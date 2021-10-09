Connect with us

Constitutional Lawyer, Mike Ozekhome, Hosts Ooni of Ife in Abuja

Published

1 year ago

on

By Eric Elezuo

Constitutional Lawyer and human rights activists, Chief Mike Ozekhome SAN, on Saturday hosted His Imperial Majesty, the Ooni of Ife, Oba Enitan Adeyeye Ogunwusi, in his palatial Chambers in Abuja.

The fiery lawyer was privileged to conduct the royal father on a tour of the Chambers including the library, galleria and the halls of fame.

The Ooni who was accompanied on the courtesy by high profile monarchs including the Alayemore of Ido Osun, HRH, Oba (Arch) Adedapo Aderemi and the Ajero of Ijero Ekiti, Oba Joseph Adewole, lauded Ozekhome on his achievements in the field of law, and for always speaking out against perceived and outright injustice. He also prayed for the lawyer, and his team.

