Prophet Controversy: The Complete Story
Pendulum: An Evening with Two Presidential Aspirants in Abuja
Who are the early favorites to win the NFL rushing title?
Boxing continues to knock itself out with bewildering, incorrect decisions
Steph Curry finally got the contract he deserves from the Warriors
Phillies’ Aaron Altherr makes mind-boggling barehanded play
The tremendous importance of owning a perfect piece of clothing
Trending
-
News4 years ago
Nigerian Engineer Wins $500m Contract to Build Monorail Network in Iraq
-
Featured5 years ago
WORLD EXCLUSIVE: Will Senate President, Bukola Saraki, Join Presidential Race?
-
Boss Picks5 years ago
World Exclusive: How Cabal, Corruption Stalled Mambilla Hydropower Project …The Abba Kyari, Fashola and Malami Connection Plus FG May Lose $2bn
-
Headline4 years ago
Rehabilitation Comment: Sanwo-Olu’s Support Group Replies Ambode (Video)
-
Headline4 years ago
Pendulum: Can Atiku Abubakar Defeat Muhammadu Buhari in 2019?
-
Headline4 years ago
Fashanu, Dolapo Awosika and Prophet Controversy: The Complete Story
-
Headline5 years ago
Pendulum: An Evening with Two Presidential Aspirants in Abuja
-
Headline4 years ago
2019: Parties’ Presidential Candidates Emerge (View Full List)